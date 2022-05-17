After spotting Kiona-Benton three runs in the top of the first inning, Andrew Boyer and Logan Stevenson combined to pitch six scoreless innings and Naches Valley rallied to beat the Bears 5-3 in a winner-to-state, loser-out game in the SCAC district baseball tournament on Saturday at Yakima County Stadium.
Boyer threw five innings and was 2-for-3 with a run scored and Porter Abrams had four stolen bases for the Rangers (18-6), who advance to the Class 1A state tournament and will face King’s West Christian on Saturday at Skagit Community College.
In Saturday’s championship game, Royal defeated College Place 7-4.
NV highlights: Andrew Boyer 5 IP, 4 hits, 0 runs, 3 BB, 4 K, 2-3, run; Logan Stevenson 2 IP, 0 hits; Jaden Zimmerman run, RBI; Leif Van Doren 2-2, RBI; Porter Abrams 1-3, run, 4 SB.
NACHES VALLEY 8, TOPPENISH 6: At Yakima County Stadium, the Wildcats built a 6-2 lead in the loser-out round before Naches Valley rallied to tie the game with four runs in the fifth and take the lead with two more in the sixth.
Andrew Boyer closed with three scoreless innings as he and starter Luke Jenkins combined for eight strikeouts. Jenkins also had two RBI.
Toppenish finished its season at 12-9. In the other loser-out game, Kiona-Benton defeated Zillah 13-3.
Highlights: C Torres (T) 1-2, 2 runs, SB; Porter Abrams (NV) 2-4, 2b, 2 runs, RBI; Jaden Zimmerman (NV) 2-4, run, RBI; Luke Jenkins (NV) 4 IP, 3 ER, 5 BB, 6 K, 1-2, 2 RBI; Logan Stevenson (NV) 1-1, 2 runs; Andrew Boyer (NV) 3 IP, 3 hits, 0 runs, 0 BB, 2 K.
EWAC DISTRICT
CLE ELUM 22, BURBANK 0: At Pasco, Max Dearing went 3-for-5 with two doubles and three RBI to lead the Warriors, who scored 19 runs in the first two innings of the third-place game. They’ll play Northwest Christian in a 2B state first-round game on Saturday at Adna High School.
Earlier Saturday in the semifinals, Tri-Cities Prep beat Cle Elum 10-0 and Warden topped Burbank 14-4. In the championship game, Tri-Cities Prep defeated Warden 9-6.
Cle Elum highlights: Caleb Bogart 2-4, 3 runs; Cole Singer 2-2, 3 runs, 2 RBI; Joel Kelly 1-3, 2b, 2 runs, 4 RBI; Max Dearing 3-5, 2 2b, 3 runs, 3 RBI; Clay Titus 2-4, run, RBI; Sam Dearing 2-3, 2 runs; Kayden Wilder 2-3, 2 runs, 2 RBI.
SOFTBALL
CWAC DISTRICT
SELAH 4, EAST VALLEY 3: At Carlon Park, in a duel of CWAC aces, Selah’s Aerin Lee struck out 11 and survived a final-inning rally in Saturday’s district semifinals.
Selah built a 4-0 lead against Allison Heater, who went the distance along with Lee, but East Valley charged back in the bottom of the seventh with home runs by Mimi Hagler and Heater.
Lee threw a five-hitter with two walks to go with her 11 strikeouts, and Heater allowed just four hits and one earned run while fanning four.
Dilynn Hite hit a two-run double in the fifth for Selah, which started its day with a 15-2 victory over Prosser and has won 12 of its last 13 games.
Camryn McDonald hit two home runs and drove in five runs to lead Othello (20-1) to a 13-3 win over Ephrata in the other semifinal.
Highlights: Aerin Lee (S) CG, 7 IP, 5 hits, 3 ER, 2 BB, 11 K; Dilynn Hite (S) 1-3, 2b, 3 RBI; Brynn Pendleton (S) 1-2, 3 runs; Allison Heater (EV) CG, 7 IP, 4 hits, 1 ER, 4 BB, 4 K, 1-3, solo HR; Mimi Hagler (EV) 1-3, HR, run, 2 RBI.
EPHRATA 11, ELLENSBURG 6: At Carlon Park, the Tigers clubbed five home runs in the morning round to advance to the semifinals. Victoria Zimmerman was 2-for-2 with a double and two runs scored for Ellensburg (10-9).
Ellensburg highlights: Victoria Zimmerman 2-2, 2b, 2 runs; Lily Case 2-4, run, RBI; Reagan Messner 1-2, run, RBI.
EWAC EAST
MABTON 15-8, TRI-CITIES PREP 0-5: At Mabton, Malloree Simpson homered and struck out 10 batters to help the Vikings earn a sweep. Aracely Reyna went 2-for-4 for Mabton, which finished 7-3 in the East Division to earn the program’s first home first-round district game.
Mabton highlights — Game 1: Keirrah Roettger 2-2, 4 runs, RBI; Trinity Barajas 2-3, 2 RBI; Malloree Simpson 1-1, HR, 2 RBI; Karen Espinoza 2-3. Game 2: Barajas 2-4; M. Simpson 2-3, 10 K; Amy Moreno 2-3, RBI; Aracely Reyna 2-4, 2b, 2 RBI.
TENNIS
CBBN DISTRICT
At West Valley, YTC
Boys semifinals
Singles: Henry Preacher (WV) d. Martin Diaz (Wen) 6-0, 6-0; Alexander Garcia-Widmer (WV) d. Conor Lincoln (Davis) 6-4, 6-3.
Doubles: Ben Borden-Evan Mueller (Wen) d. Kel Griffiths-Dhruv Kumar (WV) 6-3, 6-1; Kai Bromiley-Andrew Van Liew (Wen) d. Marwan Warnick-Adam Wiseman (ML) 6-2, 6-3.
Girls quarterfinals
Singles: Chloe Andrewjeski (Wen) d. Hayden Mauseth (Ea) 6-0, 6-0; Emma Stephens (Ike) d. Carly Mattson (Davis) 6-4, 6-3; Elise Bickford (Ea) d. CeCe Trinnaman (ML) 6-0, 6-0; Heather Hayes (Wen) d. Ivy Tweedy (WV) 6-2, 3-6, 6-2.
Doubles: Malika Warnick-Amelie Gregorie (ML) d. Cecilia Tovar-Macy Norem (Su) 6-0, 6-0; Hollis Bendall-Makenzie Hebdon (WV) d. Moira Boughton-Cleo Kuk (Davis) 6-2, 6-1; Stephanie Flores-Andrea Pineda (Su) d. Ada Querin-Natalie Dick (Ike) 7-6, 6-3; Ellie Tweedy-Maddie Pickett (WV) d. Sarahi Morelos-Savannah Nuxoll (Ea) 6-0, 6-0.
CWAC DISTRICT
At East Valley
Boys quarterfinals
Singles: Ethan Felicetti (Pro) d. Owen Devin (Eph) 6-4, 6-2; Bennett Berg (Pro) d. Josh Mullings (Eph) 5-7, 6-1, 7-5.
Doubles: Quentin Garretson-Malachi Young (S) d. Tino McDonnell-Jaxon Addink (Eph) 6-3, 6-0; Teegan Hooper-Brady Locke (EV) d. Sam Altman-Coe-Luke Bayne (Ell) 6-2, 6-4; Chase Addink-Jobe VanHeusden (Eph) d. Dallas DeBlasio-Ranne Meloy (EV) 6-0, 6-2.
Girls quarterfinals
Singles: Lotte Steinbach (Sel) d. Shaily Tiahuel (Oth) 6-0, 6-0; Emily Pugh (Eph) d. Kacey Mayo (Ell) 6-1, 6-1; Macie Ladd (Sel) f. McKenzie Fultz (Oth); Lexie Diem (Eph) d. Leilani Magana (Pro) 6-0, 6-1.
Doubles: Addison Ladd-Maya Hall (S) d. Taylor Calhoun-Mai Mesler (EV) 6-2, 6-3; Henleigh Elder-Jasmine Shipley (EV) d. Lauralia Montelongo-Solis-Kiana Sanchez (Gra) 6-2, 6-0; Lily Haughee-Grace Sonnichsen (Pro) d. Molly Evenson-Emily Pugh (Eph) 6-3, 6-1.
GOLF
CBBN DISTRICT
At Three Lakes GC
Team scores: Wenatchee 413, Sunnyside 474 (state qualifier), Eastmont 476, West Valley 514.
Winner: Ashleigh Willoughby (Wen) 90. Local highlights: 2, Campbell Thorner (WV) 96 (state qualifier); 6, Alyna Ramirez (Su) 111; 8, Mackenzie Chambers (Su) 116; 11, Jessa Hellner-Gomez (Su) 120; 13, Amelie Van Tassell (Ike) 126.
SOCCER
CBBN DISTRICT
EASTMONT 3, SUNNYSIDE 2: At Eastmont, the Grizzlies trailed 2-1 at halftime and finished their season 11-8. Eastmont and district champion Wenatchee advance to the 4A state tournament.
CWAC DISTRICT
OTHELLO 3, GRANDVIEW 0: At Othello, the Greyhounds lost to the Huskies for the second time in three matches this year and ended their season 10-8-1. Othello advances to the 2A state tournament.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.