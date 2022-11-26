Auto Racing
Renegade Raceway
2022 AWARDS Special Awards
Dee Adams Memorial Person of the Year: Courtnay Brost.
Shawn Nault Memorial Driver of the Year: Terry Holloway.
Junior Driver of the Year: Koda Tobel.
Don Wright Memorial Crew Chief of the Year: Larry Merk.
Dale Hagstrom Memorial Entertainer of the Year: Tim Lewis.
Bob Inks Memorial Supporter of the Year: Mike & Laura Brown.
Diana Parker Memorial Gracious Lady: Cherie Widhalm.
Gary Willis Memorial Inspiration Award: Bob Bundy.
Steve Stormo and Walt Pearce Memorial Sportsmanship: Mike Merk.
Rookie of the Year: Jason & Carter Johnson.
Junior Rookie of the Year: Carter Ozuna.
Most Improved: Chuck Kerkof.
Junior Most Improved: Tyson Sanchez.
Race Master: Roy Scroggins.
Sponsor of the Year: VP Racing Fuels.
Track Champions
Street Legal: Jason Leon.
Mopar: David Denning.
Street Bike: Terry Holloway.
Perry Tech High School: James Householder.
Open Wheel: Laura Brown.
Box: Mike Merk.
No Box: Jason Leon.
Junior Dragster: Michelle Brown.
Junior Street 2: Michelle Brown.
Super Pro: Chad Riley.
Pro: Cameron Loos.
Bike/Sled: Terry Holloway.
Sportsman: Tom Loos.
Junior Lightning: Cole Dickhoff.
Junior Thunder: Koda Tobel.
Perry Tech Junior Street: Brittney Wagner.
A/FX Shootout: Bob Bundy.
Blown Alcohol Thunder: Brent Jones.
King of the Track: Robert Steffen.
King of the Valley: Jason Leon.
Basketball
Yakima Valley AAU
THREE RIVERS FALL LEAGUE Results, Nov. 19-20
1st grade boys: Sunnyside Christian 18, Prosser Mustangs 8; Yakima Flight 20, Wildcat Hoopers-Toppenish 7; Fast Twitch 23, KiBe-K1 2; West Valley Dragons 30, KiBe K1-Preston 4.
1st grade girls: Yakima Lady Flight 29, Lil Lady Hounds-Grandview 2; 509 Insanity-Ramirez 6, Mighty Tigers-Yakima 0.
2nd grade boys: Little Mustangs-Prosser 42, KiBe 2B 2; Granger Raptors 20, Yakima Valley Timberwolves 17; Yakima Flight 21, Grandview Lil Hounds Saenz 13; Selah Triple Threat 41, Sunnyside Christian 4; Grandview Little Hounds 20, Sunnyside Grizzlies 17; Little Mustangs-Prosser 29, Grandview Greyhounds Montes 15; Grandview Little Hounds 30, KiBe 2B 22.
2nd grade girls: Valley Storm-Sunnyside 11, Prosser-Den Hoed 8; Grandview Storm 24, Kiona Benton Little Bears 9; 509 Insanity-Lee 15, G-Wolves Goldendale 0; Prosser Lady Stangs 15, G-Wolves Goldendale 0.
3rd grade boys: Grandview Mambas 16, Sunnyside Grizz 9; Mabton Vikings 34, West Valley Dragons 14; Goldendale Timberwolves 24, Mabton Lil Vikes 18; West Valley Swish-Beckstrand 15, NWH-West Richland 0; Yakima Lightning 32, Mabton Lil Vikes 22; Prosser-Morrow 22, Ki-Be Bears-Quinonez 12; White Swan Cougs 29, Goldendale Timberwolves 24; Toppenish 14, Prosser-Morrow 6; Yakima Lightning 21, WV Swish Sneaker Squeakers 14; Toppenish Lil Cats 15, NWH-West Richland 0.
3rd grade girls: 509 Insanity 16, Valley Storm-Wapato 5; Sunnyside Christian 32, Honey Badgers-Yakima 2; Zillah Leopards 15, Granger Lady Raptors 6; Valley Storm-Wapato 20, KiBe 2/3 Mendoza 4.
4th grade boys: West Valley Swish 23, Prosser Red Titans 14; Ki-Be Bears-Rivera 23, Prosser Bantum Bombers 10; Ki-Be Bears-Rivera 21, Naches Kings 6; Yakima Flight-Black 42, Zillah 6; Ellensburg Bulldog Academy 15, Sunnyside Grizzlies 0.
4th grade girls: White Swan Cougs 20, Fast Twitch 14; Valley Elite-Sunnyside 11, Prosser Swish 10; Granger Lady Spartans 22, Selah Vikings 6; Union Gap Cougars 20, Zillah Lady Leopards 7; White Swan Cougs 27, Prosser Swish 4.
5th grade boys: Selah Vikings 34, East Valley Men in Black II 25; G-Town Ballers-Grandview 25, G-Wolves-Goldendale 20; Zillah Sky Force 40, G-Wolves-Goldendale 20; Prosser Stallions 28, White Swan Warriors 4; Take Over Elite-Sunnyside 56, Prosser Mustangs 7; Ki-Be Bears-Martinescu 21, Mabton Might Viks 15; East Valley Men in Black II 15, Grandview Greyhounds 0; Yakima Warriors 36, White Swan Warriors 5; G-Town Ballers-Grandview 29, Granger Spartan Fire 26.
5th grade girls: Selah Vikings 22, East Valley 10; 509 Insanity-Valley Girls 38, Sunnyside Christian 11; Selah Vikings 24, Ki-Be Bears-Forsness 17; Zillah Flight 34, Toppenish Angels 8; Wapato Storm 11, Ki-Be Bears-Forsness 8.
6th grade boys: Yakima Valley Hoopsters 45, Prosser Aces 19; Grandview Hounds 20, Ellensburg BD 16; White Swan Cougs 25, Prosser Net Ninjas 23.
6th grade girls: Prosser Jr. Lady Mustangs 15, Toppenish Tigers 0; Zillah Leopards 20, White Swan Cougs 16; Toppenish Hoop Girlz 15, Wapato 0; Granger 26, Sunnyside Christian 11; Selah Vikings 8, Ki-Be Bears-Mendoza 24; East Valley She Devils 15, Toppenish Tigers 0.
7th grade girls: Mamba Mentality-Yakima 32, Ellensburg Bulldogs 26; Prosser Elite 52, Prosser Palominos 11.
8th grade boys: Zillah Leopards-Reed 45, Yakima Bulls 40; KiBe 56, Sunnyside Christian 45; T-Town-Toppenish 52, Mabton Lil Vikes 38; Zillah Leopards-Waldman 53, Yakima Flight 43.
8th grade girls: Wapato’s Destiny 15, White Swan Cougs 0; White Swan Cougs 41, East Valley Rip City 35; East Valley Rip City 31, Naches Valley Rangers 12.
Bowling
Nob Hill Bowl
Ladies Star Classic: Betsy Kelly 580; Darlene Web 507; Lori Busby 477. HA-Cook 172. L-Fun Busters 32-12.
JR Transportation Inc — Men: James Pitt 666 (245, 200, 221); Dan Gilcher 654 (213, 235, 206); Zac Collins 652 (219, 213, 220). Women: Lisa Pietkauskis 608 (211, 215); Pam Buchholz 559 (201); RayAnn Davis 535 (215). HA-Pitt 228, Pietkauskis 212. L-JAK ‘N’ Company 32-12.
NO WO TO: Verina Morgan 478; Marie Westbrook 477; Linda Light 474. HA-Shaffer 171. L-MK Ultra 29-19.
Volleyball
Yakima Parks & Recreation
CO-REC FALL LEAGUE Standings, Nov. 21
A Division: Air Traffic Control 10-2; Consensual Sets 6-6; Servin Babes 5-7; Net Ninjas 3-9.
B Division: I Dig Your Spike 14-1; I’d Hit That 6-9; Nice Ace 6-9; Low Expectations 4-11.
C Division: Safe Sets 10-5; Vollied Balls 8-7; Levantate 7-8; BDNKDCHD 5-10.
D Division: Odd Squad 11-4; The Crash Carts 7-5; Hop Bop 7-8; Hops For Hops 2-10.
E Division: Amigos Amigos Amigos 13-2; Iguanas 9-6; Smashed 4-11; Burritos 4-11.
F Division: All About That Ace 9-3; Lightning Strikes 5-4; Block Busters 4-5; The Empire Strikes Back 3-9.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.