Otto Cruz spent six years in harm’s way — two deployments with the Army National Guard to Iraq between 2004 and 2010, broken up by three and a half months to lead the reopening of New Orleans’ 9th Ward after Hurricane Katrina struck in 2005.
In all, the Guatemala native served more than 24 years in the Guard, enlisting shortly after his graduation from Eisenhower High School in 1986.
After suffering an injury in Iraq and returning home, he initially wanted to transition into a career that would make good use of the skills he’d learned in the 81st Brigade. The 81st was a mechanized unit that ran tanks when Cruz was in it, but it’s since become a Stryker brigade.
Among the things he’d learned was that he enjoyed helping people. He’d found great satisfaction, for example, in getting people in the 9th Ward back on their feet in the wake of Katrina.
Cruz was thinking of law enforcement, figuring he could best help his community by joining the Yakima Police or the Yakima County Sheriff’s Department. His kids, however, talked him out of it — he’d already put his life on the line enough, they told him.
So he started thinking about other ways he could help people, particularly his “brothers and sisters” in the military.
That eventually led him to Yakima Valley College — and to Chris Kinzell.
Kinzell coordinates YVC’s Veterans Program, which administers the five “chapters” of the Veterans Administration Bill’s college benefits.
Students’ individual status determines which chapter they’re eligible for, and benefits vary. All VA Bill chapters, however, provide students who’ve served — or a survivor or designated direct family member — with tuition, housing stipends and money for textbooks.
Depending on the chapter, benefits continue for 36 months, 46 months or 84 months. They can be used at any college or university — state or private — that’s included in the VA’s program. YVC and Perry Technical Institute offer the program in Yakima, and students from both schools can transfer the benefits on if they decide to pursue four-year degrees.
The program helps veterans get their footing as they transition from military to civilian life, Kinzell says.
And after spending 26 years in the Army National Guard herself, she knows that transition can be tough.
“They come home at 25 or 26 and they’ve gone through war,” she says. “They’re a lot more worldly than someone else their own age.”
Some battle post traumatic stress disorder or other issues that their classmates can’t comprehend.
Though YVC doesn’t have a formal veterans center, Kinzell helps student vets however she can — particularly with admissions and registration. She also does her best to keep them connected and motivated.
“I understand what they’re going through,” she says.
It’s not for everyone, she’s quick to acknowledge, yet the graduation rate for students in the VA program exceeds the rest of the student body, she notes proudly.
“Chris is pretty great,” says Russell Hanhilammi. “Pretty attentive.”
Hanhilammi, an Army vet originally from Ashtabula, Ohio, is wrapping up his business studies at YVC after this term and moving up to a four-year school — the University of West Virginia.
His three and a half years in fire direction and field artillery as a soldier, plus his year at YVC, have made for a great springboard.
“I think it’s pretty solid,” Hanhilammi says of the VA program. “I would say joining the military was the best decision I ever made.”
Cruz, meantime, transferred from YVC to Central Washington University. He graduated with a bachelor’s in interdisciplinary studies with a minor in psychology.
After a short stint at “Fort Living Room,” he says with a laugh, he accepted a position a few days ago with the Yakama Nation. He’ll be the veteran representative, helping Yakama vets find jobs, get guidance on money matters or seek medical services.
“Anything they need, that is my job to them out,” says Cruz, who starts his new position Tuesday.
No doubt he’ll also have some advice for vets thinking of heading to school.
“Going through the VA program helped me be able to move forward easier,” he says. “If you want it, it’s definitely there to follow up.”
Kinzell will be there, too.
“I feel like I’m serving again,” she says. “I love my job.”
Veterans interested in more information on the program can contact Chris Kinzell at 509-574-4715 or ckinzell@yvcc@edu. Or visit va.gov and check under the education header.
