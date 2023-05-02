SELAH — Without a win in March, Selah’s softball team is now without a loss in its last nine games.
With fast starts in both games, the Vikings continued their hot streak with a 9-7, 6-2 sweep over East Valley to wrap up their CWAC regular season on Saturday at Ruth Harris Field.
Standout freshman Avery Brewer went the distance in the opener with 10 strikeouts, although East Valley made a late rally with four runs in the seventh inning, and a four-run first at-bat was the catalyst for Selah in the second game as starter Lauren Thomas held the Red Devils’ potent offense down for six innings.
Thomas had a huge day, preceding her second-game start with a home run and six RBI in the opener. Brewer pitched the final inning of the second game and had two hits in each game.
After an 0-6 start against 4A teams Kamiakin, Hanford and Graham-Kapowsin, the Vikings found themselves struggling at 2-4 in league and 2-8 overall on April 11. But the recent charge has lifted Selah to 8-4 in the CWAC heading into a league bye next week. The Vikings will host a nonleague game against West Valley on Wednesday.
East Valley is tied with Ephrata at 7-3 and will conclude league play on Saturday hosting CWAC leader Othello (10-0).
With the quick start in the second game, Selah built the lead to 6-1 through three innings with home runs by Maddie Telles, Dilynn Hite and Laci Ross.
East Valley’s Tinley Taylor homered and drove in three runs in the opener, and leadoff hitter Tori Goodell was 3-for-6 for the day with a double and three runs scored.
Highlights — Game 1: Tori Goodell (EV) 2-3, 2 runs; Tinley Taylor (EV) 1-2, HR, 3 RBI; Leira Freeburg-Perez (EV) 2-4, 3b; Sophiya Castaneda (EV) 1-4, 2b, 2 RBI; Presley Weatherley (EV) 1-3, 2b; Alexa Clark (EV) 1-3, 2 runs; Avery Brewer (S) CG, 10 K, 2-3, 3 runs; Brynn Pendleton (S) 3 runs; Lauren Thomas (S) 2-3, HR, 2 runs, 6 RBI; Maddie Telles (S) 1-4, RBI; Dilynn Hite (S) 1-4, RBI; Kam Bennett (S) 1-3, 2b, run. Game 2: Tori Goodell (EV) 1-3, 2b, run; Madi Morrison (EV) 2-3, RBI; Alexa Clark (EV) 1-2, RBI; Lauren Thomas (S) 6 IP, 1 ER; Avery Brewer (S) 1 IP, 2-4, RBI; Maddie Telles (S) 1-4, HR, 2 RBI; Dilynn Hite (S) 2-4, HR; Laci Ross (S) 1-3, HR; Kyra Ruddick (S) 2-3.
ELLENSBURG 11-16, PROSSER 5-9: At Ellensburg, EJ McIntosh hit three doubles for the day and Sammi Johnston was 3-for-3 in the second game with four RBI for the Bulldogs.
Sienna Pascoe had four hits in the second contest for Ellensburg (2-8, 4-14), which plays at Grandview on Saturday.
Highlights — Game 1: Aussie Schab (P) 1-4, HR, 4 RBI; EJ McIntosh (E) 3-4, 2b; Hannah Krogstadt (E) 2-3, 2b; Reagan Messner (E) 2-5, 4 RBI. Game 2: Lina Lefebvre (P) 2-4, 2b, 2 RBI; Sammi Johnston (E) 3-3, 3b, 4 RBI; Sienna Pascoe (E) 4-5, 2 RBI; EJ McIntosh (E) 2-4, 2 2b, 3 RBI; Hannah Krogstadt (E) 2-3, 2b, RBI.
EWAC WEST
KITTITAS 23-16, GOLDENDALE 0-1: At Kittitas, Elysa Nash hit two doubles, drew five walks, scored five runs and drove in three for the day and she pitched a two-hitter with five strikeouts in the second game for the Coyotes.
Kittitas (5-1, 8-7) hosts Tri-Cities Prep on Wednesday.
In other league games, Cle Elum swept White Swan 15-0 and 21-0.
Highlights — Game 1: Rillee Huber 2-2, HR, 3 runs, 3 RBI; Hailey Taasevigen 2-2, 3 runs, 3 RBI; Reyse Phillips 3-3, 2 3b, 3 runs, 2 RBI, CG, 6 K; Elysa Nash 1-1, 2b, 3 BB, 3 runs, RBI; Aubree Knudson-Brown 3 runs. Game 2: Elysa Nash 2-2, 2b, 2 BB, 2 runs, 2 RBI, CG, 5 K; Shakina Miller 2-3, 2 2b, 2 runs, 2 RBI; Lizzy Sheely 3-3, 2 2b, 2 runs, RBI; Lilly Faubion 1-1, 3 runs, RBI.
BASEBALL
Bulldogs earn No. 2 seedGRANDVIEW — Brayden Twaites pitched three hitless innings in the opener and had multiple hits in both games as Ellensburg locked up a spot in the CWAC district semifinals with a sweep over Grandview on the final day of the regular season on Saturday.
Ean Bedsaul allowed just one hit while striking out six over four innings in the second game for the Bulldogs, whose 15-2, 12-0 sweep lifted their records to 10-2 in league and 15-5 overall.
With the No. 2 seed, Ellensburg will host a semifinal game on Saturday against the winner of Thursday’s Ephrata-Othello game.
Grandview (4-8, 7-11) has the No. 5 seed and will play at East Valley on Thursday. That winner advances to a semifinal at Selah on Saturday.
Highlights — Game 1: Brayden Twaites (E) 3 IP, 0 hits, 3 K; Garrett Loen 3-3, 3b, 2b, 4 RBI; Johnny Rominger 3 hits. Game 2: Ean Bedsaul (E) 4 IP, 1 hit, 1 BB, 6 K; Brayden Twaites 2-4, run; Garrett Loen 2-4, 2 runs, RBI.
OTHELLO 4-11, EAST VALLEY 1-6: At East Valley, a sweep earned the Huskies the No. 3 district seed and they will host Ephrata in a first-round game on Thursday.
East Valley (7-5, 13-6) has the No. 4 seed will host Grandview on Thursday at 4:30 p.m.
EV highlights — Game 1: Garin Gurtler 5 IP, 2 ER, 2 BB, 7 K. Game 2: Austin Root 1-3, 2 RBI; Drew Lyons 2-3; Keegan Edler 1-4, 2 runs; Garin Gurtler 1-3, 2b, run.
SCAC WEST
NACHES VALLEY 18-7, LA SALLE 2-3: At Naches Valley, the Rangers scored 10 runs in the first inning and four in the last inning of their doubleheader sweep. Naches Valley (6-0, 16-2) has clinched the West’s top seed and will host a first-round district game on May 9.
Highlights — Game 1: Andrew Mauch (LS) 2-3, 2b, run, RBI; Porter Abrams (NV) 2-3, 2 runs, 3 RBI; Luke Jenkins (NV) 1-1, run, 3 RBI, 3 IP, 2 hits, 0 BB, 3 K; Ty Moore (NV) 1-1, 3 runs, sb, 2 RBI; Jaden Zimmerman (NV) 1-1, run, 2 RBI. Game 2: Jacob Rettig (LS) 2-4, 2b, 4 IP, 1 ER, 2 hits, 2 BB, 3 K; Justus Barker (LS) 2-3; Luke Jenkins (NV) 2-3, run, RBI; Landin Clements (NV) 1-3, 2b, 2 runs, 2 RBI; Logan Stevenson (NV) 6 IP, 2 ER, 0 BB, 6 K.
WAPATO 7-3, ZILLAH 2-10: At Wapato, JJ Martinez pitched a complete game for Wapato in the opener, and Trenton Ritchie was 3-for-4 with two doubles and two RBI for Zillah in the second game.
Highlights — Game 1: Ryan Hernandez (W) 2-3, 3b, 2 runs, sb, RBI; JJ Martinez (W) CG, 7 IP, 2 ER, 4 BB, 6 K; Kaden Haffner (Z) 4 IP, 0 ER, 0 BB, 7 K. Game 2: Trenton Ritchie (Z) 3-4, 2 2b, 2 runs, 2 RBI; R Gines (Z) 3-3, 2 runs, 2 RBI.
EWAC WEST
CLE ELUM 14-4, WHITE SWAN 1-0: At White Swan, Joel Kelly was 3-for-4 for the day with a double, two triples and four runs scored as the Warriors improved to 6-0 in league and 15-1 overall.
Extending its win streak to 15 games, Cle Elum will play a nonleague twin bill at Liberty Bell on Wednesday and then close out league play at home against Highland on May 6.
Highlights — Game 1: Caleb Bogart (CE) 4 IP, 1 ER, 1 BB, 7 K, 1-3, run, RBI; Joel Kelly (CE) 2-3, 2b, 3b, 3 runs; Jett Favero (CE) 2-2, 2b, run, RBI; Glen Franklin (CE) 1-4, 2 runs, 2 RBI, 1 IP, 2 K; Koen Stagner (CE) 1-3, 2 runs, 2 RBI; Blodgett (WS) 1-2, 3b, run. Game 2: Joel Kelly (CE) 1-1, 3b, run, 2 RBI.
GOLDENDALE 9-0, KITTITAS 6-11: At Kittitas, the Coyotes rebounded immediately with a 10-run first inning in the second game to earn the split. Eli Nash pitched a four-hitter with seven strikeouts for Kittitas (5-3, 10-7), which hosts Tri-Cities Prep on Wednesday.
Goldendale rallied with five runs in the seventh inning to win the opener. The Timberwolves (3-3, 11-7) host White Swan on Friday.
Highlights — Game 1: Kade Bomberger (G) 2 RBI, 3 IP, 1 ER; Garrett Peters (G) 3.2 IP, 4 K; Terry Huber (K) 2-4, run, RBI; Gabe Carlson (K) 2-3, 2 runs; George Seubert 2-3, 2 RBI; Jared Johnson 2-3, 2 runs. Game 2: Gabe Carlson (K) 3-3, 2b, run, 2 RBI; Hunter Smith (K) 1-3, 2b, run, RBI; Eli Nash (K) CG, 5 IP, 4 hits, 4 BB, 7 K.
NONLEAGUE
TOPPENISH 22-12, CONNELL 3-0: At Connell, Julian Saiz hit three triples, scored three times, had five RBI and pitched two innings in the first game for the Wildcats (4-2, 13-4).
Highlights — Game 1: Caden Garcia 2-3, 3 runs, RBI, 3 IP, 1 ER, 2 K; Julian Godina 3-5, 2 runs, RBI; Adrian Villanueva 2-5, 3 runs, 3 RBI; Adam Garcia 2-3, 2b, 3b, 3 runs, 5 RBI; Luciano Cortes 3-5, 2b, 3 runs; Julian Saiz 3-3, 3 3b, 3 runs, 5 RBI, 2 IP; CJ Torres 1-3, 2b, 2 runs. Game 2: Adrian Villanueva 2-3, 2b, 3b, 2 runs, RBI; Adam Garcia 1-4, 2b, 3 RBI; Luciano Cortes 2-4, run; Julian Godina 4 IP, 1 hit, 4 K.
BOYS SOCCER
CWAC DISTRICT
GRANDVIEW 4, EPHRATA 0: At Grandview, Jorge Perez netted a pair of first-half goals and Isai Rojas made 13 saves to preserve the shutout for the No. 3 seed Greyhounds. They advanced to Wednesday’s semifinals and will play at No. 2 seed Othello.
First half: 1, Grandview, Jorge Perez (PK), 20:00; 2, Grandview, Perez (Johnathan Valencia), 27:00.
Second half: 3, Grandview, Juan Marquez (Miguel Hernandez), 47:00; 4, Grandview, Eric Martinez (Vicente Carrasco).
Saves: Kolby Carvo (E) 8; Isai Rojas (G) 13.
SELAH 4, ELLENSBURG 1: At Ellensburg, Caden McNett scored all four goals and Jack Neumeyer saved a second-half penalty kick with the score tied to help the No. 5 seed Vikings avenge two regular season losses to No. 4 Ellensburg in a CWAC quarterfinal.
Selah’s set to visit No. 1 East Valley in a Wednesday semifinal and Ellensburg will host the loser of Wednesday’s Grandview-Othello matchup in a loser-out game Saturday.
First half: 1, Selah, Caden McNett (Clayton Westfall), 20:00; 2, Ellensburg, 32:00.
Second half: 3, Selah, McNett (Nico Rodriguez-Burdeaux), 62:00; 4, Selah, McNett (PK), 71:00; 5, Selah, McNett (Rylan Tilley), 78:00.
Saves: Jack Neumeyer (S) 6.
NONLEAGUE
CASHMERE 4, LA SALLE 2: At La Salle, David Garcia and Jared Castro both notched goals for the Lightning in its last regular season match. La Salle finished fourth in the SCAC West and will play at the SCAC East’s top seed, Wahluke, in a district quarterfinal Thursday night.
In Saturday’s other matches, Zillah topped visiting Mabton 3-1 and Kiona-Benton topped White Swan 7-0.
First half: 1, Cashmere, Luke Fox, 5:00; 2, Cashmere, Dalan Smart (PK), 15:00; 3, La Salle, David Garcia, 20:00; 4, Cashmere, Fox, 30:00; 5, Cashmere, Victor Ramos, 41:00.
Second half: 6, La Salle, Jared Castro, 65:00.
Saves: Dalan Smart (C) 7; Marco Impicciatore (LS) 4, Juan Morales (LS) 6.
TRACK
Shoreline Invitational
BOYS
Local highlights
100: 3, Ben Pupplo (WV) 10.94; 5, Colton Magruder (Ell) 11.04. 200: 6, Colton Magruder (Ell) 22.62. 800: 2, Max Hutton (WV) 1:55.50; 10, Chase Perez (Ell) 1:58.78. 3200 (open): 2, Nathan Johnson (Ike) 9:46.37. 110H: 3, Joshua Boast (Ell) 15.23. 4x200: 4, Eisenhower 1:33.03. 4x400: 6, West Valley 3:30.66. DMR: 8, West Valley 11:17.93.
Shot: 3, Charles Bennett (Ell) 48-5.5; 10, Bryson Chase (Ike) 44-5.5. HJ: 2, Aaron Culler (Ike) 6-2. PV: 6, Stephen Delaney (Ike) 13-6; 8, Liam Parker (Ike) 13-0. TJ: 7, Aiden Waddle (Ike) 41-8.75.
GIRLS
Local highlights
100: 9, Carsyn Arlt (Ell) 12.88. 200: 9, Carsyn Arlt (Ell) 26.39. 800: 3, Isabela Alvarado (Ike) 2:19.88. 1600: 7, Holly Fromherz (Ell) 5:18.03. Disc: 4, Mary Mickelson (Ike) 112-2. Jav: 2, Alexia Lee (Ike) 115-11.
GOLF
CBBN
Boys POD No. 6
Team scores: West Valley 289, Eastmont 299, Moses Lake 317, Wenatchee 322, Eisenhower 359, Davis 369, Sunnyside 400.
Winner: Trey LeCheminant (WV) 69. At Three Lakes, Wenatchee.
Local highlights: Bradley Hammermeister (WV) 72, Brady Komstadius (WV) 73, Pierson Kloster (WV) 75, Colton Owen (WV) 76, Kaiden Freisz (WV) 76, Maverick Pastor (Ike) 80, Tyson Lee (Dav) 86, Mark Stephens (Ike) 88, Mateo Monahan (Dav) 89, Andrew Stanton (Su) 90, Brandon Lee (Dav) 90.
Girls POD No. 6
Team scores: Eastmont 409, Moses Lake 415, Wenatchee 454, West Valley 482, others inc.
Winner: Lily Weigel (Ea) 91. At Apple Tree.
Local highlights: Emmi Morgan (Su) 110, Hannah Betterton (WV) 114, Aimee Penazola (WV) 120, Morgan Garcia (WV) 121, Amelie VanTassell (Ike) 124, Ruby Hoeger (WV) 127, Nathaly Hernandez (Dav) 128.
