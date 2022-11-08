SUNNYSIDE — Another big night from its star wide receiver and defensive back carried Sunnyside into the state playoffs for the first time since 2016.
Noah McNair caught touchdown passes in the first and fourth quarters from Brent Maldonado and came away with an interception to lead the Grizzlies to a 25-15 win over Hanford on Saturday. They scored twice in the fourth quarter to pull away before Hanford added a touchdown and two-point conversion with less than a minute left.
Dominique Booth both ran for a touchdown, and freshman Cody Diddens set up a touchdown with a 40-yard reception to set up first and goal from the 2-yard line. Senior defensive back Cris Lopez also picked off a pass for the Grizzlies, who led 13-0 after Maldonado’s rushing touchdown in the second quarter.
Sunnyside improved to 6-4 and with the No. 16 state seed it will take on No. 1 Chiawana (10-0) on Saturday at 2 p.m. in a first-round game at Pasco’s Edgar Brown Stadium.
In other football games featuring local teams on Saturday, Ellensburg fell to Rogers-Spokane 28-7 and Yakama Tribal lost to Garfield-Palouse 26-22.
GIRLS SOCCER
CBBN DISTRICT
WEST VALLEY 3, EASTMONT 0: At West Valley, Jes Lizotte, Aubrey Lizotte and Kendall Moore all scored to send the Rams back to state in a loser-out game. They needed just six minutes score two days after failing to beat Wenatchee goalkeeper Ana Jarecki in a surprise shutout loss.
West Valley (14-2-1) earned a No. 6 seed for the 4A state tournament and will host No. 11 Lewis & Clark (14-5) on Wednesday at 6 p.m.
First half: 1, WV, Jes Lizotte, assisted by Avah Farias, 5:15. 2, WV, Aubrey Lizotte, assisted by Ashlyn Valdovinos, 38:00.
Second half: 3, WV, Kendall Moore, assisted by Ashlyn Valdovinos, 43:21.
Saves: WV Taylor Poor 3. Eastmont, 13.
CWAC DISTRICT
EAST VALLEY 3, CLARKSTON 1: At East Valley, freshman Ariana Lopez scored a hat trick to lead the Red Devils in a loser-out, winner-to-state crossover. Shannah Mellick assisted two of the goals for East Valley, which was tied 1-1 at half.
The Red Devils, who were unbeaten prior to their 2-1 loss to Selah in Thursday’s district championship, moved to 17-1-1 and with the No. 5 state seed will host No. 12 Ridgefield for a 2A first-round match on Wednesday at 5 p.m.
In Saturday’s other CWAC-GSL crossover, Prosser’s season ended with a 5-1 loss at West Valley-Spokane, which will host Selah in a first-round match Wednesday at 3p.m.
First half: 1, Clarkston, 9:00. EV, Ariana Lopez (Shannah Mellick), 19:00.
Second half: 2, EV, Lopez, 45:00. 3, EV, Lopez (Mellick) 75:00.
Saves: Eloise Teasley (C) 5; Kate Ketcham (EV) 2.
SCAC DISTRICT
LA SALLE 2, KIONA-BENTON 1: At Zillah, Hailey Price scored twice to help the Lightning rally to win another district championship on Saturday.
La Salle (13-6) is seeded No. 12 in the 1A state tournament and will play a first-round match at No. 4 Montesano on Wednesday at 6 p.m.
Kiona-Benton and Connell claimed the SCAC’s other state berths.
First half: No goals.
Second half: 1, Ki-Be, Alexis Quinones. 2, La Salle, Hailey Price. 3, Hailey Price.
VOLLEYBALL
CBBN DISTRICT
WEST VALLEY 3, EASTMONT 0: At West Valley, the Rams bounced back from a hotly contested district title loss and earned another trip to the 4A state tournament by beating Eastmont 25-13, 25-21, 25-18 on Saturday.
Kennedy Webb posted 39 kills and 20 digs for the day while setter Lexi Barbee added 62 assists and 20 digs for the Rams, who lost to Wenatchee 20-25, 27-25 32-30, 25-14. They won’t play again until the 4A tournament at the Yakima SunDome begins on Nov. 18.
After the district championship, Davis lost to Eastmont 3-1 in a loser-out match.
WV highlights: Kennedy Webb 39 kills, 20 digs; Lily Kinloch 29 kills, 9 aces, 21 digs; Kaitlyn Leaverton 11 kills, 5 digs; Mia Gonzalez 7 kills, 9 digs, 3 blocks; Emily Strong 20 digs, 7 assists; Lexi Barbee 62 assists, 20 digs.
CWAC DISTRICT
ELLENSBURG 3, GRANDVIEW 0: At Ellensburg, the Bulldogs swept this Saturday semifinal 25-22, 25-17, 25-22 and will host Ephrata, a 3-2 winner over Selah, in Thursday’s championship match at 7 p.m.
Abby Harrell recorded 15 kills, seven digs and seven perfect passes for the Bulldogs, while Lilly button added 17 assists and five digs. The Greyhounds earned their spot in the semifinal by beating Othello 26-24, 25-21, 25-23.
Ellensburg highlights: Abby Harrell 15 kills, 7 digs, 7 pp, 2 aces; Alana Marrs 4 kills; Hazel Murphy 6 kills; Parker Lyyski 3 kills, 5 blocks; Leah Drexler 2 aces, 14 pp, 12 digs; Lilly Button 17 assists, 5 digs; Kacey Mayo 2 aces, 9 assists, 3 digs; Taylor Alder 9 pp, 2 digs.
Grandview highlights: Natalee Trevino 11 kills, 16 digs; Sienna Black 16 kills, 6 blocks; Natalie Copeland 15 kills, 4 aces; Jazmine Richey 12 kills, 10 digs; Mia Sanchez 46 assists, 13 digs; Annabelle Alvarez 16 digs.
EPHRATA 3, SELAH 2: At Selah, two days after beating Ephrata in the regular season finale, Selah lost to the Tigers 18-25, 25-12, 25-15, 22-25, 15-10 in the district semifinals on Saturday. Prosser fell to Ephrata, 3-1, in a first-round match earlier in the day.
Selah highlights: Jacey Scott 2 aces, 9 pp, 18 digs; Madi McNett kill, dig; Emily Hutchinson 12-12 serving, ace, 2 blocks, 10 pp, 6 kills, 15 digs; Taylor Kieser 13 kills, 17 digs, 14 assists; Citlali Bautista 13-14 serving 3 digs; Maddy Miller 20 assists, 2 digs; Ana Hrle 3 blocks, 3 kills, dig; Kylee Huntley 4 kills, 3 digs; Madelynn Shurtleff 19-19 serving, 9 kills, 13 digs; Emilee Nelson-Hawkins 15-16 serving, ace, 4 digs, 2 assists.
Prosser highlights: Lay’lee Dixon 9 kills, 6 blocks, 8 digs, ace; Kambree Blair 6 kills, 11 digs; Adriana Milanez 4 kills, 22 digs; Autumn Burns 4 kills, 9 digs; Kendra Groeneveld 22 assists, 10 digs; Kennedy Bailey 6 digs; Julianna Phillips 4 blocks; Bella Peal 2 aces.
SCAC DISTRICT
LA SALLE 3, ZILLAH 0: At Zillah, after a tough five-set semifinal loss to Connell, the Lightning fought its way to state with back-to-back loser-out victories, beating Royal in five on Saturday and then sweeping the Leopards 25-16, 25-18, 25-19 for third place.
Tatum Marang led the way with 12 kills and Kaylee Wheeler added 11 kills for La Salle. Connell went the distance again in the title match, outlasting College Place 3-2.
Zillah knocked out Toppenish in its first match Saturday with an 25-18, 25-19, 20-25, 13-25, 16-14 win.
La Salle highlights: Kaylee Wheeler 11 kills, 2 aces, 5 digs; Tatum Marang 12 kills, 2 aces, 4 digs; Natalie Overby 3 kills, 2 aces, 2 blocks; Anelisa Ramirez 4 kills, 4 digs, 4 aces; Malia Wheeler 4 aces, 1 kill, 28 assists; Natalia Ramirez 2 aces, 2 digs, 1 kills; Angeles Torres 2 digs, 2 perfect passes.
Zillah highlights: Alaina Garza 5 kills, 4 blocks, 2 assists, 3 digs; Destyni Salme 4 kills, 2 assists, dig; Emily Greene 6 digs, ace; Emma Flood 2 aces, 2 kills, 2 assists, 15 digs; Jacelyn Yearout 4 aces, 6 kills, 57 assists, 4 digs; Kya Gonzales 12 kills, 7 digs; Liz Walle 13 kills, 6 blocks, dig; Mia Hicks 26 kills, 2 aces, block.
Toppenish highlights: Alyssa Cuevas 15 digs; Anahi Santacruz 2 aces, 10 digs, 6 kills; Anika Ramos 6 aces, 4 digs, 16 kills, 2 blocks; Karen Tenorio 10 digs; Naylanee Strom 10 digs, 34 assists, ace; Reese Meninick 1 ace, 12 digs, 4 kills; Tatiana Camacho 8 kills, 5 blocks, ace.
