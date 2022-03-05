Bowling
Minda Lanes
Juniors — Boys: Heath Pengilly 608 (243, 200); James Henry 592 (231); Leonardo Compo 536 (213). Girls: Alison Moore 337 (146); Amya Hart 370 (152); Charli Littrell 349.
The Littles — Boys: Kody John 86. Girls: Kandence Jacobs 78.
Juniors — Boys: Andrew Crook 561 (201); Heath Pengilly 487; Leonardo Compo 464 (187). Girls: Alison Moore 387; Amya Hart 375; Charli Luttrell 363 (153). L-Swag 21-7.
The Littles — Boys: Uriah Bailey 40. Girls: Kandence Jacobs 88.
Nob Hill Bowl
Thursday Nite Swingers — Men: Tony Bratcher 513; Jerry Tenbusch 489; Alan Freauf 482. Women: Chandra Brownlee 554; Lissa Thomas 490; Terry Sunderland 452. HA-Bratcher 164, Brownlee 178. L-Balls Deep 4-0.
Commercial: Mark Knobel 715 (212, 256, 247); Nick Gyles 684 (237, 209, 238); Jack Leeper 682 (215, 257, 210). HA-Gyles 221. L-System West.
Good Time Rollers — Men: Nick Gyles 781 (278, 257, 246); Cody Smith 71 (223, 234, 255); Brad Bailey 706 (216, 245, 245); Jack Leeper 705 (235, 237, 233); Joseph LaClair 661 (221, 205, 235); Randy Kanzig 653 (243, 233). Women: Samantha LaClair 649 (258, 209); Lisa Pietkauskis 584 (213); Chanda Festa 573 (238); HA-Gyles 222, Pietkauskis 204. L-Yakima Oil 22.5-13.5.
NO WO TO: Debbie Shaffer 563 (200); Sara Jenssen 477; Melanie Topper 439. HA-Shaffer 173. L-Sweeties 25-15.
Thursday Nite Swingers — Men: Adam Baisinger 574 (216); Barry Sunderland 545; Jerry Tenbusch 525 (212). Women: Chandra Brownlee 586 (234); Anhelica Trevino 478; Terry Sunderland 459. HA-Bratcher 164, Brownlee 178. L-Balls Deep 8-0.
Valley Lanes
Lower Valley Scratch — Men: Brady Carl 974 (247, 235, 267, 225); Rob Rice 870 (247, 212, 217); Shane Huth 851 (206, 266). HA-Rice 209, Luke 191. L-Valley Lanes and Casino 59-16.
Sunny Valley Mixed — Men: Robert Hayes 585 (236); Matt Kitzke 542 (217); Chris Kitzke 541. Women: Kayla Coder 446; Trina Garcia 417; Debbie Mendoza 405. HA-Vandoren 163, Garcia 141. L-Fuzzy Substitutes 23-9.
Superbowl — Men: Marcus Schaneman 632 (224, 211); Cody Huth 622 (205, 237); Isiah Ellenwood 602 (201, 236). Women: Stephanie Luke 570 (205); Nancy Buckles 518 (204); Sue Rice 503. HA-Rice 208, Luke 190. L-CCBD 60-15.
Coffee Trio: Violet Torres 521; Sharon Ewart 495; Sue Rice 493. HA-Rice 157. L-Valley Lanes & Casino 23-5.
Commercial: Tanner Schaneman 664 (202, 248, 214); Brad Morrow 654 (257, 201); Tanner Markham 612 (222, 219). HA-Schaneman 209. L-CK Heating & Air 138-62.
Valley Lanes Jr’s — Boys: Ethan Munoz 436; Reicher Bussert 420; Devlon Kitzke 396. Girls: Liliana Munoz 301; Hayleigh Coder 270; Savannah Huth 174. HA-Bussert 146, Garcia 106. L-Hogwarts 12-0.
Golf
Mount Adams
WOMEN’S DIVISION Gross & Net, March 2
Gross: Shelley Alcala 89.
Net: 1, Gloria Hintze 76; 2, Betty Carl 79.
Shooting
Yakima Valley Rifle League
STANDINGS
Wapato 8-4, Tieton 7-5, Selah 7-5, Toppenish 2-9.
RESULTS, MARCH 1 SELAH 2413, TIETON 2381 Selah (2376+37=2413)
Name Pr. Sit. Kn. Std. Std. Total
Dennis Martinen 100 99 98 96 97 490
Mark Blondin 100 100 99 97 95 491
Joel Moberly 100 99 99 84 92 474
Jacob Bolm 97 95 96 89 91 468
Jim Bolm 98 97 92 88 78 453
Leonard Pittman 99 96 93 57 66 411
Tieton (2381)
J.L. Thompson 99 98 98 92 92 479
Sarah Miles 100 99 97 89 95 480
Matt Miles 100 99 99 86 92 476
Ryan Bonsen 99 99 92 91 87 468
Tara Mize 100 100 98 86 91 475
Brett Bonsen 99 95 90 90 97 471
Eugene Thompson 98 87 91 79 88 443
Robin Simmons 100 98 98 80 79 455
Lynn Bonsen 90 89 74 78 79 410
WAPATO 2294, TOPPENISH 2241 Toppenish (2122+119=2241)
Name Pr. Sit. Kn. Std. Std. Total
Larry Garcia 94 93 94 80 68 429
Scott Marquez 99 92 93 81 89 454
Christian St. Hilaire 99 94 93 83 86 455
Lezlie Camren 77 83 82 85 83 410
Bob Hester 91 82 71 63 67 374
Wapato (2294)
Jack Polumsky 89 89 86 96 89 449
Mike Cuillier 96 96 87 82 88 449
Greg Cuillier 95 99 96 91 85 466
Dan Steinmetz 97 90 94 95 88 464
Tim Ryan 92 92 90 93 89 456
Dave Sylvanus 94 98 92 90 85 459
