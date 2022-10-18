Izzy Vick’s freestyle sprint sweep and relay support led Selah’s girls to the team title at Saturday’s Valley Swimming Championship at Lions Pool.
Vick, a senior, won the 50- and 100-yard free races and swam on the first-place 200 medley relay and 200 free relay for the Vikings, who amassed 309 points for a 28.5-point victory margin over runner-up Ellensburg.
Eisenhower freshman Adelaide Loeser won the 200 individual medley and 100 fly, and teammate Tessa DeLozier was the diving winner.
Ellensburg was led by junior Ellianna Fredrickson’s win in the 200 free and a victory in the 400 free relay.
Other winners included East Valley freshman Aubrey Sanchez (500 free), Naches Valley sophomore Lilli Koehne (100 back) and Grandview junior Jedida Alvarez (100 breast).
Team scores: Selah 309, Ellensburg 280.5, West Valley 173, Eisenhower 147, Grandview 102, Prosser 85, East Valley 84, Davis 70, Naches Valley 44.5, Toppenish 20, Cle Elum 9.
200 medley relay: Selah (Flowers, Young, Vick, Ozanich) 2:07.00, Grandview 2:12.00, West Valley 2:14.42, Prosser 2:16.41.
200 free: Ellianna Fredrickson (Ell) 2:17.55, Riley Goin (S) 2:21.65, Joslyn Rice (Ell) 2:21.96, Leah Stapleton (WV) 2:22.73.
200 IM: Adelaide Loeser (Ike) 2:26.98, Macey Holloway (Ell) 2:39.12, Faithe Miller (P) 2:45.05, Hannah Tran (WV) 2:45.41.
50 free: Izzy Vick (S) 26.59, Ila Child (Ell) 28.56, Abby Advincula (NV) 28.56, Emily Holt (Ell) 29.02.
Diving: Tessa DeLozier (Ike) 172.65, Lizette Zacarias (Davis) 112.65.
100 fly: Adelaide Loeser (Ike) 1:04.87, Aubrey Sanchez (EV) 1:06.93, Melissa Zuniga (T) 1:09.40, Jedida Alvarez (G) 1:10.88.
100 free: Izzy Vick (S) 57.21, Emily Holt (Ell) 1:00.44, Caitlin Strand (S) 1:02.83, Amalia Pham (Davis) 1:03.47.
500 free: Aubrey Sanchez (EV) 6:07.46, Ellianna Fredrickson (Ell) 6:19.10, Elise Ozanich (S) 6:19.32, Riley Goin (S) 6:29.66.
200 free relay: Selah (Ozanich, Young, Strand, Vick) 1:51.73, Ellensburg 1:53.57, West Valley 1:58.32, Grandview 1:59.29.
100 back: Lilli Koehne (NV) 1:10.25, Amalia Pham (Davis) 1:10.71, Ila Child (Ell) 1:15.17, Natalie Cavanaugh (S) 1:17.83.
100 breast: Jedida Alvarez (G) 1:18.55, Gabi Young (S) 1:19.84, Jemma Swensen (WV) 1:23.80, Kellynn Scott (Davis) 1:24.63.
400 free relay: Ellensburg (Holloway, Rice, Schoos, Holt) 4:09.18, Eisenhower 4:35.39, Ellensburg 4:38.38, Selah 4:46.16.
GIRLS SOCCER
CBBN EISENHOWER 1, EASTMONT 0: At Eisenhower, Isabella Diehm’s goal in the 21st minute stood up thanks to a stout defensive effort that helped the Cadets avenge a 3-2 loss at Eastmont last month.
With three wins in its last four matches, Eisenhower has two matches this week, including a visit to West Valley on Saturday. In other matches, Sunnyside fell to Moses Lake 7-2.
First half: 1, Ike, Isabella Diehm (Alyssa Lee), 21:00.
Second half: No scoring.
Saves: Vanessa Tellez (Ike) 1, Ali Tiechner (East) 2.
CWAC EAST VALLEY 4, ELLENSBURG 1: At Ellensburg, Eveyanna Townsend scored the first goal and assisted on the second as the unbeaten Red Devils raced to another victory.
Shannah Mellick scored her 22nd goal and had two assists for East Valley, which moved to 11-0 in league and 13-0-1 overall heading into Thursday’s regular-season finale at home against Prosser.
Ellensburg (5-5, 6-6) travels to Ephrata on Thursday.
First half: 1, EV, Eveyanna Townsend (Shannah Mellick), 17:00; 2, EV, Mackenzie Isaak (Townsend), 30:00; 3, EV, Mellick, 35:00.
Second half: 4, EV, Ariana Lopez (Mellick), 55:00; 5, Ell, Jamison Philip, 68:00.
Saves: Kate Ketcham (EV) 3; Reagan Messner (Ell) 2; Vivianne Wright (Ell) 2.
EWAC CLE ELUM 4, MABTON 0: At Cle Elum, the Warriors improved to 10-0 in league with their fifth straight shutout and eighth overall. Cle Elum plays at Warden on Friday.
Warden edged Goldendale 2-1 on Saturday.
