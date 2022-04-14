BREWSTER — With a birdie on the first tiebreaker hole, Davis senior John Kim captured medalist honors at the 25-team Gamble Sands Invitational boys golf tournament.
Kim rolled in a 20-foot eagle putt on the 18th hole to match Ferndale’s Baylor Larrabee with a 2-under round of 70 despite snow showers and wind.
“Considering the conditions, I think I played a really good round,” Kim said.
Sehome won the team title and Selah was the top local team.
Top teams: Sehome 304, Kamiak 306, Ferndale 315. Local: Selah 350, Davis 437, Zillah 438, Wapato 519, Sunnyside inc.
Winner: John Kim (Davis) 70. Local: Dallin Kibbe (Zillah) 93, Jack Champoux (Selah) 99, Kyle Polage (Davis) 99, Quintin Jacob (Wapato) 108.
SCAC-EWAC
BOYS
Winner: Sergio Sanchez (Cle Elum) 77, at Sun Willows. Local highlights: Garric Shirrod (Naches Valley) 83, Dillon Pratt (CE) 86, Evan Stubbs (CE) 96, Connor Rose (NV) 97, Zane Johnson (NV) 97, Jake Becht (CE) 101, Vincent Santucci (La Salle) 105.
GIRLS
Winner: Chase Caruso (Pomeroy) 90, at Sun Willows. Local highlights: Emma Stubner and Maddie Kime (Naches Valley) 102, Maci Christopherson (NV) 105, Quincey Abrams (La Salle) 106, Delaney Allan (LS) 110, Paris Diefenbach (LS) 116, Norah Nicholls (Cle Elum) 118.
SOCCER
CBBN
DAVIS 6, WEST VALLEY 1: At West Valley, Ezrah Ochoa scored twice and assisted another goal for the Pirates, who moved to 3-3 in league and 5-4 overall and will host Eastmont on Friday. Cipriano Acosta added a goal and an assist for Davis.
First half: 1, Davis, Noe Garfias (PK), 4:00; 2, Davis, Jorge Ibarra (Ezrah Ochoa), 6:00; 3, Davis, Ochoa (Cipriano Acosta), 22:00; 4, West Valley, Cole Cleaver (free kick), 30:00.
Second half: 5, Davis, Acosta (Angel Huerta), 52:00; 6, Davis, Huerta, 54:00; 7, Davis, Ochoa (Acosta), 58:00.
Saves: Alexander Capi (D) 5; Andrez Campos (WV) 7.
EISENHOWER 4, MOSES LAKE 1: At Moses Lake, Edwin Guillen recorded a hat trick, including two goals in the second half that helped break open a match that was tied 1-1 at the break.
Corbin Herrera had a goal and assist for the Cadets (2-4, 5-4), who play at Sunnyside on Friday. The Grizzlies lost at home to Wenatchee 2-1 on Tuesday.
First half: 1, ML, Alexander Landa (Jesus Garcia), 4:00; 2, Ike, Edwin Guillen (Corbin Herrera), 36:00.
Second half: 3, Ike, Guillen (Josue Lopez), 55:00; 4, Ike, Herrera (Brayan Montes), 57:00; 5, Ike, Guillen (Ivan Ibarra), 60:00.
CWAC
SELAH 1, EPHRATA 0: At Selah, Rylin Tilly scored with about four minutes remaining to lift the Vikings to their first league win. Jack Neumeyer made six saves to preserve the shutout for Selah, which will host Othello on Saturday.
Ellensburg postponed its home game against unbeaten East Valley to April 21.
First half: No goals.
Second half: 1, Selah, Rylin Tilly, 76:00.
Saves: Jack Neumeyer (S) 6.
SCAC-EWAC
HIGHLAND 11, LA SALLE 0: At Marquette Stadium, Miguel Romero knocked in four goals and Marco Ramirez recorded a hat trick — all in the first half — as the Scotties moved to 6-1 in league and 8-1 overall. Highland plays at Granger on Saturday.
First half: 1, Highland, Miguel Romero (Salvador Ceja); 2, Highland, Romero (Marco Ramirez); 3, Highland, Ramirez (Romero); 4, Highland, Ramirez (Jose Perez); 5, Highland, Ramirez; 6, Highland, Romero (Jose Carrasco); 7, Highland, Romero.
Second half: 8, Highland, Yahir Castro (Carrasco); 9, Highland, Carrasco (Ceja); 10, Highland, Carrasco; 11, Highland, Carrasco.
Saves: Jesus Gonzalez (H) 2.
GRANGER 3, ZILLAH 2: At Zillah, Miguel Ocampo and Kevin Reyes knocked in first-half goals for the Spartans (3-4, 3-5), who play a nonleaguer at College Place on Thursday.
First half: 1, Granger, Miguel Ocampo, 32:00; 2, Granger, Kevin Reyes, 37:00.
Second half: 3, Granger, James Torres, 69:00.
Saves: Jacob Llamas (G) 7.
NONLEAGUE
MABTON 3, WAPATO 2: At Mabton, Victor Chavez scored a hat trick to lead the Vikings (3-5), who host Connell in East Division play on Thursday. Wapato (5-4) resumes West play on Thursday hosting Naches Valley.
First half: 1, Mabton, Victor Chavez, 8:00; 2, Mabton, Chavez, 17:00; 3, Wapato, David Iturbide, 38:00.
Second half: 4, Mabton, Victor Chavez (Angel Chavez), 51:00; 5, Wapato, Irvin Carmona (Angel Serrato), 57:00.
Saves: Ricardo Romero (W) 5; Brian Barajas (M) 7.
BASEBALL
CBBN
MOSES LAKE 4, DAVIS 2: At Moses Lake, the Pirates (9-1, 10-1) took their first loss of the season while Moses Lake remained unbeaten in league at 7-0. Davis hosts the Chiefs for a doubleheader on Friday. In other play, Eastmont edged Wenatchee 3-2.
NONLEAGUE
GRANDVIEW 9-9, TOPPENISH 8-5: At Toppenish, Gelo Cardenas delivered a game-winning RBI single in the bottom of the eighth inning in the opener and Cooper Kleinow struck out 10 over five innings in the second for the Greyhounds (6-6), who travel to Ephrata on Saturday.
Jason Grant had four RBI in the first game for Toppenish (5-7), which plays at La Salle on Saturday.
Highlights — Game 1: Jason Grant (T) 3-3, 3b, 2 runs, 4 RBI; Adam Garcia (T) 2-4, 2 2b, 2 RBI; Dakoda Bauer (T) 2-5, 2 runs; Joel Godina (T) 4 IP, 4 hits, 9 K; Cole Judkins (G) 2-4, 2b, 3b, run, 2 RBI; Cooper Kleinow (G) 1-3, 3b, 3 runs; Gelo Cardenas (G) 2-5, 2 RBI. Game 2: Bauer (T) 2-3, 2 RBI; Joel Godina (T) 2-3, 2 runs; Julian Godina (T) 1-3, 2b, run; Cardenas (G) 1-2, 2b, 2 runs, RBI; Matthew Sauve (G) 1-1, 2b, 2 runs; Kleinow (G) 5 IP, 2 ER, 3 BB, 10 K.
SOFTBALL
CWAC
EAST VALLEY 21-17, GRANDVIEW 0-3: At Grandview, Allison Heater threw a perfect game with 12 strikeouts in the opener and Tinley Taylor was 3-for-3 in the second game with two triples, a grand slam and six RBI for the Red Devils, who improved to 5-1 in league and will host Connell on Thursday.
EV highlights — Game 1: Allison Heater 5 IP, perfect game, 12 K; Tori Goodell 2-2, 2b, HR, 4 runs, 5 RBI; Aidan Lyon 2-2, 3 runs, 2 RBI; Brookelynn Powell 1-3, 2b, 2 runs, 2 RBI; Kaylee Prince 2-2, 2b, 3 runs, RBI. Game 2: Tinley Taylor 3-3, 2 3b, GS, 3 runs, 6 RBI; Heater 2-3, 2b, 2 runs, RBI; Lyon 5 IP, 2 ER, 5 K; Prince 2-2, 2 runs, 2 RBI; Emma Valenzuela Cardenas 1-2, 3 runs, 2 RBI.
TRACK
CWAC
AT OTHELLO
BOYS
Team scores: Selah 3-0, Prosser 2-1, Othello 1-2, East Valley 0-3.
100: Zakary Rocha (O) 11.59. 200: Shaun Salveson (S) 23.16. 400: Terrill Freeman (O) 55.33. 800: Cooper Quigley (S) 2:00.37. 1600: Sam Anderson (S) 4:50.87. 3200: Ethan Smith (EV) 10:59.35. 110H: Kolbe Phillips (P) 17.58. 300H: Sam Rees (S) 42.80. 4x100: Selah 45.60. 4x400: Selah 3:38.79.
Shot: Kestin Hofstad (P) 43-7. Disc: Calvin Lundgren (S) 120-0. Jav: Trey Webb (P) 130-1. HJ: Francisco Vargas (P) 5-8. PV: Lundgren (S) 11-6. LJ: Rocha (O) 18-4. TJ: Nehemiah Medrano (P) 38-1.
GIRLS
Team scores: Selah 3-0, Prosser 2-1, Othello 1-2, East Valley 0-3.
100: Bella Garza (O) 13.53. 200: Bryana Barry (EV) 28.75. 400: Madison Huri (S) 1:04.81. 800: Alejandra Salcedo (S) 2:38.94. 1600: Abigail Huri (S) 6:11.94. 3200: Huri (S) 13:39.40. 100H: Allison Bryan (EV) 16.59. 300H: Bryan (EV) 51.43. 4x100: Prosser 54.34. 4x200: East Valley 1:57.68. 4x400: Selah 4:32.59.
Shot: Sierra Newell (S) 32-7.5. Disc: Avery Barnhart (P) 88-7. Jav: Emma Gruenberg (EV) 94-1. HJ: Halle Wright (P) 4-8. PV: Clara Holmes (S) 8-6. LJ: Bryan (EV) 15-6.5. TJ: Kambree Blair (P) 31-9.
TENNIS
CWAC
Ephrata boys 3, East Valley 2
Singles: Kyle Stewart (Eph) d. Jacob Walser 6-3, 6-0; Josh Mullings (Eph) d. Logan Basford 6-2, 6-0.
Doubles: Jobe VanHeusden-Chase Addink (Eph) d. Ian Larkin-Ranne Meloy 6-0, 6-2; Dallas DeBlasio-Rylan Kozma (EV) d. Jackson Addink-Santino McDonnell 6-3, 6-3; Brady Locke-Teegan Hooper (EV) d. Powell Ahmann-Jaxon Whetstone 7-5, 6-3.
Ephrata girls 4, East Valley 1
Singles: Lexi Diem (Eph) d. Jasmine Shipley 6-2, 6-4; Henleigh Elder (EV) d. Emily Pugh 6-1, 6-0.
Doubles: Addie Mills-Kacie Shannon (Eph) d. Taylor Calhoun-Mai Mesler 6-2, 6-0; Anna Pugh-Molly Evanson (Eph) d. Emily Knautz-Delaney Gibbons 6-2, 7-5; McKell Johns-Campbell Grizzel (Eph) d. Ceci Mendoza-Jalee Anderson 6-3, 6-0.
MEETINGS
Athletic directors at QBsYakima School District athletic director Sara Cordova and Wilson Middle School athletic director John Gonzales will be featured guests at the Monday Morning Quarterbacks luncheon next week.
The meeting begins at 11:45 a.m. Monday in the Players Club Lounge at Suntides Golf Course. Lunch service is available, and the public is invited.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.