Parker Mills picked the right game and right moment for the breakout performance of his freshman season at West Valley.
The 6-foot-5 forward scored the winning basket in the final seconds to finish with a season-high 21 points and lift the Rams to a 64-62 victory over Davis to finish the first half of the CBBN season Saturday night at West Valley.
West Valley’s offense, which came up short in its last two games against Eastmont and Moses Lake, handed the baton throughout the night. Landen Birley netted 10 of his 13 points in the first quarter, Mills pumped in 15 of his 21 in the second period, and Meech Sadeddin scored 10 of his 14 in the second half.
Sadeddin put WV up 62-60 before Davis’ Nathan Stephenson answered for a 62-62 tie. After Mills’ go-ahead shot, Davis’ Cesar Hernandez watched his 15-foot shot in the final second glance off the rim.
In absorbing its first league loss, Davis made four 3-pointers and just one in the second half a day after making 14 against Eisenhower.
The Pirates (5-1, 9-5), who had four players in double figures, travel to Moses Lake on Friday while West Valley (3-3, 7-6) plays at Wenatchee.
DAVIS — Brandon Lee Jr. 17, Blake Garza 12, Murphy 0, Sanchez 0, Stephenson 4, Cesar Hernandez 14, Finnegan Anderson 15.
WEST VALLEY — Meluskey 8, Komstadius 8, May 0, Landen Birley 13, Kneisler 0, Parker Mills 21, Meech Sadeddin 14.
Davis 12 16 19 15 — 62
West Valley 24 15 15 10 — 64
WENATCHEE 61, EISENHOWER 53: At Eisenhower, the Cadets got off to a great start, outscoring Wenatchee 16-4 in the opening period. But the Panthers came back and pulled ahead with a 24-point final period. Eisenhower will host Sunnyside on Friday.
In other games Saturday, Moses Lake defeated Eastmont 75-54.
Wenatchee 4 15 18 24 — 61
Eisenhower 16 5 15 17 — 53
EWAC WEST
MABTON 73, HIGHLAND 55: At Highland, freshman Armando Chavez broke out for 31 points and senior Sam Vasquez netted 30 for the Vikings (5-2, 7-9), who host Cle Elum on Friday. Cayden Hakala’s 22 points paced Highland.
MABTON — Moreno 0, Sam Vasquez 30, Zavala 3, Armando Chavez 31, Birueta 0, An. Chavez 0, Cisneros 4, Calixto 5.
HIGHLAND — Castro 2, Connolly 5, Clements 2, Perez 8, Cayden Hakala 22, Ayala 5, Adrian Ceja 11.
Mabton 23 21 17 12 — 73
Highland 13 7 20 15 — 55
KITTITAS 56, GRANGER 40: At Granger, Nathan Varnum netted 16 points to pace the Coyotes (4-3, 6-6), who made their break with a 16-8 second quarter.
KITTITAS — Bare 3, Rosbach 8, Coles 8, D. Varnum 3, Huber 6, Nathan Varnum 16, Carlson 2, Peterson 0, Tamez 2, Villa 7.
GRANGER — Julian Castro 11, M. Heckert 6, Davian Castro 12, Mendez 0, A. Heckert 0, Delgado 0, Asher 0, Delgado 0, Fisk 4, Stewart 7.
Kittitas 16 16 7 17 — 56
Granger 11 8 3 18 — 40
CLE ELUM 75, WHITE SWAN 37: At Cle Elum, Joel Kelly posted another double-double with 25 points and 15 rebounds for the Warriors (6-1, 11-2) in their fifth straight win.
WHITE SWAN — Stats not available.
CLE ELUM — Bogart 9, Najar 0, Luke Chafin 18, Joel Kelly 25, Johnson 4, Jett Favero 10, Ellis 5, Williams 4.
White Swan 2 12 12 11 — 37
Cle Elum 23 28 15 9 — 75
NONLEAGUE
ZILLAH 67, PROSSER 62: At Zillah, Nic Navarre scored a team-high 16 points and Izzy Sandoval poured in seven of his 15 points in the fourth quarter to help the No. 2 Leopards (12-1) beat a ranked team for the second straight night.
ZILLAH — Garza 7, Izzy Sandoval 15, C. Favilla 3, Van De Graaf 2, Nic Navarre 16, Nakea John 12, Luke Navarre 12.
PROSSER — Reyes 9, Koby McClure 12, Veloz 0, Kory McClure 17, Peters 0, Russell 6, Hultberg 6, Bailey 3, Flores 9.
Zillah 23 15 13 16 — 67
Prosser 13 23 12 14 — 62
Prosser highlights: Kory McClure 5 3p.
WAPATO 72, CASHMERE 58: At Wapato, AJ Garza went for 24 points and Matthew McConville grabbed 13 rebounds to pace the Wolves (6-7), who led by 10 after one quarter.
CASHMERE — Vasquez-Ramos 4, Landon Baker 14, Miller 0, Smith 3, Erdman 1, Hatmaker 0, Thiess 0, Smart 5, Rylan Nelson 26, Knoll 0, Spies 3, Larson 2.
WAPATO — Tyrin Redner 15, AJ Garza 24, Arizpe 2, Moore 0, Harrell 0, Hamilton 3, Eneas 5, Bobb 0, Washines 2, Hazen Jacob 12, McConville 9.
Cashmere 11 17 15 15 — 58
Wapato 21 19 18 14 — 72
Wapato highlights: Matthew McConville 13 rebs.
SUNNYSIDE CHRISTIAN 65, TEKOA-ROSALIA 63: At Sunnyside Christian, the Knights bounced back from Friday’s loss at DeSales with a tough one here as Buddy Smeenk and Cole Wagenaar netted 19 points apiece. SC (9-3) play at Prescott on Friday.
TEKOA-ROSALIA — Morgun 14, Jadin 18, Braxton 15, Isaac 16, Joey 0, Gabe 0.
SUNNYSIDE CHRISTIAN — Duim 5, Jansen 0, Isaac De Boer 13, Bosma 9, Buddy Smeenk 19, Cole Wagenaar 19.
Tekoa-Rosalia 18 13 14 18 — 63
Sunnyside Chr. 25 17 10 13 — 65
YAKAMA TRIBAL 66, ST. JOHN-ENDICOTT 54: At St. John, Jonas ScabbyRobe scored nine of his 17 points during the Eagles’ 22-13 burst in the second quarter.
YAKAMA TRIBAL — Ja. ScabbyRobe 8, Lewis 7, Cameron Longee 11, Jonas ScabbyRobe 17, Visaya 5, Gunner Wallulatum 12, Saluskin 5, Arnoux 1.
ST. JOHN-ENDICOTT — Tanner Fleming 22, Molina 6, Rory Maloney 15, DeFord 8, Anderson 2, Miller 1.
Yakama Tribal 11 22 19 14 — 66
St. John-End. 16 13 11 14 — 54
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Galindo scores 40, reaches 1,000Scoring only two points in the first quarter of Saturday’s game at West Valley was no indication of what was to come for Davis’ Esmeralda Galindo.
Or maybe it was.
Sparked by the slow start, which saw the fourth-ranked Pirates trail 17-9, Galindo went full speed the rest of the way and smashed her school record with 40 points in a 71-46 CBBN victory at West Valley.
Still only a junior, Galindo became Davis’ first girl to surpass 1,000 career points, having lifted her total to 962 after scoring 35 in Friday’s win over Eisenhower. Galindo made 10 of 10 free throws and four 3-pointers.
The Pirates (6-0, 13-1) will start the second half of the league schedule at Moses Lake on Friday.
West Valley (2-4, 5-8), which got 21 points from Laiken Hill, will travel to Wenatchee on Friday.
DAVIS — Keilani Johnson 14, Esmeralda Galindo 40, Carillo 3, Nugent 0, Campbell 2, Rodriguez 6, Patterson 6, Martinez 0.
WEST VALLEY — Laiken Hill 21, Morford 0, Fries 2, Bell 5, Bremerman 7, Hatfield 7, McMurry 4.
Davis 9 20 21 21 — 71
West Valley 17 4 14 11 — 46
Highlights: Hill (WV) 7 rebs; Galindo (D) 10-10 FT, 4 3p; Rodriguez (D) 2 3p.
EISENHOWER 64, WENATCHEE 25: At Eisenhower, junior Ayana Gallegos’ 17 points led four players in double figures for the Cadets (4-2, 8-5), who host Sunnyside on Friday.
In other league play, Moses Lake defeated Eastmont 57-31.
WENATCHEE — M Stuber 6, R Jones 5, Cardona 3, Volyn 3, Johnson 2, Stegeman 2, Mena 2, Collyer 2, Mendez 0, Ramirez 0, Hansen 0, Garcia-Miller 0.
EISENHOWER — Ayana Gallegos 17, Nevaeh Lopez 14, Mary Jones 11, Ashley Serna 10, Ramos 7, Littrell 3, Ceballos 2, Garza 0, Ramirez 0, Espinoza 0, Bryan 0, Frederick 0.
Wenatchee 7 2 9 7 — 25
Eisenhower 24 17 11 1 2 — 64
Highlights: Jones 6 rebs, 5 stls; Ariana Ramos 4 stls; Lopez 3 rebs, 3 stls.
EWAC
CLE ELUM 43, WHITE SWAN 40: At Cle Elum, Nellie Nicholls scored 19 points and Gracie Glondo and Gwen Ellison had double-digit rebounds for the Warriors (6-1, 11-3). Keegan Wolfsberger collected 21 points, nine boards and eight steals for the Cougars (4-3, 9-5).
WHITE SWAN — Watlamet 0, Melanie Bass 13, Dittentholer 3, Yallup 2, Keegan Wolfsberger 21, Trujillo 0.
CLE ELUM — Kretschman 4, Singer 5, Nellie Nicholls 19, Hurley 0, Coleman 2, Glondo 6, Wallick 3, Ellison 4.
White Swan 8 14 8 10 — 40
Cle Elum 6 14 7 16 — 43
Highlights: Wolfsberger (WS) 9 rebs, 8 stls; Bass (WS) 4 rebs, 3 stls; Gracie Glondo (CE) 11 rebs; Ellison (CE) 10 rebs; Cara Coleman (CE) 5 stls.
MABTON 60, HIGHLAND 9: At Highland, Alana Zavala netted 14 points to pace the Vikings (5-1, 10-5). They’ll host Cle Elum next Friday.
MABTON — Esme Sanchez 11, Chavez 8, Aviles 0, Alea Bonewell 10, Roettger 2, Ramirez 7, Maoreno 3, Macedo 5, Cortes 0, Galarza 0, Alana Zavala 14.
HIGHLAND — Paniagua 3, Estrada 0, Lamas 0, Avalos 0, Rydberg 0, Howell 0, McIlrath 0, Mendoza 6.
Mabton 19 17 24 0 — 60
Highland 4 2 0 3 — 9
KITTITAS 40, GRANGER 27: At Granger, Elysa Nash contributed 13 points and Aubree Knudson-Brown added 12 for the Coyotes (4-3, 6-6). They’ll host Goldendale Friday. In nonleague play, Goldendale beat visiting Connell 43-22.
KITTITAS — Both 1, Blackmore 0, Faubion 0, Bare 2, Elysa Nash 13, Huber 6, Wilson 6, Aubree Knudson-Brown 12.
GRANGER — Renfro 0, Ochoa 0, Almager 0, Garcia 0, Gujardo 0, Chavez 6, Herrera 0, Jasmin Vasquez 21.
Kittitas 16 5 6 13 — 40
Granger 7 0 7 13 — 27
NONLEAGUE
WAPATO 70, CASHMERE 56: At Wapato, the No. 3 Wolves (12-1) toppled 1A’s No. 7 team for their fiftth straight win, led by 23 points by freshman Deets Parrish.
CASHMERE — Talley 4, McKenna 2, Piepel 0, Ellie Bessonette 11, Hammond 2, Kaitlyn Bjorklund 17, Leah Kunz 20.
WAPATO — Trinity Wheeler 17, Grunlose 0, Deets Parrish 23, Alvarado 2, Garza 2, Espinoza 4, KK Bass 14, Goudy 3, Johnston 5, Gonzalez 0.
Cashmere 16 14 10 16 — 56
Wapato 17 18 20 15 — 70
PROSSER 70, ZILLAH 60: At Zillah, Lay’lee Dixon tallied 26 points, seven rebounds and six blocks to lead the Mustangs, who lost a 10-point halftime advantage before pulling away in the fourth quarter.
PROSSER — Groeneveld 6, Adrianna Milanez 14, Cox 3, Ibarra 4, Lay’lee Dixon 26, Kambree Blair 19, Gomez 5, Deidra Phillips 11, Chavez 3, Saldana 0, Martinez 0.
ZILLAH — Talani Oliver 12, Mia Hicks 12, Johnston 2, D’Ana Esquivel 12, Garza 2, Gonzalez 6, Walle 7, Jack 2, Salme 5.
Prosser 14 22 10 24 — 70
Zillah 8 18 16 18 — 60
Highlights: Dixon (P) 7 rebs, 6 blks; Phillips (P) 10 rebs; Naomi Chavez (P) 4 stls; Milanez (P) 4 stls; Kendra Groeneveld (P) 3 stls; Hicks (Z) 11 rebs, 4 stls; Esquivel (Z) 7 rebs, 4 stls.
YAKAMA TRIBAL 62, ST. JOHN-ENDICOTT 34: At St. John, Gwen Dawes totaled 20 points for the Eagles (13-1) in their 11th straight win.
YAKAMA TRIBAL — Visaya 5, Onepennee 0, Andy 0, Ayana Sampson 13, George 7, Buck 5, Gwen Dawes 20, Beth Scabbyrobe 12.
ST. JOHN-ENDICOTT — Foe 5, Danielson 2, Brown 2, Olivia Kjack 10, Kenzie Stanley 14, Anderson 0, Fleming 1, Quigley 0.
Yakama Tribal 24 13 17 8 — 62
St. John-Endicott 9 6 8 11 — 34
YT highlights: Scabbyrobe 9 rebs; Julia George 7 rebs.
WRESTLING
Grizzlies runner-up at WestbergELLENSBURG — Despite four champions and 14 placers, Sunnyside wasn’t quite able to catch Hermiston for the team title at Saturday’s 24th annual Ray Westberg Invitational wrestling tournament at Ellensburg High School.
The Grizzlies got victories by Zaiden Gonzalez (106), Alejandro Fernandez (138), Christopher Villanueva (145) and Mateo Armendariz (285) and tallied 227.5 points. Hermiston also had four champions but finished with 253 points.
The host Bulldogs had a trio of champions and placed fourth with 155.5 points among the 17 teams. Jack Eylar (126), Francisco Ayala (152) and Logan Stolen (170) picked up the wins. Ayala pushed his season mark to 32-1.
Team scores: Hermiston 253, Sunnyside 227.5, Othello 206, Ellensburg 155.5, Selah 103.5, Wapato 101, Connell 94, Eastmont 87, Cheney 75, Kittitas 74, Prosser 59.5, Quincy 57, Rogers 50.5, Southridge 46.5, Goldendale 44.5, East Valley 41.5, Burlington-Edison 31.
Local placers
106: 1, Zaiden Gonzalez (Su); 2, Dezmon Martinez (Su); 3, Jayden Vazquez (Wap); 6, Alexis Hurtado (Pro); 8, Diego Cervantes (Se).
113: 4, Samuel Valencia (Su); 7, William Madrigal (Su); 8, Isai Maldonado (Pro).
120: 2, Noeh Martinez (Wap); 3, Stephen Maltos (Su); 4, Abel Acosta (Pro); 7, Brock Armstrong (Go); 8, Wesly Ely (Se).
126: 1, Jack Eylar (Ell); 4, Christopher Garza Jr. (Wap); 5, Moon Thompson (Se); 6, Bryan Madrigal (Su); 8, Adrian Gallegos (K).
132: 4, Rykker Schilperoort (Su); 5, Raul Sanchez III (Wap); 6, Memo Abundez (Se).
138: 1, Alejandro Fernandez (Su); 4, Jonathan Jones (K); 5, Matthew Gray (Go); 6, Samuel Gonzalez (Se); 8, Konner Carlson (Ell).
145: 1, Christopher Villanueva (Su); 2, Jonathan Marin (K); 4, John Dobie (EV); 5, Ivan Erland (Go).
152: 1, Francisco Ayala (Ell); 2, Alonzo Lopez (Se); 3, Colin Attaway (EV); 4, Josiah Skindzier (K); 5, Luke Bayne (Ell); 6, Samuel Gonzalez (Su).
160: 3, Mario Lamas (Se); 4, Finley Lorenz (Ell); 8. Angel Villa (K).
170: 1, Logan Stolen (Ell); 2, Kael Campos (Su); 3, Breck Hammond (Ell).
182: 2, Sean Davis (Ell); 3, Neo Medrano (Pro); 6, Kase Montgomery (Ell); 7, David Gutierrez (Su).
195: 5, Wyatt Boyer (Ell); 6, Inacio Valencia (Su); 7, Zaydin Ezell (Ell); 8, Jonathon Rubio (EV).
220: 4, Erik Martin (Se); 5, Chase Bugni (Se).
285: 1, Mateo Armendariz (Su); 5, Angel Leyva (Wap).
Davis girls win own inviteWith three champions and seven total placers, Davis ran off with the title at its own 40-team Davis Invitational on Saturday.
Lynette Espinoza (100), Haliyah Yanez (125) and Gabriela Sanchez (155) were winners for the Pirates, who scored 170 points to best runner-up Moses Lake by 43 points.
Naches Valley’s Jayde Coleman (120), Wapato’s Lexie Garza (130) and Grandview’s Ihanna Perez (190) were also winners. Garza recorded five consecutive pins to boost her season record to 26-1.
Top teams: Davis 170, Moses Lake 127, Hermiston 126, Chiawana 117, Richland 116. Locals: 7, Grandview 99; 10, Eisenhower 79, Goldendale 74.5, West Valley 71, Naches Valley 65, Granger 60, Zillah 54, Wapato 46, Prosser 45, East Valley 40, Ellensburg 29, Selah 19, White Swan 7.
Local placers
100: 1, Lynette Espinoza (D); 5-6, Esperanza Alejandre (Z).
105: 3, Alexis Huff (NV); 4, Mireya Buatista (EV); 5-6, Gabrielle Berger (Grg); 7-8, Emely Arreola (D).
110: 2, Gracie Pham (D); 3, Elizabet Garcia (EV).
115: 5-6, Jaazaniah Lustre (Z); 7-8, Addyson Allen (Pro).
120: 1, Jayde Coleman (NV); 5-6, Miranda Marquez (Ike), Yareli Garcia (Z); 7-8, Briseida Cisneros (Z), Evaisela Calixtro (D).
125: 1, Haliyah Yanez (D); 2, Sydney Masengale (WV); 5-6, Savannah Espindola (Grd); 7-8, Kimberly Madrigal (Grg).
130: 1, Lexie Garza (Wap); 2, Jordan Kiemele (Go); 5-6, Alexis Grenz (Se); 7-8, Paoky Sandoval (Grg).
135: 3, Madison Kiemele (Go).
140: 3, Ari Bartholomew (Go); 7-8, Ashley Cruz-Bustamante (Grd).
145: 3, Sonia Mendoza (Grg).
155: 1, Gabriela Sanchez (D); 2, Aiyana Marquez (WV); 3, Shealynn Spino (Ike); 7-8, Ruby Dallas (NV).
170: 3, Sailor Walker (Ell); 4, Shawnnastasia Jackson (WV); 7-8, Selena Martinez (Pro), Vanessa Morales (Ike).
190: 1, Ihanna Perez (Grd); 4, Gianna Sowers (D).
235: 4, Leslie Gutierrez (Pro).
Sgt. Justin Norton Invite
At Rainier
Top teams: Forks 220, Mount Baker 201.5, Naches Valley 165. 17 total teams.
NV placers — 106: 2, Wyatt Gutierrez. 113: 5, Hunter Blanchard. 132: 3, Gavin George. 145: 2, Ty Moore. 152: 1, Mitchell Helgert. 160: 5, Bodie Stonecipher. 220: 3, Hunter Turley. 285: 3, William Price.
