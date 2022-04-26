PROSSER — East Valley’s Allison Bryan won three events and nearly a fourth and West Valley’s Regan Irvine equaled the second-highest pole vault in Valley history at Saturday’s 60th annual Rotary Invitational track and field meet at Fiker Stadium.
Bryan won the 200 (26.23), 300 hurdles (48.11) and long jump (17-4) and was second in the 100 hurdles (16.71) in the 20-team meet.
Irvine, whose previous best was 10-0, soared 11-6 to tie Hanford’s Graison Oberman for the win. Prosser’s Halle Wright cleared a career-best 5-4 to win the high jump.
In boys competition, West Valley’s Jackson Cluff swept the high jump (6-4) and long jump (21-2).
At the Eason Invitational in Snohomish, Selah’s Shaun Salveson and Sunnyside’s Myles Newhouse both broke 50 seconds in the 400 and Selah’s Cooper Quigley won the 800 in 1:54.82.
BOYS
Team scores: Hanford 115, Southridge 110, West Valley 96, Ellensburg 56, Prosser 42, Bickleton 41, Zillah 28, Davis 25, Selah 14, Sunnyside 14, Kiona-Benton 13, Moses Lake 11, Othello 10, East Valley 10, Richland 10, La Salle 9.5, Grandview 8, Pasco 6, Chiawana 2.
100: Lucien Cone (So) 11.33, Donald Barnes (Davis) 11.61. 200: Cone (So) 22.41. 400: Marco Izquierdo (Han) 52.54, Carson Favilla (Z) 53.21. 800: Max Hutton (WV) 2:00.03. 1600: Ethan Stout (Han) 4:33.43. 3200: Caden Casteel (WV) 9:52.77, Anders Norman (Davis) 9:59.89. 110H: Albersh Kuwa (So) 15.50, Joshua Boast (Ell) 15.71. 300H: Raymond Holycross (Bickleton) 42.02, Kolbe Phillips (Pro) 42.20. 4x100: Southridge 44.12. 4x400: Southridge 3:33.32, West Valley 3:36.72.
Shot: Kestin Hofstad (Pro) 44-3. Disc: Carson Condie (So) 122-3. Jav: Ethan Martuscelli (So) 153-9. HJ: Jackson Cluff (WV) and Ethan Henning (Han) 6-4. PV: Elijah Lynch (Rich) 13-6. LJ: Cluff (WV) 21-2, Clifton Motley (WV) 20-5.75. TJ: Holycross (Bick) 41-5, Motley (WV) 41-0.5.
GIRLS
Team scores: Hanford 139, Southridge 106, West Valley 82, Ellensburg 81.5, East Valley 62, Othello 39, Moses Lake 36.5, Prosser 25, River View 23, Umatilla 21, Davis 19.5, Pasco 19, Selah 15.5, Chiawana 9, Zillah 8, Richland 6, Sunnyside 5, Kiona-Benton 4, Grandview 1.
100: Carsyn Arlt (Ell) 13.35. 200: Allison Bryan (EV) 26.23, Arlt (Ell) 26.84. 400: Madisen Douglas (Oth) 1:03.66. 800: Ilene Moran (Davis) 2:26.84, Holly Fromherz (Ell) 2:27.12. 1600: Mia Beightol (Han) 5:39.27. 3200: Katie Murdock (WV) 11:40.62. 100H: Iliana Moran (Han) 16.07, Bryan (EV) 16.71. 300H: Bryan (EV) 48.11. 4x100: Southridge 50.62, Ellensburg 51.96. 4x200: Southridge 1:48.50. 4x400: Hanford 4:24.01.
Shot: Katelynn Gelston (Han) 40-1. Disc: Gelston (H) 144-8. Jav: Gelston (H) 123-8. HJ: Halle Wright (Pro) and Jayden Smith (So) 5-4, Kassy Garza (Z) 5-3. PV: Regan Irvine (WV) and Graison Oberman (Han) 11-6. LJ: Bryan (EV) 17-4, Claire Trammell (WV) 15-6. TJ: Smith (So) 34-9.75.
Eason (Snohomish) Invitational
BOYS
Local highlights — 400: 2, Shaun Salveson (Selah) 49.73; 2, Myles Newhouse (Sunnyside) 49.85. 800: 1, Cooper Quigley (Se) 1:54.82. 4x400: 5, Selah 3:31.89.
Quincy Invitational
BOYS
Local highlights — 200: 2, Angelo Ferolito (Toppenish) 23.84. 800: 1, Alden Williams (Go) 2:08.93. 1600: 2, Williams (Go) 4:38.45. 4x100: 2, Toppenish 45.13. 4x400: 2, Toppenish 3:46.08. PV: 1, Ferolito (T) 12-6.
GIRLS
Local highlights — 1600: 2, Brooke Miles (NV) 5:44.55. 3200: 1, Miles (NV) 11:33.07. Disc: 2, Hannah Clements (NV) 100-0. PV: 1, Audrey Smith (NV) 9-0.
BOYS SOCCER
CWAC
EAST VALLEY 3, OTHELLO 0: At Othello, Diego Lopez scored a goal in each half and goalkeeper Sammy Gonzalez made four saves in the shutout for the Red Devils on Saturday.
East Valley lifted its records to 8-2 in league and 12-2 overall and host Grandview on Tuesday before closing out the regular season at Prosser on Friday. Othello is 9-2 in league with one match remaining against Ephrata on Tuesday.
In Saturday’s other matches, Selah defeated Prosser 3-1 and Grandview beat Ellensburg 4-0.
First half: 1, EV, Diego Lopez (PK), 33:00.
Second half: 2, EV, Diego Lopez, 48:00; 3, EV, Soren Hanson (Carson Knautz), 75:00.
Saves: Sammy Gonzalez (EV) 4, Erick Sandoval (O) 0, Ismael Torres (O) 2.
SOFTBALL
CWAC
EAST VALLEY 10-23, ELLENSBURG 7-5: At Ellensburg, Kaylee Jones had a double, home run and five RBI in the second game as the Red Devils (9-1 league, 14-3 overall) extended their win streak to nine games.
Allison Heater was 6-for-7 for the day with five RBI for East Valley, which will host league-leader Othello next Saturday.
Highlights — Game 1: Tinley Taylor (EV) 2-4, 3b, 2 runs, 4 RBI; Allison Heater (EV) 2-3, 2b, 3 RBI; Tori Goodell (EV) 1-1, 4 BB, 4 runs; Jami Nelson (Ell) 3-4, 3b, 2 RBI; Sienna Pascoe (Ell) 2-3, 2 RBI; Alexis Gillespie (Ell) 2-4, 2b, HR, 2 RBI; Kass Winter (Ell) 2-4, 2b. Game 2: Goodell (EV) 2-3, 2 runs, 2 RBI; Heater (EV) 4-4, 4 runs, 2 RBI; Kaylee Jones (EV) 2-5, 2b, HR, 5 RBI; Mimi Hagler (EV) 2-3, 2b, 3 runs, RBI; Taylor (EV) 1-3, 3b, 2 runs, 2 RBI; Kaylee Prince (EV) 2-4, 2 runs, 3 RBI; Nelson (Ell) 2-3, 2b, 2 RBI; Reagan Messner (Ell) 2-2, 2 RBI.
SCAC West
ZILLAH 10-17, TOPPENISH 0-3: At Toppenish, the Leopards bumped to 2-0 in the West and 5-2 overall and will play at Granger on Tuesday.
Highlights — Game 1: Kenya Zapien, Tayor Savage, Kadence Ward, Baylee Manjarrez, and De La Rosa had multiple hits for Zillah. Game 2: Bailey Ward (Z) 3b; Triselle French (T) 2-2.
EWAC West
KITTITAS 16-19, GOLDENDALE 1-10: At Goldendale, Hannah Moore collected six hits and scored six runs for the day and Reyse Phillips pitched a one-hitter in the opener and scored four times in the second game for the Coyotes, who moved to 4-0 in the West Division and 12-1 for the season.
In other games Saturday, Cle Elum swept Granger 19-3 and 20-10.
Kittitas highlights — Game 1: Hannah Moore 4-4, 2b, 2 runs, 2 RBI; Carli Gay 3-3, 2b, 2 runs, 2 RBI; Lilly Faubion 2-2, 2 runs; Elysa Nash 1-3, 3 runs, RBI. Game 2: Moore 2-4, 2b, 4 runs; Rillee Huber 2-4, 3 runs, 2 RBI; Reyse Phillips 2-5, 2 2b, 4 runs; Nash 3-5, run, 3 RBI; Gay 3-4, run, 2 RBI; Faubion 3 runs.
Southeast 1B
GARFIELD-PALOUSE 19-12, SUNNYSIDE CHRISTIAN 12-13: At Gar-Pal, Haylie Wolters was 5-for-8 for the day as the Knights moved to 5-5 for the season. Two days earlier, SC split with Kiona-Benton as Ella Alseth went 3-for-5 in a 14-11 first-game victory.
SC highlights — Game 1: Maddie Fultz 3-4, 2b; Ella Alseth 2-3; Haylie Wolters 3-5, 2b; Devan Harrington 3b. Game 2: Haylie Wolters 2-3; Sadie Alseth 2-2.
BASEBALL
CWAC
GRANDVIEW 4-11, SELAH 3-12: At Grandview, Matthew Sauve clubbed two solo homers in the opener, including a walk-off shot in the bottom of the eighth inning. Cooper Kleinow picked up the win with two hitless innings of relief.
Selah’s Grant Chapman was 4-for-5 in the second game with two runs scored and two RBI as the Vikings moved to 8-2 in league.
Sauve finished the day 6-for-7 with two doubles, two home runs, five runs scored and five RBI for the Greyhounds.
Highlights — Game 1: Grant Chapman (S) 2-4, run; Carter Seely (S) 6 IP, 3 ER, 2 BB, 9 K; Matthew Sauve (G) 3-3, 2b, 2 HR, 3 runs, 2 RBI; Cooper Kleinow (G) 2 IP, 0 hits, 0 BB, 3 K. Game 2: Chapman (S) 4-5, 2 runs, 2 RBI; Seely (S) 1-5, run, 2 RBI; Conner Dailey (S) 2-5, 2 runs, RBI; Sauve (G) 3-4, 2b, HR, 2 runs, 3 RBI; Kleinow (S) 2-5, 2b, 3 runs, 2 RBI; Cole Judkins (G) 4-4, run, 3 RBI; D Paeschke (G) 1-2, 2b, run, 2 RBI.
ELLENSBURG 7-9, EAST VALLEY 0-5: At Ellensburg, Ty Estey pitched six scoreless innings and Ryker Fortier had three hits, two stolen bases and two runs scored for the Bulldogs in the opener. Fortier had a hit, two walks, a run scored and stolen base in the second game.
Ellensburg improved to 8-2 in league and plays at Ephrata next Saturday to conclude league play.
Highlights — Game 1: Ty Estey (Ell) 6 IP, 6 hits, 0 runs, 1 BB, 6 K; Ryker Fortier (Ell) 3-3, 2 runs, 2 sb; Cade Gibson (Ell) run, 2 RBI; Jack Morrill (Ell) 2-3, RBI; Tysen McLaughlin (Ell) 1-2, run, RBI; Brayden Palmateer (EV) 2-2. Game 2: Brayden Twaites (Ell) 2-2, sb, 2 runs; Fortier (Ell) 1-2, 2 BB, run, sb; Justus Schmidt (Ell) 2-3, 2b, RBI; Garin Gurtler (EV) 2-4; Xander Smith (EV) 2-3, run; Mason Bailey (EV) 2-3.
EPHRATA 2-9, PROSSER 0-0: At Prosser, Hagen Pieterick allowed only one earned run and went the full seven innings for Prosser in the opener.
Highlights — Game 1: Winston Roberts (E) CG, 7 IP, 2 hits, 0 BB, 14 K; Hagen Pieterick (P) CG, 7 IP, 1 ER, 2 BB, 3 K. Game 2: Garet Hagy (E) CG, 7 IP, 3 hits, 1 BB, 6 K; Luke Munn (P) 2-3.
SCAC West
TOPPENISH 15-4, ZILLAH 11-1: At Toppenish, Joel Godina had three hits and scored four runs while pitching five innings with nine strikeouts in the first game for the Wildcats. Julian Godina threw a complete game in the second contest as Toppenish improved to 4-2 in the West Division.
Highlights — Game 1: Joel Godina (T) 3-4, 4 runs, RBI, 5 IP, 5 ER, 9 K; Dakoda Bauer (T) 2-4, 2 runs, 2 RBI; Edgar Bustillos (T) 1-4, 2b, RBI; CJ Torres: (T) 3-4, run; Julian Godina (T) 2-4, run, 3 RBI; Cash Layman (Z) 2-4, 2b, 3 runs, 3 RBI; Anthony Johnson (Z) 1-3, 2b, run; Braydon Flood (Z) 1-4, 2b, run, 2 RBI; Jake Vankemseke (Z) 2-4. 2 RBI; Kaden Ruggles (Z) 3-4, 2 runs. Game 2: Joel Godina (T) 2-4; Jason Grant (T) 1-2, 3b; Luciano Cortes (T) 1-3, 2b; Julian Godina (T) CG, 7 IP, 1 ER, 5 hits, 3 K. Kaden Ruggles (Z) 2-3.
EWAC West
KITTITAS 6-9, GOLDENDALE 5-5: At Goldendale, Camden Eddings allowed one hit over five innings of relief and struck out eight for the win in a 12-inning opener and he was 2-for-4 with a run and two RBI in the second game for the Coyotes, who are 2-0 in the West and 7-4 overall heading into Tuesday’s games against White Swan.
Riker Hanning had four hits in both games and Garrett Peters hit a three-run homer in the second game for Goldendale.
Highlights — Game 1: Blake Catlin (K) 3-6, 2b, 3 runs; Hunter Smith (K) 3-6, run; Camden Eddings (K) 5 IP relief, 1 hit, 5 BB, 8 K; Kade Bomberger (G) 1-3, 2b, run; C Groves (G) 3-4, run, RBI; Riker Hanning (G) 4-7; N Clark (G) 2-3, 2 runs. Game 2: Gabe Carlson (K) 2-3, 2 2b, run, RBI; Catlin (K) 2-4, 2b, 2 runs; Conner Coles (K) 2-2, 2b, 2 runs, RBI; Eddings (K) 2-4, run, 2 RBI; Garrett Peters (G) 1-3, HR, run, 3 RBI; Hanning (G) 4-4, 2b, 2 runs; Matt Blain (G) 3-4, run.
Nonleague
SELAH 3, NACHES VALLEY 1: At Selah, Brendan Berk pitched a three-hitter with eight strikeouts for the Vikings (13-5) in Monday’s makeup game. Selah closes out CWAC play on Saturday at home against Prosser.
Highlights: Brendan Berk (S) CG, 3 hits, 1 BB, 8 K, 0 ER; Carter Seely (S) 2-3, RBI; Beau Benjamin and Evan Ancira had Selah’s two hits in sixth.
TENNIS
CBBN
Moses Lake boys 6, Eisenhower 1
Singles: Ian Wiseman (ML) d. Angel Rodriguez 6-0, 6-3; Josh Acevedo (ML) d. Christian Salas 6-0, 6-0; Roman Jenks (ML) d. Josiah Garcia 6-1, 6-0; Emitt Madsen (ML) d. Alexis Parrales 6-3, 6-2.
Doubles: Adam Wiseman-Marwan Warnick (ML) d. Orlan Delgado-Angel Ramirez 6-0, 6-0; Caleb Dickerson-Derek Obrien (ML) d. Angel Jimenez-William Oldenkamp 6-0, 6-1; Ernie Hernandez-Brian Priego (E) d. Colen Lehman-Colin Stansberry 3-6, 7-5, 1-0.
Moses Lake girls 5, Eisenhower 2
Singles: Emma Stephens (E) d. Sydney Thomas 6-0, 6-0; Alyssah Cornejo (E) d. Eden Figeroa 6-2, 6-0; Kalei Bruce (ML) d. Kayla King 6-1, 6-0; Abby O’Neil (ML) d. Sara Alcala 6-2, 6-2.
Doubles: Amelie Gregoire-Malika Warnick (ML) d. Ada Querin-Natalie Dick 6-0, 6-0; Kiley Thomas-Amelia Boren (ML) d. Cinthya Cabanillas-Garcia 6-3, 7-6; Clair Thompson-Kylie Redding (ML) d. Anicca Martinez-Vivi Armijo 6-3, 4-6, 1-0.
CWAC
East Valley boys 5, Ellensburg 0
Singles: Jacob Walser (EV) d. Cody Holdeman 6-3, 6-4; Logan Basford (EV) d. Curtis Smithgall 6-3, 2-6, 6-4
Doubles: Ian Larkin—Ranne Meloy (EV) d. Elijah Ihrke—Eli Lewis 6-2, 1-6, 6-1; Dallas DeBlasio—Rylan Kozma (EV) d. Sam Altman-Coe—Luke Bayne 6-1, 6-1; Brady Locke—Teegan Hooper (EV) d. Konner Carlson—Boston Hegge 6-0, 6-3.
East Valley girls 5, Ellensburg 0
Singles: Henleigh Elder (EV) d. Leah Lewis 6-2, 6-4; Jasmine Shipley (EV) d. Yara Zavalska 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles: Taylor Calhoun—Mai Mesler (EV) d. Chloe Hannahs—Lilly Hammond 6-4, 7-5; Emily Knautz—Delaney Gibbons (EV) d. Maren Burnham—Payton Snyder 2-6, 6-3, 6-3; Ceci Mendoza—Maya Avena (EV) d. Kambree Davis—Mila Eslinger 6-3, 6-4.
Selah boys 4, Ephrata 1
Singles: Kellam Adams (S) d. Kyle Stewart 6-0, 6-1; Aidan Franklin (S) d. Josh Mullings 7-6, 6-2, 6-2.
Doubles: Quentin Garretson-Malachi Young (S) d. Jobe VanHeusden-Chase Addink 6-1, 6-0; Tino McDonnell-Leo Lopez (E) d. Kaden Giles-Riley Christianson 5-7, 6-4, 6-2; Matthew Merrell-Blake Borchert (S) d. Powell Ahmann-Jaxon Addink 6-4, 6-3.
Ephrata girls 3, Selah 2
Singles: Lotte Steinbach (S) d. Lexie Diem 6-0, 6-1; Emily Pugh (E) d. Gabi Young 6-7, 7-6, 6-4.
Doubles: Addison Ladd-Maya Hall (S) d. Kacie Shannon-Molly Evenson 6-0, 6-2; Campbell Grizzel-Mckell Johns (E) d. Kendra Adams-Jenna Bond 7-5, 6-0; Ali Helaas-Hannah Buchmann (E) d. Janae Hall-Sarah Tamblyn 6-4, 6-4.
Othello boys 3 Prosser 2
Singles: Aaron Villareal (O) d. Bennett Berg 6-3, 6-2; Ethan Felicetti (P) d. Ashton Pruneda 6-1, 6-2.
Doubles: Seth Giles-Kyler Freeman (O) d. Tom Gutmann-Angelo Mallari 6-0, 6-1; Javier Rodriquez-Dallin Freeman (O) d. Caiden Palomera-Zuyai Osorio 6-3, 6-1; Stanley Chan-Caleb Robinson (P) d. Anthony Corona-Alejandro Pena 6-3, 6-0.
SCAC-EWAC
Goldendale boys 5, Naches Valley 0
Singles: Max Christensen (G) d. Nate Beuchene 6-1, 6-2; Eli Golding (G) d. Luke Stevens 6-3, 6-2.
Doubles: Goldendale won all three by forfeit.
Naches Valley girls 3, Goldendale 2
Singles: Cassie Barragan (NV) d. Jeselyn Berry 6-2, 6-4; Lizzy Hedges (G) d. Ellen Shinn 6-3, 6-0.
Doubles: Taylor Beam-Gwen Gilliam (G) d. Lexi Harris-Bella Rowe 6-2, 6-2; Maddy Jewett-Sarah Busey (NV) d. Jewelia Siglin-Ruby Russell 6-1, 6-1; Kendra Sanchez-Natalie Jacobs (NV) d. Logan Armstrong-Frankie Shawtraw 6-3, 6-3.
GOLF
CWAC
Boys POD No. 4
Team scores: Ephrata 339, East Valley 379, Selah 389, Othello 391, Ellensburg 416, Grandview 713, Prosser inc.
Winner: Kenji Pickeral (Eph) 82. At Black Rock Creek. Local highlights: Travis Hoffard (G) 87, Khale Calhoun (EV) 87, Carson Dielemen (S) 92, Bristen Brown (S) 93, Camden Powell (EV) 96, Noah Nealey (Ell) 97, Alex Gout (EV) 97, Jack Champoux (S) 99.
Girls POD No. 4
Team scores: Selah 442, East Valley 470, Othello 502, Ephrata 517, Grandview 585, Prosser 594, Ellensburg 662.
Winner: Jayme Dwight (Eph) 89. At Yakima Elks. Local highlights: Lexi Becker (S) 96, Jacey Scott (S) 107, Kaitlyn Panarello (S) 108, Mackenzie Isaak (EV) 116, Ivana Zaldivar (EV) 117, Caroline Johnson (EV) 118, Josslyn Spurgin (EV) 119, Elessar Grajeda (EV) 120.
