East Valley's perfect record in boys soccer faced one of its toughest tests yet when Othello visited with its 4-0 CWAC record Saturday afternoon.
The Red Devils proved up to the challenge thanks to a Diego Lopez goal two minutes into overtime to give them their ninth straight win to start the season. Brandon Garcia put East Valley on the board early off an assist from central midfielder Eli Juarez.
Selah's set to visit the Red Devils (5-0, 9-0) on Saturday in a rematch of a game they won 3-0 last month at Selah, which beat visiting Prosser 2-1 last Saturday. Grandview won at Ellensburg in other CWAC action.
First half: 1, East Valley, Brandon Garcia (Eli Juarez), 10:00; 2, Othello, 30:00.
Second half: No goals.
Overtime: 3, East Valley, Diego Lopez, 82:00.
Saves: Erik Sandoval (O) 2; Sam Gonzalez (EV) 3.
-
SCAC-EWAC WEST
TOPPENISH 2, HIGHLAND 0: At Toppenish, the Wildcats (4-0, 7-1-2) took over sole possession of first place thanks to second-half goals by Christopher Gutierrez and Alexander Magana. The Scotties absorbed their first loss and moved to 4-1 in league and 6-1 overall.
First half: No goals.
Second half: 1, Toppenish, Christopher Gutierrez, 50:00; 2, Toppenish, Alexander Magana, 76:00.
Saves: Jesus Gonzalez (H) 4; Hector Godinez (T) 2.
-
TRACK AND FIELD
Quigley runs 4:14
Selah's Cooper Quigley missed his 1,600-meter personal best by a little more than a second with a time of 4:14.81 and the Vikings won the boys team title at the Holder Relays on Saturday at Zaepfel Stadium.
His teammate, Shaun Salveson, improved his Valley best by a full second to win the 400 in 50.06 and Selah's 4x400 relay team lowered its Valley best to 3:33.14 in an easy win.
Eisenhower's Aiden Waddle ran a Valley-best 42.30 to win the 300 hurdles and Naches Valley's Julian Rodriguez topped 6-2 to win the high jump..
Ike's Isabela Alvarado took nearly seven seconds off her season best to win the 1,600 in 5:07.86 and she anchored the winning distance medley as the Cadets were runner-up to Richland in the girls team competition.
Naches Valley's Brooke Miles (3,200) and East Valley's Allison Bryan (100 hurdles) were local winners on the track, while La Salle's Isabella Kanelopoulos (shot), Ike's Mary Mickelson (discus) and Zillah's Mia Hicks (triple jump) claimed field-event victories. Hicks posted season bests of 34-4 in the triple jump and 100 (12.75 for third).
BOYS
Top teams: Selah 67, Lynnwood 61, Eisenhower 57. Local: Ellensburg 53, Naches Valley 23, Toppenish 17, La Salle 10, Wapato 9, East Valley 8, Zillah 6, Goldendale 6, Davis 2.
100: Jordan Whittle (Lynn) 11.32. 400: Shaun Salveson (Se) 50.06. 1600: Cooper Quigley (Se) 4:14.81. 3200: Logan Johns (Jackson) 10:17.97. 300H: Aiden Waddle (Ike) 42.30. 2k steeplechase: Daxtyn Castagnetta (Lynn) 6:44.83. 4x100: Lynnwood 44.52. 4x400: Selah (Rees, Quigley, Mooney, Salveson) 3:33.14. Distance medley: White River 11:23.56.
Shot: Charlie Vliem (Cedarcrest) 45-6. Discus: Jacob Raab (Richland) 136-9. Javelin: Lance Robinson (Rich) 148-11. HJ: Julian Rodriguez (NV) 6-2. PV: Elijah Lynch (Rich) 12-0. LJ: Keanan Humphreys (Rich) 19-9.25. TJ: Raymond Holycross (Bickleton) 40-8.75.
GIRLS
Top teams: Richland 99, Eisenhower 65, Jackson 42. Local: Selah 39.5, Naches Valley 38, Zillah 30, Ellensburg 27.5, East Valley 19, La Salle 18, Goldendale 10, Toppenish 9, Davis 6.
100: Braelyn Baker (Bear Creek) 12.13. 400: Baker (BC) 58.43. 1600: Isabela Alvarado (Ike) 5:07.86. 3200: Brooke Miles (NV) 11:45.34. 100H: Allison Bryan (EV) 16.95. 300H: Hannah Chang (Rich) 48.28. 2k steeplechase: Sonja Blycker (Cedarcrest) 7:39.92. 4x100: Richland 51.40. 4x400: Richland 4:09.27. Distance medley: Ike (Chavez, Reyes, Figueroa, Alvarado) 13:13.89.
Shot: Isabella Kanelopoulos (LS) 33-0. Discus: Mary Mickelson (Ike) 102-5. Javelin: Lexi Franklin (Rich) 103-8. HJ: Kaylie Pearson (Richland) 5-2. PV: Sydney Mohlman (Jackson) 10-6. LJ: Baker (BC) 17-6. TJ: Mia Hicks (Zillah) 34-4.
-
BASEBALL
CWAC
SELAH 6-9, EAST VALLEY 0-3: At East Valley, Carter Seely struck out 11 in a two-hitter and then drove in three runs in the next game to lead the Vikings to a sweep. Selah (5-1, 7-2) will host Lynden in nonleague games on Wednesday and Thursday.
Elsewhere in the CWAC, Othello swept Grandview 18-4 and 20-15.
Highlights — Game 1: Carter Seely (S) 2 H, 11 K; Grant Chapman (S) 2 hits; James Hull (S) 2 hits. Game 2: Chapman (S) 2 hits, 2b; Seely (S) 2 hits, 3 RBI; Kobe Taylor (EV) 2-3.
-
ELLENSBURG 12-14; PROSSER 2-3: At Ellensburg, Ryker Fortier went 4-for-7 with a double and triple to lead the Bulldogs, who got 13 hits from 13 different players in the second game of a doubleheader sweep.
Cade Gibson added four hits and seven stolen bases for Ellensburg (5-1, 6-3).
Highlights — Game 1: Ryker Fortier (E) 3-4, 2b, 3b, 3 runs, 2 sb; Ty Estey (E) 3-4, 3b, 3 runs, 2 RBI, sb; Cade Gibson (E) 3-3, 3 runs, RBI, 4 sb; Luke Sterkel (E) 3-4, 2b, 2 RBI. Game 2: Reid Bala (E) 1-2, 2b, RBI; Jacob Reiner (P) 1-2, 2b, 2 runs; Josh Robillard (P) 1-2, 2b, run, RBI.
-
NONLEAGUE
KITTITAS 10-11, DAYTON-WAITSBURG 0-0: At Dayton, Conner Coles took a perfect game into the fifth inning of a one-hit shutout with nine strikeouts and Camden Eddings nearly matched him with 10 strikeouts in a two-hit shutout to complete the doubleheader sweep for the Coyotes.
Kittitas highlights — Game 1: Blake Catlin 2-3, 2b, 3 runs, RBI, 2 sb; Conner Coles 2-2, 2 runs, 2 RBI, 5 IP, H, 9 K; Camden Eddings 2-3, 2b, run, 3 RBI; Colby Morris 2-3, 2 runs. Game 2: Catlin 2-4, run, 2 RBI, sb; Eddings 3-3, 2 runs, sb, 5 IP 2 H, 10 K; Jet Tamez 2-3, 2b, 2 runs, RBI; Bode Stermets 2-2, 2b, run, RBI, sb.
-
CLE ELUM 5-14, WARDEN 4-4: At Cle Elum, Max Dearing went 5-for-6 with four runs and two RBI in a doubleheader sweep for the Warriors. Caleb Bogart added a double in each game for Cle Elum.
CE highlights — Game 1: Caleb Bogart 2-4, 2b, 2 runs; Max Dearing 2-3, run, RBI; Clay Titus 2-4, 2 RBI; Joshua Pickett 2-3. Game 2: Bogart 1-3, 2b, 2 runs, 2 RBI; Cole Singer 2-3, 3b, 3 runs, RBI; Joel Kelly 2-4, 3b, 2 runs, 2 RBI; Dearing 3-3, 2b, 3 runs, 2 RBI; Sam Dearing 2-3, 2 runs.
-
SOFTBALL
CWAC
EAST VALLEY 5-2, SELAH 2-9: At East Valley, Madi Morrison's two hits, two runs and two RBI helped the Red Devils (3-1) pick up a win behind strong pitching by Allison Heater. The Vikings bounced back to win the second game thanks to a sixth-inning grand slam by Lauren Thomas, plus a home run and an 11-strikeout complete game from Aerin Lee.
East Valley (3-1, 5-3) plays at Grandview next Tuesday, and Selah (1-3, 2-6) hosts Ephrata on Saturday.
Highlights — Game 1: Madi Morrison (EV) 2-3, 2 runs, 2 RBI; Tinley Taylor (EV) 2b, 2 RBI; Brookelynn Powell (EV) 2b; Laci Ross (S) 1-3, 2b, RBI; Lauren Thomas (S) 2-2, 6 IP, 8 K; Allison Heater (EV) 7 IP, ER, 3 K. Game 2: Mimi Hagler (EV) 1-2, 2b; Aerin Lee (S) 1-2, HR, 2 runs, 3 RBI, 7 IP, 11 K; Thomas (S) HR, 4 RBI; Maddie Telles (S) 3-4, 2b, run; Ross (S) 2-4, RBI; Sydney Coons (s) 2-4, run.
-
ELLENSBURG 33-27, PROSSER 2-4: At Prosser, Lily Case went 9-for-9 with two doubles, two triples, a home run and 12 RBI to lead the Bulldogs to a doubleheader sweep. Victoria Zimmerman added a home run in the second game and Kass Winter recorded five hits on the day for Ellensburg (4-0, 6-2), which will host Clarkston on Saturday.
Highlights — Game 1: Lily Case (E) 6-6, 2 2b, 3b, 7 RBI; Maddie Kennedy (E) 4-6, 2b, 5 RBI; Kass Winter (E) 3-4, 2 2b, 4 RBI; Alexis Gillespie (E) 3-4, 2b, 3 RBI; Chante Leadercharge (E) 3-5, 2b, 3 RBI; Allie Cromwell (P) 1-2, 2b, run; Caitlyn Killian (P) 1-2, RBI. Game 2: Victoria Zimmerman (E) 3-4, HR, 3 RBI; Case (E) 3-3, 3b, HR, 5 RBI; Jami Nelson(E) 3-3, 3b, 2 RBI; Winter (E) 2-2, 2b, 2 RBI; Laney Mayer 3-3, 2b, 3b, 3 RBI; Addy Allen (P) 2-3, 2 sb; Cromwell (P) 1-3, sb; Hanna Perkins (P) 1-3.
-
NONLEAGUE
KITTITAS 19-19, DAYTON-WAITSBURG 3-0: At Dayton, Reyse Phillips went 6-for-6 with six runs and four RBI to lead the Coyotes (6-1) to a sweep.
Kittitas highlights — Game 1: Hannah Moore 3-5, 2 runs, RBI; Rillee Huber 2-3, 3b, 2 runs, RBI; Reyse Phillips 4-4, 3 runs, 2 RBI; Shakina Miller 2-4, 2 runs, 2 RBI; Arianna Hillebrand 2-3, run, 2 RBI. Game 2: Phillips 2-2, 3 runs, 2 RBI; Miller 3-4, 2 runs, 2 RBI.
