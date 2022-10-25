MOSES LAKE — Avenging two league losses earlier this month, West Valley scored 11 runs in the first three innings and rolled to a 20-11 victory over Moses Lake in Saturday’s CBBN district slowpitch championship game.
Senior outfielder Kenidee Holden was 5-for-6 with four runs scored and five RBI and sophomore catcher Maris Barbee had three hits and four RBI for the Rams, who lifted their record to 15-4.
West Valley advances to the Class 4A state tournament at Yakima’s Gateway Sports Complex, which will also host the 3A-2A tournament on Friday and Saturday. The Rams open against Woodinville on Friday at 10 a.m.
Davis defeated Eisenhower 15-9 in a loser-out game, and then Moses Lake earned the league’s second state berth with an 18-2 win over the Pirates.
WV highlights: Linnea Butler 2-2, 2b, 4 runs, 2 RBI; Kenidee Holden 5-6, 4 runs, 5 RBI; Haley Betterton 2-6, run, 3 RBI; Maris Barbee 3-5, 4 RBI; Sam Ostriem 4-5, 2 runs, RBI; Leah Statler 2-4, 2 runs, RBI.
GIRLS SOCCER
CBBN
DAVIS 1, MOSES LAKE 0 (SO): At Davis, the Pirates dominated a shootout to avenge a 3-0 loss at Moses Lake earlier this season. Arlene Mendez, Ilse Velasquez and Julianna Covarrubias all converted their penalty kicks while Alexis Torres saved two for Davis.
Shootout: Davis 3 (Arlene Mendez, Ilse Velasquez, Julianna Covarrubias), Moses Lake 0.
Saves: Alexis Torres (D) 8.
WEST VALLEY 9, EISENHOWER 1: At West Valley, Gigi Doucette, Kendall Moore and Jes Lizotte scored two goals apiece as the Rams moved to 10-0 in league and 11-1-1 overall.
West Valley wraps up league play hosting Sunnyside on Thursday. In other matches Saturday, Eastmont defeated Sunnyside 6-0.
First half: 1, WV, Gigi Doucette (Kaitlyn Rudick), 3:00; 2, WV, Kendall Moore, 15:45; 3, WV, Jes Lizotte, 24:40; 4, WV, Alexi Jaramillo, 35:40; 5, Eisenhower, 38:00.
Second half: 6, WV, Moore, 45:50; 7, WV, Doucette (Moore), 51:11; 8, WV, J. Lizotte, 55:50; 9, WV, Aubrey Lizotte, 70:15; 10, WV, Tiffany Stratton (Bailey Steiner), 75:00.
Saves: Taylor Poor (WV) 2, Eisenhower 5.
NONLEAGUE
LA SALLE 4, CONNELL 3: At Connell, Livy Alegria and Marisa Badillo had two goals and an assist each for the Lightning, which improved to 10-5 with its 10th straight win. La Salle will host a first-round district match on Saturday
OKANOGAN 5, HIGHLAND 1: At Quincy, Rachael Keller scored in the 19th minute to cut an early deficit to 2-1, but the Bulldogs pulled away to boost their record to 13-1.
Highland (12-3) finishes EWAC play hosting first-place Cle Elum on Thursday. Cle Elum shut out Warden 2-0 on Friday to remain unbeaten in the EWAC at 12-0.
First half: 1, Okanogan, Lindsey Jones, 1:00; 2, Okanogan, Jones, 5:00; 3, Highland, Rachael Keller (Anahi Garcia), 19:00; 4, Okanogan, Tamara Mathison, 27:00.
Second half: 5, Okanogan, Sydney Sparks, 74:00; 6, Okanogan, Sparks, 76:00.
Saves: Ashley McIlrath (H) 6, Addison Brown (O) 1.
FOOTBALL
NONLEAGUE
RIDGELINE 31, DAVIS 13: At Zaepfel Stadium, senior Jamasen Carter and freshman Lance McGee returned fumbles for touchdowns for the Pirates against the visitors from Spokane on Saturday. Davis will host Sunnyside on Friday.
In EWAC East play Saturday, Tri-Cities Prep topped Mabton 42-0.
Ridgeline 7 14 3 7 — 31
Davis 7 0 6 0 — 13
Davis — Jamasen Carter 73 fumble return (Carter kick)
Davis — Lance McGee 70 fumble return (kick failed)
VOLLEYBALL
NONLEAGUE
ZILLAH 3, GOLDENDALE 1: At Goldendale, junior Kya Gonzalez had 13 kills and 19 digs to help the Leopards prevail 21-25, 25-22, 25-22, 25-20.
Zillah highlights: Alaina Garza 6 digs, 3 blocks, 3 kills; Destyni Salme 8 digs, 2 kills, 3 assists; Emily Greene 10-11 serving, 15 digs; Emma Flood 11-12 serving, 34 digs, 2 kills; Jacelyn Yearout 19-20 serving, 4 aces, 4 kills, 18 digs, 33 assists; Kya Gonzales 17-18 serving, 13 kills, 19 digs; Liz Walle 10-12 serving, 6 kills, 3 digs; Mia Hicks 18-20 serving, 11 kills, 21 digs, 2 blocks.
Goldendale highlights: Gwen Gilliam 16-16 serving, 17 pp, 27 digs, 7 kills; Taryn Rising 20 pp, 14 digs, 18 kills; Emily Tindall 14-15 serving, 20 digs, 31 assists; Brook Blain 9 kills, 9 blocks; Brylee Mulrony 14 pp, 15 digs; Lydia Hanning 24-26 serving, 5 digs, 2 kills; Ada Garner 4 kills; Greta Gilliam 3 digs; Lexi Molnar 12-12 serving, 25 digs.
