Freshman Baylee Maldonado hit six 3-pointers, grabbed eight rebounds and scored 28 points to help Sunnyside rally for a 63-60 victory over Eisenhower in CBBN girls basketball on Saturday.
Junior Rosie Lopez collected nine boards for the Grizzlies (1-0, 3-2).
Maggie Davis and Mary Jones had 18 points apiece for Eisenhower. Jones also grabbed 10 rebounds and Davis made four 3-pointers.
EISENHOWER — Gallegos 3, Lopez 6, Ramirez 0, Ariana Ramos 10, Serna 5, Maggie Davis 18, Giselle Caballos 0, Mary Jones 18.
SUNNYSIDE — Fuentes 5, Gonzalez 2, J. Lopez 0, Carrizales 8, Amaro 2, Briones 4, Baylee Maldonado 28, R. Lopez 4, Butler 2, Garza 6.
Eisenhower 15 12 21 12 — 60
Sunnyside 7 15 15 26 — 63
Highlights: Jones (E) 10 rebs; Nevaeh Lopez (E) 6 rebs; Ashley Serna (E) 6 rebs; Davis (E) 4 3p; Rosie Lopez (S) 9 rebs; Maldonado (S) 6 3p, 8 rebs, 3 stls; Jansyn Carrizales (S) 8 rebs, 3 stls.
NONLEAGUE
EAST VALLEY 54, WEST VALLEY 51: At West Valley, Jada Mendoza made 9 of 9 free throws in the fourth quarter, including five in a row in the final minutes to rally the Red Devils to the victory.
Mya Alvarado had 15 points and seven steals for East Valley (2-3). Laiken Hill made 8 of 8 foul shots and netted 19 points to pace West Valley (2-2).
EAST VALLEY — Mya Alvarado 15, Jada Mendoza 14, Trujillo 4, Tori Goodell 10, Taylor 2, C. Mendoza 0, Kalkowski 4, Morrison 0, Sylve 5.
WEST VALLEY — Laiken Hill 19, Morford 0, Fries 0, Winslow 0, Julianna Bell 11, Paige Bremerman 13, Strother 0, Hatfield 6, McMurry 2.
East Valley 12 6 12 24 — 54
West Valley 6 15 19 11 — 51
Highlights: Alvarado (EV) 7 stls; Sylve (EV) 5 rebs.
GRANDVIEW 61, TOPPENISH 44: At Grandview, junior Destinee Medina scored all 14 of her points in the first half to spark the Greyhounds (2-2) to a 44-24 lead at the break.
TOPPENISH — Alvina Meninick 13, Cuevas 7, Camacho 4, Hill 0, Baker 0, Sanchez 2, Landa 4, Norman 6, Ramirez 3, Kreis-Huereca 5.
GRANDVIEW — Castro 4, Armendariz 5, Natalee Trevino 11, Freeman 0, Jazmine Richey 12, Castilleja 8, Destinee Medina 14, Hamm 3, Benitez 4, A. Medina 0.
Toppenish 12 12 12 8 — 44
Grandview 21 23 11 6 — 61
Highlights: Trevino (G) 9 rebs; Richey (G) 3 stls; Amaya Benitez (G) 3 stls.
WAPATO 73, MABTON 54: At Wapato, KK Bass tied her career high with 33 points, including 12 in the opening period, and added six rebounds and five steals as the Wolves moved to 4-0.
MABTON — Sanchez 7, Jasmine Chavez 10, Bonewell 2, Roettger 4, Ramirez 6, Macedo 5, Moreno 7, Galarza 0, Alana Zavala 13.
WAPATO — Trinity Wheeler 11, Grunlose 0, Kenoras 9, Deets Parrish 11, Alvarado 0, Garza 2, Espinoza 5, KK Bass 33, Goudy 2, Gonzalez 0.
Mabton 6 6 20 22 — 54
Wapato 18 23 14 18 — 73
Highlights: Jezebel Ramirez (M) 7 rebs; Bass (W) 6 rebs, 5 stls; Parrish (W) 4 assts.
OTHELLO 58, LA SALLE 21: At La Salle, Ellie Bost hit two 3-pointers and scored 11 points for the Lightning.
OTHELLO — Rubi Mondragon 17, Briana Andrade 16, Annalee Coronado 16, Trinidad 0, Valdez 0, Garza 0, Farman 9, Pruneda 0.
LA SALLE — Ellie Bost 11, Camp 0, O’Connor 3, Gaytan 0, Craig 4, Lopez-Trujillo 0, Gasseling 3, Brown 0.
Othello 8 21 15 14 — 58
La Salle 2 4 7 8 — 21
CLE ELUM 62, SUMMIT CHRISTIAN 0: At Cle Elum, freshman Jadison Wallick had 13 points and nine rebounds for the Warriors.
CLE ELUM — Kretschamn 4, Aper 5, Smith 2, Singer 4, Nichols 6, Anderson 0, Hurley 5, Coleman 5, Glondo 6, Wallick 13, Ellison 12.
Summit 0 0 0 0 — 0
Cle Elum 25 17 4 16 — 62
BOYS
CBBN
SUNNYSIDE 58, EISENHOWER 35: At Sunnyside, Brent Maldonado netted all 12 of his points in the middle quarters and Noah McNair scored 11 points to lead the Grizzlies (1-0, 2-3).
EISENHOWER — Berumen 0, Garcia 5, Mitchell 6, Davis 1, Mendoza 2, Stevens 0, Pimentel 7, Garza 4, Michael Thomas Serna 10, Simmons 0.
SUNNYSIDE — Noah McNair 11, Briones 2, Ochoa 6, Garcia 6, Brent Maldonado 12, Saenz 4, Gurrola 0, D. Salinas 2, Cazares 8, R. Salinas 5, Hazzard 2.
Eisenhower 7 7 8 13 — 35
Sunnyside 13 18 19 8 — 58
NONLEAGUE
WEST VALLEY 73, EAST VALLEY 57: At West Valley, sophomore Landen Birley knocked down three 3-pointers, made 7 of 8 free throws and tallied 26 points for the Rams (3-1). East Valley (1-4) got 17 points from junior Anthony Tasker.
EAST VALLEY — Teegan Hooper 10, Esquivel 4, Herrmann 0, Field 1, Sluder 3, Aidan Kinlow 13, Anthony Tasker 17, Staymates 4.
WEST VALLEY — Hill 2, Meluskey 0, Wright 0, Brady Komstadius 11, May 7, Landen Birley 26, Kneisler 0, Johnson 0, Parker Mills 19, Sadeddin 8.
East Valley 11 8 21 15 — 57
West Valley 13 20 18 22 — 73
GRANDVIEW 70, TOPPENISH 63: At Grandview, Julian Garza scored nine of his 17 points in the fourth quarter, helping the Greyhounds (6-0) erase a late seven-point deficit to stay unbeaten. Toppenish, which got 27 points from Shane Rivera, will open SCAC play against Wapato at home on Friday.
TOPPENISH — Myers 0, Mesplie 9, Perez 9, Shane Rivera 27, Cisneros 0, Luna 4, Maldonado 4, Cortes 0, Sanchez 5, Hanson 5.
GRANDVIEW — Julian Garza 17, Draculan 7, E. Armendariz 0, Levi Dorsett 20, Fajardo 0, Medina 3, Lino Armendariz 11, Bentley 9, Cortez 3.
Toppenish 17 13 16 17 — 63
Grandview 12 13 22 23 — 70
Grandview highlights: Garza 9 rebs, 8 stls; Frankie Medina 6 assts; Ethan Fajardo 5 rebs, 4 stls.
WAPATO 82, MABTON 39: At Wapato, freshman AJ Garza scored 21 points and added seven rebounds and five steals and junior Tyrin Redner hit four 3-pointers to lead the Wolves.
MABTON — Zuniga 0, Moreno 0, Sam Vasquez 19, Zavala 5, Armando Chavez 11, Birrueta 2, Espinoza 1, An. Chavez 1, Calixto 0.
WAPATO — Tyrin Redner 14, AJ Garza 21, Alvarado 0, Arizpe 4, Moore 8, Morales 6, Julian Hamilton 11, Eneas 4, Bobb 3, Washines 2, Jacob 9.
Mabton 1 14 7 17 — 39
Wapato 23 25 15 19 — 82
Highlights: Hamilton (W) 11 rebs; Redner (W) 4-6 3p, 7 rebs; Garza (W) 5 stls, 7 rebs.
LA SALLE 59, OTHELLO 57: At La Salle, Moses O’Connor hit the game-winning shot with five seconds remaining and Jaxton Caffrey hit three 3-pointers in the third quarter on his way to a 15-point night for the Lightning (3-1), which plays at Kiona-Benton on Friday.
OTHELLO — Simmons 2, Joshua Tovar 12, Asu 2, Ashton Pruneda 20, Murdock 4, David Alegria 14.
LA SALLE — Craig 4, Aden Gonzalez 12, Moses O’Connor 11, Faletto 6, Valladares 0, Jaxton Caffrey 15, Judd 6, Sanchez 3.
Othello 11 18 12 16 — 57
La Salle 15 13 16 15 — 59
La Salle highlights: Oscar Sanchez 7 rebs; Luca Faletto 7 rebs; Caffrey 4 stls.
CLE ELUM 86, SUMMIT CHRISTIAN 26: At Cle Elum, Luke Chafin and Joel Kelly scored 18 points each to lead four Warriors in double figures.
CLE ELUM — Bogart 7, Najar 2, Luke Chafin 18, Joel Kelly 18, Johnson 8, Jett Favero 14, Graff 6, Ellis 3, Spear 0, Mac Williams 10.
Summit Christian 8 4 10 4 — 26
Cle Elum 30 23 18 15 — 86
WRESTLING
Toppenish girls win IronmanGRANGER — Toppenish’s girls captured their third tournament title and Granger’s boys were runner-up at Saturday’s 20-team Tony Saldivar Ironman Classic at Granger High School.
The Wildcats rolled up 324 points with eight champions and Forks was second with 95 points.
Zillah, Granger and Goldendale had one individual winner each.
Granger’s boys amassed 209.5 points, coming up just short against Forks (212.5), and had three champions. Zillah was fifth with one winner.
BOYS
Top teams: Forks 212.5, Granger 209.5, Deer Park 193.5, Omak 170, Zillah 166, Okanogan 114. Local: East Valley 112, Goldendale 98, White Swan 95.5, Kittitas 57, Grandview 51, Mabton 43, Cle Elum 41, Highland 26.
Local placers
106: 1, Leonel Lustre (Z); 2, Kaydn Cuevas (Z); 3, Uriel Lopez (WS).
113: 2, Peyton Miller (EV); 5, Amir Acevedo (Z).
120: 3, Isaac Rodriguez (Mab).
126: 4, Adrian Alvarez (Gr); 5, Brock Armstrong (Go); 6, Ryan Vadar (Z).
132: 2, Lenin Leon (EV); 4, Anthony Luton (WS); 5, Sezar Gomez Munguia (Gr); 6, Evan Benitez (Gv).
138: 1, Jose Toscano (Gr); 2, Jonathan Jones (K); 4, Jorge Espinoza (Z).
145: 2, Fabian Cisneros (Gr); 3, Matthew Gray (Go).
152: 2, John Dobie (EV); 4, Wally Almaguer (Gr); 5, Noe Honijosa (Z).
160: 1, Cody Northwind (Gr); 3, Colin Attaway (EV); 4, Ivan Erland (Go); 5, Josiah Skindzier (K); 6, Brody Stewart (K).
170: 3, Marquis Gourneau (Gr); 4, Fabian Garduno (WS); 6, Raymond Holycross (Go).
182: 1, Conan Northwind (Gr); 5, Giovanni Sanchez (Z); 6, Thomas Sheeley (K).
195: 3, Aiden Ford (Z); 6, Juan Rodriguez (Gv).
220: 5, Ethan Mell (Go).
285: 3, Caleb Wertenberger (Z); 4, De’Angelo Sauceda (WS); 5, Anders White (CE); 6, Anthony Ramos (Gv).
GIRLS
Top teams: Toppenish 324, Forks 95, Okanogan 86, East Valley 82, Granger 80, Goldendale 73. Local: Zillah 52, Sunnyside 40, Mabton 36, West Valley 29, White Swan 16, Cle Elum 12, Highland 5.
Local placers
100: 1, Esperanza Alejandre (Z); 2, Emily Garcia (EV); 3, Leylah Diaz (EV).
105: 1, Mia Zuniga (T); 2, Mireya Buatista (EV); 5, Gelena Cabrera-Zaragoza (Su); 6, Ayleen Hernandez (Mab).
110: 1, Sophia Torrez (T); 2, Gabrielle Berger (Gr); 4, Celeste Ortega-Castillo (Su); 5, Maribel Macias (Mab).
115: 1, Kiara Torres (Gr); 2, Elizabet Garcia (EV); 5, Bella Trujillo (T); 6, Lilana Galvan (Su).
120: 2, Vania Diego (T); 4, Emily Cazares (Go).
125: 1, Kendra Perez (T); 2, Natalie Pinon (T); 4, Yareli Garcia (Z).
130: 2, Brianna Arias (T); 4, Bailey Holycross (Go); 5, Daira Francisco (Z); 6, Leslie Fernandez (Gr).
135: 1, Kali Watson (Go); 2, Sara Ortega (T); 3, Jordan Kiemele (Go); 5, Paoky Sandoval (Gr); 6, Citlali Espinoza (Z).
140: 1, Ruby Clark (T); 2, Madison Kiemele (Go); 3, Brielle Starr (Go); 6, Dalia Vera Gonzalez (WS).
145: 3, Zeyli Reyna (Mab); 4, Haley LaFord (CE); 5, Ziona Amador (EV); 6, Brianna Gonzales (WS).
155: 1, Ruby Rodriguez-Rios (T); 2, Isiah Alcala (T); 3, Sonia Mendoza (Gr); 5, Aiyana Marquez (WV).
170: 1, Jocelyn Velasco (T); 2, Bethsabee Juarez (T); 3, Shawnastasia Jackson (WV); 4, Violeta Zaragoza (Mab); 6, Dakota Heemsah (WS).
190: 1, Makayla Torres (T); 4, Esmeralda Lares (Su).
235: 1, Charlene Underwood (T); 2, Josephine Colwash (T).
Wild West Showdown
At Toppenish
Boys dual scores: Toppenish 47, Orting 21; Toppenish 43, Post Falls 7; Toppenish 63, Lewiston 12.
Highlights: The Wildcats won 32 of 41 overall matches in the three duals.
Othello Boys Invite
Top teams: Othello 233, Ellensburg 166.5, Pullman 155. Local: Wapato 125, Selah 100.
Local placers
106: 2, Anthony Perez (W). 113: 4, Jayden Vazquez (W). 126: 3, Aiden Badonie (W). 132: 2, Jack Eylar (E); 4, Moon Thompson (S). 145: 2, Konner Carlson (E); 3, Samuel Gonzalez (S). 152: 3, Isaac Hurley (S). 160: 1, Alonso Lopez (S). 170: 1, Francisco Ayala (E). 182: 1, Logan Stolen (E). 195: 1, Sean Davis (E); 3, Jorge Mendoza (W). 285: 3, Angel Leyva (W).
Warden Girls Invite
Top teams: Othello 262, Moses Lake 197, Davis 173. Local: Eisenhower 49.
Local placers — 100: 3, Cynthia Ramos (D). 110: 1, Emely Arreola (D); 5, Gisel Trevino (D). 115: 3, Gracie Pham. 120: 2, Evaisela Calixtro (D). 130: 1, Haliyah Yanez (D). 140: 4, Rihanna Chavez (D). 155: 1, Shealynn Spino (E). 170: 3, Gabriela Sanchez (D). 190: 3, Alizah Gutierrez (E).
BOYS SWIMMING
NONLEAGUE
At Lions Pool
Team scores: Pullman 105, Selah 38, East Valley 26.
Local highlights
200 medley relay: 2, Selah 1:54.49; 3, East Valley 1:58.15. 200 free: 3, Jake Brandt (EV) 2:12.23; 4, Logan Jones (EV) 2:17.32. 200 IM: 4, Juan De dios Ramirez (S) 2:21.98. 50 free: 1, Charles Hudson (S) 22.41. 100 fly: 4, Juan De dios Ramirez (S) 1:05.59. 100 free: 1, Charles Hudson (S) 50.95; 4, James Field (EV) 56.99. 500 free: 1, Alex Alejo (EV) 6:11.08; 3, Cayden Halverson (S) 6:36.85. 200 free relay: 1, Selah (Peace, Strand, De dios Ramirez, Hudson) 1:41.12; 3, East Valley 1:47.03. 100 back: 4, Logan Jones (EV) 1:16.33. 100 breast: 2, James Field (EV) 1:09.87 (school record); 4; Dallas De Blasio (EV) 1:20.26. 400 free relay: 3, Selah 4:57.76.
