SELAH — The CWAC's top two baseball programs settled for a split after Carter Seely closed out Saturday's doubleheader with a gem for Selah at Mike Archer Field.
He struck out 13 and allowed just one hit in an 8-1 win while also helping himself at the plate with a pair of hits, including a double. Mason Bailey and Ryan Bair both drove in a pair of runs for the Vikings.
But it was Ellensburg pitcher Ty Estey who shined in Game 1, striking out five and allowing three hits in a 2-1 win. Brayden Twaites went 2 for 3 with a run and an RBI to lead the Bulldogs' offense.
Highlights — Game 1: Ty Estey (E) 27 BF, 3 H, 5 K, BB; Brayden Twaites (E) 2-3, run, RBI; Reid Bala (E) 2b; James Hull (S) 2-3. Game 2: Carter Seely (S) 21 BF, H, 13 K, 0 BB, 2-3, 2b; James Hull (S) 2-2 2 runs; Mason Bailey 2 RBI; Ryan Bair 2b, 2 RBI; Johnny Rominger (E) 1-2.
GRANDVIEW 7-7, PROSSER 4-1: At Grandview, Gelo Cardenas hit an RBI double in a big five-run sixth inning before striking out eight in seven innings and adding a double, a home run and four RBI to close out a doubleheader sweep for the Greyhounds.
Highlights — Game 1: Ben Mulbry (P) 1-2, 2b, RBI; Gelo Cardenas (G) 1-4, 2b, run, RBI. Game 2: Aaron Gonzalez 2-3, run; Cardenas 3-4, 2b, HR, 2 runs, 4 RBI, 7 IP, 4 H, ER, 8 K.
EAST VALLEY 9-7, EPHRATA 0-6: At East Valley, Xander Smith hit a walk-off two-run single to close out a doubleheader sweep after Garin Gurtler pitched a shutout and struck out six batters for the Red Devils.
EV highlights — Game 1: Garin Gurtler 6 IP, 3 H, BB, 6 K; Brock Albrecht 2-4, run, 3 RBI; Grady Edler 2-4, run, RBI; Xander Smith 2-4, run, RBI; Brody Taylor 1-4, 2b, RBI. Game 2: Brock Albrecht 3-4, run; Keegan Edler 2-4, run; Garin Gurtler 2-2, 4 RBI; Xander Smith 2-4, run, 2 RBI.
EWAC WEST
KITTITAS 18-17, WHITE SWAN 0-0: At Kittitas, Gabe Carlson went 4 for 4 with a double, triple and 6 RBI in the first game and then combined with Eli Nash for a no-hitter to close out a sweep for the Coyotes. Also in the EWAC West, Goldendale swept Highland, 20-0 and 14-2.
Kittitas highlights — Game 1: Conner Coles 4 IP, 9 K; George Seubert 2-4, 2 runs, 2 RBI; Gabe Carlson 4-4, 2b, 3b, 2 runs, 6 RBI; Tyce Bare 2-2, 2b, run, 3 RBI; J.T. Boitano 2-2, 3 runs; Kelsey Johnson 3-3 3 runs, RBI. Game 2: Coles 2-2, 3b, 3 runs, 3 RBI; Terry Huber 3-4, 3b, 2 runs, 2 RBI; Bare 2-2, 2 runs, 2 RBI; Jared Johnson 1-2, 3b, 2 runs, RBI.
NONLEAGUE
TOPPENISH 11-18, WAHLUKE 1-0: At Toppenish, Julian Godina went 2 for 3 with two doubles in the opener and Adam Garcia hit a triple in the second game to complement his seven strikeouts in four innings on the mound for the Wildcats in a sweep.
Toppenish highlights — Game 1: Julian Godina (T) 2-3, 2 2b, run, 3 RBI; Jose Godina (T) 1-2, 2b, 2 runs, RBI. Game 2: Adam Garcia, 4 IP, H, 0 ER, 7 K, 1-3, 3b, 2 runs, 4 RBI; Nico Ramos (T) 2-2, 2 2b, run, 2 RBI.
KIONA-BENTON 8-16, ZILLAH 3-5: At Zillah, Kaden Haffner struck out eight hitters in 4 2/3 innings to begin the doubleheader and Caleb Rutherford went 2 for 3 with 2 runs and an RBI in the final game. Zillah's set to host Kittitas Tuesday.
Zillah highlights — Game 1: R. Stillwater 3-3, RBI. Game 2: Caleb Rutherford 2-3, 2 runs, RBI.
ROYAL 9-7, LA SALLE 8-13: At Royal, Jacob Rettig went 4 for 6 and Edward Messer homered in the second game to help the Lightning earn a split.
La Salle highlights — Game 1: Andrew Mauch 2-3, run, 2 RBI; Justus Barker 1-4, 2b, run, 2 RBI. Game 2: Jacob Rettig 4-6, 3 runs, 2 RBI; Edward Messer 2-4, HR, 3 runs, 2 RBI; Cooper Arnold 2-4, 2 2b, run, 2 RBI. Game 3:
NACHES VALLEY 7-15, COLLEGE PLACE 5-1: At College Place, Jaden Zimmerman tripled in the first game and doubled in the second game to help the Rangers earn a sweep and stay unbeaten.
NV highlights — Game 1: Jaden Zimmerman 3-4, 3b, 2 runs, RBI. Game 2: Ty Moore 2-4, HR, 2 runs, 2 RBI; Zimmerman 2-4, 2b, 3 runs, RBI; Porter Abrams 3-4, 2 2b, 2 runs, 3 RBI; Luke Jenkins 2-3, run; Colton Rowe 1-3, 2b, run, 2 RBI.
CLE ELUM 6-15, WARDEN 0-2: At Warden, Caleb Bogart threw no-hitter with 12 strikeouts and Max Dearing struck out 13 for the Warriors while Bogart went 2-4 with a double and triple to lead the Warriors.
CE highlights — Game 1: Caleb Bogart 7 IP, 0 H, 12 K; Max Dearing 1-4, 2b, RBI; Tristan Bogar 1-3, 2b. Game 2: Caleb Bogart 2-4, 2b, 3b, 4 runs, 2 RBI; Sam Dearing 2-5, 2 runs, RBI; M. Dearing 6 IP, 2 H, 13 K; Joel Kelly 2-3, run, 2 RBI; J. McIntyre 1-1, 3b, run; Jake Anilionis 1-3, run, 2 RBI; Keegan Wilder 2-2, 2 runs.
Other scores: Connell 13-8, Wapato 4-0; Mossyrock 25-27; Riverside Christian 6-0.
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL
NONLEAGUE
WEST VALLEY 21-21, ELLENSBURG 7-1: At Ellensburg, Kenidee Holden hit three doubles and a triple, and Linnea Butler homered before contributing three doubles for a combined seven RBI in a pair of five-inning Rams wins. They also got nine strikeouts from Kaitlyn Leaverton in the second game.
Highlights — Game 1: Kenidee Holden (WV) 2-5, 2b, run; Linnea Butler (WV) 2-4, HR, 2 RBI; Ryder Prather (WV) 3-5, 2b, 3 runs, 3 RBI, 2 sb; Jordyn Jamieson (WV) 2-4, 2b, run, 5 RBI; Reagan Messner (E) 2-3, run; Sammi Johnston 1-2, 2b, run, RBI; EJ McIntosh 2-2, 2 3b, run, 2 RBI. Game 2: Kaitlyn Leaverton (WV) 5 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 0 ER, 9 K, BB, 2-5, 2b, 2 runs; Holden 4-5, 2 2b, 3b, 4 runs, 3 RBI; Butler 4-5, 3 2b, 5 RBI; Haley Betterton 3-5, 2 runs, 4 RBI; Madisen Statler 3-5, 2 2b, 3 runs, 4 RBI; Sienna Pascoe (E) 1-1, 2b.
PORT ANGELES 12, EAST VALLEY 10: At Bellevue College, the Red Devils comeback fell short despite two hits and a double for both Tori Goodell and Mimi Hagler. Madi Morrison doubled and drove in three runs for East Valley.
EV highlights: Tori Goodell 2-4, 2B, 2 runs, RBI; Madi Morrison 1-3, 2B, 3 RBI; Mimi Hagler 2-3, 2B, 2 runs, RBI; Tia Ramynke 1-4, 3B, 2RBI; Presley Weatherley 1-1, 2B, BB, run, RBI; Sophiya Castaneda 2-2, BB, 2B, 2 runs, RBI; Alexa Clark 1-3, run.
NACHES VALLEY 14-20, COLLEGE PLACE 6-8: At College Place, Addi Vanwagoner totaled 10 hits in 12 at-bats and Ellie Bost drove in a combined five runs for the Rangers in a doubleheader sweep.
NV highlights — Game 1: Addi Vanwagoner 6-6, 3 runs, 2 RBI; Kaydence Strocsher 3-5, run; Denali St. Martin 2-5, 2 runs; Madde Sartin 2-5, 2 runs, 2 RBI; Kyleigh Ross 4-5, 2 RBI, 8 K; JuJu Marney 3-6, 3 runs, RBI; Alaina Mallonee 2-5, run, RBI; Ellie Bost 4-5, run, 2 RBI. Game 2: Vanwagoner 4-6, 3 runs, 2 RBI; Strocsher 3-5, run, 2 RBI; St. Martin 3-4, 2 runs; Sartin 3-5, 2 runs, 2 RBI; Ross 3-5, 3 runs, 2 RBI, 8 K; Marney 4-6, 3 runs; Mallonee 2-5, 2 runs, RBI; Bost 5-6, 2 runs, 3 RBI; Jailee Tiwater 1-1.
Other scores: Port Angeles 10, Ellensburg 0; Connell 22-19, Wapato 7-4; Toppenish 11-17, Wahluke 1-0; Cle Elum 6-14, Warden 0-2; River View 16-18, Granger 1-3; Ephrata 16-16, Grandview 1-1.
SOCCER
EAST VALLEY 2, SELAH 0: At Selah, junior defender Jacob Russell and senior midfielder Soren Hanson scored for unbeaten East Valley, which has given up just one goal in its last five games. Elsewhere in the CWAC, Grandview won 4-1 at Othello and Prosser lost 4-0 at Ephrata.
First half: 1, East Valley, Jacob Russell (Brandon Garcia), 10:00.
Second half: Soren Hanson (Manny Brambila), 66:00.
Saves: Sammy Gonzalez (EV) 1; Clayton Westfall (S) 14.
SCAC-EWAC
TOPPENISH 2, LA SALLE 1: At La Salle, Rafael Garcia opened the scoring for the Wildcats and his brother Roberto notched the game-winner to lead the Wildcats to their third straight win.
First half: 1, Toppenish, Rafael Garcia, 33:00; 2, la Salle, Carlos Morales (Elias Castillo), 40:00.
Second half: 3, Toppenish, Roberto Garcia, 43:00.
Saves: Luis Prieto (T) 2; Ciro Ramirez (LS) 14.
HIGHLAND 4, WAPATO 2: At Wapato, Francisco Silva tallied two goals and the Scotties took a 4-0 lead on a Jose Perez goal in the second half.
First half: 1, Highland, Francisco Silva (Jose Perez); 2, Highland, Jose Perez (Rudy Silva). 3, Highland, F. Silva.
Second half: 4, Jose Perez (Alexis Perez); 5, Wapato, own goal; 6, Wapato.
Saves: Alex Silva (H) 5.
ZILLAH 14, NACHES VALLEY 0: At Zillah, Josiah Lustre scored a hat trick in the first 20 minutes for the Leopards.
First half: 1, Zillah, Josiah Lustre, 11:00; 2, Zillah, Lustre, 13:00; 3, Zillah, Lustre, 17:00; 4, Zillah, Erik Macias, 20:00; 5, Zillah, Jose Torres, 24:00; 6, Zillah, Torres, 25:00; 7, Zillah, Jon Vancleave, 38:00.
Second half: 8, Zillah, Julian Marquez, 43:00; 9, Zillah, Jorge Cuevas, 46:00; 10, Zillah, Marquez, 47:00; 11, Zillah, Tomas McMurray, 57:00; 12, Zillah, Hunter Irion, 63:00; 13, Zillah, Royce Arceo, 68:00; 14, Zillah, Jorge Espinoza, 72:00.
Saves: Kayven Cooper (NV) 15; Adan Alejandre (Z) 0, Angel Ambriz (Z) 0.
GRANGER 5, WHITE SWAN 0: At White Swan, five different players scored for the Spartans in a shutout.
First half: 1, Granger, Christian Equihua; 2, Granger, Isaac Ochoa; 3, Granger, Juan Ventura.
Second half: 4, Granger, Kevin Reyes; 5, Granger, James Torres.
Saves: Jose Bustamante (G) 3.
TRACK
RAM RELAYS
AT WEST VALLEY
BOYS
1600: 1. Andrew Garcia (Sun) 4:43.46; 3200: 1. Caden Casteel (WV) 9:47.22; 300h: 2. Ronald Klippert (WV0 44.90; 4x100: 3. Eisenhower (Hector Bombela, Joshua Jaiyeola, Judah Oldenkamp, Oliver Barron) 44.22; 4x200: 1. Sunnyside (Eli Fernandez, Rick Bishop, Maximiliano Garcia-Pinon, Isai Carrera) 1:33.15; 4x400m: 3. West Valley (Casteel, Zion Lee, Benjamin Pupplo, Max Hutton) 3:38.49; SMR 100-100-200-400: 2. West Valley (Adam Chandler, Lee, Pupplo, Hutton) 1:38.03; 4x110sh: 1. Eisenhower (Zak Kimel, Wyatt Murphy, Ty Larsen, Aiden Waddle).
Shot: Izaya Magana (WV) 46’05.50”; Discus: 1. Bryson Chase (Ike) 122’03; Javelin: 3. Liam Parker (Ike) 134’10”; HJ: 1. Aaron Culler (Ike) 5’10”; PV: 1. Stephen Delaney (Ike) 13’; LJ: 2. Waddle (Ike) 19’05”; TJ: 2. Waddle (Ike) 40’02.25”.
GIRLS
1600: 1. Isabela Alvarado (Ike) 5:27.66; 3200: 1. Katie Murdock (WV) 12:07.21; 300h: 1. Ella Ferguson (WV) 50.71; 4x100: 3. West Valley (Alana Lee, Journey Benedictson, Amya Lee, Mazie Morford) 54.18; 4x200: Davis (Jayda Hernandez, Sophia Carrillo, Ilene Moran, Isabelle Ehlis) 2:01.83; 4x400: West Valley (Natasha Kalombo, Joy Lally, Rebecca Darwood, Skye Stenehjem) 4:21.13; SMR 100-100-200-400: 5. Davis (Hernandez, Shawnnastasia Jackson, Yazmin Navarro, Ehlis) 2:16.14.
Shot: 3. Leilani Johnson (D) 30’02.25”; Discus: 1. Mary Mickelson (Ike) 120’01; Javelin: 3. Alexia Lee (Ike) 93’04”; HJ: T3. Ella Ferguson (WV), Lilly Lesniak (WV), Isabela Diehm (Ike) 4’06”; PV: Regan Irvine (WV) 10’06”; LJ: Lee (Ike); TJ: 1. Lee (Ike) 32’10.5”.
RAMOS RELAYS
AT SELAH
BOYS
1600: 1. Ethan Smith (EV) 5:00.59; 110h: 1. Brandon Favilla (Z) 18.17; 4x100: 1. East Valley (JJ Dobie, Evin Ford, Reagan Miller, Isaac Ford) 44.99; 4x200: 1. East Valley (Dobie, E. Ford, I. Ford, Diego Rubio); 4x400: Zillah (Carson Favilla, Jace Dunn, Nakea John, Brayden Anderson) 3:39.28; 4x800: 1. Toppenish (Ulysses Pinon, Moises Godinez, Fabricio Alvarez, Armando John) 9:27.97; SMR 100-100-200-400: East Valley (Dobie, Rubio, I. Ford, E. Ford); DMR 1200-400-800-1600: East Valley (Austin Parries, Zachary Burch, Eric Harrison, Ethan Smith) 11:49.53.
Shot: 1. Titus Jeffrey (G) 45’5”; Discus: 1. Jeffrey (G) 136’6”; Javelin: 1. Luke Navarre (Z) 144’5”; HJ: 1. Nic Navarre (Z) 5’6”; PV: Owen Moultray (Sel) 11’6”; LJ: 1. Santana Luna (Top) 19’5.5”; TJ: Anderson (Z) 38’7.5”.
GIRLS
1600: 1. Olive Clark (NV) 5:30.69; 100h: 1. Ella Craig (LS0 1. 18.35; 4x100: 1. Selah (Jaylee Ochoa, Sophie Blodgett, Makenzie Salinas, Olivia Sande) 54.32; 4x200: 1. Zillah (Liz Walle, Kyndsie Oswalt, Aysia Garcia, Mia Hicks) 1:57.03; 4x400: 1. Naches Valley (Audrey Smith, Brooke Miles, Katrina Feriante, Allison Smith) 4:22.90; 4x800: 1. Selah (Avery Goetz, Isabella Escamilla, Abigail Huri, Alejandra Salcedo) 10:48.19; SMR 100-100-200-400: Selah (Ochoa, Salinas, Sande, Madison Huri) 2:00.61; DMR 1200-400-800-1600: 1. Selah (Jozi Eller, Huri, Hannah Christianson, Clare Richards) 14:47.
Shot: 1. Anelisa Ramirez (LS); Discus: Hannah Clements (NV) 100’0”; Javelin: 1. Kieryann Mattson (S) 100’2”; HJ: Kayla Krueger (NV) 4’8”; PV: Smith (NV) 9’6”; LJ: Hicks (Z) 16’0.5”; TJ: Hicks (Z) 33’10”.
TENNIS
CWAC
Ephrata boys 4, Selah 1
Singles: Josh Mullings (E) d. Matthew Merrell 6-1, 6-4; Braden Moss (S) d. Marcus Berrett 6-2, 3-6, 7-5.
Doubles: Jobe Van Heusden-Jackson Addink (E) d. Riley Christianson-Kade Wurtz 7-6, 6-2; Jaxon Whetstone-Cooper Black (E) d. Kaden Giles-Will Moultray 6-3, 3-6, 6-3.
Ephrata girls 4, Selah 1
Singles: Lexie Diem (E) d. Gabi Young 6-1, 6-0; Emily Pugh (E) d. Catilin Stand 6-1, 6-3.
Doubles: Addison Ladd-Macie Ladd (S) d. Kacie Shannon-Addie Mills 6-7, 7-6, 12-10; Moly Evenson-Sienna Addink (E) d. Kendra Adams-Janae Hall 7-6, 6-4; Chloe Ho-Erilta Morford (E) d. Sarah Tamblyn-Jenna Bond 6-4, 6-1.
