Is Sunnyside deserving of its No. 1 ranking in Class 4A wrestling? Those in attendance at Saturday’s CBBN district championships might have a strong opinion on that.
The Grizzlies went above and beyond on the mats at Davis, more than doubling the score on the runner-up with a colossal 505.5 points and eight champions to earn the program’s fourth straight district title.
Most importantly and impressively, Sunnyside qualified 23 for next week’s 4A Region IV tournament at Hanford, the next step toward Mat Classic in Tacoma.
After scoring 406 and 435.5 points at district on their way to state runner-up finishes in 2022 and 2020, the Grizzlies not only had both finalists at 106, 113, 120, 170 and 285 pounds but also advanced two to regionals in five other weights.
Seniors Alejandro Fernandez and Mateo Armendariz led the way with their third district titles. Fernandez, a reigning state champion, cruised through the 132 bracket with two pins and a major decision while Armendariz didn’t allow a point en route to his third heavyweight CBBN title.
Jayden Jasso (106), Christopher Villanueva (145) and John Rendon (160) all repeated as district champions for Sunnyside.
Davis had two champions in sophomore Jacob Alcala (138) and senior Rigoberto Chavez (182) and the Pirates qualified seven for regional.
Eisenhower senior Will Chichenoff, who was a district runner-up as a freshman in 2020, won the 126 title by outscoring his three opponents 22-1. The Cadets advanced eight to Hanford.
Alcala earned a 4-2 win in overtime against Ike’s Jose Olivera in the 138 final.
Wenatchee, which was 5-1 in league duals, was second with 226 points and two champions.
The CBBN’s top five placers will join the top three from the Mid-Columbia Conference next week. Two-time defending state champion Chiawana, ranked fourth, won Saturday’s MCC district title with 391.5 points and five champions.
Team scores: Sunnyside 505.5, Wenatchee 226, Moses Lake 181, Eastmont 167.5, Eisenhower 163, Davis 158, West Valley 62.
CHAMPIONSHIP FINALS
106: Jayden Jasso (S) d. Zaiden Gonzalez (S), 4-3. 113: Samuel Valencia (S) d. William Madrigal (S), 8-6. 120: Stephen Maltos (S) p. Jesse Denson (S), 3:13. 126: Will Chichenoff (Ike) d. Bryan Madrigal (S), 5-0. 132: Alejandro Fernandez (S) md. Isai Perez (D), 13-3. 138: Jacob Alcala (D) d. Jose Olivera (Ike), 4-2 (OT). 145: Christopher Villanueva (S) d. Joshua Grubb (ML), 6-0. 152: Dayton Regan (ML) p. Trenton Miller (Wen), 2:52. 160: John Rendon (S) tf. Joseph Schuyleman (Wen), 15-0. 170: Edwin Puga (S) d. Kael Campos (S), 11-6. 182: Rigoberto Chavez (D) d. David Gutierrez (S), 17-10. 195: Evan Berdan (Wen) md. Ricardo Colunga (Ea), 10-0. 220: Jack Fluegge (Wen) p. Ashton Sanchez (ML), 0:12. 285: Mateo Armendariz (S) d. Luke Almaguer (S), for.
THIRD-FOURTH
106: Ian Garza (ML) p. Jake Shrader (Ea), 2:24. 113: Jose Sanchez (D) d. DeAngelo Negrete (Wen), 3-0. 120: Drayden Gaither (ML) d. Rudy Vivanco (Ea), 3-2. 126: Mesiah Valdez (S) d. Kannon Sanders (Wen), 11-5. 132: Rykker Schilperoort (S) d. Ian Anderson (ML), 3-1. 138: Bryant Witherington (Wen) d. Michael Prather (WV), for. 145: Kaden Vreeman (Ea) p. Adalberto Navarro (Ike), 1:45. 152: Samuel Gonzalez (S) p. Emilio Castro (S), 4:09. 160: Cody Byers (ML) d. Carmelo Reyes (S), 5-3. 170: Randy Binner (Ea) d. Malaki Town (ML), 6-3. 182: Emmanuel Gurrola (S) d. Luke Fluegge (Wen), 4-3. 195: Spencer Housden (Ea) p. Ariel Gonzalez (D), 4:59. 220: Daniel Machuca (Ike) d. Abraham Garcia-Vasquez (Ea), 6-1. 285: Miguel Angel Galvez (D) d. Akeakamai Paikuli (WV), 3-2.
Bulldogs send 14 to regionalELLENSBURG — While second-ranked Othello flexed its muscle at the top, Ellensburg still came away with an impressive performance at Saturday’s CWAC district championships.
The Bulldogs finished second to the Huskies with 304.5 points and qualified 14 wrestlers for the 2A Region IV tournament at East Valley in Spokane next week.
The top five placers earned a trip to Spokane with the No. 5 qualifiers needing to win a pigtail with the GSL No. 4 to enter the main draw.
Grandview was third with 199.5 points but led local teams with three champions. Ellensburg and Prosser had two each.
Team scores: Othello 474, Ellensburg 304.5, Grandview 199.5, Ephrata 192, Prosser 179.5, Selah 144, East Valley 96.5.
CHAMPIONSHIP FINALS
106: Alexis Hurtado (P) md. Christopher Garcia (O), 15-6. 113: Isaac Campos (O) d. Daniel Gonzalez (O), 5-1. 120: Mason Russell (O) p. Marcos Zuniga (O), 5:28. 126: Evan Benitez (G) md. Jack Eyler (Ell), 13-4. 132: Adriel Flores (O) d. Alexander Mendez (O), inj. 138: Julian Sanchez (G) d. Forrest Roylance (O), 6-4. 145: Camilo Mendez (O) d. John Dobie (EV), 6-1. 152: Francisco Ayala (Ell) d. Alonzo Lopez (Se), for. 160: Mario Lamas (S) p. Hudson Sager (Eph), 3:59. 170: Logan Stolen (Ell) p. Jaden Perez (O), 5:03. 182: Neo Medrano (P) p. Sean Davis (Ell), 1:44. 195: Terrill Freeman (O) d. Josue Solorio (O), for. 220: Anthony Ramos (G) d. Jaxon Utter (Ell), 4-3. 285: Jose Pelayo (Eph) p. Giovanni Love (O), 2:55.
THIRD-FOURTH
106: Lazarus Trevino (G) d. Braiden Stump (Eph), inj. 113: Zander Boyd (Eph) d. Peyton Miller (EV), 7-2. 120: Abel Acosta (P) p. Tyler Bacon (Ell), 1:39. 126: Moon Thompson (Se) d. Anthony Abundiz (O), 11-4. 132: Memo Abundez (Se) d. Ryder Suemori (Ell), 9-6. 138: Logan Myers (P) d. Samuel Gonzalez (S), 5-2. 145: Nelson Barragan (Eph) p. Andres Deleon (O), 4:23. 152: Jace Delarosa (G) d. Colin Attaway (EV), 7-2. 160: Alex Anderson (P) d. Jesus Bonilla (O), 5-2. 170: Breck Hammond (Ell) p. Juan Rodriguez (G), 2:45. 182: Kase Montgomery (Ell) d. Brandon Garza (O), inj. 195: Antonny Quintero (Eph) p. Cade Femrite (Ell), 2:09. 220: Anthony Solorio (O) d. Chase Bugni (S), 4-2. 285: Jacob Thomas Marks (P) d. Enrique Valle (G), 3-2.
10 champions for Top-HiWAPATO — With 10 champions and five weights that featured both its finalists, Toppenish took care of business at Saturday’s SCAC West sub-regional tournament.
The Wildcats rolled up 456 points with Wapato second with 225.
The state’s top-ranked team for all classes, Toppenish will now prepare to host the 1A Region III tournament on Feb. 11. This will include qualifiers from the SCAC East held Saturday at Royal.
Team scores: Toppenish 456, Wapato 225, Zillah 169.5, Naches Valley 127.5.
CHAMPIONSHIP FINALS
106: Steve Romero (T) p. Leonel Lustre (Z), 1:18. 113: Adan Estrada (T) p. Cameron Fonseca (W), 0:41. 120: Ryan Vader (Z) d. Aiden Badonie (W), 12-9. 126: Justyce Zuniga (T) p. Christopher Garza Jr. (W), 4:36. 132: Raul Sanchez III (W) d. Jorge Espinoza (Z), 4-2. 138: Marcos Torrez (T) d. Ruben Rios (T), for. 145: Kiyanno Zuniga (T) d. Jose Gatica (T), for. 152: Jermiah Zuniga (T) d. Zeb Piel (T), for. 160: Mitchell Helgert (NV) d. Seth Ordaz (T), 6-5. 170: Armando John (T) d. Fabricio Alvarez (T), for. 182: Kaiden Kintner (T) p. Jorge Mendoza (W), 3:29. 195: Aiden Ford (Z) d. Josh Luna (T), 5-4. 220: Darrell Leslie (T) tf. Hunter Turley (NV), 18-3. 285: Anthony Nava (T) d. Miguel Camacho (T), for.
THIRD-FOURTH
106: Wyatt Gutierrez (NV) tf. Jayden Vazquez (W), 16-0. 113: Jessiah Rodarte (T) d. Hunter Blanchard (NV), 7-4. 120: Noah Rodriguez (T) d. Brant Clark (T), for. 126: David Venancio (T), no fourth. 132: Gavin George (NV) d. Trenton Richie (Z), 2-0. 138: Wade Tynan (Z) p. Jose Garfias (W), 0:42. 145: Ty Moore (NV) p. Jaden Wesselius (Z), 2:36. 152: Noe Hinojosa (Z) tf. Juan Placencia (W), 16-0. 160: Juan Hunter Gomez (W) d. Teodoro Rios (T), 10-8. 170: Caige Coleman (NV) d. Alexis Paredes (W), 4-3. 182: Adam Garcia (T) md. Titus Begay (W), 12-2. 195: Hassen Benedicto (W) p. Cain Morfin (T), 1:56. 220: Caleb Wertenberger (Z) p. David Gonzalez (T), 2:28. 285: Angel Leyva (W) p. William Price (NV), 3:51.
Spartans second at EWACGRANGER — Four champions led Granger to second place behind Warden at Friday’s EWAC district championships.
The Spartans tallied 190 points and Kittitas was second with 153 and two champions.
The 2B Region II tournament next week at Highland will feature qualifiers from District 5 and 6.
Team scores: Warden 226.5, Granger 190, Kittitas 153, Burbank 113, White Swan 88, Cle Elum 77, Goldendale 72, Highland 68, Mabton 65, River View 36.
CHAMPIONSHIP FINALS
106: Gio Castro (War) p. Arturo Espindola (WS), 1:25. 113: Carter Katz (Bur) p. Landon Batton (CE), 3:53. 120: Isaac Rodriguez (Mab) p. Manny Canales (War), 3:48. 126: Devin Boone (Bur) d. Adrian Alvarez (Gr), 10-3. 132: Angel Cruz (War) tf. Angel Estrada (H), 16-1. 138: Jose Toscano (Gr) p. Matthew Gray (Go), 2:04. 145: Fabian Cisneros (Gr) md. Jonathan Marin (K), 9-0. 152: Josiah Skindzier (K) p. Fabian Garduno (WS), 3:17. 160: Cody Northwind (Gr) p. Simon Jones (K), 0:35. 170: Thomas Sheeley (K) d. Josiah Beiter (CE), 2-1. 182: Conan Northwind (Gr) p. Birch Verdino (RV), 0:30. 195: Valentin Juarez (War) p. Gabriel Serna (War), 3:52. 220: Travis Sloan (Bur) p. Hans Miles (RV), 2:54. 285: Anthony Contreras (War) d. Andres White (CE).
GIRLS WRESTLING
Nine champs for Toppenish girlsSELAH — Toppenish’s girls, ranked second in the nation, took an impressive first step in the postseason with nine champions at Saturday’s Class 2A-1A-2B District 5 wrestling tournament.
The Wildcats amassed 530 points and advanced 19 to the 2A-1A-2B Region III tournament at Warden on Feb. 11. Toppenish had both finalists at 125 and 140 pounds.
Grandview placed third in the 19-team field with 210 points while Granger and Goldendale tied for fifth with 110 points.
The top eight finishers at each weight qualified for a regional spot in Warden.
Team scores: Toppenish 530, Othello 411, Grandview 210, Warden 152, Goldendale 110, Granger 110, Prosser 103, Zillah 102, East Valley 78, Naches Valley 68, Mabton 49, River View 47, Wapato 46, Ellensburg 40, Selah 37.5, Burbank 27, Kittitas 13, White Swan 9, Highland 2.
CHAMPIONSHIP FINALS
100: Mia Zuniga (T) p. Esperanza Alejandre (Z), 1:11. 105: Sophia Torrez (T) p. Alexis Huff (NV), 1:54. 110: Adalyne Montiel (T) d. Jaazaniah Lustre (Z), 6-1. 115: Jada Hernandez (War) p. Elizabet Garcia (EV), 4:13. 120: Vania Diego (T) p. Jayde Coleman (NV), 1:36. 125: Kendra Perez (T) p. Natalie Pinon (T), 3:11. 130: Lexie Garza (Wap) d. Kali Watson (Go), inj. 135: Lucy Giles (Oth) p. Madison Kiemele (Go), 4:16. 140: Ruby Clark (T) d. MaryAnn Reyes (T), inj. 145: Sonia Mendoza (Grg) p. Kiara Haertling (Oth), 1:52. 155: Ruby Rodriguez-Rios (T) p. Selena Martinez (P), 0:35. 170: Jocelyn Velasco (T) p. Sailor Walker (Ell), 3:56. 190: Elia Velasquez (Oth) d. Makayla Torres (T), inj. 235: Charlene Underwood (T) p. Leslie Gutierrez (P), 2:45.
THIRD-FOURTH
100: Alona Castro (War) p. Naraiah Guzman (Oth), 4:41. 105: Gabrielle Berger (Grg) d. Mireya Buatista (EV), 8-2. 110: Brianalee Martinez (War) p. Kiara Torres (Grg), 2:46. 115: Grace Rocha (O) d. Dannika Escamilla (War), 10-4. 120: Kimberly Madrigal (Gr) p. Yareli Garcia (Z), 0:51. 125: Jordan Kiemele (Go) p. Kadyen Anderson (RV), 1:29. 130: Sara Ortega (T) p. Marsha Gomez (Oth), 2:34. 135: Ashley Cruz-Bustamante (Grd) p. Zeyli Reyna (Mab), 2:26. 140: Nayeli Leal (Oth) d. Angela Monday (Oth), 4-3. 145: Jadira Perez (Oth) p. Anahi Yanez Morales (Grd), 2:14. 155: Bethsabee Juarez (T) p. Emily Osorio (Grd), 3:10. 170: Thalia Gallegos (Oth) p. Violeta Viridiana Zaragoza (Mab), 1:30. 190: Ihanna Perez (Grd) p. Sofia Tivar (Grd), 1:26. 235: Alejandria Espindola (Oth) d. Ariana Rivas (T), 2-0.
Grizzlies win CBBN titleSUNNYSIDE — With four champions and 271 points, Sunnyside’s girls knocked off top-ranked Moses Lake to capture the CBBN district title on its home mats.
The Grizzlies qualified 10 wrestlers for the 4A Region IV tournament on Feb. 11 at Hanford. The top three from the CBBN will join the top five from the Mid-Columbia Conference and Greater Spokane League.
Davis had two champions and also advanced 10 to Hanford. The Pirates finished third with 202 points.
Eisenhower and West Valley also had two champions.
Team scores: Sunnyside 271, Moses Lake 217.5, Davis 202, Eisenhower 123, West Valley 64, Eastmont 60.
CHAMPIONSHIP FINALS
100: Savannah Espinoza (D) d. Jhaile Guzman (ML), 5-3. 105: Gisel Trevino (D) p. Nyellie Martinez (ML), 1:42. 110: Alexxus Ramos (S) d. Gracie Pham (D), for. 115: Ashley Dayana Naranjo (ML) d. Brianna Martinez (ML), for. 120: Reese Prescott (ML) p. Gloria Diaz (Ea), 3:36. 125: Sydney Masengale (WV) p. Haliyah Yanez (D), 3:05. 130: Bianca Johnson (ML) p. Vivianna Daniel (S), 0:36. 135: Delilah Chavez (S) p. LaKailey Rodriguez (ML), 2:41. 140: Alyssa Lee (Ike) p. Emma Beltran (S), 5:36. 145: Aiyana Marquez (WV) p. Kathryn Pugh (ML), 2:44. 155: Shealynn Spino (Ike) p. Gabriella Sanchez (D), 3:43. 170: Katelyn Rodriguez (ML) d. Shawnnastasia Jackson (WV), 6-3. 190: Jeanette Cortes (S) p. Gianna Sowers (D), 0:21. 235: Esmeralda Lares (S) p. Miriam Baeza (ML), 0:51.
THIRD-FOURTH
100: Adelina Valencia (S) p. Danica Torres (S), 1:59. 105: Celeste Castillo-Orteaga (S) p. Gelena Cabrera-Zaragoza (S), 3:48. 110: Emily Arreola (D) p. Alyssa Chavez (S), 1:56. 115: Brooke Farias (S) md. Eva Calistro (D), 14-1. 120: Miranda Marquez (Ike) p. Mia Ramos (Ike), 3:07. 125: Jazmine Wallace (D), no fourth. 130: Gabriela Vela (ML) md. Edith Benitez (Ike), 9-0. 135: Alina Colunga (Ea) p. Rihanna Chavez (D), 1:55. 140: Jackie Chavez (D) p. Sophia Zesati (S), 4:58. 145: Destiny Burnett (Ea) p. Monica Cortez-Rosas (S), 0:39. 155: Melanni Suerez (D) d. Rosa Martinez (Ike), for. 170: Vanessa Morales (Ike) d. Alicia Martinez (S), 6-4. 190: Leylah Chavez (S) p. Alizah Gutierrez (Ike), 0:55. 235: No match.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Ike girls surge awayEAST WENATCHEE — After battling through three consecutive games that were decided by one possession, Eisenhower’s girls finally got a bit of a breather on Saturday.
Surging away with a 23-point third quarter, the Cadets defeated Eastmont 68-54 to solidify their hold on third place in the CBBN.
Senior Mary Jones led the way with a game-high 18 points and Ayana Gallegos (12) and Nevaeh Lopez (11) also reached double figures for Eisenhower heading into the final week of the regular season.
Leading up to Saturday’s win, the Cadets lost one-point decisions to Sunnyside (52-51) and Moses Lake (38-37) and beat West Valley (45-43).
Eisenhower moved to 6-4 in league and 10-7 overall and will host Davis on Friday and travel to Wenatchee on Saturday.
The first round of district play will be on Feb. 14.
In Saturday’s boys game, Eastmont defeated Eisenhower 96-64. The Wildcats moved into a second-place tie with West Valley at 7-3.
EISENHOWER — Mary Jones 18, Ayana Gallegos 12, Nevaeh Lopez 11, Ramos 8, Serna 8, Ceballos 7, Davis 4, Ramirez 0, Espinoza 0, Garza 0, Frederick 0, Littrell 0, Bryan 0.
EASTMONT — Elizabeth Heinz 16, Emma Began 12, Noli Johnson 10, Weems 8, Otterstetter 4, Noel 0, Klinkenberg 0, Schmutzler 0, Heimbigner 0, Clinton 0, Phythian 0.
Eisenhower 19 8 23 18 — 68
Eastmont 15 6 13 19 — 54
BOYS SWIMMING
Cardenas on to 4A stateMOSES LAKE — West Valley junior Gabe Cardenas placed second in the 100-yard breaststroke to earn a trip to state at Saturday’s CBBN district swimming and diving championships.
Cardenas clocked a season-best 1:04.89. The top two placers qualified for the 4A state meet in Federal Way on Feb. 17-18.
West Valley junior Ryan Rossmeisl was third in the 200 free and fourth in the 100 free with season bests of 1:58.73 and 53.28. He also anchored the Rams to third in the 200 free relay.
Team scores: Wenatchee 552, Moses Lake 541, Eastmont 278, West Valley 221, Davis 110, Eisenhower 94.
Local highlights
200 medley relay: 4, West Valley (Rossmeisl, G. Cardenas, L. Cardenas, Krueger) 1:55.89; 5, Eisenhower 2:07.67; 6, Davis 2:10.16.
200 free: 3, Ryan Rossmeisl (WV) 1:58.73; 8, Eli Krueger (WV) 2:18.65.
200 IM: 8, Caleb Magalei (Ike) 2:49.49.
50 free: 6, Gabe Cardenas (WV) 24.58.
100 fly: 6, Avery Strom (D) 1:13.08.
100 free: 4, Ryan Rossmeisl (WV) 53.28.
500 free: 8, Eli Krueger (WV) 6:16.89.
200 free relay: 3, West Valley (G. Cardenas, L. Cardenas, Goin, Rossmeisl) 1:44.44.
100 back: 7, Jhostin Cervantes (Ike) 1:11.85.
100 breast: 2, Gabe Cardenas (WV) 1:04.89; 8, Luke Cardenas (WV) 1:14.87.
400 free relay: 4, West Valley (Krueger, Goin, Webster, Tidrick) 4:32.92; 5, Davis 4:55.51.
