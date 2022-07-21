NANAIMO, British Columbia — Yakima Valley hitters didn’t settle for singles in Wednesday’s series finale at Nanaimo.
The Pippins bounced back from Tuesday’s quiet offensive night to rout the NightOwls 12-4 thanks to 15 hits, including eight doubles. Back-to-back two-out doubles by Jackson Reed and Jaxon Sorenson put Yakima Valley on the board in the first inning, setting the tone for the rest of the game.
Reed hit a second double in the eighth to drive in Hank Dunn and six other Pippins doubled once. Six runs in the last three innings put the game out of reach.
Tyler Griggs and Jake Borst both went 2-for-5 with a double, and Spencer Shipman finished 2-for-4 with a team-high three RBI. Davis graduate Henry Gargus joined the doubles parade in the seventh and scored on Shipman’s two-run homer, his fourth of the summer.
After a nonleague game against Cascade League Showcase on Thursday, the Pippins will return to WCL action for three games at Port Angeles. For full coverage, go to yakimaherald.com/sports or check out the YHR’s eEdition.
On Tuesday night, costly errors and not enough offense sent Yakima Valley to its biggest loss in nearly two weeks.
The Pippins took an early lead when former Yakima Valley College standout Spencer Marenco hit his second home run of the season. But the bats went cold and a pair of three-run innings helped the NightOwls hand Yakima Valley a 10-2 loss at Serauxmen Stadium.
A pair of two-out errors in the fifth allowed Nanaimo to take a 5-2 lead. Seth Ryberg went 2-for-3, but the Pippins only totaled six hits to 15 for the NightOwls.
SENIOR LEGION
Pak sweeps Tri-CityPASCO — The Yakima Valley Pepsi Pak finished its regular season on a high note with a convincing road sweep of the Tri-City Badgers on Wednesday.
The Pak extended its winning streak to six games heading into this weekend’s state tournament by beating the Badgers 25-2 in five innings and 22-2 in the nightcap, despite trailing 2-0 after four. RBI singles by Cade Gibson and Drew Johnson sparked a five-run fifth, and Yakima Valley put an exclamation point on the win with an 11-run seventh.
But their biggest inning came in the opener, when Jackson May’s two-run double opened the floodgates for a 15-run fifth. He went 4-for-5 with two more doubles in the second game and Eian Peralta went 5-for-6 on the day with six runs and four RBI.
Johnson added four hits and seven RBI to help the Pak improve to 31-5. It will open the state tournament Friday night against Pullman at 4 p.m. in Spokane.
YV Game 1 highlights: Ryker Fortier 3-4, 4 runs, 3 RBI; Drew Johnson 2-4, 2b, 3 runs, 4 RBI; Derek Wolff 2-4, 2b, 3 runs, 3 RBI; Eian Peralta 3-3, 3 runs, 2 RBI; Adam Goodrich 3-4, 2b, 3 runs, 3 RBI; Jackson May 1-5, 2b, run, 3 RBI; Grant Chapman 2-3, 3 runs.
YV Game 2 highlights: Cade Gibson 4-6, 2b, run, 5 RBI; Johnson 2-6, 2b, 2 runs, 3 RBI; Wolff 1-2, 2b, run, RBI; Peralta 2-3, 3 runs, 2 RBI; May 4-5, 2 2b, 3 runs, 3 RBI; 3-5, 2 runs, RBI; Isaac Froula 2-6, 2 runs, 3 RBI; Joe Bugni 3-5, 3 runs, 2 RBI; Ty Moore 2-3, 2 runs, 2 RBI.
COLLEGE
Malcolm nominated for awardCentral Washington’s Kassidy Malcolm earned a nomination for the NCAA’s woman of the year award, the university announced earlier this week.
Malcolm finished her basketball career ranked No. 4 all-time in both points and rebounds after averaging 17.9 points and 6.6 rebounds per game as a senior for the 2022 GNAC tournament champions. Off the court, the GNAC player of the year and Ellensburg High grad volunteered throughout her community with the Fish Food Bank, Yakima River Cleanrup, Downtown Ellensburg Cleanup and multiple kids basketball clinics.
She joins four other GNAC athletes who recently exhausted their eligibility in a group of 577 nominees across all divisions, including 127 from Division II. The Top 30 honorees will be celebrated and the woman of the year will be announced at the 2023 NCAA Convention in San Antonio, Texas.
RECREATION
Franklin Park courts resurfacedThe city of Yakima announced the completion of its resurfacing project at the Franklin Park tennis courts on Wednesday.
A local family donated $5,000 in materials to improve the three tennis courts. They agreed to let pickleball club volunteers paint blue lines for six pickleball courts, although players will need to bring their own portable nets.
Another $8,000 for materials came from the city’s Parks and Recreation budget. Parks and Recreation manager Ken Wilkinson said in a release that letting city staff complete all of the work saved “a substantial amount in labor costs.”
City staff and volunteers converted three of Franklin Park’s tennis courts into eight pickleball courts in 2019.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.