SEATTLE — Topping 70 points for the third time in five days, Davis’ girls raced to a 71-46 victory over Franklin in nonleague basketball on Saturday.
Nevaeh Patterson, Sara Rodriguez and Esmeralda Galindo made three 3-pointers apiece for the Pirates (3-0), who led 42-22 at the break.
Galindo scored 20 of her 26 points in the middle two quarters.
DAVIS — Leilani Johnson 16, Esmeralda Galindo 26, Carillo 0, Nugent 0, Campbell 2, Rodriguez 9, Hohner 2, Nevaeh Patterson 14, Allen-Greggs 2.
FRANKLIN — Aweis 0, Morningstar 0, Lucia Hildago 19, Hamburg 0, Bland 0, Tuu 5, Chappel 12, Tucker 10.
Davis 19 23 18 11 — 71
Franklin 12 10 15 9 — 46
ELLENSBURG 45, EASTLAKE 39: At Ellensburg, the Bulldogs made seven free throws in the final period to hold off a 4A trophy team from last season and improve to 3-0. Ellensburg will host Moses Lake next Friday.
ELLENSBURG — Kavara 3, Moffat 2, Leishman 4, Jamison Philip 13, Rogel 6, Olivia Anderson 12, Ravet 3, Armstrong 0, Marrs 2.
EASTLAKE — Alvas 5, McCoy 5, Krista Kostaff 10, Baumgartner 0, Jackson 2, Ava Schmidt 17.
Ellensburg 11 13 5 16 — 45
Eastlake 16 7 8 8 — 39
Highlights: Anderson 8 rebs.
TOPPENISH 48, EAST VALLEY 41: At Toppenish, Alvina Meninick hit three 3-pointers, scored 17 points and grabbed 12 rebounds for the Wildcats, who made nine free throws in the final period. Toppenish moved to 3-0 and will play at Grandview on Saturday.
EAST VALLEY — Mya Alvarado 19, Mendoza 2, Madelyn Trujillo 13, Goodell 0, Taylor 1, Garcia 0, Morrison 0, Sylve 6.
TOPPENISH — Alvina Meninick 17, Cuevas 2, McCord 0, Camacho 7, Hill 4, Baker 5, Sanchez 4, Landa 6, Norman 3.
East Valley 7 13 11 10 — 41
Toppenish 10 13 9 16 — 48
Highlights: Meninick (T) 12 rebs.
GRANDVIEW 68, EISENHOWER 58: At Eisenhower, Jazmine Richey and Natalee Trevino combined for 46 points, 12 rebounds and five 3-pointers for the Greyhounds. Nevaeh Lopez led Eisenhower with 19 points and three 3-pointers.
GRANDVIEW — Cat Castro 11, Natalee Trevino 22, Freeman 0, Jazmine Richey 24, Castilleja 1, Medina 3, Hamm 0, Benitez 7.
EISENHOWER — Ayana Gallegos 10, Nevaeh Lopez 19, Ramirez 0, Ramos 3, Contreras 0, Serna 3, M. Davis 14, Jones 8, Frederick 0, Ceballos 1.
Grandview 15 14 20 19 — 68
Eisenhower 19 12 12 15 — 58
Highlights: Richey (G) 8 rebs, 3 stls; Trevino (G) 6 assts, 4 rebs; Lopez (E) 3 3p; Davis (E) 4 3p.
SELAH 63, WENATCHEE 20: At Wenatchee, Adley Franklin scored 13 points and Yobi Ruark and Sydnee Coons netted 11 apiece for the Vikings.
SELAH — Yobi Ruark 11, Keller 4, Hall 0, Pendleton 7, Adley Franklin 13, Andrews 6, Mattson 2, Wilkey 4, Sarlett 2, Garza 4, Sydnee Coons 11, Giles 0.
Selah 18 16 15 14 — 63
Wenatchee 0 10 4 6 — 20
MABTON 63, LA SALLE 26: At Mabton, Alana Zavala scored 10 of her 18 points in the first half and then hit two 3-pointers in the third quarter to lead the Vikings (2-1).
LA SALLE — Bost 7, Camp 0, O’Connor 2, Ella Craig 10, Lopez-Trujillo 2, Gasseling 4, Brown 1.
MABTON — Esmeralda Sanchez 15, Chavez 6, Aviles 0, Bonewell 1, Roettger 9, Ramirez 7, Macedo 5, Galarza 2, Alana Zavala 18.
La Salle 8 7 3 8 — 26
Mabton 23 16 11 13 — 63
CLE ELUM 43, BURBANK 28: At Burbank, Gwen Ellison scored 12 points to lead the Warriors, who led 15-4 after one quarter. They play at River View on Friday.
CLE ELUM — Kretschmann 4, Singer 6, Nichols 9, Hurley 0, Coleman 0, Glondo 8, Wallick 4, Gwen Ellison 12.
Cle Elum 15 9 4 15 — 43
Burbank 4 10 8 6 — 28
Cle Elum highlights: Wallick 9 rebounds; Singer 6 stls; Nichols 4 stls; Glondo 5 stls.
YAKAMA TRIBAL 57, WAHLUKE 26: At Wahluke, Julia George scored 14 points and Beth Scabbyrobe added 12 to lead the Eagles.
YAKAMA TRIBAL — Visaya 0, Andy 0, Sampson 5, Julia George 14, Stacona 5, Buck 0, Gwen Dawes 22, Beth Scabbyrobe 12.
WAHLUKE — Buck 8, Chierez 1, Maddie H. 7, Tirado 0, Barajas 7, Gallaga 0, Bravo 2, Prieto 0.
Yakama Tribal 18 9 21 9 — 57
Wahluke 8 6 4 10 — 26
TRI-CITIES PREP 48, GOLDENDALE 39: At Pasco, Mackenzie Dahl contributed 13 points for the Timberwolves.
TRI-CITIES PREP — C. Landram 0, B. Landram 0, Presley Smith 16, Savage 6, McKaila Balcom 16, Buerlocher 4, Ochweri 6.
GOLDENDALE — Bean 5, Gwen Gilliam 12, Tuning 0, Casey 0, Berry 5, Bomberger 0, Blain 4, Vega 0, Mackenzie Dahl 13.
Tri-Cities Prep 10 13 10 15 — 48
Goldendale 6 5 13 15 — 39
BOYS BASKETBALL
Top-Hi tops EV in OTTOPPENISH — Freshman Jason Sanchez hit one of two free throws to force overtime and his senior teammates led Toppenish to a 47-43 win over East Valley on Friday night.
Josh Perez appeared to hit a game-winning layup at the buzzer after East Valley missed the front end of a 1-and-1, but referees erased the basket because of an inadvertent whistle. Perez still put up 15 points and Shane Rivera added 16 for the Wildcats, who will play at Grandview on Saturday. East Valley’s set to host Wapato on Friday.
EAST VALLEY — Hooper 8, Esquivel 8, Hermann 0, Nick Field 10, Kinlow 0, Anthony Tasker 11, Staymates 6.
TOPPENISH — Myers 3, Mesplie 4, Josh Perez 15, Shane Rivera 16, Cisneros 0, Luna 0, Maldonado 0, Cortes 0, Sanchez 3, Hauson 6.
East Valley 6 13 12 8 4 — 43
Toppenish 8 14 8 9 8 — 47
ELLENSBURG 64, EASTLAKE 40: At Eastlake, Emmett Fenz surpassed 30 points for his third straight game by scoring 32 and Gavin Marrs came close to a triple-double with 20 points, nine rebounds and seven assists for the Bulldogs.
ELLENSBURG — Gavin Marrs 20, Schmidt 2, G. Fenz 0, Loen 0, Stueckle 2, Rogers 6, Borst 0, Emmett Fenz 32, Musser 2, Bennett 0.
EASTLAKE — Ataberk Yildiz 14, Heisser 0, Lee 0, Ballman 2, Whitehorn 2, Shelton 0, Luke Wiljanen 18, Griffin 0, Cajias 3, White 1.
Ellensburg 20 8 19 17 — 64
Eastlake 6 8 16 10 — 40
Ellensburg highlights: Marrs 9 rebs, 7 assts, 3 steals, 3 blocks; E. Fenz 4 assts, 3 stls; Musser 6.
KAMIAKIN 72, WEST VALLEY 70 (OT): At Kamiakin, Landen Birley hit four of his team’s eight 3-pointers and scored 22 points for the Rams in their season opener. Parker Mills had 14 points and 10 rebounds for West Valley.
WEST VALLEY — Komstadius 8, May 7, Landen Birley 22, Parker Mills 14, Sadeddin 9, Meluskey 7, Kneisler 3.
KAMIAKIN — Ethan Riley 10, Javier Sidergets 19, Hernandez 8, Peter Dress 31, Gladney 4, Schumacher 0, Wagar 0, Merrill 0.
West Valley 18 18 13 11 10 — 70
Kamiakin 22 10 15 13 12 — 72
Highlights: Mills 10 rebs; Meech Sadeddin 8 rebs.
GRANDVIEW 80, EISENHOWER 28: At Eisenhower, Julian Garza and Luke Cortez scored 13 points apiece to lead four players in double figures as the Greyhounds improved to 3-0.
GRANDVIEW — Julian Garza 13, Draculan 8, E. Armendariz 7, Dorsett 6, Fajardo 9, Medina 0, Montes 0, Lino Armendariz 12, Jeffrey 0, Mavryk Bentley 12, Magana 0, Luke Cortez 13.
EISENHOWER — Furman 3, Garcia 2, Amir Mitchell 11, Davis 4, Stephens 2, Pimento 3, Harry 1, Cerna 2.
Grandview 25 17 18 20 — 80
Eisenhower 7 8 9 4 — 28
Highlights: Draculan (G) 11 rebs; Garza (G) 5 asts; Dorsett (G) 6 stls; Bentley (G) 8 rebs.
LA SALLE 60, MABTON 52: At Mabton, Moses O’Connor scored a pair of baskets in each quarter and finished with 16 points to pace the Lightning.
LA SALLE — Craig 7, Aden Gonzalez 12, Moses O’Connor 16, Faletto 8, Valladares 0, Stevens 2, Allard 0, Judd 8, Sanchez 7.
MABTON — Zuniga 1, Fransisco Moreno 13, Sam Vasquez 10, Zavala 4, Crowlet 8, Burrieta 0, Marco Espinoza 16, Chavez 0, Cisneros 0, Calixto 0.
La Salle 12 17 11 20 — 60
Mabton 22 16 8 6 — 52
WHITE SWAN 70, DAYTON-WAITSBURG 62: At White Swan, freshman Daunte Van Pelt netted 21 points for the Cougars (1-1), who made 16 of 18 free throws.
WHITE SWAN — Karder Gleason 12, Daunte Van Pelt 21, Roger Valdez 18, Hamilton 2, Ryan 3, Bill 3, Willie Dittentholer 11.
Dayton 12 16 14 20 — 62
White Swan 15 22 9 24 — 70
TRI-CITIES PREP 52, GOLDENDALE 50: At Pasco, Eli Golding scored 19 points to help the Timberwolves nearly come back from a 12-point deficit in their season opener.
GOLDENDALE — Smith 0, O’Leary 0, Sherf 0, Bischoff 7, Sam Wilder 13, Eli Golding 19, Gilk 0, Josh Boe 10, Groves 1.
TRI-CITIES PREP — Blake McClure 13, Mortensen 0, Wilde 0, Mercado 0, K. Jordan 6, Cole Jordan 12, Torres 0, Calderon 9, Mendoza 0, Shumway 6, W. Wilde 0.
Goldendale 9 12 16 13 — 50
Tri-Cities Prep 16 14 10 12 — 52
BURBANK 76, CLE ELUM 59: At Burbank, Joel Kelly scored 21 points and Luke Chafin added 14 for the Warriors (1-1).
CLE ELUM — Bogart 7, Najar 3, Luke Chafin 14, Joel Kelly 21, Johnson 8, Favero 4, Graff 0, Ellis 0, Spear 0, Williams 2.
Cle Elum 17 19 8 15 — 59
Burbank 21 21 21 13 — 76
KIONA-BENTON 60, HIGHLAND 36: At Benton City, Adrian Ceja scored a team-high 11 points for the Scotties.
HIGHLAND — Adrian Ceja 11, McCart 7, Hakala 4, Castro 4, Ayala 2.
Highland 6 11 2 17 — 36
Kiona-Benton 21 17 14 8 — 60
Highlights: McCart 4 stls; Castro 3 stls; Ayala 6 rebs.
LIBERTY CHRISTIAN 70, RIVERSIDE CHRISTIAN 65: At Liberty Christian, Joel Belaire netted 25 points and hauled down 13 rebounds in the Crusaders’ season opener.
RIVERSIDE CHRISTIAN — Haydn Edwards 16, Joel Belaire 25, Micah Morgan 10, Micah Rivera 14, Lee 0, Bowden 0, Palma 0.
LIBERTY CHRISTIAN — Keegan Bishop 9, Andrew Smith 22, Sam Culver 11, Drew Ott 12, Jamie Dunham 10, Grover 5, Cowan 0.
Highlights: Belaire 13 rebs, 2 stls; Morgan 3 rebs, 2 stls; Rivera 9 rebs; Keaton Lee 3 blks, 5 rebs, 2 assts.
WRESTLING
10 champs for Toppenish boysWinning 10 of the 14 championship finals, three-time reigning state champion Toppenish opened its boys season with a runaway victory at Saturday’s 14-team Davis Invitational wrestling tournament.
Stevie Romero, Adan Estrada, Noah Rodriguez, Justyce Zuniga, Marcos Torrez, Nano Zuniga and Miah Zuniga captured victories in seven of the first eight finals through 152 pounds, and teammates Kaiden Kintner, Josh Luna and Tony Nava added wins in heavier weights for the Wildcats, who amassed 303.5 points.
Ellensburg was runner-up with 182 points with wins from Francisco Ayala and Sean Davis, and Naches Valley’s Mitchell Helgert was 3-0 in the 160 bracket.
• A day after dominating a tournament in Kennewick, Toppenish’s girls did the same at Saturday’s Eastmont LadyCats Classic. The Wildcats had seven winners and tallied 376 points.
Top-Hi’s winners included Mia Zuniga, Sophia Torrez, Kendra Perez, Ruby Clark, Ruby Rios-Rodriguez, Jocelyn Velasco and Makayla Torres.
Team scores: Toppenish 303.5, Ellensburg 182, Ephrata 173.5, Sunnyside 130.5, Toppenish2 113, Eastmont 94, Naches Valley 78, Davis 69, East Valley 67, Goldendale 60, West Valley 57, Wahluke 32, Toppenish3 21, Highland 20.
Championship finals
106: Stevie Romero (T) p. Dezmon Martinez (Su), 4:40. 113: Adan Estrada (T) d. William Madrigal (Su), 8-2. 120: Noah Rodriguez (T) d. Jesus Alcala (Davis), 8-7. 126: Evan Boyd (Eph) p. Alex Gutierrez (Eph), 1:27. 132: Justyce Zuniga (T) d. Jack Eylar (Ell), 7-5. 138: Marcos Torrez (T) p. Messiah Valdez (Su), 3:30. 145: Nano Zuniga (T) d. Jacob Alcala (Davis), 7-0. 152: Miah Zuniga (T) p. JJ Dobie (EV), 3:56. 160: Mitchell Helgert (NV) d. Seth Ordaz (T), 7-1. 170: Francisco Ayala (Ell) p. Hudson Sager (Eph). 182: Kaiden Kintner (T) tf. Logan Stolen (Ell). 195: Sean Davis (Ell) p. Adam Garcia (T), 4:58. 220: Josh Luna (T) d. Anthony Zebrano (Wah), 3-0. 285: Tony Nava (T) d. Miguel Galvez (Davis), 3-1.
Third-fourth
106: Jake Shrader (Ea) d. Victor Mateo (Wah), 7-6. 113: William Flynn (Eph) d. Wyatt Gutierrez (NV), 2-1. 120: Brant Clark (T) d. Zander Boyd (Eph), 5-0. 126: Brock Armstrong (Go) p. RJ Aparicio (Su), 4:33. 132: Jorge Rodriguez (Eph) d. Diego Ambriz (Su), 8-6. 138: Ryder Suemori (Ell) d. Lenin Leon (EV), 5-1. 145: Jose Gatica (T) d. Matthew Gray (Go), 13-6. 152: Nelson Barragan (Eph) d. Zebulin Piel (T), 5-0. 160: Luke Banye (Ell) p. Hayden Bendall (WV). 170: Armando John (T) p. Edwin Puga (Su), 5:05. 182: Breck Hammond (Ell) d. Randy Binner (Ea), 2-0. 195: Ricardo Colunga (Ea) p. Vaden Dormaier (Eph), 4:08. 220: Wyatt Boyer (Ell) p. David Gonzalez (T), 1:22. 285: Luke Kiedrowski (Ea) d. Miguel Camacho (T), 3-0.
Bob Mars Invite
AT KENNEWICK
Local teams: 6, Wapato 110; 13, Eisenhower 64; 15, Zillah 57; 17, Selah 53.5. Highlights — 132: 2, Will Chichenoff (Ike); 3, Jose Leyva (Wap); 4, Raul Sanchez (Wap). 138: 2, Christopher Garza (Wap); 6, Memo Abundez (Se). 145: 3, Jose Olivera (Ike). 160: 2, Alonzo Lopez (Se). 170: 5, Gustavo Martinez (Wap). 195: 1, Aiden Ford (Z). 285: 4, Angel Leyva (Wap); 5, Caleb Wertenberger (Z).
Deer Park Invite
Local teams: 4, Granger 144; 11, Prosser 91. Highlights — 120: 6, Adrian Alvarez (G). 126: 2, Abel Acosta (P); 6, Damian Cantu (G). 138: 1, Jose Toscano (G). 160: 1, Cody Northwind (G). 170: 5, Marquis Gourneau (G). 182: 1, Conan Northwind (G); 2, Neo Medrano (P).
White River Classic
AT BUCKLEY
Local team: 4, Grandview, 145.5. Highlights — 132: 1, Evan Benitez. 138: 2, Erik Martin; 6, Eddie Medina. 152: 1, Julian Sanchez; 5, Alexis Vasquez; 6, Sebastian Mendoza. 285: 1, Anthony Ramos.
Ed Arima Duals
AT SUMNER
Dual scores: Sunnyside 39, Tahoma 30; Sunnyside 71, Enumclaw 6; Sunnyside 78, Archbishop Murphy 0; Sunnyside 46, Sumner 26.
Eastmont LadyCats Classic
AT EAST WENATCHEE
Top teams: Toppenish 376, Moses Lake 211.5, Hermiston 185, Grandview 132. Locals: Prosser 104, Wapato 58, Eisenhower 54, Ellensburg 46, Naches Valley 44, Selah 3.
Local placers
100: 2, Jiselle Vasquez (W); 3, Jazmine Orozco (P); 6, Abigail Solano (P).
105: 1, Mia Zuniga (T); 3, Alexis Huff (NV); 6, Samantha Rojas (P).
110: 1, Sophia Torrez (T); 4, Savina Torres (T); 5, Aleksya Cardenas (G); 6, Karina Gutierrez (P).
115: 4, Karolina Rodriguez (W); 6, Olivia Medrano (P).
120: 3, Mayan Riojas (T); 4, Vania Diego (T); 6, Vianey Tovar (G).
125: 1, Kendra Perez (T); 2, Jayde Coleman (NV); 3, Natalie Pinon (T).
130: 3, Bianna Arias (T); 4, Edith Benitez (Ike); 5, Savannah Espindola (G); 6, Amalia Carranza (G).
135: 2, Lexie Garza (W); 3, Sara Ortega (T).
140: 1, Ruby Clark (T).
155: 1, Ruby Rios-Rodriguez (T); 2, Shealynn Spino (Ike); 6, Ashley Cruz-Bustamante (G).
170: 1, Jocelyn Velasco (T); 2, Sailor Walker (Ell); 3, Isiah Alcala (T); 6, Selena Martinez (P).
190: 1, Makayla Torres (T); 3, Ihanna Perez (G); 4, Sofia Tovar; 5, Ivanna Mendoza (P); 6, Alexa Alvarado (T).
235: 2, Charlene Underwood (T); 3, Leslie Gutierrez (P); 4, Josephine Colwash (T).
BOYS SWIMMING
CWAC
AT LIONS POOL
Team scores: East Valley 63, Selah 53, Toppenish 24, Prosser 21, Grandview 6.
Local highlights
200 medley relay: East Valley (Field, DeBlasio, Alejo, Brandt) 1:57.40, Selah 1:59.70, Prosser 2:01.83.
200 free: Logan Jones (EV) 2:17.94, Cayden Halverson (S) 2:24.27, Robert Bjur (T) 2:27.63.
200 IM: Juan De Dios Ramirez (S) 2:24.66, Ethan Felicetti (P) 2:30.66, Jordan Hernandez (G) 3:09.35.
50 free: Charles Hudson (S) 22.60, Jake Brandt (EV) 25.24, James Field (EV) 25.45.
100 fly: Emiliano Zuniga (T) 1:00.55, Alex Alejo (EV) 1:03.84, Joshua Strand (S) 1:12.08.
100 free: Charles Hudson (S) 50.82, Jake Brandt (EV) 1:00.39, Alex Bombard (EV) 1:09.98.
500 free: Alex Alejo (EV) 6:19.94, Nico Ramos (T) 7:18.07, Andrew Escamilla (S) 7:25.04.
200 free relay: Selah (De Dios Ramirez, Halverson, Strand, Hudson) 1:44.83, Prosser 1:45.50, East Valley 1:47.50.
100 back: Emiliano Zuniga (T) 1:05.40, Juan De Dios Ramirez (S) 1:05.91, Ethan Felicetti (P) 1:06.80.
100 breast: James Field (EV) 1:10.14, Dallas De Blasio (EV) 1:17.89, Joshua Strand (S) 1:18.23.
400 free relay: East Valley (De Blasio, Donaldson, Bombard, Jones) 4:58.36, Selah 5:10.06, Prosser 6:29.59.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.