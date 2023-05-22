SELAH — It had been nearly four years since the perennially powerful Selah baseball program had last been to the Class 2A state tournament.
So after waiting through two COVID cancellations in 2020 and ’21 and last year’s district misstep, what were a few more lengthy at-bats Saturday night at Archer Field?
The top-seeded Vikings drew 16 walks — scoring their first seven runs with just one lonely hit — to beat No. 9 Fife 8-0 to advance to Friday’s 7 p.m. semifinal where they’ll face fifth-seeded Lynden at Joe Martin Stadium in Bellingham.
Selah began the day thriving in small-ball, too. Without an extra-base hit, the Vikings dispatched No. 16 Steilacoom 9-0 in the noon contest.
“It’s a feeling we’ve never had before and we always talk about it,” said CWAC MVP Carter Seely, one of five seniors on Selah’s roster. “We’re super excited we did it this year because now the tradition rekindles itself and it sparks again. All these kids get hungry again.”
The Selah hitters didn’t feast at the plate against the Trojans, and they didn’t have to.
In the second inning, Vikings coach Mike Archer pointed out to the umpires that Fife starting pitcher Braden Bedell had tape on his pitching hand, a no-no that led to him having to remove it.
And while the senior right-hander would retire the final batter of the second frame and leave the field jawing toward the Vikings dugout, he would struggle with his control before being replaced.
“From Week 1 till now, you gotta be so proud of the way they’ve played,” said Archer, who had his hat on backward postgame, something he only allows when the Vikings reach the final four. “We harp on our guys to play discipline, strike-zone discipline, so kudos to our hitters who didn’t swing.”
Selah scored three runs on just one hit — a two-run single by shortstop James Hull — and five walks in the second. The Vikings one-upped themselves an inning later with four runs without a hit, taking advantage of seven free passes, a wild pitch and a hit batter.
That was plenty of support for Selah junior Eian Peralta, who pitched a one-hitter, retiring 17 straight batters.
“Eian’s a big-game guy, and Carter threw well all year, too, in big games,” Archer said. “Pitching sets the tone and if you can play defense behind them, you’re in pretty good shape.”
Indeed. The Vikings did not commit an error Saturday.
“Being up there and being able to say, ‘no matter what you do, we’re going to have a guy on it,’” Peralta said. “We had some great plays in the infield and my outfielders ran miles running down fly balls. It gives me the utmost confidence.”
Just how big did Selah’s small-ball approach deliver in the opening victory against the Sentinels? Senior first baseman Ryan Bair, the Vikings’ season leader in hits and RBI, drove in five runs with only one hit — a routine single up the middle.
Bair, who entered the game batting nearly .480, even plated two on a sacrifice.
Three of Selah’s eight hits — all singles — never left the infield, with Hull beating the throw to first on a bunt for one of them.
The Vikings took advantage of the bevy of mistakes by Steilacoom. The Sentinels committed four fielding errors, two balls got past catcher Seth Tchobanoff and pitcher Micah Bujacich tossed a pair of wild pitches and hit another batter in an otherwise strong 11-strikeout performance.
“(Assistant coach Chris) Keller said it best, that was the perfect example of Viking baseball — double-squeeze, hit-and-run we score, some drag bunts, sacrifices,” Archer said. “That pitcher was darn good, he’s the best guy we’ve seen, he was really good.”
The output was more than enough for Seely, the right-hander who remained unbeaten this season. He struck out 11 while walking just one. He scattered five hits in 6 1/3 innings, and pitched out of a bases-loaded jam in the sixth.
He got the first out of the seventh inning before he left because he had reached the allowed number of pitches. Seely received strong applause when assistant coach Rob Archer handed the ball to sophomore Rowdy Mullins, who retired the final two batters.
The final out came when a Sentinel batter tried to stretch a double into a triple but was thrown out on a play that started when — who else — Seely threw a strike to second baseman Beau Benjamin, who relayed it to Peralta at third for the tag and the victory.
“He threw well, kinda lost his groove once or twice but got right back into it,” Archer said. “Our deal was that he was a better pitcher than they were hitters and so if in doubt go right at ’em and challenge them.”
The Vikings are advancing to the semifinals for the 15th time in 34 state berths. They’ll be aiming at their third state championship after capturing the top prize at Yakima County Stadium in 2019 and 2016.
— Jerrel Swenning
Selah highlights — vs. Steilacoom: James Hull 1-3, 2 runs, SB; Eian Peralta 1-2, 3 runs, BS; Carter Seely 6.1 IP, 11 Ks, 1 BB, 2-3, RBI; Ryan Bair 1-3, 5 RBI; Beau Benjamin 2-3, run, RBI. vs. Fife: Grant Chapman 2b, RBI; Hull 1-3, run, 2 RBI; Mason Bailey 2 runs; Eian Peralta 1-3, RBI, one-hitter, 0 BB, 4 Ks; Seely 1-3 RBI; Justin Busey 2 runs.
NV grinds way into 1A final fourAfter back-to-back games behind the dish on a sweltering afternoon, Ty Moore was filthy, soaked in sweat and pretty well beat up.
And loving every minute of it.
Naches Valley’s baseball team imposed its will by creating the ideal situation, a long, hard attrition battle that would have no better leader than its gritty catcher.
Marshalling two stellar performances from starters Luke Jenkins and Andrew Boyer, Moore also keyed the offense from his leadoff spot and sparked the Rangers to victories over King’s Way Christian and Bellevue Christian on Saturday to earn a spot in next week’s Class 1A state final four in Bellingham.
“These were tough games but we just grind away and do our thing,” said Moore, the SCAC West MVP. “It got a little sketchy here and there, but we just worked through it. It’s a great feeling to have another week. Most teams don’t get this opportunity but now we do.”
Jenkins went the distance in the first-round game and the Rangers had to rally with all three runs in the bottom of the sixth to turn back King’s Way 3-1, and then Boyer got plenty of steady run support as Naches Valley defeated defending champion Bellevue Christian 6-3 in the quarterfinal at Parker Faller Field.
Living up to having the state’s top seed, especially after last year’s first-round exit, was gratifying thrill for everyone.
“What a bunch of tough kids. Just grinders who work together and were determined to play well today,” said coach Jake Fife, whose team improved to 23-2 and stretched its win streak to 15 games. “Luke and Andrew pounded the zone and let the defense work. That’s been our mantra all season.”
After driving in one of the runs and scoring another against King’s Way, Moore was 2-for-4 with two runs scored, two stolen bases and an RBI against Bellevue Christian, which eliminated Tenino 4-2 in the morning opener. He knew Boyer was on his game, despite having just one strikeout, because the BC hitters were putting the ball in the air and that was it — 13 outs were popups or flyouts.
“He was hitting his spots and dealing,” Moore said of the junior right-header. “All those flyouts, that’s just what we want to see. Guys get under it.”
Occasionally those balls would find gaps as the Vikings did have four doubles, including two in the seventh inning. But Boyer already had six shutout innings and a 6-0 lead before BC got on the board.
Jaden Zimmerman delivered a two-run single in the fifth inning for a 4-0 lead and Thane Denny, hitting in the No. 6 spot, was 2-for-4 with a run a stolen base. NV got hits from eight different players.
Jenkins threw just 78 pitches over his seven innings in the opener, allowing one run and six hits. He and Boyer walked only one apiece.
“These kids were ready to take the next step and they earned it,” Fife said. “We played our game today and everybody contributed.”
Naches Valley heads to the final four for the 12th time in program history and first time since 2014, when the Rangers captured their third state title.
The Rangers will play No. 4 Montesano, which they split a doubleheader with earlier this season, on Friday at 1 p.m. at Bellingham’s Joe Martin Stadium. Montesano defeated College Place 11-5 and Colville 5-4 on Saturday.
— Scott Spruill
NV highlights — vs. BC: Andrew Boyer CG, 7 IP, 8 hits, 2 ER, 1 BB, 1 K; Ty Moore 2-4, 2 runs, 2 sb, RBI; Logan Stevenson 1-2, run, sb, RBI; Porter Abrams 1-3, run, RBI; Jaden Zimmerman 2-4, 2 RBI; Thane Denny 2-4, sb, run. vs. KWC: Luke Jenkins CG, 7 IP, 6 hits, 1 ER, 1 BB, 3 K; Ty Moore 1-3, run, RBI; Jaden Zimmerman 2-3, RBI.
CLASS 4A
SUMNER 2, WEST VALLEY 1: At Richland, in an extra-inning duel of left-handed pitchers headed to the University of Oregon, Sumner’s Jake Bresnahan went the full eight innings with seven strikeouts as the No. 11-seeded Spartans edged the CBBN champions in the first round.
Tommy Meluskey threw six-plus innings with five strikeouts and Steven Johnson pitched the seventh and eighth.
After Sumner scored the first run in the top of the fifth, West Valley responded immediately with Meluskey’s RBI base hit in the bottom half. Sumner’s Tyler Broyles had the go-ahead RBI in the top of the eighth.
West Valley, seeded No. 6, finished its season at 18-4.
Highlights: Jake Bresnahan (S) CG, 8 IP, 5 hits, 2 BB, 7 K; Tyler Broyles (S) 1-2, run, RBI; Bradley Carl (S) RBI; Jackson May (WV) 2-4; Brody Mills (WV) 2 BB; Tommy Meluskey (WV) 6 IP, 1 ER, 4 BB, 5 K, 1-4, sb, RBI; Steven Johnson (WV) 2 IP, 1 ER, 2 BB, 2 K; Cody Leaverton (WV) 1-3, run.
STATE ROUNDUP
Class 2A: Tumwater 8, Grandview 2. Class 1A: Deer Park 4, Toppenish 2. Class 2B: Adna 3, Cle Elum 0. Class 1B: Sunnyside Christian 11, Riverside Christian 0; Mount Vernon Christian 4, Sunnyside Christian 1.
BOYS SOCCER
Pirates deliver another shockerIt took all 90 minutes and then some for the Davis boys soccer team to punch through the first state semifinal appearance in school history, a 3-2 (4-1) penalty kick victory.
The 13th seeded Pirates had been in cruise control late in the second half of the 4A state quarterfinal against No. 12 Union after securing a 2-0 lead through goals from juniors Edwin Diaz and Cipriano Acosta.
As clouds gathered and the wind whipped through, lightning struck twice in the game’s dying seconds. The visiting Titans found two late goals and salvaged extra time from thin air.
Davis reasserted pressure and dominance in the middle of the field, but no decisive goal was forthcoming. Fans crowded the field’s edge and pressed against the chain-link fence surrounding the field. Cars honked on the street and, in the shade of looming thunder clouds, the quarterfinal went to penalties.
Pirate goalkeeper Alexander Capi had been bothered by very little until Union’s goals, but when called on Saturday, he answered. The junior’s two saves against the Titans carried Davis into the semifinals.
“I wasn’t busy at all right up until the end. They just kept attacking, attacking, attacking. They just kept coming at me,” Capi said. “I went in confident to the shootout … I went with my gut feeling and I stopped it.”
Diaz scored the game’s opening goal when he pounced on a bouncing ball, sped past the Union defense and put his shot into the bottom right corner.
In second half’s opening stages, the Titans turned the ball over again in the middle of the pitch. Diaz sent a curving through ball into the path of Acosta, who cut inside, then outside around a Union defender and doubled the Davis lead.
Union struggled to create offense all game and had just one shot on goal in the first half before committing more players forward after the break. That formation, which left a skeleton crew on defense, gave Davis the space to counterattack, and Pirates coach Cristian Gonzalez went to his bench regularly to keep energy and speed on the field.
“My depth and my bench is my strong suit,” Gonzalez said. “That’s a strong characteristic for my boys and for us as a program.”
For so much of the game, Davis’s back four were stout t in the air, winning balls and playing out of the back. With just over four minutes left, though, Union junior Caleb Putney snuck in from the left side and cut the lead in two.
A handful of seconds later, senior Garik Shevchuk would bring the Titans level, poking in a ball that had come off the crossbar on a chaotic corner kick.
“We get a little comfortable, we don’t capitalize and we allow teams to get back into it with us,” Gonzalez said of the blown lead. “We got to be able to finish strong just as well as we start.”
Davis’s Ezrah Ochoa, Ethan Rojas, Juan Diaz and Antonio Garcia converted their penalties. Junior Liam Wendel and senior Ethan Voves both had their shots stopped by Capi. Sophomore Canaan Moore converted his kick, but it was too little, too late as Garcia put the game to bed.
The Davis faithful rushed the field and smiles ran rampant across the faces of players and fans alike.
— Jasper Kenzo Sundeen
First half: 1, Davis, Edwin Diaz, 23:00.
Second half: 2, Davis, Cipriano Acosta, 50:00; 1, Union, Caleb Putney, 76:00; 2, Union, Garik Shevchuk, 78:00.
Shooutout: Davis 4 (Ochoa, Rojas, Diaz, Garcia), Union 1 (Moore).
Saves: Max Orihuela (U) 7, Alexander Capi (D) 1.
Scotties reach 1A semifinalsCOWICHE — It was a sweltering Saturday at Highland High School as temperatures soared under the watchful eyes of scattered clouds and rolling ridges.
The 1A state quarterfinal between No. 4 Highland and No. 5 Cascade brought plenty of heat, too.
After ending regulation tied at one, junior Rudy Silva put Highland over the top in the 87th minute for the 2-1 victory.
“It wasn’t a secret. We were tired,” said Highland coach Greg Wagner, whose Scotties team won its first-round match over Tonasket Friday night. “Overtime is about which team wants it more. You’re in overtime because both teams are playing quality ball. In the end, overtime wins, overtime losses, they’re all about which team wants it more and which team takes the opportunity.”
Sophomore Jose Perez started the scoring when he took advantage of a turnover in front of Cascade’s goal to take an early lead. The Scotties pounced on their opponents’ errors all game — both goals came from Cascade’s slip-ups — and Perez took his time to dance beyond Kodiak goalie Max Spiegel.
The Kodiaks were most threatening on set pieces, delivering dangerous balls in front of goal, testing Scottie goalkeeper Alejandro Martinez, who had a stellar game.
The visitors nearly tied the game 57 minutes in, when a handball in the box granted Cascade a golden opportunity. Sophomore Shane Slette stepped up to the spot and though his shot was hard, it was just high enough and just near enough that Martinez could have the last word.
“I trusted Rudy, he watched film on him before and Rudy told me he was going to go to my right,” Martinez said. “I trusted my teammates. That’s what I had to do, trust my teammate.”
The home crowd came to its feet as Martinez palmed the ball away with one strong hand. He would finish with six saves, including a stunning reaction to stop a headed effort at goal.
“I looked to my right and the ball came up and my first instinct was just to put my hand up,” Martinez said.
The senior goalkeeper, however, wasn’t able to stop the Kodiaks from tying the game a few minutes later.
Cascade senior Vincent Slette snatched up a bouncing ball after a dangerous corner kick and put the tying goal in off the left post.
Their backs against the wall, Highland found a second wind in extra time.
“We all got pretty emotional, knowing that if we lose, we’re out. I wanted to do all of this for my seniors. You never know when their last game is,” Silva said.
Silva didn’t miss his chance when Cascade center back Ryan Denega slipped and left Silva alone in front of goal.
The junior picked up the ball and did not stop running. He shot to the goalkeeper’s right and leapt into his teammates’ celebrating arms after sending Highland to the state semifinals for the second year in a row.
“I saw him slip and I took my chance. I had to finish it. All of my team was tired and we put all of our effort into this season. I’m out of words, emotional,” Silva said. “It feels amazing to be back. Last year we didn’t do it and we have unfinished business.”
Though Highland showed glimpses of brilliant, one-touch play through the midfield, players gave the ball away too often in the center of the pitch or were a step too slow to pressure Cascade’s central midfielders consistently.
“I felt like we lost the center of the field today. I felt like we got a little overcommitted at times to sides and lost sight of where we should be,” Wagner said. “But those are easy things to fix. Those are mental mistakes and just being tired and emotions of the game.”
Still, Highland’s defense was sound. Martinez put on a brilliant display and the Scotties dominated in the air and muscled opponents off the ball in their own half.
Highland will travel to Renton Memorial Stadium on Friday for the state semifinal against No. 9 Overlake at 3 p.m.
“I’m super proud of these guys. These guys are a tight knit group,” Wagner said. “Our goal is to get one more win than last year.”
— Jasper Kenzo Sundeen
First half: 1, Highland, Jose Perez 10:00.
Second half: 1, Cascade, Vincent Slette 65:00.
Extra time: 2, Highland, Rudy Silva, 87:00.
Saves: Alejandro Martinez (H) 6, Max Spiegel (C) 2.
2A STATE
COLUMBIA RIVER 3, EAST VALLEY 0: At Columbia River, after a scoreless first half CR’s Gatorade state player of the year Alex Harris took over.
Scoring two quick goals in the first 10 minutes of the second half and then making it a hat trick late, Harris lifted his season total to 66 goals as the top-seeded Rapids moved to 23-0.
Eighth-seeded East Valley, the CWAC league and district champion, finished 15-3-2.
First half: No scoring.
Second half: 1, CR, Alex Harris, 44:00; 2, CR, Harris, 50:00; 3, CR, Harris, 70:00.
Saves: Sammy Gonzalez (EV) 7.
TRACK
Ike boys win district titleWith a dominant performance in Saturday’s field events and another sturdy effort from Aiden Waddle, Eisenhower’s boys wrapped up the team title on the second day of the CBBN district track and field championships at Zaepfel Stadium.
Bryson Chase (shot), Liam Parker (pole vault) and Waddle (triple jump) all won field events and, adding in the two victories from Thursday, the Cadets rolled up 144.5 points to outdistance runner-up Moses Lake by 38 points.
Waddle filled out his state schedule with the maximum four events, winning the triple jump with a career-best 43-2.25 and finishing second in the 300 hurdles in 40.97, also a personal best. Waddle punched his state tickets in the 110 hurdles and long jump on Thursday.
The top two placers advance to the Class 4A state championships in Tacoma, where events start on Thursday.
Chase topped in the shot field at 49-4, and Parker and teammate Stephen Delaney went 1-2 in the pole vault.
West Valley’s Max Hutton dropped his 800 best to 1:53.42, which ranks fourth in the state, and teammate Emil Miller won the 3,200.
Sunnyside’s Isai Carrera, who broke 50 in the 400 in Thursday, won the 200 and teammate Rick Bishop completed a sweep in the hurdles, winning Saturday’s 300 race in 40.43. Those two then led the Grizzlies to victory in the 4x400 in 3:25.33.
Eisenhower had three winners in the girls meet with Isabela Alvarado (800), Sherlyn Perales (3,200) and Mary Mickelson (discus). Alvarado’s 2:13.68 in the 800 is the third best in the state among 4A runners.
Davis senior Camryn Birch won the high jump.
BOYS
Team scores: Eisenhower 144.5, Moses Lake 106.5, Eastmont 105, West Valley 104.5, Sunnyside 94.5, Wenatchee 82, Davis 22.
Local highlights
200: 1, Isai Carrera (Su) 22.84; 3, Joshua Jaiyeola (Ike) 23.24; 5, Peter Whitney (Davis) 23.56.
800: 1, Max Hutton (WV) 1:53.42; 2, Max Garcia-Pinon (Su) 1:57.62; 3, Jason Taylor (Ike) 2:00.92; 6, Rapheal Guerrero (Su) 2:04.70.
3200: 1, Emil Miller (WV) 9:47.21; 2, Andrew Garcia (Su) 9:47.52; 3, Nathan Johnson (Ike) 9:51.07; 5, Charlie Naught (WV) 10:20.56; 6, Caden Casteel (WV) 10:24.64; 8, Oscar Lopez (Ike) 10:28.60.
300H: 1, Rick Bishop (Su) 40.43; 2, Aiden Waddle (Ike) 40.97; 5, Ronald Klippert (WV) 43.50; 7, Juan Munguia (Davis) 44.03; 8, Wyatt Murphy (Ike) 44.16.
4x400: 1, Sunnyside (Bishop, Garcia-Pinon, Strieck, Carrera) 3:25.33; 4, Eisenhower 3:35.34; 5, West Valley 3:39.72; 6, Davis 3:41.44.
Shot: 1, Bryson Chase (Ike) 49-4; 2, Izaya Magana (WV) 46-8; 5, John Cunningham (Ike) 43-3.
Jav: 5, Judah Oldenkamp (Ike) 144-2; 7, Ellis Burch (WV) 137-8; 8, Micah Curnutt (WV) 134-3.
PV: 1, Liam Parker (Ike) 13-0; 2, Stephen Delaney (Ike) 12-6; 6, Tyler Vigansky (WV) 11-6; 8, Keith Eldridge (WV) 1-0.
TJ: 1, Aiden Waddle (Ike) 43-2.25; 4, Aiden Cazares (Su) 41-0.75; 5, Alex Lopez (Su) 40-9; 7, Joshua Jaiyeola (Ike) 39-7.75.
GIRLS
Team scores: Wenatchee 166, Eastmont 158, Moses Lake 139.5, Eisenhower 107, West Valley 66, Davis 38, Sunnyside 11.5.
Local highlights
800: 1, Isabela Alvarado (Ike) 2:13.68; 2, Skye Stenehjem (WV) 2:19.02; 6, Natasha Kalombo (WV) 2:26.53; 7, Ilene Moran (Davis) 2:28.16.
3200: 1, Sherlyn Perales (Ike) 11:45.59; 3, Nicole Murdock (WV) 11:58.16; 5, Allie Grange (WV) 12:37.01; 6, Natalie DeBoer (Su) 12:48.87.
300H: 4, Ella Ferguson (WV) 49.87; 6, Adelaide Loeser (Ike) 52.31.
4x200: 3, Eisenhower 1:55.13; 5, Davis 2:03.29.
4x400: 3, West Valley 4:15.32; 4, Eisenhower 4:17.14; 6, Sunnyside 4:42.26.
Disc: 1, Mary Mickelson (Ike) 130-7; 3, Leilani Johnson (Davis) 109-2; 4, Talia See (WV) 102-11; 8, Gabriella Verduzco (Ike) 86-1.
HJ: 1, Camryn Birch (Davis) 5-0; 3, Laura Gonzalez-Sanchez (Su) 4-10; 8, Elle Ferguson (WV) 4-8.
TJ: 3, Alexia Lee (Ike) 33-5.25; 4, Journey Benedictson (WV) 32-9; 5, Isabela Diehm (Ike) 32-7.25; 6, Kalista Silva (Ike) 32-4.
SOFTBALL
EV cruises to 2A state berthSPOKANE — Freshman Tia Ramynke pitched five strong innings and belted a three-run homer as East Valley defeated Shadle Park 10-3 in a winner-to-state CWAC-GSL crossover softball game on Saturday.
Ramynke allowed just two hits and no earned runs and Presley Weatherley pitched the final two innings as both struck out three.
The Red Devils broke out for four runs in the fourth inning with Madi Morrison and Mimi Hagler delivering two-run base hits. Morrison finished 3-for-4 and Ramynke, batting in the No. 8 spot, ended up with four RBI.
East Valley (16-8) will join CWAC district champion Selah and Othello, which blanked Clarkston 9-0 in the other crossover, in the 2A state tournament at Carlon Park on Friday.
EV highlights: Madi Morrison 3-4, 2b, run, 2 RBI; Tinley Taylor 1-3, 2b, 2 runs, RBI; Mimi Hagler 1-4, 3b, 2 RBI; Leira Freeburg-Perez 2-4, 2 runs; Presley Weatherley 1-3, 2 runs, 2 IP, 3 K; Tia Ramynke 1-4, HR, run, 4 RBI, 5 IP, 2 hits, 0 ER, 3 K.
CBBN DISTRICT
MOSES LAKE 9, WEST VALLEY 8: At Eastmont, the nine-inning marathon to decide the district’s second state berth saw West Valley score two runs in the top of the ninth before the Mavericks responded with three in the bottom half to end it.
Kenidee Holden was 3-for-5 with two doubles and scored five runs and Ryder Prather had three RBI for the Rams, who finished 12-10.
Eastmont beat Moses Lake 5-3 for the district title.
WV highlights: Kenidee Holden 3-5, 2 2b, 5 runs; Danika Gaethle 2-4, 2b, 2 RBI; Ryder Prather 1-4, 3 RBI; Linnea Butler 1-2, RBI.
WEST VALLEY 17, WENATCHEE 0: At Eastmont, Kaitlyn Leaverton and Alexys Soptich combined on a one-hitter and Linnea Butler homered and drove in five as the Rams rolled in the loser-out game.
Jordyn Jamieson also homered for the Rams, who pounded out 15 hits.
WV highlights: Linnea Butler 3-5, HR, 5 RBI; Kaitlyn Leaverton 4 IP, 0 hits, 0 BB, 6 K, 2 RBI; Alexys Soptich 1 IP; Madisen Statler 2-4, 2b, 2 runs, 3 RBI; Jordyn Jamieson 2-2, HR, 2 RBI; Danika Gaethle 3-3, 2 runs, 2 RBI; Haley Betterton 3-4, 2 runs, 2 RBI.
SCAC DISTRICT
NACHES VALLEY 8, KIONA-BENTON 7: At Connell, the Rangers rallied with five runs in the sixth and walked it off in the bottom of the eighth to clinch a state berth with the semifinal victory.
Recovering from Ki-Be’s five-run first inning, Naches Valley got two RBI from Jaden Gunter and Ellie Bost and Addi VanWagoner was 2-for-3 with a triple, two runs scored, a stolen base and an RBI.
Royal then won the district title, beating the Rangers 18-1.
Royal, Naches Valley (16-5) and Kiona-Benton qualified for the 1A state tournament in Richland on Friday.
NV highlights: Addi VanWagoner 2-3, 3b, 2 runs, sb, RBI; Jaden Gunter 1-4, 2b, 2 RBI; Ellie Bost 1-4, 2 RBI; Emma Snyder 2-4, run, RBI; Kyleigh Ross CG, 8 IP, 7 hits, 2 BB, 4 K.
Saturday’s scores
Game 5: Zillah 17, Wahluke 2, loser out. Game 6: Connell 24, Wapato 9, loser out. Game 7: Royal 11, College Place 1, semifinal. Game 8: Naches Valley 8, Kiona-Benton 7, semifinal. Game 9: Kiona-Benton 10, Zillah 1, loser out. Game 10: College Place 18, Connell 3, loser out. Game 11: Kiona-Benton 7, College Place 6, winner-to-state, loser out. Game 12: Royal 18, Naches Valley 1, championship, both to state.
1B DISTRICT 6-7-9
SUNNYSIDE CHRISTIAN 6, DESALES 3: At Connell, the Knights earned a spot in the 1B state tournament with a third-place finish in the eight-team tri-district.
Sunnyside Christian edged Almira-Coulee-Hartline 11-10 in the first round, lost to Inchelium 5-4 in the semifinals, beat Mary Walker 3-1 and then topped DeSales for third place.
Liberty Christian blanked Inchelium 10-0 for the title. Those two teams will join SC, DeSales and ACH in the 1B state field in Yakima next week.
TENNIS
CWAC-GSL crossovers
BOYS
Singles: Conner Kunz (WV-Spo) d. Cameron Erb (EV-Yak) 6-4, 7-5; Vijay Lin (Pullman) d. Kaden Giles (Selah) 6-1, 6-3.
Doubles: Aditya Bose-Bandyopadhyay-Mir Park (Pullman) d. Ashton Pruneda-Forrest Roylance (Othello) 6-2, 4-6, 6-2; Kieran Hampson-Kolby Uhlenkott (Pullman) d. Jackson Addink-Jobe VanHeusden (Ephrata) 6-3, 6-2.
GIRLS
Singles: Rhoda Wang (Pullman) d. Leah Lewis (Ellensburg) 6-0, 6-0; Lexie Diem (Ephrata) d. Gwyn Heim (Pullman) 6-1, 6-2.
Doubles: Addison Ladd-Macie Ladd (Selah) d. Diana Gutierrez-Lydia Nelson (Pullman) 7-5, 6-4; Kei Bromley-Lotti Wolf (Pullman) d. Sienna Addink-Molly Evenson (Ephrata) 7-6 (7-3), 6-1.
SCAC district
At Yakima Tennis Club
BOYS
Team scores: Granger 8, Kiona-Benton 7, Toppenish 6, Zillah 6, Goldendale 5, Connell 4, Cle Elum 3, La Salle 2.
Singles — First: Trevor Crowther (Z) d. Ezra Beus (KB) 6-4, 6-7, 6-2. Third: Luke Chafin (CE) d. Jackson Dhane (LS) 6-0, 6-0. Fifth: Max Christensen (Go) d. Cooper Covington (KB), for.
Doubles — First: Kenyon Slade-Arthur Heckert (Gr) d. Robert Bjur-Jaden Diaz (T). Third: Aaron Chase-Eastyn Holst (Co) d. Eli Golding-Kyden Blunt (Go) 0-6, 6-4, 6-3. Fifth: Diego Castro-Miguel Martinez (T) d. Eden Asher-Enrique Aldaco (Gr), for.
GIRLS
Team scores: La Salle 10, College Place 10, Toppenish 8, Royal 7, Zillah 4.
Singles — First: Annika Richardson (LS) d. Olivia Sijka (Z) 6-1, 6-2. Third: Tiana Tran (CP) d. Mikayla Mendoza (LS) 6-2, 6-1. Fifth: Alyssa Gonzalez (TCP) d. Naomi Abundiz (RV) 6-2, 6-0.
Doubles — First: Amelia Ferraro-Grace Casagrande (CP) d. Madi Christensen-Campbelle Anderson (RV) 6-4, 6-3. Third: Karen Romero-Paola Parbol (TCP) d. Norma Gomez-Jessica Wesley (TCP) 6-2, 6-3. Fifth: Genevieve McCoy-Natalie Richardson (LS) d. Haley Acencio-Michelle Martinez (RV) 6-2, 5-7, 6-2.
