Isabela Alvarado and Caden Casteel got their first cracks at the elite flights at the Sunfair Invitational on Saturday and came away with a familiar thoughts shared by many before them.
Wish I had placed higher, but at least I ran fast on a tough course.
Alvarado, Eisenhower’s senior leader, came very close to liking her finishing place much better but settled for a highly credible runner-up at the 49th annual cross country event at Franklin Park. But her time — 29 seconds faster than last year here — brought a warm smile of satisfaction.
Casteel, the junior front-runner for West Valley’s second-ranked boys, was a bit miffed at his sixth-place run in the boys race. But it, too, was a big chunk better than a year ago with a 42-second Sunfair personal best.
Even with a reduced field, caused by teams shying away from the region’s recent penchant for air-quality issues, it was a loaded field for teams and a for showcase Portland’s Lincoln High, which was at the front of every flight leading up the elites, which were won by Lincoln’s Samy Anderson in 15 minutes, 20 seconds and Issaquah’s Katherine Yahn in 18:48.
The girls elite final was the best race of the day as Yahn, Alvarado and Lincoln’s Keira Saavedra ran as a trio at the front for 21/2 miles. Yahn made a move on the final hill up to Chestnut Ave., and while Alvarado covered the move they dropped Saavedra. On the downhill stretch of the final loop, Yahn made another move and Alvarado finally relented.
Alvarado, who was second in last year’s sixth flight, clocked 18:53 in the 80-degree heat.
“I’m a little disappointed in myself because I have good speed for a finish,” she said. “I wanted to win the race but I also wanted my first sub-19 and I got that, so at least that’s a win. It was fun with the three of us racing together for so long. It was a different person leading each of the downhills during the first two miles and that was good motivation.”
Yahn was sixth at last year’s 4A state cross country meet and she ran 10:43 for 3,200 meters last spring. West Valley’s Katie Murdock was seventh in 20:30.
Casteel, who won last week’s Bellevue Invitational, ran 16:13 in the boys race — well below his fifth-place run in last year’s sixth flight as a sophomore. But he didn’t go with the early leaders and couldn’t close the gap.
“This isn’t my best course, a flatter one is what I prefer,” he explained. “But I needed to keep up with the front of the pack earlier. I kind of fell off and didn’t get under 16 (minutes). We run our district race here and I’m looking forward to running faster then.”
Eisenhower’s Nathan Johnson was eighth in 16:26, over a minute faster than last year.
West Valley and Eisenhower have their final league meet on Oct. 18 in Wenatchee followed by the CBBN district races at Franklin Park on Oct. 27.
— Scott Spruill
BOYS
Team scores: Lincoln 7, Lewis & Clark 24, Issaquah 24, West Valley 27, Lakes 34, Eagle 41, Richland 49, Eisenhower 62, Eastmont 63.
Elite race: Samy Anderson (Lincoln) 15:20, Evan Bruce (LC) 15:28, Zander Trevino (Lakes) 15:38, Reid Headrick (Medical Lake) 15:51, Andrew Ringert (Eagle) 16:01, Caden Casteel (WV) 16:13, Brennen Rickey (Issaquah) 16:16, Nathan Johnson (Ike) 16:26, Jace Woodard (Richland) 16:50.
Top locals from flights: Emil Miller (WV) 16:45, Boden Alderson (WV) 16:52, Oscar Lopez (Ike) 16:54, Max Hutton (WV) 16:57, Eli Roberts (WV) 17:09, Elijah Krueger (WV) 17:20, Charlie Naught (WV) 17:29, Ethan Connell (WV) 17:30.
GIRLS
Team scores: Lincoln 9, Eagle 18, Issaquah 29, West Valley 30, Eisenhower 42, Medical Lake 42, Eastmont 51, Lakes 54.
Elite race: Katherine Yahn (Isaaquah) 18:48, Isabela Alvarado (Ike) 18:53, Keira Saavedra (Lincoln) 19:18, Kayla Ramsey (Medical Lake) 19:28, Elizabeth Baruch (Eagle) 19:59, Morgan Thompson (Kennewick) 20:07, Katie Murdock (WV) 20:30, Hannah Mikkelsen (Eastmont) 21:07.
Top locals from flights: Skye Stenehjem (WV) 20:43, Nicole Murdock (WV) 21:16, Rebecca Darwood (WV) 21:28, Margo Fillmore (WV) 21:28, Katherine Mickelson (Ike) 21:37, Sherlyn Perales (Ike) 21:39, Natasha Kalombo (WV) 22:40, Allie Grange (WV) 22:51.
GIRLS SOCCER
CBBN
EISENHOWER 3, DAVIS 2: At Davis, junior Esperanza Haro knocked in the game winner in the final minutes for the Cadets on Saturday.
Isabella Diehm scored the first two goals for the Cadets (2-3 league, 3-5 overall) and Nevaeh Lopez had two assists, including setting up Haro for the winner.
Vanessa Lugo-Solorio assisted on Davis’ first tally and scored the second, knotting the match at 2-2 in the 51st minute.
First half: 1, Ike, Isabella Diehm (Alexia Lee), 15:00; 2, Davis, Nataly Pacheco (Vanessa Lugo-Solorio), 17:00.
Second half: 3, Ike, Diehm (Nevaeh Lopez), 49:00; 4, Davis, Lugo-Solorio, 51:00; 5, Ike, Esperanza Haro (Lopez), 80:00.
Saves: Vanessa Tellez (E) 2, Davis 4.
WEST VALLEY 8, EASTMONT 1: At West Valley, the Rams exploded for six goals in the second half to extend their unbeaten streak to seven matches.
Kendall Moore, Jes Lizotte and Ashlyn Valdovinos all scored two goals each for West Valley.
First half: 1, WV, Jes Lizotte (Kaitlyn Rudick), 3:00; 2, WV, Kendall Moore (Ashlyn Valdovinos), 31:00.
Second half: 3, WV, Rudick, 45:00; 4, WV, Lizotte (Valdovinos, 46:00; 5, WV, Moore, 60:00; 6, WV, Valdovinos (Gigi Doucette), 61:00; 7, WV, Valdovinos, 65:00; 8 WV, Ava Emelko (Moore), 72:00; 9, Eastmont, 78:00.
CWAC
EAST VALLEY 2, ELLENSBURG 1 (OT): At East Valley, the Red Devils found a way to beat Ellensburg and senior goalkeeper Reagan Messner just in time to stay unbeaten.
Shannah Mellick’s sliding cross set up Eveyanna Townsend’s goal with two minutes left in regulation, and Mellick’s 19th goal of the season gave East Valley another win. The Red Devils hit the crossbar multiple times as they created plenty of goalscoring chances throughout the match.
But Ellensburg goalkeeper Reagan Messner made 15 saves and Jamison Philip scored off a corner from Hailey Smith to give the Bulldogs a lead they held for nearly 60 minutes.
First half: 1, Ellensburg, Jamison Philip (Hailey Smith), 19:00.
Second half: 2, East Valley, Eveyanna Townsend, 78:00.
Extra time: 3, East Valley, Shannah Mellick, 88:00.
GRANDVIEW 3, EPHRATA 1: At Grandview, Alejandra Sanchez scored two goals for the Greyhounds, who pulled away from a 1-1 tie at halftime.
In other action Saturday, Othello defeated Selah 2-0.
First half: 1, Grandview, Alejandra Sanchez (Amy Morales), 12:00; 2, Ephrata, Dalanie Killinger, 30:00.
Second half: 3, Grandview, Brandy Martinez, 43:00; 4, Grandview, Alejandra Sanchez, 49:00.
Saves: Alivia Hellas (E) 7, Anessaa Olivarez (G) 3.
VOLLEYBALL
NONLEAGUE
DAVIS 3, GRANDVIEW 2: At Grandview, the Pirates battled back for a 25-19, 20-25, 24-26, 25-16, 15-13 victory.
Davis highlights: Kailey Willsey 20-20 serving, 7 kills, 2 pp, 14 digs, 9 blocks, 1 assist; Litzy Carillo 14-15 serving, 2 aces, 4 kills, 9 digs, 1 block; Camryn Birch 11-15 serving, 5 aces, 5 kills, 2 digs, 4 blocks, 1 assist; Kathleen Velasquez 16-17 serving, 5 aces, 2 kills, 3 digs, 2 blocks, 14 assists; Sally Gargus 8-9 serving, 1 ace, 2 kills, 1 pp, 5 digs, 3 blocks, 5 assists; Rose Pineda 19-20 serving, 5 aces, 5 pp, 3 digs; Sienna Kerrigan 1 kill, 1 block, 2 digs.
Grandview highlights: Jazmine Richey 8 kills; Natalie Copeland 8 kills; Natalie Trevino 9 kills; Sienna Black 7 kills; Mía Sanchez 32 assists.
LA SALLE 3, TRI-CITIES PREP 0: At Pasco, Tatum Marang and Kaylee Wheeler totaled 11 kills each for the Lightning in a 25-18, 25-21, 25-20 sweep that extended its win streak to eight.
La Salle highlights: Tatum Marang 11 kills, 2 aces, 4 blocks, 6 digs; Kaylee Wheeler 11 kills, ace, 2 blocks, 9 digs; Makia Wheeler 2 aces, 25 assists, 6 digs; Anelisa Ramirez 3 kills, ace, 2 digs; Natalia Valladares 3 aces, 5 digs; Angeles Torres 5 digs, ace.
CROSS COUNTRY
Apple Ridge Invitational
BOYS
Team scores: Royal 54, Naches Valley 60, College Place 61, Quincy 94, Connell 136, Highland 287.
District course winner: Jio Herrera (CP) 16:38. Top locals: 2, Quinn Jones (NV) 17:15; 3, Sean Henrikson (Goldendale) 17:47; 6, Hazen Jacob (Wapato) 18:19; 7, Raymond Holycross (Go) 18:24; 9, Nathaniel Powell (NV) 18:29; 10, Orlando Isiordia (Granger) 18:29. Figure 8 winner: Jeonatan Dircio (Royal) 17:27.
GIRLS
Team scores: Naches Valley 16, Royal 38, Quincy 101, College Place 111.
District course winner: Diana Camargo (Wapato) 18:46. Top locals: 2, Brooke Miles (NV) 19:28; 3, Katrina Feriante (NV) 20:33; 5, Allison Smith (NV) 21:20; 6, Betzabeth Zaragosa (Wap) 21:26. Figure 8 winner: Taryn Huck (NV) 19:13.
GIRLS SWIMMING
At Selah
Team scores: Pullman 101, Selah 51; Pullman 101, East Valley 7; Pullman 101, Naches Valley 12.
Local highlights
200 medley relay: Selah 2:08.05. 200 free: Aubrey Sanchez (EV) 2:16.81. 200 IM: Hannah Rees (S) 2:50.24. 50 free: Izzy Vick (S) 25.39. 100 fly: Izzy Vick (S) 1:06.44. 100 free: Gabi Young (S) 1:06.41. 500 free: Elise Ozanich (S) 6:26.96. 200 free relay: Selah 1:53.77. 100 back: Lilli Koehne (NV) 1:10.46. 100 breast: Genesis Espinoza-Coleman (S) 1:26.32. 400 free relay: Selah 4:45.92.
