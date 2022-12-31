Bowling
Nob Hill Bowl
NO WO TO: Debbie Shaffer 485; Pamala Kingsboro 484; Melanie Topper 471. HA-Shaffer 172. L-Winner of first half, MK Ultra 39-25.
Ladies Star Classic: Nonna Cook 495 (203); Nita Mochel 483; Lori Busby 479. HA-Bosch 171. L-Winner of first half, BLT 39-17.
JR Transportation Inc — Men: Doup Fulp 814 (268, 289, 257); James Pitt 667 (206, 236, 225); Matt Buchholz 651 (217, 206, 228). Women: Lisa Pietkauskis 608 (244); Morgan Gosney 556 (235); Maria Fox 502. HA-Fulp 224, Pietkauskis 208. L-Pass the Baby 38-18.
Thursday Nite Swingers — Men: Ron Pfieffer 509; Tony Bratcher 499 (205); Devon Hipp 477. Women: Chandra Brownlee 497. HA-Freauf 167, Brownlee 167. L-Balls Deep 4-0.
NO WO TO: Colleen Breshears 492; Verina Morgan 485; Lorene Morgan-Pero 470. HA-Shaffer 171. L-Guttergirls 4-0.
Ladies Star Classic: Betsy Kelly 557 (223); Darlene Webb 503; Tammy Bosch 493. HA-Kelly 188. L-Mishits 4-0.
JR Transportation Inc — Men: Doup Fulp 697 (236, 224, 237); Dan Gilcher 661 (245, 219); Calvin Derrick 643 (201, 248). Women: Lisa Pietkauskis 691 (262, 247); Morgan Gosney 506 (216); RayAnn Davis 497. HA-Fulp 229, Pietkauskis 208. L-Winner of first half, Pass the Baby 42-18.
Shooting
Yakima Valley Rifle League
STANDINGS
Tieton 4-0, Wapato 2-2, Selah 1-3, Toppenish 1-3.
RESULTS, DEC. 27
TIETON 2345, SELAH 2345
Selah (2300+45=2345)
Name=Pr.=Sit.=Kn.=Std.=Std.=Total
Dave Pittman=97=91=88=94=90=460
Mark Blondin=100=100=99=96=93=488
Joel Moberly=100=98=99=86=89=472
Jacob Bolm=99=82=95=81=84=441
Ryan Maybee=100=97=95=77=70=439
Leonard Pittman=97=89=93=58=65=402
Tieton (2345)
Sarah Miles=97=97=100=91=90=475
Matt Miles=100=93=97=88=89=467
Ryan Bonsen=100=100=92=91=89=472
Tara Mize=100=98=98=85=94=475
Brett Bonsen=100=98=85=84=89=456
Robin Simmons=99=98=92=91=73=453
Brook Miles=96=96=86=89=71=438
Lynn Bonsen=84=72=55=61=72=344
TOPPENISH 2254, WAPATO 2227
Toppenish (1999+255=2254)
Name=Pr.=Sit.=Kn.=Std.=Std.=Total
Eugene Thompson=98=88=94=88=84=452
Scott Marquez=100=94=94=93=89=470
Bob Hester=91=75=78=53=62=359
Patrick Boucher=82=69=44=41=62=298
Brandon Wagner=99=92=89=67=73=420
Wapato (2227)
Jack Polumsky=87=84=79=86=91=427
Mike Cuillier=97=95=85=91=86=454
Greg Cuillier=98=95=96=75=89=453
Dan Steinmetz=99=89=96=92=86=462
Tim Ryan=83=86=85=90=87=431
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.