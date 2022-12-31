Grandview’s quick, talented team takes pride in its ability to make up for its lack of size and topple taller opponents.
Lately, though, the limitations of a starting lineup with no one listed above 6 feet have become evident.
After staying close for a half, the Greyhounds fell 67-48 to Sehome on Friday at the Wilbur-Ellis SunDome Shootout, their third loss in their last four games. All three losses came against teams featuring skilled big men with noticeable size on the perimeter as well as in the paint.
The Greyhounds’ up-tempo style helped them jump out to a quick 10-4 lead and three different players knocked down 3-pointers to keep them within four at halftime after Sehome’s offense began to find its rhythm. But Grandview missed all of its shots from beyond the arc in the second half and struggled to find looks inside against the length of the Mariners’ zone.
“The first half we did a better job of actually attacking, not settling for outside shot,” Medina said. “In our zone we got some good stops, we got some easy layins out in transition.”
Sehome’s trio of 6-7 center Grey Garrison, 6-4 guard Grant Kepley and 6-3 guard Mat Storms combined for 58 points, many of them on second-chance opportunities. The Mariners outrebounded the Greyhounds 42-22.
Lino Armendariz and Cameron Dracular scored 12 points each to lead Grandview, which started the season 7-0 with wins over SCAC West title contenders Zillah and Toppenish, as well as two 4A schools. Ellensburg’s 6-foot-11 forward Gavin Marrs played a key role in snapping the Greyhounds’ win streak, and they gave up 14 points to 6-4 guard Anthony Canales in a 67-51 loss to Lynden on Thursday.
Medina said playing two of 2A’s top teams at the SunDome provided a valuable learning opportunity for a team with aspirations to return for the state tournament in two months. They should get a boost when starter Levi Dorsett, another 6-foot guard, comes back from injury as soon as next week.
The Greyhounds won’t be getting any taller, so Medina knows they’ve got work to do before CWAC play begins again. They’ll travel to Selah next Friday to face 6-6 guard Levi Pepper, the league’s top scorer and one of its best rebounders.
“We’ve just got to figure it out on the boards,” Medina said. “You can’t give teams two or three shots every time ‘cause it’s gonna cost you.”
— Luke Thompson
GRANDVIEW — Lino Armendariz 12, Cameron Draculan 12, Garza 8, Medina 7, Fajardo 4, Cortez 3, Bentley 2, E. Armendariz 0, Montes De Oca 0, Jeffrey 0. Totals 19-56 6-9 48.
SEHOME — Grant Kepley 21, Mat Storms 19, Grey Garrison 18, Lawrence 3, Dominguez 2, Duckworth 2, Wright 0, McKay 0, Funk 0, Dahem 0, Eisses 2, Neff 0. Totals 29-49 4-10 67.
Grandview 15 15 12 6 — 48
Sehome 19 15 15 18 — 67
3-point goals: Grandview 4-24 (Medina 1-2, Cortez 1-2, Draculan 1-3, L. Armendariz 1-9), Sehome 5-12 (Storms 3-6, Kepley 1-1), Lawrence 1-2). Rebounds: Grandview 22 (Draculan 5), Sehome 42 (Garrison 7). Turnovers: Grandview 11, Sehome 21. Steals: Grandview 7, Sehome 7. Fouls: Grandview 13, Sehome 14.
ZILLAH 63, NORTHWEST 43: Everything went according to plan for Zillah coach Mario Mengarelli at this year’s Shootout.
He led a veteran staff serving as hosts for a full slate of games featuring top competition from across the state, and the Leopards cruised to two more wins. They got off to a hot start in Friday’s win, opening up an 11-point lead after one quarter.
Senior Luke Navarre led the way with 27 points, one day after scoring 25 in a 61-43 win over Port Angeles. His younger brother, Dominic, added 13 points in Zillah’s fourth straight win.
The Leopards (6-1) will return to league play Tuesday when they travel to La Salle.
ZILLAH — Reed 0, Garza 6, Sandoval 5, Martinez 0, C. Favilla 0, Van De Graaf 3, B. Favilla 0, Dominic Navarre 13, Moore 3, John 5, Juarez 1, Luke Navarre 27.
NORTHWEST SCHOOL — Nguyen 0, Sethi 2, Traina 2, Drazin 6, Welsh 0, Huang 0, Carlo Welsh 12, Horn 6, Parmer 3, Cameron DeVore 10.
Zillah 19 8 17 19 — 63
Northwest School 8 9 10 14 — 43
TOPPENISH 59, PORT ANGELES 57: At SunDome, Josh Perez exploded for 28 points and held off a furious late rally for their second straight win over a 2A team at the SunDome Shootout. Shane Rivera netted 16 points for Toppenish, which improved to 6-2 and will host Wahluke in a nonleague matchup on Tuesday.
TOPPENISH — Myers 1, Mesplie 2, Josh Perez 28, Shane Rivera 16, Cisneros 2, Sanches 0, Jayden Hanson 11.
PORT ANGELES — Albaugh 3, Hunter 6, Hoch 3, Parkers Nickerson 25, Isiah Shamp 20.
Toppenish 19 15 17 8 — 59
Port Angeles 10 15 13 19 — 57
SELAH 70, NORTH KITSAP 53: At SunDome, sophomore Jackson Pepper struck for 13 of his 22 points in the second quarter and finished with three 3-pointers and seven assists.
Levi Pepper and Eli Wright both had double-doubles for the Vikings (5-5), who travel to Othello on Tuesday.
SELAH — Hull 0, Jackson Pepper 22, Kaden Giles 10, McNett 0, Tilley 2, Jones 0, Beau Banjamin 11, Mullins 0, Shea 0, Levi Pepper 13, Kinley 0, Eli Wright 12.
NORTH KITSAP — Chimietewski 1, Mass 3, Gillespie 3, Cade Orness 20, Sorenson 4, Harry Davies 22, Downing 0, Korsak 0, East 0.
Selah 14 20 23 13 — 70
North Kitsap 15 14 7 17 — 53
Highlights: L. Pepper 17 rebs; Wright 11 rebs; J. Pepper 7 assts.
WEST VALLEY 61, KELSO 41: At SunDome, Landen Birley was at it again on Friday, hitting five 3-pointers and scoring 14 of his 27 points in the fourth quarter to help the Rams go 2-0 in the SunDome.
West Valley (7-3) gets back to CBBN play hosting Moses Lake on Jan. 7.
KELSO — Hendelson 7, Smith 2, Marshall 7, Lukas 2, Hayden Yore 10, Mitchell 4, Eastham 2, Stewart 7.
WEST VALLEY — Hill 0, Tommy Meluskey 14, Wright 0, Komstadius 3, Currie 2, May 2, Landen Birley 27, Kneisler 0, Mills 7, Sadeddin 6.
Kelso 8 7 15 11 — 41
West Valley 11 12 17 21 — 61
ELLENSBURG 49, NOOKSACK VALLEY 38: At SunDome, Emmett Fenz cut loose for 15 of his 18 points in the second half and hit two 3-pointers in the third period. The Bulldogs (5-4) visit Prosser on Tuesday in CWAC action.
ELLENSBURG — Clark 2, G. Fenz 8, Schmidt 4, Andaya 7, Boast 6, Emmett Fenz 18, Lewis 4.
NOOKSACK VALLEY — Heutink 2, Bennett DeLange 11, Lentz 2, Roper 1, Wayne Silves 10, Brady Ackerman 12.
Ellensburg 6 15 14 14 — 49
Nooksack 7 10 6 15 — 38
Highlights: E. Fenz 8 rebs; Eli Lewis 6 rebs; Darius Andaya 6 rebs, 5 assts.
MERIDIAN 53, WAPATO 43: At SunDome, junior Tyrin Redner hit four 3-pointers and scored 14 points for the Wolves, who play at Naches Valley on Tuesday.
WAPATO — Tyrin Redner 14, Garza 3, Alvarado 2, Arizpe 2, Harrell 2, Hamilton 7, Eneas 5, Bobb 2, Washines 2, McConville 4.
MERIDIAN — Talon Jenkins 14, Jaeger Fyfe 19, Amundson 8, Burks 5, Jones 3, Brooks 4.
Wapato 14 14 8 7 — 43
Meridian 14 14 10 15 — 53
DAVIS GIRLS 85, ZILLAH 64: At SunDome, Esmeralda Galindo struck for 27 points, 11 coming in the Pirates’ 24-point second quarter. Nevaeh Patterson hit three of Davis’ eight 3-pointers.
Mia Hicks scored 12 of Zillah’s 19 points in the first quarter and finished with 28.
Davis (8-1) hosts Moses Lake on Tuesday while Zillah (5-2) plays at La Salle.
DAVIS — Leilani Johnson 15, Esmeralda Galindo 27, Carillo 0, Campbell 5, Rodriguez 6, Hohner 0, Nevaeh Patterson 14, Shaela Allen-Greggs 18.
ZILLAH —- Oliver 4, Mia Hicks 28, Johnston 3, D’Ana Esquivel 14, Garza 9, Gonzalez 4, Salme 3, Jack 0, Walle 0.
Davis 17 24 20 24 — 85
Zillah 19 12 14 19 — 64
ELLENSBURG GIRLS 51, CASHMERE 34: At SunDome, the top-ranked Bulldogs held Cashmere to eight points in the first half and pushed their record to 9-0. Olivia Anderson put up 25 points for Ellensburg, which plays at No. 4 Prosser on Tuesday.
CASHMERE — Talley 1, McKenna 5, Piepel 1, Ellie Bessonette 15, Hammond 5, Bjorklund 2, Kunz 5.
ELLENSBURG — Moffat 0, Leishman 3, Philip 7, L. Rogel 2, Q. Rogel 6, Olivia Anderson 25, Ravet 6, Markus 0, Marrs 2.
Cashmere 4 4 14 12 — 34
Ellensburg 13 13 19 6 — 51
Highlights: Anderson 7 rebs; Jamison Philip 4 assts; Rylee Leishman 3 assts, 3 rebs.
THURSDAY
Selah edged despite Pepper’s 36A career night highlighted by a stunning fourth quarter from Central Washington signee Levi Pepper nearly carried Selah to a comeback win Thursday night at the Yakima SunDome.
The 6-foot-6 senior dominated the boards throughout but started slow offensively as smaller defenders tried to stay back and stop his drives. Pepper still found his way to the basket and then exploded for 19 of his career-high 36 points when he found his range from outside, knocking down three 3-pointers in the last three minutes.
“We chose our poison,” Monarchs coach Bill Bakamus said. “He wasn’t looking real good there (shooting from the outside) and then then all of a sudden he looked like ‘Pistol Pete’ Maravich.”
Pepper’s final three of the game just missed, when he took a step back and went for the win. Eli Wright grabbed the rebound and scored a putback to tie the game at 71 with four seconds left.
An ill-advised foul in the backcourt gave Mark Morris junior Braydon Olson two chances to put his team ahead at the free throw line. He hit the second one to hand the Vikings a 72-71 loss.
Selah trailed by as much as 12 points in the fourth quarter before baskets by Rylan Tilley and Wright with Pepper taking a rare break on the bench. He returned to score 13 straight points for the Vikings down the stretch while Mark Morris missed six of 10 free throws to give Selah an opportunity.
“He’s the type of kid that he won’t tell you he wants to come out,” Vikings coach Tim Garza said. “You’ve got to force him to come out, but great game on his part, gave us a chance.”
Even though Pepper grabbed 18 rebounds, Garza acknowledged the Vikings struggled to grab key defensive rebounds when they needed them. They gave up an especially critical offensive rebound and putback after Pepper’s three capped off a 6-0 run to cut the deficit to five with 2:11 left.
Garza also said part of his young team’s maturation will include finding better shots in the offense rather than settling for 3-pointers. Despite Pepper’s late outburst, Selah finished just 6-of-22 from long range.
The Vikings fell behind early after Mark Morris hit its first four 3-pointers — three by Braydon Olson — and the Monarchs seemed to turn to their leading scorer whenever they needed points. Kobe Parlin scored 22 points and also took on the difficult assignment of guarding Pepper for much of the game, although several players tried unsuccessfully to stop him late in the game.
“He’s a special player,” said Bakamus, who recalled the game five years ago when Levi’s brother, Elijah, scored a career-high 45 points in Selah’s triple overtime regional win over Mark Morris. “He knew what he had to do at the end of the game, whether it was putting the ball on the floor and scoring with ease or pulling up from three and I admire that.”
“We’d rather be in these types of hard-fought games,” Garza said. “I know we didn’t win but I think it’s really going to help us in the future, especially guys staying mentally tough down the stretch.”
— Luke Thompson
MARK MORRIS — Kobe Parlin 24, Braydon Olson 12, Carson Bogner 10, Gray 8, Dossen Morrow 10, Wygant 4, Hammond 2, Branden Thornton 2. Totals 27-59 11-22 72.
SELAH — Levi Pepper 36, Beau Benjamin 12, Jackson Pepper 11, Eli Wright 8, Kaden Giles 0, Rylan Tilley 3, Jones 1, Rowdy Mullins 0, McNett 0. Totals 27-58 11-19 71.
Mark Morris 16 12 23 21 — 72
Selah 10 13 21 27 — 71
3-point goals: Mark Morris 7-18 (Olson 3-4, Parlin 1-2, Gray 1-2 Selah 6-22 (L. Pepper 5-9, J. Pepper 1-3). Rebounds: Mark Morris 35 (Morrow 6), Selah 39 (L. Pepper 18). Turnovers: Mark Morris 20, Selah 16. Steals: Mark Morris 10, Selah 8. Fouls: Mark Morris 22, Selah 17. Fouled out — Anderson.
PROSSER 64, SEHOME 59: Senior JJ Reyes fired in seven 3-pointers, including one in overtime, and scored 25 points to lead Prosser over top-ranked and previously beaten Sehome.
The Mustangs trailed by 14 in the second quarter and led by nine in the fourth before the game headed to OT, where Kory McClure made a field goal and two free throws.
PROSSER — JJ Reyes 25, Koby McClure 11, Veloz 0, Kory McClure 9, Peters 0, Russell 8, Hultberg 5, Bailey 0, Flores 6.
SEHOME — Lawrence 2, Grey Garrison 23, Duckworth 1, Matt Storms 8, Swanson 2, Dominaves 1, Wright 3, Grant Keply 19.
Prosser 9 11 21 12 9 — 64
Sehome 11 17 11 15 4 — 59
WEST VALLEY 61, LAKEWOOD 58: Parker Mills and Meech Sadeddin scored 16 points apiece to lead the Rams (6-3).
LAKEWOOD — Bakary Sinko 10, Benjamin Rucker 10, Mason Weller 16, Parks 1, Stacey 6, Lydon 2, Zachary Stoddard 10, Greenland 3.
WEST VALLEY — Meluskey 8, Wright 2, Komstadius 6, Landen Birley 13, Parker Mills 16, Meech Sadeddin 16.
Lakewood 16 8 17 17 — 58
West Valley 15 11 19 16 — 61
ZILLAH 61, PORT ANGELES 43: Luke Navarre returned from injury to score 25 points and his younger brother, Dominic, contributed 15 for the Leopards.
PORT ANGELES — Albaugh 0, Martinez 0, Long 0, Dunning 0, Townsend 0, Hunter 9, Surina 0, Hoch 0, Seera 0, Parkers Nickerson 15, Isiah Shamp 19.
ZILLAH — Garza 6, Sandoval 3, C. Favilla 0, Van De Graaf 8, B. Favilla 0, Dominic Navarre 15, John 4, Luke Navarre 25.
Port Angeles 8 13 15 7 — 43
Zillah 15 12 21 13 — 61
LYNDEN 67, GRANDVIEW 51: Julian Garza scored 13 points to lead the Greyhounds against the No. 1 team in 2A, which led by 20 at halftime.
LYNDEN — Elsner 3, Coston Parcher 19, Petersen 4, Matthews 6, Hanenburg 2, VanDalen 0, Smiley 7, Ayres 0, Anthony Canales 14, Heppner 6, Baar 4.
GRANDVIEW — Julian Garza 13, Draculan 8, E. Armendariz 4, Fajardo 6, Medina 3, Lino Armendariz 12, Jeffrey 0, Bentley 3, Cortez 2.
Lynden 21 23 15 8 — 67
Grandview 14 10 16 11 — 51
TOPPENISH 76, NORTH KITSAP 73: Josh Perez made 10 of 13 free throws and scored 25 points and Shane Rivera netted 23 for the Wildcats, who overcame an eight-point halftime deficit.
TOPPENISH — Grayson Mesplie 10, Josh Perez 25, Shane Rivera 23, Cisneros 2, Luna 2, Sanchez 6, Hanson 8.
NORTH KITSAP — Chmielewski 8, Gillespie 5, Cade Orness 24, Harry Davies 24, Ashford-Downing 9, Korsak 3.
Toppenish 10 21 21 24 — 76
North Kitsap 17 22 17 16 — 73
WAPATO 54, NORTHWEST 40: Sophomore Julian Hamilton scored a season-high 18 points and AJ Garza got the Wolves going with 10 of his 16 points in the opening period.
WAPATO — Redner 9, AJ Garza 16, Arizpe 2, Harrell 2, Julian Hamilton 18, Eneas 5, Bobb 0, Washines 0, McConville 2.
NORTHWEST — Drazin 0, Huang 0, Sethi 4, Traina 5, Welsh 7, Horn 4, Parmer 9, Cameron DeVore 11.
Wapato 16 8 21 9 — 54
Northwest 5 10 16 14 — 40
Highlights: Garza 4 stls; Chase Enaes 4 stls.
KELSO 58, ELLENSBURG 44: The 3A Highlanders (5-3) held the Bulldogs, playing without Gavin Marrs, to 22 points heading into the final period. Emmett Fenz scored 25 points, making 9 of 11 free throws, to lead Ellensburg (5-3).
ELLENSBURG — Clark 2, G. Fenz 2, Rogers 3, Andaya 6, Boast 4, Emmett Fenz 25, Musser 2, Lewis 0, Bennett 0.
KELSO — Mike Henderson 10, Smith 6, Marshall 8, Lukas 4, Yore 8, Ethan Mitchell 13, Eastham 5, Green 0, Amrine 0, Burt 0, Stewart 2.
Ellensburg 10 9 4 21 — 44
Kelso 15 16 7 20 — 58
Highlights: Josh Boast 7 rebs; E. Fenz 5 assts.
CASHMERE GIRLS 45, ZILLAH 34: Sophomore Leah Kunz made 7 of 8 free throws and scored 15 points for the fifth-ranked Bulldogs (7-1). Talani Oliver’s 12 points paced Zillah (5-1).
CASHMERE — Talley 2, McKenna 4, Piepel 1, Bessonette 4, Hammond 7, Kaitlyn Bjorklund 10, Leah Kunz 15.
ZILLAH — Talani Oliver 12, Mia Hicks 9, Johnston 0, D’Ana Esquivel 10, Garza 3, Gonzales 0, Walle 0, Salme 0.
Cashmere 10 11 14 10 — 45
Zillah 12 6 8 8 — 34
