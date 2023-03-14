Three meet records fell and a fourth was tied at Saturday’s 36th annual Eisenhower Jamboree track and field meet at Zaepfel Stadium.
Ike’s Mary Mickelson surpassed the previous record in the discus by 14 feet, reaching a career-best 132-8.
Zillah’s Mia Hicks topped the meet record in the long jump with a leap of 16-7.75 and Eisenhower’s Alexia Lee also beat the previous record in second at 16-7.
Eisenhower’s Isabela Alvarado tied a 33-year-old record in the 1,000 meters, running 3:06.38. Ike’s boys 4x100 set a new Jamboree record at 44.99.
With 21 teams in attendance and nearly 1,000 competitors, 131 boys and 109 girls competed in the 100 alone.
Most teams in the Valley will be at East Valley’s Papa Wells Invitational next Saturday.
BOYS
100: Colton Magruder (WV) 11.38, Joshua Jaiyeola (Ike) 11.61. 300: Ty Rimple (MosLk) 35.61, Rick Bishop (Su) 37.27. 600: Niko Rimple (ML) 1:30.03, Jason Taylor (Ike) 1:31.98. 1000: Samuel Elliott (ML) 2:57.33, David Hammond (Ell) 2:59.01. 2000: Reid Headrick (MedLk) 5:54.78, Jose Banuelos (Pasco) 6:05.77. 2000 steeple: Nathan Johnson (Ike) 6:36.15, Mac Steele (Ell) 6:58.20. 60H: Joshua Boast (Ell) 8.13, Bishop (Su) 8.16. 4x100: Eisenhower 44.99. 4x400: Moses Lake 3:37.74, Zillah 3:39.55. Sprint medley: Pasco 4:53.60, Sunnyside 5:02.30.
Shot: Bryson Chase (Ike) 45-11, Ian Judd (LS) 44-4. Disc: Titus Jeffrey (Gv) 132-1, Hunter Blackman (ML) 121-0. Jav: Blackman (ML) 151-0, Gabe Advincula (NV) 138-2. HJ: Aaron Culler (Ike) 6-2, Brayan Calvario (Wah) 6-2. PV: Stephen Delaney (Ike) 12-6, Liam Parker (Ike) 12-6. LJ: Boast (Ell) 20-0.25, Jake Goude (ML) 18-7.
GIRLS
100: Aysia Garcia (Z) 13.52, Ivy Delay (Royal) 13.54. 300: Ilene Moran (Davis) 44.31, Allison Smith (NV) 45.02. 600: Holly Fromherz (Ell) 1:43.97, Kayla Ramsey (MedLk) 1:44.95. 1000: Isabela Alvarado (Ike) 3:06.38, Brooke Miles (NV) 3:17.07. 2000: Ramsey (ML) 7:00.81, Valerie Siebol (Pasco) 7:17.51. 2000 steeple: Jewelisa Landa (T) 9:02.46, Nataly Amador (Gv) 9:06.47. 60H: Sydney Macdonald (ML) 9.62, Ingrid DeLaRosa (ML) 9.82. 4x100: Mossyrock 56.77. 4x400: Naches Valley 4:28.45, Eisenhower 4:33.59. Sprint medley: Ellensburg 6:10.33.
Shot: Tatiana Camacho (T) 34-7, Chiche Okemgbo (ML) 33-4. Disc: Mary Mickelson (Ike) 132-8, Gabriella Verduzco (Ike) 101-0. Jav: Caelyn Marshall (Mossyrock) 107-7, Camacho (T) 102-2. HJ: Isabela Diehm (Ike) 4-10, Josephine Gentry (Oth) 4-8. PV: Audrey Smith (NV) 9-0, Jenna Castro (MedLk) 8-6. LJ: Mia Hicks (Z) 16-7.75, Alexia Lee (Ike) 16-7.
Jamboree of the Horns
At Selah
BOYS
100: Ben Pupplo (WV) 11.27, Zion Lee (WV) 11.70. 300: Max Hutton (WV) 37.73, Dillon Lopes (S) 37.93. 600: Hutton (WV) 1:25.78, Colton Bartel (WV) 1:36.01. 2000: Eric Swedin (Se) 5:50.08, Caden Casteel (WV) 5:50.93. 4x100: West Valley 46.62. 4x200: Selah 1:47.70. 4x400: Selah 3:45.10.
Shot: Izaya Magana (WV) 44-10.5, Aden Mata (WV) 38-4.5. Disc: Mata (WV) 108-5, Magana (WV) 104-1. Jav: Evan Kinley (S) 127-0, Derek Drobeck (WV) 114-8. HJ: Hayden Gill (S) 5-4, Tyler Welch (WV) 5-2. PV: Owen Moultray (S) 11-6. LJ: Gill (S) 18-1.25, Reagan Miller (EV) 17-8.5.
GIRLS
100: Olivia Sande (S) 13.67, Mazie Morford (WV) 13.93. 300: Madison Huri (S) 45.42, Julianna Bell (WV) 46.49. 600: Alejandra Salcedo (S) 1:47.84, Isabella Escamilla (S) 1:48.89. 2000: Nicole Murdock (WV) 7:12.47, Skye Stenehjem (WV) 7:13.91. 100H: Brooklynne Sylve (EV) 25.47. 4x100: West Valley 1:09.65. 4x200: West Valley 1:57.93. 4x400: Selah 4:29.31.
Shot: Morgan Brown (EV) 28-7, Kadence Goldberg (S) 25-8. Disc: Allyson Garza (S) 93-10, Talia See (WV) 84-8. Jav: Garza (S) 93-11, See (WV) 91-9. HJ: Payten Gill (S) 4-6, Ella Ferguson (WV) 4-4. PV: Regan Irvine (WV) 10-6, Clara Holmes (S) 9-0. LJ: Sylve (EV) 14-5.5, Madelyn Cardon (S) 13-7.5.
BOYS SOCCER
NONLEAGUE
EAST VALLEY 2, SUNNYSIDE 2: At Sunnyside, Brandon Garcia’s second goal in the final minutes of regulation earned the Red Devils a draw on a free kick to the upper right corner on Monday.
First half: 1, Sunnyside, Jonathan Lacona, 20:00; 2, EV, Brandon Garcia, 37:00.
Second half: 3, Sunnyside, 62:00; 4, EV, Brandon Garcia, 79:00.
Saves: Sammy Gonzalez (EV) 5, Sebastian Hernandez (S) 2, Emanuel Hernandez-Rojas (S) 1.
ELLENSBURG 1, WEST VALLEY 1: At West Valley, Jonathan Wright assisted Emmanuel Garvis for an equalizer to help the Rams earn a 1-1 draw in their season opener on Saturday.
First half: 1, Ellensburg, 17:00. 2, WV, Emmanuel Gavris (Jonathan Wright), 32:00.
Second half: No goals.
Saves: Andres Campos (WV) 4.
EISENHOWER 2, EVERGREEN 2: At Evergreen, goals by Aidan Amador and Corbin Herrera erased an early two-goal deficit to give the Cadets their second straight draw. They’ll travel to Vancouver to face Union next Friday.
First half: 1, Evergreen, 4:00; 2, Evergreen, 8:00; 3, Ike, Aidan Amador (Misael Martinez), 36:00; 4, Ike, Corbin Herrera (Carlos Martinez), 40:00.
Second half: No goals.
Saves: Caleb Coronel (Ike) 3; Evergreen 6.
TOPPENISH 1, UNIVERSITY PREP 1: At Starfire Sports Complex, Rafael Garcia put the Wildcats in front before a late goal forced a 1-1 draw, one day after Toppenish beat Seattle Academy.
First half: 1, Toppenish, Rafael Garcia, 25:00.
Second half: 2, University Prep, 70:00.
Saves: Luis Prieto (T) 2; University Prep 5.
DAVIS 11, WAPATO 0: At Wapato, Ezrah Ochoa scored a hat trick in the first 17 minutes and Ethan Rojas delivered four assists to go along with a goal of his own to lead the Pirates.
First half: 1, Davis, Edwin Diaz (Ethan Rojas), 5:00; 2, Davis, Ochoa (Rojas), 7:00; 3, Davis, Ochoa (Rojas), 12:00; 4, Ochoa (Cipriano Acosta), 17:00; 5, Davis, Acosta (Rojas), 20:00; 6, Davis, Rojas (Diego Aguirre), 35:00.
Second half: 7, Davis, Diaz, 45:00; 8, Davis, Acosta (Antonio Garcia), 51;00; 9, Davis, Acosta (Diaz), 58:00; 10, Davis, Aguirre, 65:00; 11, Davis, Noe Garfias (Aguirre), 70:00.
Other scores: Sunnyside 6, Prosser 1; Bonney Lake 4, Grandview 0; Seattle Academy 7, Highland 2.
BASEBALL
NONLEAGUE
W.F. WEST 10-0, SELAH 6-3: At Selah, Carter Seely helped the Vikings earn a split by striking out 15 batters in the second game. Mason Bailey doubled in both games for Selah, which opens CWAC play at Othello next Saturday.
Selah highlights — Game 1: Mason Bailey 2b, RBI; Ryan Bair 2 RBI. Game 2: Carter Seely 15 K; Mason Bailey 2b; Ryan Bair 2-3; Keaton Pitzer RBI.
ELLENSBURG 5-2, ANACORTES 3-3: At Ellensburg, Justus Schmidt’s two-run single in the bottom of the sixth inning broke a 3-3 tie in the opener for Ellensburg. Anacortes won the second game in nine innings.
Ellensburg highlights — Game 1: Ean Bedsaul WP; Justus Schmidt 2 RBI. Game 2: Ty Estey 3 hits; Kat Twaites 2 hits; Tysen McLaughlin 2 hits.
PROSSER 18-18, PASCO 0-2: At Prosser, Hagen Pieterick was 3-for-4 with three RBI and pitched five shutout innings in the opener and Bryson Ashton had three hits and five RBI in the second game for the Mustangs, who play at Sunnyside next Friday.
Prosser highlights — Game 1: Hagen Pieterick 3-4, 2b, 2 runs, 3 RBI, 5 IP, 3 hits, 3 K, 2 BB; Jacob Rainer 2-4, 2b, 3 runs, 3 RBI; Jaden Peters 2-3, 2b, run, 3 RBI; Trevor Kreps 2-2, 3 runs; Aaron Gonzalez 2-4, 3 runs, 2 RBI. Game 2: Jaden Peters 3-3, 2 runs, 4 IP, 3 hits, 3 K, 0 BB; Luke Munn 2-2, 2b, 2 runs, 3 RBI; Trevor Kreps 2-3, 2b, 4 runs, 3 RBI; Ben Mulbry 2-5, 2b, run; Aaron Gonzalez 3-5, 2 runs, 2 RBI; Bryson Ashton 3-4, run, 5 RBI; Alex Bunnell 3-3, 3 runs, RBI.
EAST VALLEY 3-9, GRAHAM KAPOWSIN 2-11: At East Valley, Brody Taylor drove in three runs in the second game for the Red Devils.
EV highlights — Game 2: Brody Taylor 1-4, 3 RBI; Logan Kruger 2-3, run, 2 IP, 0 runs; Garin Gurtler 1-1, 2 runs, RBI, 3 BB; Braden Albrecht 2-3, run.
KENNEWICK 4, WEST VALLEY 3: At Kennewick, the Lions rallied with two runs in the bottom of the sixth of the season opener. Brody Mills had an RBI double and threw three innings with one hit allowed and five strikeouts for the Rams, who host Glacier Peak next Saturday.
WV highlights: Brody Mills 1-4, 2b, RBI, 3 IP, 1 hit, 5 K; Jackson May 1-4, 2 runs; Brandt Kneisler 1-3, RBI.
GRANDVIEW 5, CLE ELUM 1: At Kittitas, Gelo Cardenas struck out 11 over five innings for the Greyhounds.
Highlights: Gelo Cardenas (G) 5 IP, 2 hits, 11 K, 1 BB; Cooper Kleinow (G) 2-3, 2 RBI; Sam Dearing (CE) 2-3, 2b, run.
SOFTBALL
NONLEAGUE
KAMIAKIN 8, SELAH 1: At Selah, the Braves held Selah to six hits with the Vikings’ Paige Scoggin going 2-for-3 with a double and RBI. Selah plays at Hanford on Wednesday.
Selah highlights: Paige Scoggin 2-3, 2b, RBI; Dilynn Hite 2 hits.
GRANDVIEW 17-27, TOPPENISH 2-21: At Grandview, Gabriella Ledesma fanned 14 over 10.2 innings during the doubleheader and hit three doubles for the Greyhounds.
Highlights (both games): Gabriella Ledesma (G) 10.2 IP, 14 K, 5-9, 3 2b, 3b; Dani Churchill (G) 4-6, 2b, 3b, HR; Brenna Snyder (G) 4-6, 6 runs; Jackie Russell (T) 3-6, 2 runs; Lucretia Andy (T) 2-6, 2b, 3b, 4 runs.
TENNIS
NONLEAGUE
Cascade boys 3, Toppenish 2
Singles: Blue Kundsen (C) d. Robert Bjur 6-1, 2-1 (ret); Miles Hunt (C) d. Kyu Hurley 3-6, 6-2, 6-1.
Doubles: Diego Castro-Miguel Martinez (T) d. Cden Retenson-Jonas Johnson 4-6, 6-4, 7-5; Jaden Diaz-Jonathan Lustre (T) d. Ethan Flan-Rhone Goodfellow 6-2, 6-4; Isaiah Sharpe-Miles Porter (C) d. Jaime Arcila-Jossue Hernandez 6-4, 6-0.
Toppenish girls 3, Cascade 2
Singles: Zienna Erickson (C) d. Alyssa Gonzalez 6-2, 2-6, 6-1; Jeanette Torres (T) d. Anna Reichlin 6-2, 6-4.
Doubles: Karen Romero-Paola Parbol (T) d. Annie Jenkins-ZoeySheffield 7-5, 6-4; Norma Gomez-Jessica Wesley (T) d. Hazel Eshen-Harper Baker 6-0, 6-2; Madison Fish-Eaiah Collins (C) d, Magali Mendoza-Sophia Jimenez 6-3, 2-6, 10-8.
Moses Lake boys 6, Ellensburg 1
Singles: Marwan Warnick (ML) d. Eli Lewis 6-0, 6-0; Adam Wiseman (ML) d. Konner Carlson 6-0, 6-0; Caleb Dickinson (ML) d. David Vicente 6-1, 6-0; Moses Lake d. Boston Hegge 6-1, 6-0.
Doubles: Luke Bayne-Sam Altman-Coe (E) d. Keston Roylance-Emit Madsen 6-4, 3-6, 6-3; Sam Molitor-Marshall Degooyer (ML) d. Caden Jenkins-Kyle Frick 6-0, 6-0; Daniel Bowen-Colin Stanberry (ML) d. Keaton Willard-Ezekiel Wageneck 6-1, 6-1.
Ellensburg girls 6, Moses Lake 1
Singles: Leah Lewis (E) d. Abbie O’neal 6-0, 6-0; Lauren Worley (E) d. Claire Thompson 5-7, 6-4, 7-6 (7-5); Maren Burnham (E) d. Belize Orton 6-1, 6-0; Kelsey Franklin (E) d. Kalei Bruce 6-4, 6-1.
Doubles: Kiley Thomas-Jenna Greenburg (ML) d. Ashley Callan-Teresa Garcia-Green 4-6, 6-4, 7-5; Kacey Mayo-Payton Snyder (E) d. Amelia Bowen-Madison McDonald 6-2, 6-4; Alison Savage-Avery Patterson (E) d. Elise Miles-Natalie Schuler 6-3, 6-1.
GOLF
Moses Lake Girls Invite
Top teams: Eastmont 178, Mead 187, Walla Walla 191. Local: West Valley 241, Ellensburg 285, Davis 301, Eisenhower 305.
Winner: Mia Bontrager (Mt. Spokane) 82. Top locals: Aimee Penaloza (WV) 127, Hannah Betterton (WV) 128.
