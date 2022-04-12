A pair of blasts from outside the penalty box helped East Valley remain unbeaten Saturday afternoon.
Senior midfielder Diego Lopez said the Red Devils played a little flat against a Selah team missing several starters due to injuries and spring break vacations. But even without starting goalkeeper Sam Gonzalez and head coach Todd Morrow, East Valley notched a 2-0 win to improve to 10-0.
Freshman Brandon Garcia nearly opened the scoring when his shot drilled the crossbar from a tough angle, and a few moments the later the ball bounced out to Manny Brambila, who slotted it into the lower left corner. Lopez finally found an opportunity in the final five minutes when he ignored a tough hop from the grass field and one-timed a shot from 30 yards out for his fifth goal of the season.
“I didn’t have a really good game, so I just saw the open shot and thought ‘might as well try it,’ you know?” Lopez said. “It took a good dip down.”
Selah managed to put some pressure on a Red Devils defense that has given up only five goals all season. But a back line anchored by sophomore Jacob Russell held strong for its fifth shutout.
The Red Devils lined up a little differently than usual with starting outside back Erik Tello in goal with Gonzalez gone on vacation. Russell said Tello’s got some experience dating back to middle school and he only needed to make one save against a Selah attack led by senior Abdurahim Leigh.
“He’s fun, so I trust Erik enough to be able to play balls back to him,” Russell said. “I trust him enough to just get the job done no matter what.”
— Luke Thompson
First half: 1, East Valley, Manny Brambila, 16:00.
Second half: 2, East Valley, Diego Lopez, 76:00.
Saves: Jack Neumeyer (S) 6; Erik Tello (EV) 1.
GRANDVIEW 1, OTHELLO 0: At Othello, the Greyhounds picked up a big road win, avenging a 3-2 home loss to the Huskies on March 19, and earned their fourth straight shutout. Grandview (4-2, 4-4-1) plays at Ephrata on Thursday.
Ephrata hosted Prosser on Saturday and won 6-2.
NONLEAGUE
HIGHLAND 1, CHELAN 0: At Chelan, Jose Perez scored the lone goal as the Scotties (7-1) mostly controlled the game, forcing 12 saves in a road win for their sixth shutout of the season.
First half: Jose Perez (Marco Ramirez).
Second half: No goals.
Saves: Jesus Gonzalez (H) 3; Chelan 12.
BASEBALL
CWAC
SELAH 6-1, EPHRATA 4-0: At Selah, Carter Seely and Eian Peralta pitched back-to-back complete games and shut down the top-ranked Tigers, who plated one run for the day.
Conner Dailey was 3-for-3 with a triple and two runs scored in the opener, and Keaton Pitzer drove in the deciding run in the second inning of the second game. Peralta pitched a two-hitter.
The Vikings moved to 7-1 in league and 9-4 overall and have a bye week coming in CWAC play. Selah will host Davis on Thursday.
Selah highlights — Game 1: Carter Seely CG, 7 IP, 1 ER, 5 BB, 7 K; Grant Chapman 2-4, RBI; Conner Dailey 3-3, 3b, 2 runs; Ryan Bair 2-2, 2 runs; Keaton Pitzer 1-1, RBI. Game 2: Eian Peralta CG, 7 IP, 2 hits, 4 BB, 5 K; Seely 1-2; Beau Benjamin 1-2; Evan Ancira 1-2; Keaton Pitzer RBI.
GRANDVIEW 3-1, EAST VALLEY 2-14: At Grandview, Gelo Cardenas went the full seven innings for the win in the opener for Grandview, and Kaden Taylor turned in a complete game with seven strikeouts in the second game to help EV earn the split.
Matthew Sauve clubbed a solo homer for the Greyhounds to back Cardenas, and Mason Bailey, Xander Smith and Nick Field each had three RBI for EV in the second game.
Highlights — Game 1: Gelo Cardenas (G) CG, 7 IP, 0 ER, 4 BB, 4 K; Matthew Sauve (G) 1-2, solo HR; H Varela (G) RBI; Garin Gurtler (EV) CG, 6 IP, 2 ER, 3 BB, 3 K; Xander Smith (EV) 1-3, 2b. Game 2: Kaden Taylor (EV) CG, 5 IP, 1 ER, 3 BB, 7 K, 1-1, 2b, run, 2 RBI; Mason Bailey (EV) 2-3, 2 2b, 2 runs, 3 RBI; Smith (EV) 2-4, run, 3 RBI; Nick Field (EV) 2-3, 2 runs, 3 RBI; Cooper Kleinow (G) 2-3, RBI.
OTHELLO 13-11, PROSSER 1-7: At Prosser, Josh Robillard drove in four runs with two doubles for the Mustangs in the second game.
Prosser highlights — Game 2: Jake Reiner 4-4, 2b, 3 runs; Josh Robillard 2-4, 2 2b, run, 4 RBI; Luke Munn 2-4, 3 RBI.
CBBN
DAVIS 9-13, EASTMONT 6-8: At Eastmont, junior Trent Willsey was 3-for-4 in the opener with a solo home run but was just warming up. He was 4-for-4 in the nightcap with a triple and six RBI as the unbeaten Pirates moved to 9-0 in league and 10-0 overall. The week Davis has a three-game series with Moses Lake.
Highlights — Game 1: Trent Willsey 3-4, HR, 2 runs, RBI; Corbyn Aills 2-4, 2 2b, run; Joel Fernandez 2-4, 2b, 2 runs, 3 RBI; Chase Hansen 2-4, 2b, run, 2 RBI. Game 2: Willsey 4-4, 3b, 2 runs, 6 RBI; Fernandez 1-5, 3b, run, RBI, 5 IP, 3 ER, 3 BB, 5 K; Morgan Rodriguez 2-4, 2 2b, 2 runs, RBI; Aills 1-3, 2b, 2 runs, 2 RBI.
NONLEAGUE
CEDAR PARK CHRISTIAN 6-13, ELLENSBURG 2-7: At Ellensburg, the visiting Eagles hit five home runs and improved to 10-2. Ellensburg (6-6) resumes CWAC on Saturday at Othello.
NAPAVINE 19, KITTITAS 8: At Kittitas, Conner Coles hit two doubles and drove in four runs for the Coyotes (5-2).
Kittitas highlights: Conner Coles 2-4, 2 2b, run, 4 RBI; Camden Eddings 3-4, 2b, run, 2 RBI; Michael Towner 2-2, run, RBI; Colby Morris 1-2, 2b, run.
SOFTBALL
CWAC
SELAH 4-11, EPHRATA 3-0: At Selah, Aerin Lee threw a no-hitter with nine strikeouts and homered in the second game and Lauren Thomas tossed a four-hitter in the opener while going 2-for-4 at the plate with a double, run and RBI for the Vikings.
Selah leveled its league record at 3-3 and will visit Grandview on April 19. In other CWAC games, Othello swept Prosser 21-1 and 18-0.
Highlights — Game 1: Lauren Thomas 4-hitter, 3 K, 2-4, 2b, run, RBI; Aerin Lee 1-3, 2b, RBI; Laci Ross 2-4; Ellie Urlacher 1-3, run, RBI. Game 2: Lee no-hitter 9 K, 1-2, HR, 2 runs, 2 RBI; Maddie Telles 2-3, run, RBI; Ross 2-3, 2 runs; Urlacher 2-3, 2 runs; Dilynn Hite 3-3, 2b, 2 runs, 3 RBI; Paige Scoggins 3-3, run, 3 RBI.
NONLEAGUE
ELLENSBURG 12-23, CLARKSTON 1-3: At Ellensburg, Maddie Kennedy threw a no-hitter for the Bulldogs in the first game and homered while driving in four runs in the second game. Kass Winter went 5 for 6 with three doubles and drove in four runs for Ellensburg, which will play another nonleague doubleheader at West Valley on Saturday.
Ellensburg highlights — Game 1: Kass Winter 3-3, 2 2b, 2 RBI; Maddie Kennedy 2-3, 2 2b, 5 IP, 0 H; Lily Case 2-3, 2b, 3 RBI, sb. Game 2: Chante Leadercharge 4-4, 2b, 2 RBI; Kennedy 3-4, HR, 4 RBI; Winter 2-3, 2b, 2 RBI; Sienna Pascoe 3-5, 2 RBI, CG.
NOOKSACK VALLEY 21-14, WHITE SWAN 6-8: At White Swan, the 1A Pioneers improved to 8-1 with a sweep. The Cougars play a doubleheader at Cle Elum on Saturday.
TRACK AND FIELD
Alvarado breaks five in mileARCADIA, Calif — Eisenhower junior Isabela Alvarado climbed to fifth on the Valley’s all-time list for 1,600 meters while breaking five minutes for the first time at Saturday’s Arcadia Invitational track and field meet.
Alvarado won her heat of the mile, clocking 4 minutes, 58.03 seconds — a time that converts to 4:57.37 for 1,600 meters.
Also in the day session, senior teammate Kara Mickelson lowered her lifetime best in the 800 to 2:13.35.
In the night session, Selah’s Cooper Quigley ran 9:06.62 in the 3,200. The night before at Arcadia, Ellensburg’s Kate Laurent cut nearly 20 seconds from her pervious best in the 3,200 in 10:58.78.
At Saturday’s 95th annual Davis Invitational at Zaepfel Stadium, Ellensburg junior Carsyn Arlt won the 100 and 200 and anchored the Bulldogs’ first-place 4x100.
DAVIS INVITATIONAL
Teams: Davis, Eisenhower, Ellensburg, Glenwood, Hanford, Kittitas, Pasco, Richland, Wapato, Wenatchee.
BOYS
100: Chase Perez (Ell) 11.41. 200: Donald Barnes (Davis) 23.22. 400: Marco Izquierdo (Han) 54.36. 800: Jose Banuelos (Pasco) 2:09.68. 1600: Eduardo Tobon (Han) 4:43.48. 3200: Ethan Stout (Han) 10:19.98. 110H: Joshua Boast (Ell) 16.24. 300H: Elijah Cach (Han) 44.67. 2K steeple: Stout (Han) 6:54.52. 4x100: Ellensburg (Boast, Wright, Blad, Perez) 45.12. Foster medley: Kittitas (Martin, Stewart, Peterson, Varnum) 5:27.67.
Shot: Mason Moore (Wen) 47-4. Disc: Moore (Wen) 162-1. Jav: Jose Ochoa (Ike) 159-2. HJ: Ethan Henning (Han) 5-8. PV: Elijah Lynch (Rich) 12-0. LJ: Anthony Wilson (Kitt) 19-8. TJ: Emilio Vela (Wap) 42-9.25.
GIRLS
100: Carsyn Arlt (Ell) 12.96. 200: Arlt (Ell) 28.09. 400: Elaine Joyce (Ell) 1:03.63. 800: Holly Fromherz (Ell) 2:33.32. 1600: Diana Camargo (Wap) 5:37.66. 3200: Sarah Olson (Han) 13:30.43. 100H: Claire Nguyen (Han) 17.29. 300H: Nguyen (Han) 54.36. 4x100: Ellensburg (Wilson, Seim, Montes-Salamanca, Arlt) 52.73. Foster medley: Pasco 6:40.37.
Shot: Taleya Maiden (Pasco) 34-7.75. Disc: Nora Gutzwiler (Wen) 96-11. Jav: Maiden (Pasco) 103-3. HJ: Camryn Birch (Davis) 4-8. PV: Graison Oberman (Han) 10-0. LJ: Loni Thomas (Han) 15-11. TJ: Isabel Montes-Salamanca (Ell) 30-11.75.
ARCADIA AND TIGER INVITES
BOYS
800: Caleb Stephenson (Ike) 2:05.35, Aiden Waddle (Ike) 2:05.56. 1600: Nathan Johnson (Ike) 4:39.12. 3200: Cooper Quigley (Selah) 9:06.62. Johnson (Ike) 9:53.73. HJ: Waddle (Ike) 5-8.
GIRLS
800: Kara Mickelson (Ike) 2:13.35, Olive Clark (Ike) 2:28.96. 1600: Alyssa Chavez (Ike) 5:31.60, Clark (Ike) 5:35.74. Mile: Isabela Alvarado (Ike) 4:58.03. 3200: Kate Laurent (Ellensburg) 10:58.78, Hannah Hilton (Ike) 11:27.00. 300H: Kennedy Leach (Ike) 53.13.
TENNIS
CWAC
Prosser boys 2, Grandview 1
Singles: Bennett Berg (P) d. Joel Alvarez 6-0, 6-2; Jorden Hernandez (G) d. Caiden Palomera 6-1, 7-5.
Doubles: Ethan Felicetti-Angelo Mallari (P) d. Christian Sanchez-Joseph Alaniz 6-2, 6-3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.