EPHRATA — After a seven-inning scoreless duel, Joe Bugni broke the game open with a three-run double as Ellensburg defeated Ephrata 4-0 in the CWAC district baseball semifinals on Saturday.
Ty Estey was 2-for-4 and gave up only three hits in seven-plus shutout innings before reaching the pitch limit for Ellensburg (13-9), which won its four straight game and will play Selah in Friday’s championship game at Yakima County Stadium at 4 p.m.
Othello and Ephrata will meet in a loser-out game on Friday at 1 p.m.
Ellensburg highlights: Joe Bugni (Ell) 1-4, 2b, 3 RBI; Ty Estey (Ell) 2-4, run, 7.2 IP, 3 H, 5 K.
SELAH 13, OTHELLO 1: At Selah, Carter Seely threw a one-hitter and Conner Dailey sparked the offense with a pair of two-run base hits. Seely, a junior CWAC first-team all-league pitcher, retired the side in order and struck out two to finish the game in the fifth.
The top-seeded Vikings (16-5) advance to the championship game on Friday at Yakima County Stadium. Selah will face Ellensburg, a 4-0 winner over Ephrata in Saturday’s other semifinal, at 4 p.m. in the middle game of a tripleheader.
Selah highlights: Grant Chapman 1-1, 3 runs; Conner Dailey 2-2, 4 RBI; Brendan Berk 1-2, 2b; Carter Seely 1-2, 5 IP, 1 H, 0 ER, 6 K.
OTHELLO 4, GRANDVIEW 3: At Selah, Grandview rallied in the top of the seventh before giving up a run in the bottom of the inning to end the loser-out game. Ephrata beat East Valley 10-0 in the district’s other loser-out game at Ephrata.
Grandview highlights: Cooper Kleinow 2-4, RBI.
BOYS SOCCER
CWAC DISTRICT
SELAH 2, ELLENSBURG 1: At Ellensburg, Kaden McNett scored and assisted an Abdurahim Leigh goal to keep Selah’s season alive on Saturday. In the other loser-out match, Grandview blanked Ephrata 3-0.
First half: 1, Selah, Kaden McNett (Obed Montes), 26:00. 2, Selah, Abdurahim Leigh (McNett), 38:00.
Second half: 3, Ellensburg, Cole Sullivan, 79:00.
Saves: Clayton Westfall-Zahler (S) 5, Ellensburg 6.
SOFTBALL
CWAC
SELAH 7-6, ELLENSBURG 4-12: At Ellensburg, offense dominated the day as rivals Ellensburg and Selah split their final doubleheader of the regular season on Saturday.
Aerin Lee struck out 10 in the eight-inning opener for Selah, which scored a run in the seventh to create the opportunity for a three-run eighth. Ellensburg broke out in the second game as Alexis Gillespie doubled and homered, driving in three runs, and Lily Case accounted for four of the Bulldogs’ 15 hits.
The Vikings earned the district’s No. 3 seed and will face No. 6 Prosser in an 11 a.m. game at Carlon Park on Saturday. At the same time, No. 4 Ellensburg will play No. 5 Ephrata.
Elsewhere in the CWAC on Saturday, Prosser swept visiting Grandview by scores of 16-5 and 22-8 and Othello wrapped up the league title with a 10-1, 8-2 sweep over Ephrata.
Highlights — Game 1: Brynn Pendleton (S) 2-2, run; Lauren Thomas (S) 2b, run; Dilynn Hite (S) 2-4, run, RBI; Paige Scoggin (S) 2-4, run; Hannah Krogstadt (E) 2-4, 2 runs; Lily Case (E) 2-4, 2b, 3b, 2 runs, RBI; Maddie Kennedy (E) 2b, 2 RBI. Game 2: Thomas (S) 2-3, 2b, run; Victoria Zimmerman 2-3, 2 runs, RBI, 3 sb; Lily Case 4-4, 2 2b, 2 runs, 3 RBI; Jami Nelson 2-4, run; Chante LeaderCharge (E) 1-2, 2b, run, RBI; Alexis Gillespie 2-2, HR, 2 runs, 3 RBI.
TENNIS
CWAC
Prosser boys 3, Ellensburg 2
Singles: Bennett Berg (P) d. Eli Lewis 6-0, 6-0; Ethan Felicetti (P) d. Elijah Ihrke 6-2, 6-0.
Doubles: Konner Carlson-Luke Bayne (E) d. Angelo Mallari-Caiden Palomera 6-2, 6-0; Ellensburg f.; Prosser f.
Prosser boys 3, Ellensburg 2
Singles: Berg (P) d. Sam Altman-Coe 6-0, 6-0; Ellensburg f.
Doubles: Felicetti-Tom Gutmann (P) d. Curtis Smithgall-Cody Holdeman 6-1, 6-4; Lewis-Ihrke (E) d. Mallari-Palomera 6-4, 6-2; Zuyai Osorio-Ansel McCord (P) d. Carlson-Cooper Bell 3-6, 7-5, 7-6.
Selah boys 4, Grandview 1
Singles: Kellam Adams (S) d. Joel Alvarez 6-1, 6-0; Jordan Hernandez (G) d. Isaac Merrell 7-5, 6-2.
Doubles: Aidan Franklin-Kaden Giles (S) d. Christian Sanchez-Joseph Alaniz 6-0, 6-0; Selah won No. 2-3 by for.
Selah girls 5, Grandview 0
Singles: Lotte Steinbach (S) d. Alyssa Van Tress 6-0, 6-0; Marie Ladd (S) d. Cynthia Sotelo 6-0, 6-1.
Doubles: Addison Ladd-Maya Hall (S) d. Lauraalia Montelongo-Solis-Kiana Sanchez 6-2, 6-0; Jamie Hall-Gabby Young (S) d. Geselle Razo-Jennifer Vasquez 6-0, 6-1; Jenna Bond-Sarah Tamblyn (S) d. Mercedes Garcia-KImberly Palacios 6-2, 6-2.
SCAC-EWAC
Wapato boys 3, Toppenish 2
Singles: Robert Bjur (T) d. Jhace DelaCruz 6-0, 6-0; Isaiah Pacheco (T) d. Alejandro Ibarra 6-4, 6-2
Doubles: Juan Hernandez-Eduardo Ramirez (W) d. Miguel Martinez-Johan Ojeda 6-2, 6-2; Hazen Jacob-Maceo Washines (W) d. Jose Arcila-Diego Castro 1-6, 6-2, 6-1; Hassen Benedicto-Cesar Romero (W) d. Jonathan Lustre-Samuel Reyes 6-1, 6-4.
Toppenish girls 3, Wapato 2
Singles: Maria Cervantes (T) d. Jennifer Marcial 6-0, 6-0; Kellie Martin (W) d. Viviana Ochoa 6-4, 7-6.
Doubles: Crystal Colin-Logan Howell (W) d. Norma Gomez-Karen Romero 6-3, 7-5; Paola Parbol-Jessica Wessley (T) d. Mya Morales-Diana Nunez 7-5, 3-6, 6-4; Alyssa Gonzalez-Alexa Alvarado (T) d. Eva Quintero-Ashley Quintero 6-4, 6-1.
Cle Elum boys 2, White Swan 1
Singles: Luke Chafin (CE) d. Isaac Sauer 6-3, 6-0; James Gibson (WS) for.
Doubles: Colin Ocain-Jett Favero (CE) d. Eli Sauer-Andres Zuniga 6-1, 6-3.
White Swan girls 3, Cle Elum 2
Singles: Jimena Gutierrez (WS) d. Maddie Casto 4-6, 6-4, 6-4; Jessica Korich (CE) d. Nadia Espindola 6-4, 7-5.
Doubles: Michelle Gutierrez-Yadira Zuniga (WS) d. Lola Favero-Sadie Melhorn 6-4, 6-1; Avalon DeWitt-Naroa Mendibil (CE) d. Angela Chavarin-Elva Gomez 6-1, 6-0; Daniela Delgado-Andrea Anguiano (WS) for.
Goldendale boys 3, Naches Valley 0
Singles: Max Christensen (G) d. Nathan Beuchene 6-0, 6-2; Rogen Bothanley (G) d. Devin Roberts 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles: Kynden Blunt-Sam McCandless (G) d. Luke Stevens-Jacob Anderson 6-2, 6-1.
Naches Valley 3, Goldendale 2
Singles: Cassie Barragan (NV) d. Logan Armstrong 6-1, 6-0; Ellen Shinn (NV) d. Jewlia Siglin 6-1, 6-1.
Doubles: Taylor Beam-Gwen Gilligan (G) d. Cambria Wright-Lexi Harris 6-2, 6-0; Lizzy Gedges-Jeslyn Berry (G) d. Maddy Jewett-Bella Rowe 7-5, 6-1; Sarah Busey-Abby Sanchez (NV) d. Hailey Byers-Ruby Russell 6-0, 6-2.
NONLEAGUE
West Valley boys 6, Selah 1
Singles: Henry Preacher (WV) d. Kellen Adams 6-2, 6-2; Alexander Garcia-Widmer (WV) d. Isaac Merrell 6-1, 6-0; Axel Fulton (WV) d. Riley Christianson 6-0, 6-0; Yaani Shah (WV) d. Kade Wertz 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles: Kel Griffiths-Dhruv Kumar (WV) d. Malachi Young-Q. Garretson 6-3, 6-3; Aidan Franklin-Kaden Giles (S) d. Will Rojan-Josh Raj 6-3, 6-2; Kai Padilla-Max Fleming (WV) d. Matthew Merrell-Blake Barehout 6-2, 6-1.
West Valley girls 5, Selah 2
Singles: Lotte Steinbach (S) d. Ivy Tweedy 6-0, 6-3; Marie Ladd (S) d. Gracie Joffs 4-6, 5-2, for; Mai Hebdon (WV) d. Robin Willey 6-2, 6-0; Hollis Bendall (WV) d. Caitlin Strand 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles: Ellie Tweedy-Maddie Pickett (WV) d. Addison Ladd-Maya Hall 6-2, 6-0; Madie Maison-Kayla Maison (WV) d. Gabi Young-Janae Hall 6-2, 6-4; Ahlyah Basmeh-Zanna Orvald (WV) d. Jenna Bond-Sarah Tamblyn 6-2, 6-0.
GOLF
CBBN
GIRLS POD No. 7
Team scores: Wenatchee 385, Eastmont 429, Sunnyside 463, West Valley 478, others incomplete.
Winner: Ashleigh Willoughby (Wen) 82, at Moses Lake CC. Local highlights: Campbell Thorner (WV) 96, Mackenzie Chambers (S) 108, Jessa Hellner-Gomez (S) 109, Amelie VanTassell (Ike) 116, Alyna Ramirez (S) 118.
CWAC
GIRLS POD No. 5
Team scores: Selah 421, Ephrata 446, East Valley 473, Othello 482, Grandview 519, Ellensburg 553, Prosser inc.
Winner: Jayme Dwight (Eph) 82, at Ellensburg GC. Local highlghts: Lexi Becker (S) 83, Kaitlyn Panarello (S) 107, Kaylin Warner (S) 111, Anistyn Long (EV) 115, Ivana Zaldivar (EV) 116.
