Keeping the team trophy in the SCAC West for a second straight year, Wapato’s 171 points was enough to win the eighth annual Cadet Classic wrestling tournament on Saturday at Eisenhower High School.
The Wolves had two champions in freshman Raul Sanchez (138 pounds) and sophomore Angel Leyva, who finished his run in the 285 bracket with a pin.
Zillah, which won last year’s trophy, was runner-up with 156.5 points, just ahead of Peninsula (151) and Ephrata (146). The Leopards also had two winners in freshman Kaydn Cuevas (106) and sophomore Aiden Ford (195).
Ford, who won here last year as a freshman at 182, recorded three pins on his way to the 195 final and wrapped it up with a 15-0 technical fall.
Prosser placed eighth but had three champions with senior Abel Acosta (120), sophomore Logan Myers (145) and senior Neo Medrano (182). Medrano had three pins, all in the first round.
Naches Valley senior Mitchell Helgert won his third Cadet title, charging through the 160 bracket with four pins with a 32-second fall in the final. Helgert won the 132 title as a freshman and 152 last year. The 2020 tournament was not held.
East Valley sophomore Peyton Miller captured the 113 title and Grandview senior Evan Benitez was the 132 winner. Miller posted three pins while Benitez had two pins and two technical falls.
Team scores: Wapato 171, Zillah 156.5, Peninsula 151, Ephrata 146, Wenatchee 132, Naches Valley 129, Eastmont 124, Prosser 118, Pasco 114, Eisenhower 109, Grandview 101, Davis 89, East Valley 78, Toppenish 65, Goldendale 64, Kiona-Benton 34.5, West Valley 31.5, Mabton 17.
Championship finals
106: Kaydn Cuevas (Z) d. Jake Shrader (East), 17-10.
113: Peyton Miller (EV) p. William Flynn (Eph), 2:44.
120: Abel Acosta (Pro) p. Jose Sanchez (Davis), 3:43.
126: Alexander Barajas (Pasco) p. Aiden Badonie (Wap), 3:54.
132: Evan Benitez (Gv) p. Lenin Leon (EV), 2:16.
138: Raul Sanchez III (Wap) d. Jose Olivera (Ike), 12-5.
145: Logan Myers (Pro) d. Matthew Gray (Go), 8-5.
152: Keeven Gifford (KB) p. Trenton Miller (Wen), 3:48.
160: Mitchell Helgert (NV) p. Emmett Casey (Pen), 0:32.
170: Hudson Sager (Eph) p. Randy Binner (East), 0:57.
182: Neo Medrano (Pro) p. Alexis Paredes (Wap), 1:07.
195: Aiden Ford (Z) tf. Ricardo Colunga (East), 15-0.
220: Evan Berdan (Wen) p. Aiden Thomsen (Pen), 0:58.
285: Angel Leyva (Wap) p. Anthony Ramos (Gv), 1:21.
Third-fourth
106: Wyatt Gutierrez (NV) p. Leonel Lustre (Z), 2:07. 113: Frank Redfield (Ike) d. Ezekiel Tapia (Wen), 7-1. 120: Zander Boyd (Eph) p. Jacob Benitez (Gv), 2:27. 126: Aiden Eversull (Pen) d. Ryan Vader (Z), 7-6. 132: Gavin George (NV) p. Cole Michael Finn (Pro), 3:20. 138: Jorge Espinoza (Z) d. Greysen Sartain (Ike), 6-0. 145: Ruben Rios (T) d. Wade Tynan (Z), 9-2. 152: Nelson Barragan (Eph) p. Miguel Gaut (NV), 4:18. 160: Colin Attaway (EV) d. Juan Hunter Gomez (Wap), 12-7. 170: Gavin Floyd (Pasco) md. Caden Wate (Pen), 13-1. 182: Victor Cuellar (Pasco) for. Conner Schwab (East). 195: Jorge Mendoza (Wap) p. Austin Tzib (Mab), 1:30. 220: Joaquin Antoine (Pen) p. Antonny Quintero (Eph), 1:49. 285: Caleb Wertenberger (Z) p. Trace Schumacher (Pen), 3:26.
Fifth-sixth
106: Jasen Reyes (Ike) inj. Anthony Perez (Wap). 113: Israel Martinez (Ike) p. Derrick Riedinger (KB), 2:07. 120: Emmanuel Vela (T) d. David Venancio (T), 10-3. 126: Brock Armstrong (Go) p. Alex Gutierrez (Eph), 1:45. 132: Christopher Garza Jr. (Wap) md. Kannon Sanders (Wen), 13-0. 138: Cameron Miller (Pen) p. Carter Schultz (Eph), 3:25. 145: Kaden Vreeman (East) p. Miguel Juarez (Davis), 2:16. 152: Antonio Perez (Pasco) d. Oscar Murguia (Pasco), 3-2. 160: Hayden Bendall (WV) for. Joseph Schuyleman (Wen). 170: Eliseo Lucatero (Davis) p. Bodie Stonecipher (NV), 1:36. 182: Boden Clark (Pen) p. Hunter Keen (Eph), 1:43. 195: Ariel Gonzalez (Davis) for. Rigoberto Chavez (Davis). 220: Alan Leanos (Pasco) p. Caleb George (T), 4:30. 285: Jack Fluegge (Wen) d. Hunter Turley (NV), 4-0.
Toppenish girls win in OhioFINDLAY, Ohio — led by champions Sophia Torrez and Ruby Rodriguez-Rios, Toppenish’s girls rolled up 278.5 points to capture the team title at the 42-team Findlay Girls Invitational on Saturday.
Torrez, a freshman, was 3-0 in the 105-pound bracket and Rodriguez-Rios, a senior, was 5-0 at 155 pounds with four pins. The Wildcats had 11 placers en route to their fourth tournament title.
At the Reno Tournament of Champions, Toppenish’s boys were 10th out of 105 teams with two medalists — Kaiden Kintner (fourth) and Marcos Torrez (sixth).
Top teams: Toppenish 278.5, Liberty 163.5, Harrison 161. Washington: 6, Curtis 119.
Toppenish placers — 100: 2, Mia Zuniga. 105: 1, Sophia Torrez. 120: 2, Vania Diego. 125: 3, Kendra Perez. 135: 2, Ruby Clark. 140: 5, Maryann Reyes. 145: 2, Islah Alcala. 155: 1, Ruby Rodriguez-Rios. 170: 2, Jocelyn Velasco. 190: 3, Makayla Torres. 235: 6, Charlene Underwood.
Tri-State Invitational
AT COEUR D’ALENE
Top teams: Flathead 248.5, Post Falls 229.5, Orting 218. Local: 12, Granger 96.
Granger highlights — 132: 3, Jose Toscano. 182: 1, Conan Northwind.
Hammerhead Invitational
AT BREMERTON
Local boys placers — 120: 2, Jesus Alcala (Davis). 132: 6, Isai Perez (D). 285: 6, Miguel Galvez (D).
Local girls placers — 105: 2, Lynette Espinoza (Davis). 110: 1, Kiara Torres (Granger); 4, Emely Arreola (D). 115: 3, Gracie Pham (D). 125: 6, Haiiyah Yanez (D). 130: 5, Paoky Sandoval (G).
BOYS SWIMMING
CWAC
At Lions Pool
Team scores: Selah 61, East Valley 56, Prosser 32, Toppenish 14, Grandview 7.
200 medley relay: Selah (De dios Ramirez, Strand, Peace, Hudson) 1:55.60, Prosser 1:59.67, East Valley 2:00.69.
200 free: Charles Hudson (S) 1:56.73, Otis Peace (S) 2:18.70, Cayden Halverson (S) 2:20.99.
200 IM: Juan De dios Ramirez (S) 2:22.76, Robert Bjur (T) 2:34.87, Logan Jones (EV) 2:37.27.
50 free: Jake Brandt (EV) 25.12, Blaze Hoffman (P) 25.17, Ethan Felicetti (P) 25.84.
100 fly: Emiliano Zuniga (T) 59.81, James Field (EV) 1:03.67, Alex Alejo (EV) 1:03.93.
100 free: Jake Brandt (EV) 57.70, Logan Jones (EV) 1:00.45, Johan Rude (P) 1:01.06.
500 free: Charles Hudson (S) 5:31.72, James Field (EV) 5:49.96, Alex Alejo (EV) 6:11.47.
200 free relay: East Valley (Field, De Blasio, Jones, Brandt) 1:45.45, Grandview 1:54.90, Selah 1:59.76.
100 back: Juan De dios Ramirez (S) 1:04.67, Ethan Felicetti (P) 1:08.15, Robert Bjur (T) 1:13.89.
100 breast: Joshua Strand (S) 1:16.98, Dallas De Blasio (EV) 1:17.92, Blaze Hoffman (P) 1:19.94.
400 free relay: East Valley (Alejo, Bombard, Mulroy, De Blasio) 4:33.10, Prosser 4:33.83, Selah 5:00.72.
