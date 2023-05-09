Sophiya Castaneda hit a grand slam in the first inning and Tori Goodell socked a three-run shot in the fourth as East Valley softball handed league champion Othello its lone CWAC loss in Saturday’s final doubleheader of the regular season.
Othello edged East Valley 8-7 in the opener in eight innings.
Goodell was 5-for-8 for the day with two doubles, five runs scored and five RBI for East Valley (8-4, 12-7), which has the No. 4 seed and will host No. 5 Ellensburg in a first-round district game on Thursday.
EV highlights — Game 1: Tori Goodell 3-4, 2 2b, 2 sb, 4 runs; Tinley Taylor 1-4, 2b, 2 RBI; Madi Morrison 1-4, 2 runs, RBI, CG, 8 IP, 2 ER, 3 BB, 5 K. Game 2: Tia Ramynke 3-3, 2b, 3 runs, 3 RBI, CG, 5 IP, 3 ER, 1 BB, 4 K; Tori Goodell 2-4, HR, run, 5 RBI; Sophiya Castaneda 1-1, HR, 3 runs, 4 RBI; Presley Weatherley 2-2, 2b, run, RBI; Tinley Taylor 2-2, 2 BB, 2 runs; Mimi Hagler 1-3, 2 runs; Alexa Clark 2 runs; Leira Freeburg-Perez 1-3, 2 runs.
ELLENSBURG 23-18, GRANDVIEW 6-3: At Grandview, EJ McIntosh drove in five runs in the opener and finished 4-for-8 for the day with seven RBI as the Bulldogs secured the No. 5 seed for the district tournament.
Ellensburg (4-8, 6-14) will play at No. 4 East Valley on Thursday while No. 3 Selah hosts No. 6 Prosser at 4:30 p.m. Othello and Ephrata will host semifinal games on Saturday.
Highlights — Game 1: Reagan Messner (E) 3-5, 2 RBI; Sammi Johnston (E) 3-4, 2 RBI; Sienna Pascoe (E) 3-4, 2b, RBI, CG, 4-hitter; EJ McIntosh (E) 2-5, 5 RBI; Lillie Gomez (G) 1-3, 2 RBI. Game 2: EJ McIntosh (E) 2-3, 2b, 2 RBI; Alexis Gillespie (E) 2-4, HR, 3 RBI; Gabby Ledesma (G) 2-2, RBI.
BASEBALL
CWAC DISTRICT
SELAH 6, EAST VALLEY 3: At Selah, the top-seeded Vikings (19-2) trailed 3-1 before breaking out for five runs in the fifth inning on three hits and two EV errors.
Carter Seely finished with 10 strikeouts in six innings for the semifinal victory.
After the semifinals in Saturday’s loser-out games, Grandview eliminated Othello 7-1 and Ephrata beat East Valley 15-3.
Selah highlights: Carter Seely 6 IP, 1 BB, 10 K, 2b, RBI; James Hull 2-3, RBI; Mason Bailey 2-3, 2 RBI.
ELLENSBURG 5, OTHELLO 3: At Ellensburg, the No. 2 Bulldogs (16-5) also trailed 3-1 in the fifth but Brayden Twaites and Reid Bala had RBI base hits in the bottom of the frame to tie the game and Ty Estey’s RBI single in the sixth produced the go-ahead score.
Estey pitched a complete game, throwing a four-hitter with one walk and nine strikeouts, and was 3-for-4. Twaites had two doubles and scored twice in Saturday’s semifinal.
Ellensburg highlights: Ty Estey CG, 7 IP, 4 hits, 1 BB, 9 K, 3-4, sb, RBI; Brayden Twaites 2-3, 2 2b, 2 runs, sb, RBI; Jonathan Rominger 1-4, 2b, run.
GRANDVIEW 7, OTHELLO 1: At Ellensburg, Carlos Gullien pitched a three-hitter with 10 strikeouts and Gelo Cardenas clubbed a solo home run in the first inning of the elimination game for the Greyhounds (8-12).
Grandview highlights: Carlos Gullien CG, 7 IP, 3 hits, 1 ER, 1 BB, 10 K; Gelo Cardenas 2-4, HR, run, 2 RBI; Cole Judkins 2-4, 2 runs; Devin Paeschke 2-3, run, RBI.
SCAC PLAYOFF
ZILLAH 6, WAPATO 5: At Toppenish, Kaden Haffner’s RBI single in the bottom of the eighth inning scored Uly Aparicio for the walk-off victory to give the Leopards the West’s No. 3 district seed.
Zillah trailed 5-1 heading into the sixth but Rowan Stillwater’s two-run single capped the comeback to tie the game at 5-5.
Highlights: Juan Rodriguez (W) 2-3, 2b, run, RBI; Nathan Kibbe (Z) 3-5, run, RBI; Rowan Stillwater (Z) 2-3, 2 RBI; C Leishman (Z) 2-4, RBI; Kaden Haffner (Z) 2-4, RBI, 5.1 IP, 2 ER, 1 BB, 3 K.
LA SALLE 28, WAPATO 1: At Toppenish, Jacob Rettig pitched four scoreless innings allowing just one hit and had three RBI for La Salle, which earned the West Division’s No. 4 district seed.
La Salle highlights: Jacob Rettig 4 IP, 1 hit, 0 BB, 7 K, 1-4, 3 RBI; Zach Silva 2-4, 4 runs, 2 RBI; Eddie Messer 1-2, 3b, 4 runs, 2 RBI, 1 IP; D Rios 1-3, 4 runs, 3 RBI; Andrew Mauch 2-6, 3 runs, RBI; Justus Barker 1-4, 3 runs, RBI.
SOCCER
CWAC DISTRICT
GRANDVIEW 1, ELLENSBURG 0: At Grandview, Jorge Perez netted the Greyhounds’ lone goal in a loser-out match on Saturday. Goalkeeper Jorge Perez made eight saves to preserve the shutout for No. 3 seed Grandview (10-8).
First half: No goals.
Second half: 1, Grandview, Jorge Perez (Eric Martinez), 65:00.
Saves: Rafael Gomez (E) 12; Isai Rojas (G) 8.
SELAH 2, EPHRATA 0: At Selah, Clayton Westfall assisted a goal in the first half and scored one of his own in the second to keep the Vikings’ season alive with their third win over the No. 6 seed Tigers.
First half: 1, Selah, Nico Rodriguez-Burdeaux (Clayton Westfall), 37:00.
Second half: 2, Selah, Westfall, 71:00.
Saves: Kolby Carvo (E) 6; Jack Neumeyer (S) 6.
TENNIS
CWAC
East Valley boys 4, Othello 1
Singles: Cameron Erb (EV) d. Benjamin Schenck 6-0, 6-0; Carson Knautz (EV) d. Ernesto Duran 6-1, 6-0.
Doubles: Ashton Pruneda—Forest Roylance (O) d. Dallas DeBlasio—Ranne Meloy 6-3, 6-2; Teegan Hooper—Brady Locke (EV) d. Riley Rodriguez—Christopher Lopez 6-2, 6-3; Rylan Kozma—Ian Larkin (EV) d. Josh Gilbert—James Risenmay 6-0, 6-0.
East Valley girls 4, Othello 1
Singles: Henleigh Elder (EV) d. Anahi Mendoza 6-0, 6-0; Emily Knautz (EV) d. Aubry Harris 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles: Maleyna Alvarez—Mia Carlson (O) d. Taylor Calhoun—Mai Mesler 6-3, 6-1; Ceci Mendoza—Jalee Anderson (EV) d. Riley Farman—Madison Fultz 7-6 (4), 6-2; Emily Jensen—Delaney Gibbons (EV) d. Launa Molotte—Rylinn Jones 7-5, 7-6 (3).
Prosser boys 3, Selah 2
Singles: Kaden Giles (S) d. Angelo Mallari 6-0, 6-1; Matthew Merrell (S) d. Caleb Robinson 6-2, 6-0.
Doubles: Ethan Felicetti-Owen Hartliep (P) d. Riley Christianson-Kade Wurtz 6-2, 4-6, 7-5; Caiden Palomera-Zujay Osorio (P) d. Braden Moss-Will Moultray 7-6 (7-3), 3-6, 6-4; Stanley Chan-Ansel McCord (P) d. Ethan Sasen-Will Patching 6-4, 6-1.
Selah girls 4, Prosser 1
Singles: Janae Hall (S) d. Lily Haughee 6-4, 6-1; Jenna Bond (S) d. Leilani Magana 6-1, 6-2.
Doubles: Addison Ladd-Macie Ladd (S) d. Hannah Sonnichsen-Ava Smasne 7-5, 7-6 (7-5); Kendra Adams-Sarah Tamblyn (S) d. Jina Choi-Caitlyn Morrow 6-2, 6-3; Veronica Sanchez-Yissel Sanchez (P) d. Caitlin Strand-Mya Mugleston 7-5, 6-2.
Ellensburg boys 3, Grandview 2
Singles: Jordan Hernandez (G) d. Sam Altman-Coe 4-6, 6-4, 6-4; Christian Downs (G) d. Caden Jenkins 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles: Eli Lewis-Konner Carlson (E) d. Christian Sanchez-Joseph Alaniz 6-1, 6-0; Luke Bayne-Grady Bayne (E) for.; Kyle Frick-Ezekiel Wageneck (E) for.
Ellensburg girls 4, Grandview 1
Singles: Maren Burnham (E) d. Lauralia Montelongo-Solis 4-6, 6-0, 6-4; Sophia Flores (G) d. Haley Wallace 6-2, 6-0.
Doubles: Leah Lewis-Kacey Mayo (E) d. Giselle Razo-Jenasis Prieto 6-3, 6-1; Kelsey Franklin-Payton Snyder (E) d. Kimberly Palacios-Caitlyn Aguilar 6-0, 6-1; Lauren Worley-Ashley Callan (E) d. Alyssa VanTress-Natasha Ochoa 6-1, 4-6, 6-4.
GOLF
CBBN
Girls POD No. 7
Team scores: Eastmont 405, Moses Lake 429, Wenatchee 482, West Valley 503, Eisenhower 584, others inc.
Winner: Lily Weigel (Ea) 95. At Three Lakes. Local highlights: Aimee Penazola (WV) 110, Emmi Morgan (Su) 120, Amelie VanTassell (Ike) 121, Bella Dekker (Su) 128.
EWAC
Boys district
Team scores: Tri-Cities Prep 42, Goldendale 33, Cle Elum 32, Warden 22.
Winner: Sergio Sanchez (CE) 75. Local highlights: Dillon Pratt (CE) 83, Jackson Large (Go) 84, Ike O’Leary (Go) 90, Logan Telford (Go) 96.
Girls district
Team scores: Warden 49, Tri-Cities Prep 22, Walla Walla Valley 22, Highland 18, Cle Rlum 10.
Winner: Nell Dodds (WWV) 93. Local highlights: Rhiannon James (H) 111, Norah Nicholls (CE) 112, Olivia Long (H) 113, Valorie Scabbyrobe (WS) 120.
