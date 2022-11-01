PULLMAN — Senior Izzy Vick swept the freestyle sprints, swam on two runner-up relays and led Selah to second place at Saturday’s Class 2A Eastern Washington regional girls swimming meet.
Vick won the 50-yard free in 24.90 and then set a career best in the 100 free of 56.51 for the Vikings, who were second in the 200 medley relay and 200 free relay while piling up 345 team points. She was high-point scorer in the meet and was voted swimmer of the year for the region.
Senior Emily Holt was second to Vick in both sprints for Ellensburg, which finished third with 334 points. Holt helped the Bulldogs conclude the meet with a victory in the 400 free relay.
East Valley freshman Aubrey Sanchez was third in the 100 fly and fourth in the 500 free.
The top three placers qualified for the 2A-1A state championships in Federal Way on Nov. 11-12. Wildcard entries can also be earned to state.
Team scores: Pullman 441, Selah 345, Ellensburg 334, Prosser 137.5, Grandview 135, Cashmere 115, East Valley-Yakima 108.5, Clarkston 87, Toppenish 66, East Valley-Spokane 40, Medical Lake 32, Naches Valley 30, Cascade 26, Cle Elum 6.
Local highlights
200 medley relay: 2, Selah 2:00.76; 3, Ellensburg 2:09.94; 4, Grandview 2:10.74; 5, Prosser 2:11.77; 6, East Valley 2:13.38.
200 free: 4, Riley Goin (Se) 2:17.72; 5, Ellianna Fredrickson (Ell) 2:17.80; 6, Joslyn Rice (Ell) 2:21.45; 7, Sydney Dick (Ell) 2:26.17; 8, Ebony Mireles (Gr) 2:26.84.
200 IM: 4, Macey Holloway (Ell) 2:33.33; 7, Faithe Miller (P) 2:41.95; 8, Addison Flowers (Se) 2:41.96.
50 free: 1, Izzy Vick (Se) 24.90; 2, Emily Holt (Ell) 26.42; 6, Ila Child (Ell) 28.02; 7, Gabi Young (Se) 28.62; 8, Abby Advincula (NV) 29.18.
100 fly: 3, Aubrey Sanchez (EV) 1:05.71; 4, Melissa Zuniga (T) 1:08.67; 6, Jedida Alvarez (Gr) 1:09.28; 7, Macey Holloway (Ell) 1:13.77; 8, Estefani Moreno (Se) 1:14.93.
100 free: 1, Izzy Vick (Se) 56.51; 2, Emily Holt (Ell) 57.79; 4, Caitlin Strand (Se) 1:01.02; 6, Joclyn Rice (Ell) 1:02.42; 8, Hannah Perkins (P) 1:03.74.
500 free: 4, Aubrey Sanchez (EV) 6:01.29; 5, Elise Ozanich (Se) 6:08.69; 6, Ellianna Fredrickson (Ell) 6:15.96; 7, Riley Goin (Se) 6:16.79; 8, Cheyenne Shewell (Ell) 6:51.88.
200 free relay: 2, Selah 1:50.11; 3, Ellensburg 1:53.41; 4, Grandview 1:59.07; 5, East Valley 2:00.87; 6, Prosser 2:01.38; 8, Toppenish 2:13.41.
100 back: 5, Addison Flowers (Se) 1:11.35; 6, Ila Child (Ell) 1:12.03; 7, Lilli Koehne (NV) 1:13.34; 8, Lisel Keller (Ell) 1:13.37.
100 breast: 3, Hannah Perkins (P) 1:17.05; 5, Gabi Young (Se) 1:19.01; 6, Jedida Alvarez (Gr) 1:19.46; 7, Caitlin Strand (Se) 1:21.28; 8, Genesis Espinoza-Coleman (Se) 1:24.48.
400 free relay: 1, Ellensburg 4:04.98; 3, Selah 4:17.79; 4, Grandview 4:23.12; 6, Prosser 4:34.96.
Loeser wins CBBN 200 IMMOSES LAKE — Eisenhower freshman Adelaide Loeser captured the 200-yard individual medley title at Saturday’s CBBN district swimming and diving finals.
Loeser clipped her previous best to 2:25.94 during Friday’s prelims and then she slashed that down to 2:20.62 to easily win the final. She also placed fourth in the 100 fly, led off the Cadets’ third-place 400 free relay, and swam on Ike’s fourth-place 200 medley relay.
The top two placers qualified for the 4A state championships in Federal Way on Nov. 11-12.
Team scores: Moses Lake 529, Eastmont 502.5, Wenatchee 285, Eisenhower 203, West Valley 202.5, Davis 152, Sunnyside 74.
Local highlights
200 medley relay: 4, Eisenhower 2:12.51; 5, West Valley 2:15.19; 6, Davis 2:17.56; 7, Sunnyside 2:18.45.
200 free: 7, Mary Mickelson (Ike) 2:25.98; 8, Evangeline Knerr (Ike) 2:29.17.
200 IM: 1, Adelaide Loeser (Ike) 2:20.62.
50 free: 7, Isabelle Ehlis (Davis) 28.40.
Diving: 6, Tessa De Lozier (Ike) 235.25; 7, Lizette Zacarias (Davis) 156.65.
100 fly: 4, Adelaide Loeser (Ike) 1:02.73.
100 free: 6, Leah Stapleton (WV) 1:02.82; 7, Amalia Pham (Davis) 1:03.67; 8, Isabelle Ehlis (Davis) 1:04.77.
500 free: 8, Evangeline Knerr (Ike) 6:42.65.
200 free relay: 4, West Valley 1:57.19; 5, Sunnyside 2:04.05; 6, Eisenhower 2:07.63; 7, Davis 2:24.64.
100 back: 7, Amalia Pham (Davis) 1:10.64.
100 breast: 5, Leah Stapleton (WV) 1:21.83; 6, Jemma Swensen (WV) 1:22.55.
400 free relay: 3, Eisenhower 4:26.27; 4, West Valley 4:43.33; 5, Davis 5:17.81.
GIRLS SOCCER
CWAC DISTRICT
GRANDVIEW 2, OTHELLO 1 (SO): At Othello, Brandi Martinez scored in the first half and helped the Greyhounds prevail in the shootout 5-4 to advance out of Saturday’s elimination round.
Prosser survived in the identical fashion, outlasting Ellensburg 2-1 with a shootout margin of 5-4.
Grandview and Prosser move on to Tuesday’s finals at Grandview and will clash for third place in a loser-out match at 5 p.m. Selah and East Valley meet in the title match at 7 p.m. and for results, visit www.yakimaherald.com/sports
The winner of Tuesday’s first match will travel to face the Greater Spokane League’s No. 1 seed next Saturday.
First half: 1, Grandview, Brandi Martinez (Alejandra Sanchez), 6:00; 2, Othello, Serenity Peña, 7:00.
Second half: No scoring.
Shootout — Grandview 5 (Amalia Carranza, Martinez, Natalia Yantsko, Giselle Razo, Sarahi Agundiz), Othello 4 (Ruby Trinidad, Neraiah Guzman, Grace Rocha, Serenity Peña).
Saves: Bree Ybarra (O) 14, Anessaa Olivarez (G) 6.
SCAC DISTRICT
LA SALLE 1, CONNELL 0 (SO): At Marquette Stadium, the Lightning won its first-round matchup in a shootout 4-2 on Saturday with Hailey Price, Ella Craig, Brooke Gaytan and Ruby O’Connor making their penalty kicks to reach Tuesday’s semifinals.
Toppenish edged Royal 2-1 and also advanced to Tuesday’s semifinals with a trip to East champion Kiona-Benton, which beat Naches Valley 8-1. La Salle will host Wahluke, a 9-1 winner over Zillah.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.