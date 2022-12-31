RICHLAND — With 11 champions and 525 total points, Toppenish’s boys and girls picked up a pair of team trophies at Thursday’s 20-team Winter Cup tournament at Hanford High School.
Top-Hi’s boys rolled up 314 points and well outdistanced runner-up Sunnyside, the top-ranked 4A team that tallied 180 points.
Winners for the Wildcats included Steve Romero (106), Adan Estrada (113), Justyce Zuniga (132), Marcos Torrez (138), Kiyanno Zuniga (145), Jermiah Zuniga (152), Kaiden Kintner (182) and Josh Luna (220).
The match of the night was a clash of state champions at 152 with Jermiah Zuniga edging Naches Valley’s Mitchell Helgert 3-1.
Toppenish’s girls scored 211 points with wins by Mia Zuniga (105), Sophia Torrez (110) and Sara Ortega (130).
Wapato’s Lexie Garza (135) and Eisenhower’s Shealynn Spino (155) were also champions.
BOYS
Top teams: Toppenish 314, Sunnyside 180, Mt. Spokane 167.5. Local: Prosser 69, Naches Valley 59, Davis 50.
Local placers
106: 1, Steve Romero (T); 4, Dezmon Martinez (S); 5, Zaiden Gonzalez (S).
113: 1, Adan Estrada (T); 6, Samuel Valencia (S).
120: 2, Stephen Maltos (S); 3, Abel Acosta (P); 4, Noah Rodriguez (T).
126: 8, David Venanico (T).
132: 1, Justyce Zuniga (T); 2, Isai Perez (D); 4, Rykker Schilperoort (S).
138: 1, Marcos Torrez (T); 2, Alejandro Fernandez (S); 4, Jacob Alcala (D).
145: 1, Kiyanno Zuniga (T); 3, Christopher Villanueva (S); 4, Ty Moore (NV).
152: 1, Jermiah Zuniga (T); 2, Mitchell Helgert (NV); 4, Samuel Gonzalez (S); 8, Emilio Castro (S).
160: 2, Seth Ordaz (T); 4, John Rendon (S); 7, Alex Anderson (P).
170: 3, Armando John (T); 5, Kael Campos (S); 7, Edwin Puga (S).
182: 1, Kaiden Kintner (T); 2, Neo Medrano (P).
195: 5, Adam Garcia (T); 8, Emanuel Lopez (P).
220: 1, Josh Luna (T); 2, Darrell Leslie (T).
285: 2, Anthony Nava (T); 3, Mateo Armendariz (S); 4, Luke Almaguer (S); 5, Miguel Camacho (T); 8, William Price (NV).
GIRLS
Top teams: Toppenish 211, Moses Lake 186, Sunnyside 137. Local: Grandview 99, Prosser 57, Wapato 55, Granger 50.5, Eisenhower 42, Naches Valley 41, Ellensburg 38.
Local placers
100: 4, Jazmine Orozco (P); 5, Jiselle Vasquez (W); 7, Eveny Lazcano (Gg).
105: 1, Mia Zuniga (T); 2, Alexis Huff (NV); 4, Gabrielle Berger (Gg); 7, Danica Torres (Su).
110: 1, Sophia Torrez (T); 3, Adelina Valencia (Su).
115: 2, Alexxus Ramos (Su).
120: 4, Jayde Coleman (NV); 7, Isabell Garcia (Su).
125: 2, Kendra Perez (T); 5, Savannah Espindola (Gv); 8, Vivianna Daniel (S).
130: 1, Sara Ortega (T); 4, Child Julienne (Ell); 5, Paoky Sandoval (Su).
135: 1, Lexie Garza (W); 5, Geselle Razo (Gv).
140: 3, MaryAnn Reyes (T).
145: 5, Alyssa Lee (Ike); 6, Sophia Zesati (Su).
155: 1, Shealynn Spino (Ike); 2, Delilah Chavez (Su); 3, Isiah Alcala (T).
170: 4, Sailor Walker (Ell); 5, Jocelyn Velasco (T); 6, Emily Osorio (Gv).
190: 2, Makayla Torres (T); 3, Ihanna Perez (Gv); 5, Sofia Tovar (Gv).
235: 2, Jeanette Cortes (Su); 3, Leslie Gutierrez (P).
Cat Classic
FRIDAY AT EASTMONT
Team scores: Ellensburg 234, Wenatchee 201, Wapato 199.5, Eastmont 172.5, Grandview 152, Selah 131, Eisenhower 106, West Valley 91, Kittitas 80.5, Cascade 61.
Local placers
106: 1, Jayden Vazquez (Wap); 4, Caleb Kalombo (WV).
113: 1, Frank Redfield (Ike).
120: 3, Tyler Bacon (Ell); 4, Francisco Sanchez (Ike); 5, Jacob Benitez (Gv); 6, Michael Flores (Gv).
126: 1, Aiden Badonie (Wap); 2, Ryan Noel (Gv); 3, Leif Holmgren (Ell); 4, Adrian Gallegos (K).
132: 1, Evan Benitez (Gv); 2, Jack Eyler (Ell); 3, Christopher Garza Jr. (Wap); 4, Manuel Martinez (Ike).
138: 1, Raul Sanchez III (Wap); 2, Jonathan Jones (K), 3, Memo Abundez (Se); 4, Teegan Stolen (Ell); 6, Dutch Graf (Gv).
145: 1, Jose Olivera (Ike); Samuel Gonzalez (Se); 3, Konner Carlson (Ell); 4, Christian Macias (Wap).
152: 2, Josiah Skindzier (K); 3, Luke Bayne (Ell); 4, Tyler Vigansky (WV); 5, Freddy Osorio (Gv); 6, Jordan Martin (K).
160: 1, Francisco Ayala (Ell); 2, Alonzo Lopez (Se); 3, Jace Delarosa (Gv); 5, Hayden Bendall (WV); 6, Brody Stewart (K).
170: 1, Breck Hammond (Ell); 2, Mario Lamas (Se); 3, Finley Lorenz (Ell); 5, Simon Jones (K); 6, Oscar Valdivia (Wap).
182: 1, Alexis Paredes (Wap); 2, Logan Stolen (Ell), 4, Cade Femrite (Ell); 5, Juan Rodriguez (Gv); 6, Derek Drobek (WV).
195: 2, Jorge Mendoza (Wap); 4, Kase Montgomery (Ell); 5, Makana Paikuli (WV); 6, Ezekiel Wageneck (Ell).
220: 3, Anthony Ramos (Gv); 4, Wyatt Boyer (Ell); 6, Daniel Machuca (Ike).
285: 1, Akeakamai Paikuli (WV); 3, Daniel Custudio (Wap); 5, Erik Martin (Se).
Pac Coast
FRIDAY AT VANCOUVER
Local teams: 6, Granger 145; 50, Goldendale 34.5.
Granger placers — 126: 6, Adrian Alvarez. 138: 2, Jose Toscano. 160: 5, Cody Northwind. 170: 6, Marquis Gourneau. 182: 2, Conan Northwind.
