It took three overtimes and a record-breaking individual performance for Ellensburg to finally snap its six-game losing streak Saturday night at East Valley.
The Bulldogs won 90-88 thanks to 43 points by senior Emmett Fenz, who broke the previous school record of 39. Fenz, who also grabbed 12 rebounds, scored 16 points after the end of regulation and knocked down 13 of 15 free throws for the game.
Ellensburg trailed by five after three quarters against East Valley and its balanced scoring effort, led by Teegan Hooper’s 19 points. Eli Esquivel and Anthony Tasker scored 15 points each to go along with three other Red Devils in double figures.
The CWAC regular season concludes on Friday.
ELLENSBURG — Clark 3, G. Fenz 8, Darius Andaya 11, Boast 5, Schmidt 8 Emmett Fenz 43, Lewis 12.
EAST VALLEY — Teegan Hooper 19, Eli Esquivel 15, Nick Field 14, Preston Sluder 10, Anthony Tasker 15, Chase Staymate 13, Locke 2.
Ellensburg 21 13 11 16 12 10 7 — 90
East Valley 17 19 14 11 12 10 5 — 88
Ellensburg highlights: Fenz 12 rebs; Andaya 7 assts; Gunner Fenz 7 assts.
GRANDVIEW 56, PROSSER 53: At Prosser, Cameron Draculan scored 17 points to help the Greyhounds hand the Mustangs their first league loss on Senior Night.
PROSSER — JJ Reyes 12, Koby McClure 8, Veloz 7, Kory McClure 3, Peters 3, Phillips 0, Hultberg 9, Bailey 0, Kevin Flores 11, Russell 0.
GRANDVIEW — Julian Garza 11, Cameron Draculan 17, E. Armendariz 0, Dorsett 8, Medina 5, Montes De Oca 0, L. Armendariz 5, Jeffrey 0, Magana 0, Luke Cortes 10.
Grandview 12 20 12 12 — 56
Prosser 14 6 23 10 — 53
Grandview highlights: Garza 8 rebs; Draculan 8 rebs; Levi Dorsett 6 assts, 5 rebs.
CBBN
DAVIS 81, WENATCHEE 41: At Wenatchee, Cesar Hernandez pitched in 18 of his 24 points in the first half while teammates Brandon Lee Jr. and Finnegan Anderson made three 3-pointers each for the Pirates (8-1, 12-5), who host Sunnyside on Friday.
In other action, Moses Lake won at Eisenhower 54-49.
DAVIS — Brandon Lee Jr. 19, Blake Garza 10, T. Lee 0, McGee 3, Murphy 0, Sanchez 2, Stephenson 8, Cesar Hernandez 24, Allen-Greggs 2, Finnegan Anderson 13.
WENATCHEE — Akpodiete 2, Torres 8, Veneros 8, Noyd 2, McCarthy 3, Rivers Cook 18, Bishop 0.
Davis 26 16 18 21 — 81
Wenatchee 12 10 13 6 — 41
EASTMONT 60, SUNNYSIDE 52: At Sunnyside, Brent Maldonado paced the Grizzlies with 24 points and reigning CBBN player of the year Eamon Monahan put up 30 for the Wildcats. Sunnyside (7-3, 9-9) will play at first-place Davis next Friday.
EASTMONT — Stone 0, Reese Gallaher 21, Eamon Monahan 30, Ruffins 0, Schindele 6, Hobson 2, Leonard 0, Ruffle 0.
SUNNYSIDE — McNair 5, Briones 0, Ochoa 3, Garcia 9, Brent Maldonado 24, Saenz 1, Gurrola 0, D. Salinas 5, Cazares 2, R. Salinas 2.
Eastmont 18 16 11 15 — 60
Sunnyside 12 10 17 13 — 52
EWAC WEST
WHITE SWAN 75, GOLDENDALE 70 (OT): At White Swan, Roger Valdez pitched in 23 points and made three free throws in the overtime for the Cougars, who got 3-pointers from six different players.
GOLDENDALE — Smith 4, Bischoff 9, Eli Golding 13, Keegan 2, Josh Boe 19, Groves 4, Kade Bomberger 17.
WHITE SWAN — Andre L 11, Gleason 7, Van Pelt 7, Haggerty 4, Roger Valdez 23, Hamilton 6, Hull 5, Lawrence 4, Dittentholer 4, Johnson 4.
Goldendale 15 19 17 16 3 — 70
White Swan 18 14 19 16 8 — 75
CLE ELUM 105, GRANGER 53: At Granger, Luke Chafin, Joel Kelly and Jett Favero all scored at least 20 points with Kelly one assist shy of a triple-double and the Warriors pulled away with a 36-point second quarter.
CLE ELUM — Caleb Bogart 10, Najar 4, Luke Chafin 24, Joel Kelly 23, Johnson 4, Jett Favero 20, Ellis 5, T. Bogart 3, Spear 0, Mac Williams 12.
GRANGER — Stats not available.
Cle Elum 18 36 32 19 — 105
Granger 10 13 26 4 — 53
Cle Elum highlights: C. Bogart 5 assts, 7 stls; Kelly 9 assts, 13 rebs; Johnson 8 assts, 4 stls.
MABTON 54, KITTITAS 34: At Mabton, Sam Vasquez and Armando Chavez both tallied 17 points to carry the Vikings.
KITTITAS — Bare 2, B. Coles 0, Josh Rosbach 20, D. Varnum 0, Huber 2, N. Varnum 8, Carlson 0, Peterson 0, Tamez 0, Villa 2.
MABTON — Moreno 2, Sam Vasquez 17, Zavala 3, Armando Chavez 17, Gomez 0, Birueta 2, Espinoza 9, Cisneros 4, Calixto 0, Rodriguez 0.
Kittitas 11 8 9 6 — 34
Mabton 10 21 8 15 — 54
SOUTHEAST 1B
SUNNYSIDE CHRISTIAN 80, PRESCOTT 36: At Sunnyside Christian, Cole Wagenaar made five 3-pointers and scored 29 points on Monday as the Knights pushed their records to 7-1 in the Grape Division and 15-3 overall.
PRESCOTT — V. Garcia 6, Erwin 3, Adrian Rubio 10, Brandon Caru 13, K. GArcia 4.
SUNNYSIDE CHRISTIAN — Duim 6, Jansen 3, De Boer 8, J. Bosma 2, Dash Bosma 12, Buddy Smeenk 13, C. Smeenk 2, Andringa 5, Van Beek 0, Cole Wagenaar 29.
Prescott 11 6 7 12 — 36
Sunnyside Chr. 20 23 28 9 — 80
NONLEAGUE
ZILLAH 69, WAHLUKE 48: At Wahluke, Luke Navarre went for 21 points and freshman Dekker Van De Graff put up 14 for the No. 2 Leopards in their 14th straight win.
ZILLAH — Reed 0, Garza 8, Izzy Sandoval 10, C. Favilla 0, Dekker Van De Graaf 14, B. Favilla 0, Navarre 9, Moore 0, John 4, Juarez 3, Luke Navarre 21.
WAHLUKE — Hirai 5, Diego Perez 12, Madrigal 0, R. Buck 3, Orlando Nunez 13, Calvario 0, Andrew Yorgeson 12, J. Buck 3.
Zillah 16 17 22 14 — 69
Wahluke 10 8 16 14 — 48
TOPPENISH 77, COLLEGE PLACE 44: At College Place, Shane Rivera netted a team-high 23 points for the Wildcats without leading scorer Josh Perez.
TOPPENISH — Myers 0, Mesplie 7, Shane Rivera 23, Cisneros 8, Luna 6, Maldonado 5, Cortes 0, Jason Sanchez 12, Hanson 5, Torres 4, Williams 6, Wapsheli 0.
COLLEGE PLACE — Thompson 6, Jones 5, Luke Christensen 14, Riley 0, Corbett 0, Harris 0, Aiden Wolpert 15, James 2, Arlington 2.
Toppenish 18 23 24 13 — 77
College Place 10 18 8 10 — 44
WAPATO 64, ROYAL 58: At Royal, Hazen Jacob scored 17 points to lead the Wolves as they held off a late rally.
WAPATO — Redner 5, AJ Garza 16, Harrell 4, Hamilton 5, Eneas 5, Washinges 0, Hazen Jacob 17, Matthew McConville 12.
ROYAL — Lance Allred 11, Christensen 1, D. Allred 0, Ezra Jones 10, Brown 6, Larsen 7, Ellis 4, Caden Allred 15, Noftle 0, Dorsing 4.
Wapato 8 24 19 13 — 64
Royal 18 8 15 17 — 58
Wapato highlights: McConville 8 rebs, 3 blks; Garza 5 rebs, 6 assts, 6 stls; Jacob 5 rebs, 5 stls.
LA SALLE 70, CONNELL 28: At Connell, Jaxton Caffrey and Oscar Sanchez combined for seven 3-pointers and 35 points to lead the Lightning.
LA SALLE — Craig 2, Moses O’Connor 14, Faletto 7, Valladares 2, Jaxton Caffrey 20, Allard 4, Judd 3, Elliot 3, Oscar Sanchez 15.
CONNELL — Turner 12, Davis 2, Choi 2, Riner 6, Lopez 2, Li 3, Clyde 1.
La Salle 22 18 20 10 — 70
Connell 3 7 13 5 — 28
NACHES VALLEY 70, KIONA-BENTON 46: At Kiona-Benton, Jesse Benge scored 18 of his 25 points in the first half and added 10 rebounds for the Rangers (11-8), who play at La Salle on Friday.
NACHES VALLEY — Jesse Benge 25, Jesus Mendoza 10, Vonder Hulls 2, Zimmerman 6, Porter Abrams 16, Rowe 1, Jewett 4, Kohl 3, Cuyle 3.
KIONA-BENTON — Mondragon 2, Kintner 4, Ramirez 2, Krisher 2, Horntvedt 4, Craven 2, Gage Mercado 13, Gabe Messner 11, Houk 6.
Naches Valley 20 17 15 18 — 70
Kiona-Benton 9 6 19 12 — 46
Highlights: Benge 10 rebs; Charles Jewett 10 rebs; Abrams 8 assts.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Grandview tops Prosser 57-55GRANDVIEW — Flipping a four-point loss three weeks ago into a two-point win, Grandview’s girls defeated fourth-ranked Prosser 57-55 in CWAC action on Saturday.
Natalee Trevino turned in a double-double of 14 points and 14 rebounds and Jazmine Richey made 6 of 6 free throws and tallied 12 points for the Greyhounds, who led 37-29 at the half.
Adriana Malinez hit three 3-pointers and led Prosser with 17 points. The Mustangs connected on 17 of 21 foul shots.
GRANDVIEW — Castro 4, Natalee Trevino 14, Jazmine Richey 12, Castilleja 3, D. Medina 6, Hamm 0, Benitez 9, A. Medina 9.
PROSSER — Groeneveld 5, Adriana Malinez 17, Cox 2, Ibarra 2, Dixon 8, Kambree Blair 10, Gomez 0, Phillips 5, Chavez 6.
Grandview 18 19 12 8 — 57
Prosser 14 15 12 14 — 55
Highlights: Trevino 14 rebs, 4 stls; Richey 7 rebs, 6 assts, 3 blks.
ELLENSBURG 63, EAST VALLEY 29: At East Valley, Olivia Anderson netted 13 of her 23 points in the third quarter and made 9 of 10 free throws for the unbeaten Bulldogs (11-0, 18-0), who finish their regular season next Thursday at Othello.
Brooklynne Sylve scored all 11 of her points at the foul line for East Valley.
ELLENSBURG — Jones 0, Moffat 4, Leishman 2, Philip 5, L. Rogel 8, Q. Rogel 8, Olivia Anderson 23, Ravet 2, Markus 2, Nemrow 0, Armstrong 0, Mahre 1, Marrs 8.
EAST VALLEY — Alvarado 4, J. Mendoza 2, Trujillo 4, Goodell 4, Taylor 3, C. Mendoza 0, Morrison 0, Hambly 0, Malmberg 1, Brooklynne Sylve 11.
Ellensburg 19 19 16 9 — 63
East Valley 10 4 5 10 — 29
CBBN
DAVIS 68, WENATCHEE 36: At Wenatchee, Nevaeh Patterson canned five 3-pointers and scored a season-high 27 points as the third-ranked Pirates moved to 9-0 in league and 16-1 overall ahead of Friday’s home rematch with second-place Sunnyside.
DAVIS — Leilani Johnson 10, Carillo 0, Nugent 2, Campbell 7, Rodriguez 8, Nevaeh Patterson 27, Shaela Allen-Greggs 14.
WENATCHEE — Stegeman 6, Cardona 2, Jones 2, Gabby Volyn 10, Hansen 2, Miller 1, Maren Stuber 13.
Davis 22 17 17 12 — 68
Wenatchee 10 11 5 10 — 36
SUNNYSIDE 73, EASTMONT 51: At Sunnyside, junior Maddie Butler and freshman Maddy Humpherys recorded two big double-doubles, combining for 21 points and 32 rebounds for the Grizzlies, who surged away with a 33-point fourth quarter.
Sunnyside (9-1, 13-5), which had five players in double figures, will take its five-game win streak to Yakima on Friday to face first-place Davis.
EASTMONT — Weems 11, Klinkenberg 7, Bergan 6, Johnson 16, Heimbigner 2, Heinz 5, Otterstetter 4.
SUNNYSIDE — Fuentes 6, Gonzalez 4, J. Lopez 2, Jansyn Carrizales 11, Liciera 0, Lili Briones 13, Garcia 2, Maldonado 0, R. Lopez 0, Maddie Butler 10, Aubrey Garza 14, Morgan 0, Moncivaiz 0, Maddy Humpherys 11.
Eastmont 5 15 14 17 — 51
Sunnyside 15 15 10 33 — 73
Highlights: Humpherys 18 rebs; Butler 14 rebs; Rosie Lopez 8 rebs, 3 stls; Briones 4 assts; Karizma Fuentes 7 rebs, 4 stls.
MOSES LAKE 38, EISENHOWER 37: At Eisenhower, the Cadets (5-4, 9-7) took a tough loss at home and return to action next Saturday at Eastmont.
Moses Lake 2 13 12 11 — 38
Eisenhower 12 6 6 13 — 37
EWAC WEST
MABTON 64, KITTITAS 41: At Mabton, sophomore Jezebel Ramirez went for 19 points and added seven rebounds and six steals for the Vikings, who won their eighth straight.
KITTITAS — Both 4, Blackmore 4, Hope Harris 12, Faubion 0, Bare 0, Elysa Nash 15, Huber 2, Weekes 0, Wilson 0, Knudson-Brown 4.
MABTON — Esme Sanchez 11, Chavez 6, Bonewell 0, Keirrah Roettger 10, Jezebel Ramirez 19, Moreno 0, Macedo 3, Galarza 0, Alana Zavala 15.
Kittitas 9 11 15 6 — 41
Mabton 15 20 14 15 — 64
Highlights: Roettger 6 stls; Zavala 6 rebs; Ramirez 6 stls, 7 rebs; Sanchez 8 stls.
WHITE SWAN 43, GOLDENDALE 36: At White Swan, Keegan Wolfsberger’s 18 points, 11 rebounds, five steals and four assists powered the Cougars, who pulled away with 19 points in the final period.
GOLDENDALE — Smith 6, Bean 2, Scarola 1, Gwen Gilliam 10, Bomberger 2, Blain 4, Dahl 8.
WHITE SWAN — Watlamet 0, Adams 0, Bass 8, Yallup 0, Hawk 1, Ruby Trujillo 11, Madi C 5, Keegan Wolfsberger 18.
Goldendale 4 6 12 14 — 36
White Swan 7 6 11 19 — 43
Highlights: Wolfsberger 11 rebs, 5 stls, 4 assts; Trujillo 5 rebs.
CLE ELUM 59, GRANGER 29: At Cle Elum, Gracie Glondo and Nellie Nicholls combined for 24 points and 17 rebounds for the Warriors.
GRANGER — Jasmin Vasquez 17, others unavailable.
CLE ELUM — Kretschman 9, Aper 5, Bator 2, Singer 6, Nellie Nicholls 10, Anderson 5, Hurley 0, Coleman 0, Gracie Glondo 14, Ellison 8.
Granger 9 6 10 4 — 29
Cle Elum 12 16 18 13 — 59
Highlights: Glondo 9 rebs, 4 stls; Nicholls 8 rebs; Anderson 8 rebs.
SOUTHEAST 1B
YAKAMA TRIBAL 57, PRESCOTT 13: At Yakama Tribal, Gwen Dawes netted a game-high 15 points for the Eagles (7-1, 16-3).
PRESCOTT — Hefention 2, Eloqi 0, Iglies 6, Fernedal 0, Morgan 0, Qurioz 0, Sanchez 6, Zitaly 0.
YAKAMA TRIBAL — Visaya 3, Onepennee 8, Andy 4, Sampson 7, George 5, Stacona 2, Buck 0, Oats 8, Gwen Dawes 15, Salimon 0, ScabbyRobe 5.
Prescott 3 5 3 3 — 14
Yakama Tribal 14 17 9 17 — 57
NONLEAGUE
WAPATO 79, ROYAL 21: At Royal, KK Bass fired in 25 of her 31 points in the first half and collected 11 steals for the third-ranked Wolves. In other crossover play Saturday, College Place beat Toppenish 50-40.
WAPATO — Trinity Wheeler 18, Grunlose 0, Kenoras 6, Parrish 6, Alvarado 4, Garza 2, Espinoza 8, KK Bass 31, Goudy 0, Johnson 4, Gonzalez 0.
ROYAL — Wardenaar 3, Larsen 2, Lawrence 2, Orth 8, Morgan 1, Piercy 2, Cedillo 3.
Wapato 30 22 13 14 — 79
Royal 6 8 2 5 — 21
Highlights: Deets Parrish 7 rebs, 7 assts, 6 stls; Sofia Alvarado 6 rebs; Jordan Espinoza 6 assts; Bass 11 stls.
LA SALLE 41, CONNELL 31: At Connell, Ellie Bost scored all 17 of the Lightning’s points in the fourth quarter and finished with 31 points and three 3-pointers.
LA SALLE — Ellie Bost 31, Gaytan 0, Craig 4, Gasseling 4, Brown 2, Lopez-Trujillo 0, K. Trejo 0.
CONNELL — Ferguson 4, Clyde 2, McGary 5, Jenks 12, Poulson 4, Townsend 4.
La Salle 8 8 8 17 — 41
Connell 3 8 6 14 — 31
ZILLAH 75, WAHLUKE 22: At Wahluke, Mia Hicks tallied 19 of her 24 points in the first half and added eight steals, five assists and four rebounds and D’Ana Esquivel scored 20 points and had nine steals for the Leopards.
ZILLAH — Oliver 8, Mia Hicks 24, Johnston 4, D’Ana Esquivel 20, Gonzales 8, Walle 3, Jack 5, Salme 4.
WAHLUKE — Gaby 1, Drea 4, Ana 3, Madi 8, Olga 6.
Zillah 20 29 9 17 — 75
Wahluke 4 4 7 7 — 22
Highlights: Talani Oliver 9 stls, 4 assts; Hicks 8 stls, 4 rebs, 5 assts; Esquivel 9 stls; Kya Gonzales 5 rebs, 4 stls, 7 assts.
NACHES VALLEY 59, KIONA-BENTON 32: At Kiona-Benton, the Rangers got 16 points and eight rebounds from Gracie Hargroves and double-doubles from Maddy Jewett and Hannah Clements. Naches Valley (7-12) plays at La Salle on Friday.
NACHES VALLEY — VanWagoner 2, Gooler 2, St. Martin 4, Rowe 9, VanAmburg 0, Gracie Hargroves 16, Maddy Jewett 11, Hannah Clements 11.
KIONA-BENTON — Gomez 3, Guevara 6, Alexis Quinones 11, Berry 9, Aguilar Gomez 1, Messner 2.
Naches Valley 19 11 9 16 — 59
Kiona-Benton 4 13 10 5 — 32
Highlights: Hargroves 8 rebs; Jewett 11 rebs, 5 stls, 5 assts; Clements 10 rebs; Bella Rowe 5 assts, 6 rebs.
GIRLS BOWLING
Five locals advance to stateEAST WENATCHEE — West Valley’s Haley Hammontree and Hannah Betterton placed fourth and sixth, respectively, to earn individual state berths at Friday’s CBBN district tournament at Eastmont Lanes.
The Rams missed out on a team berth, finishing third behind Wenatchee and Eastmont.
Eisenhower also advanced two to state in Naikeeley Tabayoyan and Aibyn Gutierrez, who will be joined by Davis’ Layla Hall.
Hammontree rolled a three-game series of 536, and Gutierrez turned in the high game with a 225.
The 4A state tournament will be held at Bowlero in Tukwila on Friday and Saturday.
Team scores: Wenatchee 3,789, Eastmont 3,582, West Valley 3,467, Eisenhower 3,409.
Winner: Reese Kautzman (Ea) 599 (229-158-212).
Local state qualifiers: 4, Haley Hammontree (WV) 536 (185); 6, Hannah Betterton (WV) 508 (172); 7, Naikeeley Tabayoyan (Ike) 507 (195); 8, Layla Hall (Davis) 500 (180); 10, Aibyn Gutierrez (Ike) 486 (225).
Other local highlights: 11, Makenzie Clemmons (Ike) 481; 15, Julia Plagens (Ike) 462; 18, Evka Ball (WV) 444; 19, Ceclia Godinez (Davis) 443; 20, Anabeth Montemayor (Davis) 441; 21, Lili Munoz (Su) 436; 22, Joely Ostler (Ike) 427; 23, Sam Ostriem (WV) 420; 24, Nevaeh Simmons (Su) 417; 25, Sydney Miles (WV) 405.
-
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.