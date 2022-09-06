WALLA WALLA — Alexia Lee scored both goals to lift Eisenhower girls soccer to a 2-1 nonleague win at Walla Walla on Saturday.
The senior opened the scoring in the 10th minute and then added a game-winner just before the final whistle. Esperanza Haro provided both assists and Sierra Downes finished with five saves for Ike.
In other season-opening matches Saturday, Bianca Osorio scored seven goals in Sunnyside’s 11-0 win over Zillah, Eastmont beat Selah 2-0, and Grandview drew with Clarkston 3-3.
First half: 1, Eisenhower, Alexia Lee (Esperanza Haro), 10:00; 2, Walla Walla, Bridget Boyd, 19:00.
Second half: 3, Eisenhower, Lee (Haro), 80:00.
Saves: Sierra Downes (E) 5; Ally Beuck (WW) 4.
PREP VOLLEYBALL Spartans sweep twice
GRANGER — Alyssa Roma served 14 aces and Amy Torres collected 11 kills as Granger swept two matches in its six-team jamboree on Saturday.
The Spartans defeated Kiona-Benton and Wahluke 3-0.
Granger highlights: Jaylin Golob 10-14 serving, 3 aces, 6 kills, 36 assists; Eliana Rios 18-19 serving, 12 digs, 33 perfect passes; Alyssa Roma 43-44 serving, 14 aces, 5 kills, 5 digs, 7 pp; Jasmin Vasquez 19-22 serving, 3 aces, 8 kills, 8 digs, 8 pp; Marian Alaniz 21-24 serving, 7 aces, 13 kills; Amy Torres 16-22 serving, 8 aces, 11 kills, 8 digs, 8 pp; Estrella Valencia 8 kills.
DRAG RACING Renegade 3rd at ET Finals
EAGLE, Idaho — Renegade Raceway placed third during Sunday’s team championships at the NHRA Northwest Division Summit ET Finals at Firebird Raceway.
Terry Holloway (Bike-Sled) and Jesse Howell (EV) were both winners on Sunday for Renegade, which took 62 racers to the three-day competition.
Team Renegade placed fifth on Saturday in the Track Manager’s Challenge with wins from Holloway (Bike-Sled) and Jason Leon (EV).
Jeremy Waterman (Super Pro), Koda Tobel (Junior Thunder) and Howell (EV) were winners during Friday’s Gambler racing.
Team Renegade highlights — Friday: Jeremy Waterman (Super Pro Gambler winner); Koda Tobel (Junior Thunder Gambler winner); Jesse Howell (EV Gambler winner); Gary Gandee Jr. (Sportsman Gambler runner-up); Jason Leon (EV Gambler runner-up). Saturday: Terry Holloway (Bike-Sled Race of Champions winner); Jason Leon (EV Race of Champions winner. Sunday: Terry Holloway (Bike-Sled winner); Jesse Howell (EV winner); Tim Lewis (Super Pro runner-up); Daniel Helgeson (Super Pro semifinals); Katie Froud (Junior Thunder semifinals).
RODEO Wright top cowboy
ELLENSBURG — With his finishes in saddle bronc and bull riding, Stetson Wright of Utah earned all-around cowboy honors at the Ellensburg Rodeo on Monday.
With a total of 178 on two head, Wright won a saddle bronc title that he had been waiting on.
“It’s been awesome,” said Wright, who took home $12,548 in total purse. “I’ve been second here twice in the bronc riding so to get the win here is pretty special.”
Clay Smith and Jake Long won team roping, capping a comeback for Smith following a broken leg in June, and Tristen Hutchings was the bull riding winner.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.