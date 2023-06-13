Yakima United’s Evergreen Premier League dominance resumed in a big way Saturday afternoon at Sozo Sports Complex.
Michael Raya’s 20th minute goal broke a scoreless tie and opened the floodgates for a 13-1 win over Northstar Bellevue. The Davis graduate completed his hat trick early in the second half and Alex Guzman recorded one of his own, all in the last 30 minutes, capping it off with a volley on the last kick of the match.
Northstar’s 82nd minute goal ended United’s shutout streak at 350+ minutes, and no opponent’s come closer than Spokane in a 4-0 Hoppers win last Sunday. Yakima United will look to improve on its 4-0 record next Saturday when it travels to Ingraham High School to face Leones de Seattle at 5 p.m.
First half: 1, Yakima United, Michael Raya, 20:00; 2, Yakima United, Jakob Avila, 28:00; 3, Yakima United, Juan Diego Mendoza, 37:00; 4, Yakima United, Mario Negrete (Raymundo Mendez), 42:00.
Second half: 5, Yakima United, Raya, 51:00; 6, Yakima United, Alan Barragan (Raya), 57:00; 7, Yakima United, Raya (Angel Alvarado), 60:00; 8, Yakima United, Alex Guzman (PK), 65:00; 9, Yakima United, Gilbert Bautista, 68:00; 10, Yakima United, Guzman, 74:00; 11, Northstar, 82:00; 12, Yakima United, Jose Botello, 87:00; 13, Yakima United, Botello, 88:00; 14, Yakima United, Guzman, 91:00.
WCL BASEBALL
Pippins drop nonleague gameYakima Valley fell behind early and lost 6-4 to the Redmond Dudes in a rare Monday morning nonleague game at Yakima County Stadium.
The Pippins trailed 4-0 after three innings before Caleb Millikan’s walk put them on the board in the fifth inning. His two-run double sparked a three-run rally in the seventh but Yakima Valley left the bases loaded an inning later.
A six-game road trip to Canada started Tuesday night at Nanaimo.
Pippins highlights: Kyle Williamson 1-3; Caleb Millikan 2-3, 2b, run, 3 RBI.
Offense delivers in big Pippins winYakima Valley erased a five-run deficit and kept scoring for a 15-6 win over Bend to avoid a three-game sweep Sunday night at The Orchard.
Jace Phelan went 2-for-3 with two doubles, including a three-run double to tie the score at 5-5 in the fifth. Beck Maguire added a double and three RBI for the Pippins, who scored seven runs in the eighth to put the game out of reach.
Jackson Betancourt threw 4 1/3 scoreless innings in relief and Evan Hamberger struck out six but walked eight batters in his first start of the summer. Hank Dunn and Konner Kincade added two hits apiece for Yakima Valley.
Pippins highlights: Hank Dunn 2-4, 2 runs; Jace Phelan 2-3, 2 2b, 2 runs, 3 RBI; Tommy Eisenstat 2-4, 3 runs, 3 RBI; Beck Maguire 2-5, 2b, 3 RBI; Konner Kincade 2-5, 2 runs.
Pippins lose 4th straightYakima Valley’s bats finally started to heat up, even giving the Pippins an early lead Saturday night at Yakima County Stadium.
It disappeared quickly thanks to back-to-back huge innings for Bend, which handed Yakima Valley its fourth straight loss by a final margin of 17-10. Both teams committed at least four errors in a wild game featuring 19 combined runs in the fourth and fifth innings, including 15 for the Elks.
Chris Clement came home to tie the game at two in the third when Hank Dunn drew a bases-loaded walk. Three more runs scored on Mike Woodward’s two-out single, aided by an error in center field. Yakima Valley starter Derek McNary couldn’t make it out of the fourth inning as Bend put up eight runs, the last six of which came with two outs.
The Pippins answered by scoring four runs to cut the deficit to just one run thanks to three singles, a hit batter, a walk and an error. Yakima Valley tallied just one more run, when Tommy Eisenstat singled to lead off the seventh and made it around the bases thanks to a pair of ground ball outs and a wild pitch.
Pippins highlights: Mike Woodward 2-4, run, 2 RBI; Caleb Millikan 2-4, 2 runs.
LEGION BASEBALL
Pak win 4 to capture Hagert titleSELAH — Yakima Valley stayed undefeated and won the Hagert Memorial tournament with four straight wins over the weekend.
The Pepsi Pak’s shutout streak finally ended Sunday when the Columbia Basin River Dogs scored five runs to start the first inning, but Yakima Valley responded with seven of their own en route to an 8-5 win. Cade Gibson triples and drove in four runs while Grant Chapman finished off a 5-for-5 day at the plate with two singles to help the Pak win beat the River Dogs again 10-6 for the championship.
On Saturday, the Pepsi Pak outlasted Whatcom 1-0 and then blanked Wilder 8-0 behind Jackson May’s 3-for-3 game at Archer Park. Steven Johnson and Luke Jenkins combined on the shutout against Whatcom before Ty Estey and Logan Stevenson followed by combining on a five-inning one-hitter against Wilder.
YV highlights — vs. Whatcom: Steven Johnson 4 IP, 4 hits, 0 BB, 3 K; Luke Jenkins 3 IP, 4 hits, 0 BB, 1 K; James Hull 1-2, 2 BB; Eian Peralta 1-3, RBI; Connor Speer run, 2 BB. vs. Wilder: Jackson May 3-3, 2b, 3 runs; James Hull 1-2, 2 runs; Ty Moore 1-2, 3b, run; Ryan Bair 1-2, 2b, RBI; Ty Estey 4 IP, 1 hit, 1 BB, 6 K; Logan Stevenson 1 IP, 0 hits, 1 BB, 1 K. vs. River Dogs: Grant Chapman 3-3, 2 2b, run, 3 RBI; Ryan Bair 1-3, run, 2 RBI. Game 2 vs. River Dogs: Cade Gibson 2-4, 3b, run, 4 RBI; Eian Peralta 2-4, 2 2b, run, 2 RBI; Chapman 2-2, 2 runs, RBI; Ty Moore 2-3, 3 RBI.
Beetles split in tournamentELLENSBURG — Eddie Messer was 4-for-7 with a double and four RBI for the day as the Yakima Pepsi Beetles split two games in the GSL tournament on Saturday.
Jacob Rettig struck out seven over four innings to lead the Beetles to an 8-6 win over the Kitsap Osprey, and later in the day Moundtime topped Yakima 12-7. The tournament continues Sunday.
Yakima highlights — vs. Kitsap Osprey: Diego Arteaga 1-3, 2 runs; J’Den Briones 2-3, 2 runs, RBI; Eddie Messer 1-4, 2 RBI; Teghan Moser 2-3, run, RBI; Jacob Rettig 4 IP, 3 hits, 0 ER, 2 BB, 7 K. vs. Moundtime: Arteaga 1-4, 2 RBI; Justus Barker 1-2, run, RBI; Kaden Haffner 1-3, run, RBI; Kaden Taylor 1-4, 2b; Jacob Rettig 1-3, run, RBI; Messer 3-3, 2b, 2 RBI.
BOXING
Murphy cruises againUNCASVILLE, Conn. — Selah’s Andrew Murphy fought like a confident veteran for two rounds against an inexperienced young boxer in a Team Combat League matchup Saturday night.
The unbeaten 23-year-old displayed his superior athleticism, speed and power to easily beat 20-year-old Martin Higuita in a pair of three-minute rounds. Murphy landed a flurry of punches early to put Higuita on the defensive and things mostly remained that way, helping Las Vegas earn a comfortable win in the unique 18-round team competition he joined for the first time two weeks ago.
Murphy improved to 3-0 in TCL rounds and will fight for Las Vegas in the semifinals next month. All of those results won’t affect his perfect 7-0 professional record.
RENEGADE RACEWAY
Saturday’s results
Mopar King: 1, Matt Condon; 2, Martin Condon.
Mopar Box: 1, Matt Condon; 2, Toby Febus.
Mopar No Box: 1, Martin Condon; 2, David Denning; Semis, Bill Cadle.
Consolation: 1, Bob Bundy; 2, Josh Wilson; Semis, Brian Tomer.
