ELLENSBURG — For the second time in less than two weeks, Chase Staymates emerged as the late hero for East Valley on Saturday.
The 6-foot-8 sophomore scored the last two of his nine points with three seconds left to lift the Red Devils to a 44-43 comeback win over Ellensburg in CWAC boys basketball. EV trailed trailed by five at halftime.
Staymates also made a putback at the buzzer to knock off Eisenhower in late December.
Emmett Fenz scored 22 points for Ellensburg.
EAST VALLEY — Hooper 5, Esquivel 7, Field 9, Sluder 3, Kinlow 0, Tasker 7, Staymates 9, Locke 4.
ELLENSBURG — G. Fenz 8, Loen 0, Rogers 0, Andaya 6, Boast 5, Schmidt 0, Emmett Fenz 22, Lewis 2, Bennett 0.
East Valley 11 8 15 10 — 44
Ellensburg 8 16 8 11 — 43
Highlights: Nick Field (EV) 9 rebs; Teegan Hooper (EV) 8 rebs, 4 assts; E. Fenz (Ell) 7 rebs, 2 blks; Charlie Bennett (Ell) 7 rebs; Eli Lewis (Ell) 6 rebs.
PROSSER 67, GRANDVIEW 38: At Prosser, Koby McClure scored 22 points and the Mustangs held the Greyhounds to 11 points in the first half to stay unbeaten in CWAC play.
PROSSER — JJ Reyes 11, Koby McClure 22, Veloz 1, Kor. McClure 4, Hultburg 6, Bailey 9, Kevin Flores 14.
GRANDVIEW — Garza 7, Cameron Draculan 13, E. Armendariz 0, Dorsett 6, Fajardo 2, L. Armendariz 3, Jeffrey 0, Bentley 0, Magana 0, Cortez 7.
Prosser 15 13 19 20 — 67
Grandview 6 5 13 16 — 38
Prosser highlights: Koby McClure 4 3p.
CBBN
DAVIS 44, SUNNYSIDE 43: At Sunnyside, Cesar Hernandez totaled 15 points and made two free throws with 1.8 seconds remaining to help the Pirates (4-0, 8-4) hold off the Grizzlies (3-2, 5-8) to stay unbeaten in league play. Davis will host Eisenhower next Friday while Sunnyside travels to Wenatchee.
DAVIS — B. Lee Jr. 3, Garza 9, T. Lee 0, Sanchez 0, Stephenson 7, Cesar Hernandez 15, Anderson 9.
SUNNYSIDE — Briones 6, Ochoa 0, Garcia 5, Brent Maldonado 13, Saenz 7, Gurrola 0, D. Salinas 0, Cazares 8, R. Salinnas 4.
Davis 7 18 8 11 — 44
Sunnyside 10 12 10 11 — 43
MOSES LAKE 67, WEST VALLEY 64: At West Valley, Landen Birley scored a game-high 25 points for the Rams, who led by nine at halftime. They’ll travel to Eastmont next Friday.
MOSES LAKE — Joy 7, Kyson Thomas 15, Blaine Macdonald 23, Throneberry 0, Roylance 6, Byers 0, Carter Smith 16.
WEST VALLEY — Meluskey 7, Wright 0, Komstadius 9, May 0, Landen Birley 25, Kneisler 0, Parker Mills 16, Sadeddin 7.
Moses Lake 19 10 18 20 — 67
West Valley 26 12 13 13 — 64
WV highlights: Landen Birley 5 3p.
EWAC WEST
CLE ELUM 78, GRANGER 37: At Cle Elum, Joel Kelly recorded a double-double with 13 points and 18 rebounds while Jett Favero scored a team-high 18 points for the Warriors (5-0, 9-2).
GRANGER — No stats available.
CLE ELUM — Caleb Bogart 13, Najar 2, Luke Chafin 17, Joel Kelly 13, Johnson 8, Jett Favero 18, Williams 7.
Granger 16 7 9 5 — 37
Cle Elum 20 1 3 15 30 — 78
Cle Elum highlights: Kelly 18 rebs; Bogart 6 stls; Zach Johnson 12 rebs.
MABTON 47, KITTITAS 43: At Kittitas, Sam Vazquez netted 16 points and the Vikings rallied in the fourth quarter to erase a four-point deficit.
MABTON — Moreno 2, Sam Vazquez 16, Zavala 2, Armando Chavez 12, Birueta 2, Espinoza 8, An. Chavez 0, Cisneros 2, Calixto 3.
KITTITAS — Bare 3, Rosbach 4, Connor Coles 15, Varnum 1, Huber 7, Nathan Varnum 11, Carlson 2, Tamey 0, Villa 0.
Mabton 20 8 6 13 — 47
Kittitas 6 16 11 5 — 43
WHITE SWAN 76, GOLDENDALE 72: At Goldendale, Roger Valdez tallied 29 points and the Cougars held off a late comeback, buoyed by 25 points from Goldendale’s Eli Golding.
WHITE SWAN — Andre Lee 17, Gleason 0, Van Pelt 4, Roger Valdez 29, Haggerty 7, Hall 1, Bill 5, Willie Dittentholer 13.
GOLDENDALE — Smith 2, O’Leary 8, Dunbrovsky 0, Sherf 4, Samuel Bischoff 14, Eli Golding 25, Gilk 0, Josh Boe 11, Groves 1, Wilder 7.
White Swan 14 20 23 19 — 76
Goldendale 14 13 19 26 — 72
NONLEAGUE
ZILLAH 68, CONNELL 44: At Connell, freshman Dekker Van De Graaf hit four threes and scored 21 points to lead the Leopards to their seventh straight win.
ZILLAH — Aiden Garza 12, Sandoval 7, C. Favilla 3, Dekker Van De Graaf 21, B. Favilla 2, N. Navarre 5, Moore 2, John 2, Luke Navarre 14.
CONNELL — Keskitalo 5, Davis 3, Choi 2, Price 3, Lloyd 2, Riner 6, Chase 4, Li 0, Cade Clyde 19.
Zillah 19 19 17 13 — 68
Connell 13 9 11 11 — 44
TOPPENISH 62, KIONA-BENTON 46: At Benton City, Shane Rivera scored 27 points and Josh Perez knocked down four 3-pointers to lead the Wildcats to their seventh straight win.
TOPPENISH — Meyers 2, Mesplie 4, Josh Perez 18, Shane Rivera 27, Cisneros 2, Luna 2, Maldonado 0, Cortes 0, Sanchez 1, Hanson 0, Williams 0.
KI-BE — Mondragon 0, Kintner 4, Ramirez 0, Villarreal 0, Krisher 2, Covington 0, Hornfvedt 0, Ty Craven 22, Mercado 9, Messner 9, Wilson 0.
Toppenish 15 19 13 15 — 62
Ki-Be 12 7 13 14 — 46
Toppenish highlights: Josh Perez 4 3pt.
NACHES VALLEY 62, WAHLUKE 48: At Wahluke, Porter Abrams scored 10 of his 31 points in the fourth quarter and Jesse Benge grabbed 13 rebounds for the Rangers (8-4).
NACHES VALLEY — Benge 9, Mendoza 2, Vonderhulls 1, Jaden Zimmerman 10, Stevenson 0, Porter Abrams 31, Rowe 2, Mueller 3, Jewett 4.
WAHLUKE — Kasey 6, Diego 2, River 10, Orlando 23, Andrew 3, Jordan 5.
Naches Valley 14 14 16 18 — 62
Wahluke 14 13 7 15 — 49
Highlights: Porter Abrams 10 rebs; Jesse Benge 13 rebs, 4 assts; Levi Vonderhulls 7 rebs.
SUNNYSIDE CHRISTIAN 76, OAKESDALE 61: At Oakesdale, Cole Wagenaar canned six of his seven 3-pointers in the first half, made 10 of 11 free throws and scored 37 points as the fourth-ranked Knights improved to 8-2.
SUNNYSIDE CHRISTIAN — Duim 0, Jansen 0, Isaac De Boer 10, Dash Bosma 13, Buddy Smeenk 16, Cole Wagenaar 37.
OAKESDALE — Jackson Perry 24, Logan Henning 13, Will Lagers 14.
Sunnyside Chr. 20 22 13 21 — 76
Oakesdale 17 19 11 14 — 61
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Davis tops Grizzlies 65-58SUNNYSIDE — Trailing by four at halftime, Davis warmed up with 26 points in the third quarter and turned back Sunnyside 65-58 in a showdown of CBBN unbeatens on Saturday.
Esmeralda Galindo scored 10 of her 18 points in the pivotal period and grabbed 11 rebounds while teammate Shaela Allen-Greggs also had a double-double of 18 points and 12 boards for the fourth-ranked Pirates (4-0, 11-1), who host Eisenhower next Friday.
Lili Briones’ 12 points paced Sunnyside (4-1, 8-5), which has a trip to Wenatchee on Friday.
DAVIS — Johnson 6, Esmeralda Galindo 18, Carillo 0, Nugent 0, Campbell 2, Rodriguez 4, Hohner 0, Nevaeh Patterson 16, Shaela Allen-Greggs 18.
SUNNYSIDE — Fuentes 4, Gonzalez 4, Lopez 8, Carrizales 8, Amaro 0, Lili Briones 12, Maldonado 9, Butler 0, Aubrey Garza 11, Humphries 2.
Davis 13 13 26 13 — 65
Sunnyside 17 13 17 11 — 58
Highlights: Galindo (D) 11 rebs; Allen-Greggs (D) 12 rebs; Baylee Maldonado (S) 6 rebs, 5 assts.
EISENHOWER 79, EASTMONT 58: At Eisenhower, Mary Jones and Nevaeh Lopez combined for 47 points for the Cadets, who took control by holding Eastmont to two points in the second period. Eisenhower (3-1, 7-4) plays at Davis on Friday.
EASTMONT — Elizabeth Heinz 25, Bella Ottersetter 12, Began 8, Klinberg 7, Johnson 4, Weens 2, Clinton 0, Hady 0, Phythian 0.
EISENHOWER — Mary Jones 26, Nevaeh Lopez 21, Ariana Ramos 16, Gallegos 8, Ceballos 4, Frederick 2, Serna 2, Bryan 0, Espinoza 0, Littrell 0, Garza 0.
Eastmont 18 2 18 20 — 58
Eisenhower 24 15 15 25 — 79
WEST VALLEY 38, MOSES LAKE 35: At West Valley, Laiken Hill scored 15 of her 26 points to spark a 17-8 start in the first quarter for the Rams. Hill made all three of her 3-point attempts in the opening period and finished with eight steals for the Rams (2-2, 5-6), who play at Eastmont on Friday.
MOSES LAKE — McDonald 6, Voss 1, Kendall Reffett 13, Bischoff 6, Cox 5, Nighswenger 1, Char 0, Bond 3.
WEST VALLEY — Laiken Hill 26, Morford 0, Fries 0, Bell 4, Bremerman 5, Hatfield 0, White 0, McMurry 3.
Moses Lake 8 5 7 15 — 35
West Valley 17 8 4 9 — 38
Highlights: Hill 8 stls, 3-3 3p; Millea McMurray 10 rebs.
CWAC
PROSSER 57, GRANDVIEW 53: At Grandview, the fourth-ranked Mustangs made seven free throws in the fourth quarter and held on to beat the No. 7 Greyhounds.
Natalee Trevino had 10 points and 10 rebounds for Grandview (2-2, 6-6), which travels to Ephrata on Tuesday.
PROSSER — Groeneveld 2, Milanez 9, Cox 0, Ibarra 8, Lay’lee Dixon 12, Kambree Blair 11, Gomez 2, Phillips 9, Chavez 4.
GRANDVIEW — Cat Castro 16, Natalee Trevino 10, Jazmine Richey 15, Castilleja 6, D. Medina 2, Hamm 0, Benitez 4.
Prosser 13 17 16 11 — 57
Grandview 13 13 16 11 — 53
Highlights: Trevino 10 rebs; Richey 6 rebs, 4 stls; Amaya Benitez 4 stls.
ELLENSBURG 68, EAST VALLEY 28: At Ellensburg, Olivia Anderson pitched in 11 of her 23 points during the Bulldogs’ breakaway 23-7 surge in the third period. Ellensburg (5-0, 12-0) will conclude the first half of league play on Friday at Othello.
EAST VALLEY — Mya Alvarado 10, Trujillo 2, Goodell 3, Taylor 0, Mendoza 0, Garcia 0, Morrison 0, Hambly 3, Malmberg 2, Sylve 6, Lopez 2.
ELLENSBURG — Jones 0, Moffat 4, Leishman 4, Philip 9, Layne Rogel 14, Q. Rogel 8, Olivia Anderson 23, Ravet 0, Nemrow 2, Armstrong 0, Mahre 0, Marrs 4.
East Valley 6 8 7 7 — 28
Ellensburg 16 14 23 15 — 68
EWAC WEST
WHITE SWAN 48, GOLDENDALE 45: At Goldendale, Keegan Wolfsberger scored 11 of her 24 points in the fourth quarter to help rally the Cougars to their fifth straight win.
WHITE SWAN — Watlamet 6, Adams 3, Melanie Bass 13, Yallup 0, Trujillo 2, Keegan Wolfsberger 24, Madi 0.
GOLDENDALE — Bean 3, G. Gilliam 7, Casey 4, Berry 0, Bomberger 0, Brook Blain 14, Mackenzie Dahl 17.
White Swan 17 7 6 18 — 48
Goldendale 7 6 19 13 — 45
MABTON 49, KITTITAS 22: At Kittitas, the Vikings improved to 3-1 in league and 8-5 overall.
MABTON — Esme Sanchez 10, Chavez 2, Bonewell 4, Roettger 8, Ramirez 2, Moreno 0, Macedo 7, Galarza 4, Alana Zavala 12.
KITTITAS — Both 2, J. Blackmore 0, Harris 0, Faubion 0, K. Blackmore 0, Bare 1, Nash 0, Weekes 7, Cox 0, Wilson 4, Brown 4, Gay 0.
Mabton 17 6 10 16 — 49
Kittitas 7 5 8 2 — 22
Highlights: Aubree Brown (K) 12 rebs; Elysa Nash (K) 8 rebs.
CLE ELUM 53, GRANGER 16: At Granger, Nellie Nicholls collected 18 points, eight rebounds and four steals as the Warriors (4-1, 9-2) took sole possession of first place.
CLE ELUM — Kretschman 9, Smith 6, Singer 2, Nellie Nicholls 18, Hurley 0, Coleman 0, Gracie Glondo 12, Wallick 2, Ellison 4.
GRANGER — Unavailable.
Cle Elum 15 14 12 12 — 53
Granger 8 0 1 7 — 16
Highlights: Glondo 11 rebs, 3 stls; Nicholls 8 rebs, 4 stls.
NONLEAGUE
WAPATO 82, COLLEGE PLACE 59: At College Place, KK Bass fired in five 3-pointers and matched her season high with 33 points and freshman Deets Parrish pitched in four triples en route to a 22-point night for the Wolves (10-1).
WAPATO — Trinity Wheeler 18, Grunlose 0, Deets Parrish 22, Alvarado 2, Garza 2, Espinoza 5, KK Bass 33, Goudy 0, Gonzalez 0.
COLLEGE PLACE — Hill 4, Lu. Weaver 8, Le. Weaver 7, Andrews 2, Casagrande 6, Sumitrah Leavell 18, Schreindl 4, Adrienne Berube 10.
Wapato 21 19 29 13 — 82
College Place 15 15 17 12 — 59
Highlights: Wheeler 5 rebs, 8 stls; Parrish 5 assts, 8 stls; Bass 7 stls, 6 rebs.
TOPPENISH 70, KIONA-BENTON 17: At Kiona-Benton, Alvina Meninick netted nine of her 19 points in the first quarter and made three 3-pointers for the seventh-ranked Wildcats (9-2).
TOPPENISH — Alvina Meninick 19, McCord 5, Tati Camacho 18, Hill 8, Baker 5, Sanchez 2, Landa 2, Norman 3, Hurley 6, Kries-Huereca 2.
KIONA-BENTON — Gomez 2, Guevara 2, Berry 2, Yadi Gomez 11, Franco 0, Quinones 0, Andrade 0, Messner 0.
Toppenish 15 23 13 19 — 70
Kiona-Benton 7 1 5 4 — 17
NACHES VALLEY 59, WAHLUKE 25: At Wahluke, sophomore Maddy Jewett scored a career-high 35 points, giving NV’s school record of 38 a scare, and added eight rebounds and seven steals for the Rangers.
NACHES VALLEY — VanWagoner 0, Gooler 0, St. Martin 6, VanAmburg 9, Maddy Jewett 35, Kennedy 2, Clements 7.
WAHLUKE — Katrina 6, Andrea 6, Azeneth 3, Madison 3, Yulissa 4, Olga 2, Kylee 1.
Naches Valley 26 9 8 16 — 59
Wahluke 9 4 6 6 — 25
Highlights: Jewett 8 rebs, 7 stls; Kaitly VanAmburg 7 stls; Hannah Clements 12 rebs.
ZILLAH 56, CONNELL 27: At Connell, D’Ana Esquivel struck for 23 points with three 3-pointers and Alaina Garza scored eight of her 10 points in the first half for the Leopards.
ZILLAH — Oliver 8, Hicks 5, Johnston 1, D’Ana Esquivel 23, Alaina Garza 10, Gonzales 5, Walle 2, Jack 0, Salme 2.
CONNELL — Hales 4, Clyde 1, Jenks 6, Goodwin 8, Poulson 6, Townsend 2.
Zillah 19 15 11 11 — 56
Connell 4 13 0 10 — 27
Highlights: Talani Oliver 8 rebs, 3 stls, 3 assts; Esquivel 4 stls, 5 rebs.
ROYAL 46, LA SALLE 34: At Royal, Ella Craig and Ellie Bost netted 15 and 14 points, respectively, for the Lightning.
LA SALLE — Ellie Bost 14, Gaytan 2, Ella Craig 15, Gasseling 3, Brown 0, Trejo 0, Lopez-Trujillo 0.
ROYAL — Raegan 5, Kate 7, Randi 2, Kenia 14, Addi 5, Audrey 9, Jaylen 2, Haley 2.
La Salle 8 2 6 18 — 34
Royal 7 13 13 13 — 46
YAKAMA TRIBAL 46, GARFIELD-PALOUSE 40: At Yakama Tribal, Gwen Dawes netted 12 of her 14 points in the first half and Beth ScabbyRobe contributed 13 points and 10 rebounds as the Eagles improved to 10-1 with their eighth straight win.
GARFIELD-PALOUSE — Blumgren 3, Laughary 0, Cook 10, Flansburg 8, Beckner 3, Brantner 16.
YAKAMA TRIBAL — Sampson 5, Visaya 0, Andy 0, George 9, Stacona 3, Buck 2, Gwen Dawes 14, Beth ScabbyRobe 13.
Garfield-Palouse 10 8 9 13 — 40
Yakama Tribal 8 11 15 12 — 46
Highlights: ScabbyRobe 10 rebs.
WRESTLING
Top-Hi sweeps Gut CheckKENT — With 12 champions and a combined 596 points, it was an all-Toppenish show at Saturday’s Gut Check wrestling tournament at the ShoWare Center.
The two-day boys tournament drew 55 teams and the Wildcats piled up 303.5 points — more than twice the runner-up — with wins from Steve Romero (106), Adan Estrada (113), Justyce Zuniga (126), Marcos Torrez (138) and Josh Luna (195).
Ellensburg’s Francisco Ayala (160) and Granger’s Conan Northwind (182) were also champions.
In the 26-team girls tournament, Toppenish tallied 293 points with seven champions in Mia Zuniga (100), Sophia Torrez (105), Ruby Clark (135), MaryAnn Reyes (140), Isiah Alcala (145), Ruby Rodriguez-Rios (155) and Jocelyn Velasco (170).
East Valley’s Elizabet Garcia (110) and Wapato’s Lexie Garza (130) swept through their brackets as well.
BOYS
Top teams: Toppenish 303.5, Chiawana 138, Sumner 137. Locals: 7, Granger 95; 18, Ellensburg 68.5; 24, Naches Valley 51.5; 31, Prosser and Zillah 36; 43, East Valley 25; 49, Goldendale 9;
Local placers
106: 1, Steve Romero (T).
113: 1, Adan Estrada (T).
120: 6, Noah Rodriguez (T).
126: 1, Justyce Zuniga (T); 7, Jack Eylar (Ell).
132: 6, Jose Toscano (Gg); 8, Trenton Richie (Z).
138: 1, Marcos Torrez (T); 2, Ty Moore (NV).
145: 4, Kiyanno Zuniga (T); 7, Jose Gatica (T).
152: 2, Jermiah Zuniga (T); 3, Mitchell Helgert (NV).
160: 1, Francisco Ayala (Ell); 5, Cody Northwind (Gg).
170: 3, Armando John (T).
182: 1, Conan Northwind (Gg); 2, Kaiden Kintner (T); 7, Neo Medrano (Pro); 8, Aiden Ford (Z).
195: 1, Josh Luna (T).
220: 3, Darrell Leslie (T).
285: 3, Anthony Nava (T); 8. Jacob Marks (Pro).
GIRLS
Top teams: Toppenish 293, Othello 182, Curtis 125.5. Local: 12, East Valley 45; 15, Granger 41; 18, Wapato 29.
Local placers
100: 1, Mia Zuniga (T); 5, Emily Garcia (EV).
105: 1, Sophia Torrez (T); 3, Gabrielle Berger (Gg); 7, Mireya Buatista (EV).
110: 1, Elizabet Garcia (EV).
115: 6, Mayan Riojas (T).
120: 2, Natalie Pinon (T); 5, Vania Diego (T).
125: 2, Kendra Perez (T); 7, Brianna Arias (T).
130: 1, Lexie Garza (Wap); 3, Sara Ortega (T).
135: 1, Ruby Clark (T).
140: 1, MaryAnn Reyes (T).
145: 1, Isiah Alcala (T); 5, Sonia Mendoza (Gg).
155: 1, Ruby Rodriguez-Rios (T).
170: 1, Jocelyn Velasco (T).
190: 2, Makayla Torres (T).
235: 2, Charlene Underwood (T).
Kelso Girls
Top teams: White River 202, Yelm 158, Moses Lake 140. Locals: 9, Sunnyside 122.5; 13, Davis 112; 33, Eisenhower 67; 38, Grandview 63; 41, Zillah 55.5; 42, Goldendale 50.5.
Local placers
105: 3, Adelina Valencia (Su). 110: 5, Gracie Pham (D); 7, Jaazaniah Lustre (Z); 8, Emily Arreola (D). 130: 6, Kali Watson (Go). 145: 4, Deliliah Chavez (Su).
Kent-Meridian Boys
Top teams: Tahoma 245, Rogers 190.5, Orting 168.5. Locals: 5, Davis 126; 8, Eisenhower 98; 10, Ellensburg 88.
Local placers
113: 3, Jesus Alcala (D); 5-6, Frank Redfield (Ike). 120: 2, Jose Sanchez (D); 3, Tyler Bacon (Ell); 5-6, Francisco Sanchez (Ike). 126: 1, Will Chichenoff (Ike); 5-6, Leif Holmgren (Ell), Manuel Martinez (Ike). 132: 3, Isai Perez (D). 138: 2, Jose Olivera (E); 4, Jacob Alcala (D); 5-6, Konner Carlson (Ell). 152: 4, Luke Bayne (Ell). 170: 3, Finley Lorenz (Ell). 182: 5-6, Rigoberto Chavez (D). 285: 2, Miguel Galvez (D); 5-6, Canaan Gutierrez (Ike).
Cheney boys
Top teams: Wapato 188.5, Kennewick 164.5, Cheney 160.5. Local: 7, Grandview 134.
Local placers
113: 5, Jacob Benitez (G). 120: 3, Aiden Badonie (W). 126: 1, Evan Benitez (G). 132: 2, Christopher Garza Jr. (W); 5, Azel Gonzalez (G). 138: 4, Jose Leyva (W). 152: 3, Jace Delarosa (G). 170: 6, Alexis Paredes (W). 182: 6, Juan Rodriguez (G). 195: 1, Jorge Mendoza (W). 220: 4, Anthony Ramos (G); 6, Dominque McGee (W). 285: 3, Angel Leyva (W).
Cascade Boys
Top teams: Omak 254, Eastmont 169, Lake Roosevelt 134. Locals: 5, Naches Valley 72; 7, Cle Elum 50.5; 8, White Swan 49.
Local placers
106: 4, Arturo Espindola (WS); 5, Fermin Bueno (WS). 113: 3, Landon Batton (CE). 120: 5, Colin O’Cain (CE). 126: 4, Anthony Luton (WS). 152: 5, Miguel Gaut (NV). 160: 4, Gaige Camden (NV); 5, Fabian Garduno (WS); 6, Bodie Stonecipher (NV). 170: 2, Caige Coleman (NV); 3, Josiah Beiter (CE). 220: 3, Hunter Turley (NV). 285: 3, William Price (NV); 4, De’Angelo Sauceda (WS); 6, Anders White (CE).
BOYS SWIMMING
Kentridge Invitational
At King County Aquatic Center
Top teams: Mercer Island 639, Bellevue 512, Bainbridge 411.5. Local: Selah 43, Zillah 41.
Local highlights
200 medley relay: Selah (Ramirez, Strand, Peace, Hudson) 1:53.91, West Valley 1:54.01, East Valley 1:56.33.
200 free: Logan Jones (EV) 2:12.41, Otis Peace (Se) 2:15.20, Cayden Halverson (Se) 2:16.73.
200 IM: 8, Ian Muffet (Z) 2:03.70, Juan De Dios Ramirez (Se) 2:19.46, Robert Bjur (T) 2:36.93.
50 free: 7, Charles Hudson (Se) 21.82, Gabe Cardenas (WV) 24.99, Ryan Rossmeisl (WV) 25.02.
100 fly: Emiliano Zuniga (T) 59.79, Alex Alejo (EV) 1:00.24, Wyatt Anderson (WV) 1:04.49.
100 free: 11, Charles Hudson (Se) 49.18, Ryan Rossmeisl (WV) 54.98, Jake Brandt (EV) 56.83.
500 free: James Field (EV) 5:41.78, Alex Alejo (EV) 5:52.68, Eli Krueger (WV) 6:20.39.
200 free relay: Selah (Ramirez, Strand, Peace, Hudson) 1:37.78, West Valley 1:42.45, East Valley 1:44.72.
100 back: Juan De Dios Ramirez (Se) 1:03.58, Emiliano Zuniga (T) 1:04.00, Wyatt Anderson (WV) 1:05.22.
100 breast: 5, Ian Muffet (Z) 58.96, Gabe Cardenas (WV) 1:07.01, James Field (EV) 1:09.69.
400 free relay: Selah (Mullinax, Halverson, Palmer, Ozanich) 4:18.57.
