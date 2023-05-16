CONNELL — In a tense low-scoring duel when hits were few, Logan Stevenson made the most of his.
Locked in a 1-1 tie with Toppenish in the bottom of the sixth inning, the Naches Valley senior singled, stole second, took third on a pitch in the dirt and then scored the go-ahead run on an errant throw as the Rangers earned the SCAC district title with a 2-1 victory on Saturday.
Starter Andrew Boyer went six innings to get the hard-earned win with eight strikeouts and Landen Cuyle pitched a clean seventh for the save to send the Rangers into the Class 1A state playoffs with a 13-game winning streak.
Toppenish starter Julian Godina did his part, holding NV’s potent offense to four hits while striking out five.
Naches Valley (21-2) and Toppenish (17-5) will be joined by College Place, which defeated Kiona-Benton and Royal on Saturday to place third, in the 1A state tournament.
The Rangers received the No. 1 seed and will play No. 16 King’s Way Christian in a first-round game at Parker Faller Field at 1 p.m. on Saturday. The Wildcats, seeded No. 11, will travel to Tacoma to face No. 6 Deer Park at Foss High School at 1 p.m.
In Saturday’s earlier loser-out games, Royal beat La Salle 6-4.
Highlights: Julian Godina (T) 6 IP, 4 hits, 2 ER, 1 BB, 5 K; Luciano Cortez (T) 1-3, RBI; Andrew Boyer (NV) 6 IP, 3 hits, 1 ER, 4 BB, 8 K; Ty Moore (NV) 1-3, 3b, run; Logan Stevenson (NV) 1-3, run, sb, RBI; Landen Cuyle (NV) 1 IP, save, 0 hits, 1 K.
CWAC CROSSOVERS
GRANDVIEW 3, SHADLE PARK 2: At Shadle Park, Carlos Guillen pitched a four-hitter to lead the Greyhounds to the program’s first state berth since 1991.
Guillen was also 2-for-3 with a run scored and Hunter Varela had two RBI for Grandview, which scored two runs in the first inning and led the entire game.
The Greyhounds (10-12) have won three consecutive loser-out games and will join Selah in the 2A state tournament. The top-seeded Vikings will host No. 16 Steilacoom for a first-round game on Saturday at noon while Grandview, seeded No. 15, will play No. 2 Tumwater in Centralia at 1 p.m.
Highlights: Carlos Guillen 2-3, run, CG, 7 IP, 4 hits, 1 ER, 2 BB, 7 K; Hunter Varela 1-3, 2 RBI; Devin Paeschke RBI.
CLARKSTON 4, ELLENSBURG 0: At Ellensburg, the Bulldogs matched Clarkston’s five hits and drew four walks but could not cash in at Rotary Park, where the Bantams plated all four of their runs in the fifth inning.
Ty Estey pitched a complete game with seven strikeouts for Ellensburg, which ended its season at 16-7.
Highlights: Trace Green (C) 6.1 IP, 5 hits, 4 BB, 7 K, 1-2, run; Jackson Slagg (C) 1-3, run, 2 RBI; Ty Estey (E) CG, 7 IP, 5 hits, 2 ER, 1 BB, 7 K; Jonathan Rominger (E) 2-4, 2b.
EWAC DISTRICT
CLE ELUM 8, WARDEN 1: At Eisenhower, the Warriors avenged their first-round loss in the best possible way, clinching a state berth while ending Warden’s season in the third-place game.
Caleb Bogart went the full seven innings with no walks and seven strikeouts and Sam Dearing had three RBI for Cle Elum (22-2), which won three consecutive loser-out games to secure a second straight trip to the 2B state playoffs.
CE highlights: Caleb Bogart CG, 7 IP, 7 hits, 0 ER, 0 BB, 7 K, 1-2, 2b, 3 runs; Sam Dearing 2-2, 3 RBI; Glen Franklin 1-3, run, 2 RBI; Joel Kelly 1-2, 2 runs.
CLE ELUM 14, KITTITAS 0: At Eisenhower, Max Dearing pitched a four-hit shutout with 10 strikeouts and was 3-for-4 and scored three runs as the Warriors eliminated Kittitas in the early afternoon.
CE highlights: Max Dearing CG, 6 IP, 4 hits, 4 BB, 10 K, 3-4, 3 runs, RBI; Clay Titus 1-3, run, 3 RBI; Sam Dearing run, 2 RBI; Joel Kelly 1-2, run, 2 RBI; Koen Stagner run, 2 RBI.
SE 1B DISTRICT
SUNNYSIDE CHRISTIAN 14, NORTHPORT 2: Sawyer Jansen pitched five solid innings and Cole Wagenaar and Jack Bosma had three RBI apiece as the Knights qualified for the 1B state tournament.
Rykker Schilperoort pitched six innings in a 14-4 loser-out win over Odessa and was 2-for-3 with a double and RBI against Northport.
Sunnyside Christian and Riverside Christian will meet in a first-round game on Saturday at Mount Vernon High School at noon.
Highlights: Rykker Schilperoort 2-3, 2b, RBI; Isaac DeBoer 2-4; Dash Bosma 2-3, 2 RBI; Cole Wagenaar 1-3, 2b, 3 RBI; Clayton Smeenk 2-3, 2b, RBI; Adien Andringa 3-3, RBI; Jack Bosma 2-3, 3 RBI; Sawyer Jansen 5 IP, 3 hits, 4 BB, 5 K.
SOFTBALL
CWAC DISTRICT
SELAH 13, EPHRATA 2: At Ephrata, Dilynn Hite hit two home runs, including a grand slam, and finished with six RBI as the third-seeded Vikings rolled to a five-inning semifinal road victory on Saturday.
Avery Brewer threw a four-hitter with eight strikeouts and was 3-for-4 with a home run for Selah (14-8).
Highlights: Avery Brewer CG, 4 hits, 8 K, 3-4, HR, 2 runs, 2 RBI; Dilynn Hite 2-4, 2 HR, GS, 6 RBI; Lauren Thomas 2-4, 2 runs; Maddie Telles 2-3, RBI; Laci Ross 2-3, 2b, 2 runs; Ellie Urlacher 2-4, 2b, HR, 2 runs, 2 RBI; Kyra Ruddick 1-3, run, 2 RBI.
EAST VALLEY 12, PROSSER 1: At Othello, the Red Devils bounced back from a 9-5 semifinal loss to Othello with home runs from Tinley Taylor and Presley Weatherley. Madi Morrison threw a four-hitter in the loser-out game.
Weatherley had a home run and four RBI in both games for EV (14-8).
EV highlights: Madi Morrison CG, 5 IP, 4 hits, 0 ER, 1 BB, 5 K, 1-3, 2 runs; Presley Weatherley 2-2, 2b, HR, 2 runs, 4 RBI; Tinley Taylor 2-3, HR, 2 runs, 2 RBI; Tori Goodell 1-3, 2b, run; Tia Ramynke 1-3, 2b, RBI; Emma Hagler 2-2, 2 RBI.
SCAC WEST
NACHES VALLEY 14-17, WAPATO 2-2: At Wapato, Kyleigh Ross struck out six and doubled in the opener before going 3-for-3 in the second game for the Rangers, who finished a 6-0 run through the West Division.
Jaden Gunter went 4-for-4 with a triple and drove in four runs in Game 1 for Naches Valley (14-4).
NV highlights — Game 1: Kyleigh Ross 5 IP, 0 ER, 6 K, 0 BB, 2-3, 2b, 2 runs, RBI; Addilyn Van Wagoner 2-4, 2 runs, RBI; Jaden Gunter 4-4, 3b, 2 runs, 4 RBI; Ellie Bost 1-3, 2b, run, RBI; Juliette Marney 2-4, 2 RBI; Alaina Mallonee 2-3, 2b, 2 runs, RBI; Maddelyn Sartin 2-3, 2 runs, 2 RBI. Game 2: Ross 3-3, 2 2b, 3 runs, 3 RBI; VanWagoner 3-4, 3b, run, 2 RBI; Gunter 1-4, 2b, 2 runs, RBI; Bost 2-4, 2b, RBI; Mallonee 2-4, 2 RBI.
BOYS SOCCER
Pirates earn trip to stateWENATCHEE — A golden goal by Edwin Diaz gave Davis revenge for two losses to Eastmont and sent the Pirates to state for the first time since 2018.
Davis went to extra time in a loser-out game for the second straight match but this time avoided a penalty kick shootout, beating the co-league champs 3-2 on Saturday thanks to a goal by Diaz with less than a minute left in the first five-minute period. The Pirates had a chance to earn a share of the league title in their regular season finale at Eastmont, where coach Cristian Gonzalez said they played well enough to win in a 2-1 loss.
“I think they kind of had our number,” Gonzalez said. “I think beating them and beating Sunnyside again (Thursday) and gaining that momentum at the right time is really crucial.”
This time Davis jumped out to a 2-0 lead thanks to goals by Cipriano Acosta and Diaz before Edgar Leon buried a free kick in each half for the Wildcats. Gonzalez said the Pirates played with something to prove and looked locked in from the opening kickoff.
First half: 1, Davis, Cipriano Acosta (Ethan Rojas), 12:00; 2, Davis, Edwin Diaz, 20:00; 3, Eastmont, Edgar Leon, 30:00.
Second half: 4, Eastmont, Leon, 58:00.
Extra time: 5, Davis, Edwin Diaz, 5:00.
Saves: Alexander Capi (D) 5.
SCAC DISTRICT
HIGHLAND 2, WAHLUKE 1: At Royal City, Miguel Romero’s goal in the final minutes gave the Scotties a district title on Saturday and the next day the Scotties received a No. 4 seed for the 1A state tournament.
Perez assisted the game-winner and scored a first-half equalizer for Highland (18-2), which will host either Tonasket or King’s for a first-round match on Friday at 6 p.m.
In the third-place match with both teams advancing to state, Royal topped Connell 1-0.
First half: 1, Wahluke, Brian Herrera, 14:00; 2, Highland, Jose Perez (Jesus Esquivel), 29:00.
Second half: 3, Highland, Miguel Romero (Perez).
CWAC-GSL CROSSOVER
WEST VALLEY 3, SELAH 2 (5-4 SO): At West Valley, the Vikings overcame a one-goal deficit thanks to goals by Clayton Westfall and Caden McNett before giving up a goal late in regulation of a winner-to-state, loser-out crossover. Selah finished its season 10-10.
In Friday’s crossover, Pullman defeated Othello 2-1.
First half: 1, West Valley.
Second half: 2, Selah, Clayton Westfall, 68:00. 3, Selah, Caden McNett, 70:00.
Shootout: West Valley 5, Selah 4.
TRACK
Ellensburg sweeps CWAC titlesOTHELLO — Joshua Boast won three individual events and Ellensburg’s girls won seven track events as the Bulldogs swept the team titles at Saturday’s CWAC district meet at Huskie Stadium.
Boast captured both hurdle races and won the triple jump to add 30 points to Ellensburg’s winning tally of 168 in the boys meet.
Carsyn Arlt (100, 200) and Holly Fromherz (800, 1600) doubled up on the track and ran on the first-place 4x400 for Ellensburg’s girls, who scored 184 points.
The CWAC-GSL regional meet will be held at Ephrata on Friday.
BOYS
Team scores: Ellensburg 168, Ephrata 139, Selah 120, Prosser 95, East Valley 67, Grandview 40, Othello 25.
Local highlights
100: 1, Colton Magruder (Ell) 10.98. 200: 2, Colton Magruder (Ell) 22.86; 3, Isaac Ford (EV) 23.15; 4, Evin Ford (EV) 23.16. 400: 1, Evin Ford (EV) 50.69; 2, Dillon Lopes (S) 52.85; 3, Darius Andaya (Ell) 53.83. 800: 1, Chase Perez (Ell) 2:00.48; 3, Daniel Sullivan (Ell) 2:20.60. 1600: 1, Nicolas Spencer (S) 4:27.89; 3, Eric Swedin (S) 4:27.95. 3200: 1, Eric Swedin (S) 9:50.28; 2, Nicolas Spencer (S) 9:56.83; 3, Mystic Hammond (Ell) 9:58.89; 4, Nathan Shipley (S) 10:06.28.
110H: 1, Joshua Boast (Ell) 15.17; 4, Blake Smith (Ell) 17.94. 300H: 1, Joshua Boast (Ell) 40.28; 3, Caleb Williams (S) 44.84; 4, Blake Smith (Ell) 44.90. 4x100: 2, Ellensburg 43.50; 3, East Valley 43.58; 4, Prosser 44.66. 4x400: 2, East Valley 3:31.31; 3, Ellensburg 3:34.51; 4, Prosser 3:39.37.
Shot: 2, Titus Jeffrey (G) 48-2.5; 3, Luke Wolters (P) 45-10.5. Disc: 1, Trey Webb (P) 142-4; 2, Titus Jeffrey (G) 137-7; 4, Henry Joyce (Ell) 127-6. Jav: 1, Evan Kinley (S) 149-9; 2, Brennen Carey (P) 147-7; 3, Austin Garza (G) 145-6; 4, Carter Paeschke (G) 136-5. HJ: 2, James Hall (Ell) 5-8; 3, Evan Kinley (S) 5-6; 4, Kai McClure (P) 5-6. PV: 1, Adam Singer (Ell) 12-6; 2, Owen Moultray (S) 12-6; 4, Joshua Borchert (S) 11-0. LJ: 1, Isaac Ford (EV) 21-7; 2, Kai McClure (P) 20-0.25; 3, Neo Medrano (P) 18-9.25; 4, Dylan Garza (G) 18-7. TJ: 1, Joshua Boast (Ell) 42-1.5; 2, Neo Medrano (P) 41-0.75; 4, Darius Andaya (Ell) 38-0.5.
GIRLS
Team scores: Ellensburg 184, Selah 144.5, Prosser 120.5, Ephrata 89, Othello 71, East Valley 47, Grandview 39.
Local highlights
100: 1, Carsyn Arlt (Ell) 12.68; 3, Soleil Hoefer (P) 13.24; 4, Chelsea Cross (Ell) 13.31. 200: 1, Carsyn Arlt (Ell) 27.16; 2, Katharine Hudak (P) 28.18; 3, Olivia Sande (S) 28.24. 400: 1, Madison Huri (S) 1:02.46; 2, Brooke Seim (Ell) 1:02.94; 4, Sophie Blodgett (S) 1:04.70. 800: 1, Holly Fromherz (Ell) 2:24.89; 2, Isabella Escamilla (S) 2:27.79; 3, Elizabeth Norris (P) 2:28.07; 4, Alejandra Salcedo (S) 2:31.08. 1600: 1, Holly Fromherz (Ell) 5:36.61; 3, Elizabeth Norris (P) 5:46.12. 3200: 1, Rylee Leishman (Ell) 12:22.12; 3, June Nemrow (Ell) 12:41.88; 4, Emma Beachy (Ell) 12:48.34.
100H: 1, Yutong Liang (Ell) 17.35; 2, Julieanne Child (Ell) 18.08; 3, Isabella Martinez (P) 18.14. 300H: 1, Naomi Chavez (P) 49.39; 2, Brooklynne Sylve (EV) 49.48; 3, Yutong Liang (Ell) 51.62; 4, Jazmine Richey (G) 52.38. 4x100: 1, Prosser 51.45; 2, Ellensburg 51.50; 3, East Valley 52.58; 4, Selah 53.27. 4x200: 1, Prosser 1:51.57; 2, Grandview 1:51.80; 4, East Valley 1:53.06. 4x400: 1, Ellensburg 4:13.23; 2, Selah 4:14.35.
Shot: 4, Morgan Brown (EV) 30-10. Disc: 1, Allyson Garza (S) 104-3; 3, Faith Larsen (Ell) 103-3. Jav: 1, Avery Barnhart (P) 110-6; 2, Kieryann Mattson (S) 102-9; 3, Soleil Hoefer (P) 100-3; 4, Amaya Benitez (G) 94-2. HJ: 1, Payten Gill (S) 5-2; 2, Paige Sarett (S) 4-10; 4, Sailor Walker (Ell) 4-8. PV: 1, Clara Holmes (S) 9-6; 2, Amanda Peterson (G) 8-6; 3, Frances Valverde (Ell) 8-0. LJ: 1, Brooklynne Sylve (EV) 17-5.75; 2, Kambree Blair (P) 16-1.75; 3, Ava Medina (G) 16-0.5. TJ: 1, Jocelyn Newschwander (Ell) 32-10.5; 3, Kendra Groeneveld (P) 32-0.25; 4, Kendall Reinmuth (P) 31-0.5.
