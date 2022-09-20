We’re still two months away from the state volleyball tournaments, but there’s already a stout favorite for the Class 1A trophy.
Chelan became the first 1A school to win the big-school SunDome Volleyball Festival on Saturday, defeating West Valley in the championship final of the 32-team tournament.
After rolling through its pool play at 6-0, the Goats had to dig deep in the top-seeded bracket to make their history. Chelan faced Ellensburg in the quarterfinals and needed three sets, winning 20-25, 26-24, 15-9, and the same happened in the semifinals with a 19-25, 25-20, 18-16 win over Kamiakin.
In the championship final, Chelan topped West Valley 25-15, 26-24.
The Rams also went 6-0 in their pool, swept Kennewick in the quarterfinals and then fought by CBBN rival Wenatchee in the semifinals, 15-25, 26-24, 15-10.
For the day, Kennedy Webb and Lily Kinloch amassed 51 and 50 kills, respectively, Emily Strong collected 55 digs for the Rams, who have won the SunDome title six times in its 19-year history. WV resumes CBBN play on Tuesday hosting Wenatchee.
After falling to Chelan, Ellensburg defeated Lakeside in a consolation round. Selah was second in its pool to Kamiakin and captured the second-seeded bracket, beating Lynden in the final.
POOL PLAY
Pool 1: Ellensburg 4-2, Burlington-Edison 4-2, Chiawana 3-3, Ferris 1-5.
Pool 2: Wenatchee 6-0, Mountain View 3-3, Lewiston 3-3, Pasco 0-6.
Pool 3: Kennewick 5-1, Mark Morris 4-2, Sedro-Woolley 3-3, Eisenhower 0-6.
Pool 4: Lakeside 5-1, Snohomish 4-2, Hermiston 3-3, Prosser 0-6.
Pool 5: Kamiakin 4-2, Selah 4-2, North Kitsap 4-2, Cedarcrest 0-6.
Pool 6: Kelso 6-0, Richland 4-2, Davis 1-5, King’s 1-5.
Pool 7: West Valley 6-0, Lynden 4-2, Lewis & Clark 2-4, Southridge 0-6.
Pool 8: Chelan 6-0, Shadle Park 3-3, Sunnyside 2-4, East Valley 1-5.
BRACKET PLAY
No. 1 seeds — Championship: Chelan d. West Valley 25-15, 26-24. Semifinals: Chelan d. Kamiakin 19-25, 25-20, 18-16; West Valley d. Wenatchee 15-25, 26-24, 15-10. Quarterfinals: Chelan d. Ellensburg 20-25, 26-24, 15-9; West Valley d. Kennewick 25-13, 25-14; Wenatchee d. Lakeside 25-8, 25-13; Kamiakin d. Kelso 25-15, 26-24.
No. 2 seeds — Final: Selah d. Lynden 25-18, 20-25, 18-16. Semifinals: Selah d. Snohomish 25-20, 25-15; Lynden d. Burlington-Edison 25-17, 26-28, 15-13. Quarterfinals: Selah d. Mark Morris 25-20, 25-20; Lynden d. Mountain View 26-24, 25-13; Snohomish d. Shadle Park 25-11, 25-16; Burlington-Edison d. Richland 25-23, 25-15.
No. 3 seeds — Final: Sedro-Woolley d. North Kitsap 26-24, 25-15. Semifinals: Sedro-Woolley d. Hermiston 24-26, 25-15, 15-10; North Kitsap d. Chiawana 25-19, 25-21. Quarterfinals: Sedro-Woolley d. Lewis & Clark 26-24, 19-25, 18-16; North Kitsap d. Davis 25-20, 25-18; Hermiston d. Sunnyside 15-25, 25-22, 15-9; Chiawana d. Lewiston 16-25, 25-22, 15-13.
No. 4 seeds — Final: Ferris d. Southridge 25-20, 25-8. Semifinals: Ferris d. Prosser 25-17, 25-12; Southridge d. East Valley 25-17, 25-14. Quarterfinals: Ferris d. Cedarcrest 25-19, 25-20; Southridge d. King’s 27-25, 25-18; East Valley d. Pasco 25-20, 25-13; Prosser d. Eisenhower 25-21, 25-20.
West Valley highlights: Kennedy Webb 51 kills, 36 digs, 11 aces; Lily Kinloch 50 kills, 44 digs, 8 aces; Kaitlyn Leaverton 24 kills, 4 blocks, 3 aces; Lexi Barbee 140 assists, 6 aces, 18 digs; Emily Strong 55 digs, 9 aces.
GRANDVIEW 3, WAPATO 0: At Wapato, the Greyhounds rolled to a 25-9, 25-20, 25-14 sweep, led by 11 kills and five aces by Natalie Copeland. Mia Sanchez added 30 assists and five digs for Grandview.
Grandview highlights: Mia Sanchez 30 assists, 5 digs; Natalie Copeland 11 kills, 5 aces; Natalee Trevino 5 digs, 2 blocks, 4 aces; Jazmine Richey 5 kills, 9 digs; Sienna Black 6 kills; Annabelle Alvarez 9 digs; Amaya Benitez 10 digs.
FOOTBALL
Ellensburg tops Selah 38-13SELAH — Since giving up 48 points on opening night, Ellensburg’s defense has been nothing like that.
And the wins have come as a result.
Following up on last week’s 6-0 shutout victory in double overtime over Davis, the Bulldogs held Selah to negative yards on the ground and rode Colton Magruder’s five touchdowns to a 38-13 win Saturday afternoon at Karl Graf Stadium.
In its CWAC opener, Ellensburg set the tone quickly as senior Kyle Frick had two sacks that staggered Selah possessions in the first half, which included an interception by Adam Singer and fumble recovery by Logan Stolen.
While the defense was revved up, so was the offense.
Magruder, a sophomore who punched in the lone score last week against Davis, bulled in for touchdowns on four of Ellensburg’s first five possessions, including two that were set up by the defensive takeaways.
With a 28-7 lead at the break, Magruder got his fifth touchdown on a 27-yard dash early in the third quarter. He had only 28 yards at halftime but finished with 89 on 15 carries.
Selah could not get anything going on the ground and with the sacks and tackles-for-loss the Vikings were held to minus-6 yards. For the day, Selah gained 146 of its 173 total yards on two plays — a pair of touchdown passes from Colton Shea to Caden McNett that covered 72 and 74 yards.
Ellensburg quarterback Joe Bugni completed 15 of 22 passes for 93 yards and he ran for 40 yards. With 56 yards from Tate Taylor mixed in, the Bulldogs rolled up 216 rushing yards.
Ellensburg 6 22 7 3 — 38
Selah 0 7 0 6 — 13
Ell — Colton Magruder 1 run (pass failed)
Ell — Magruder 5 run (Darius Andaya pass from Joe Bugni)
Ell — Magruder 2 run (Jesse Munguia kick)
Ell — Magruder 1 run (Munguia kick)
Selah — Caden McNett 72 pass from Colton Shea (Shea kick)
Ell — Magruder 27 run (Munguia kick)
Ell — FG Munguia 27
Selah — McNett 74 pass from Shea (kick blocked)
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Ellensburg, Magruder 15-89, Tate Taylor 13-56, Bugni 10-40, Andaya 4-19, Logan Stolen 2-11, Emmett Hoyt 1-3, Team 1-(minus 3). Selah, Shea 5-6, Eli Jensen 1-6, Westfall 8-(minus 1), Jimy Lee 1-(minus 1), Team 1-(minus 2), Kinley 1-(minus 7), Dylan Hawkins 1-(minus 7).
PASSING — Ellensburg, Bugni 15-22-0-93, Selah, Shea 5-10-1-168, Evan Kinley 2-6-0-11.
RECEIVING — Ellensburg, Josh Boast 4-52, Hoyt 4-13, Andaya 3-20, Magruder 3-12, Taylor 1-(minus 4). Selah, McNett 2-146, Clayton McMillin 2-15, Westfall 2-9, Tyson Grams 1-9.
CROSS COUNTRY
Vikings second at Apple RidgeNACHES HEIGHTS — Eric Swedin and Nicolas Spencer won their respective races and led Selah’s boys to second place in the 16-team Apple Ridge Run Invitational on Saturday.
Swedin covered his three-mile course in 14 minutes, 52 seconds to win by over a minute and Spencer clocked 15:19 on his course. The 16th annual meet uses three courses.
Ellensburg’s girls finished third behind two 4A schools with Holly Fromherz winning on the third course in 19:28.
Apple Ridge Run will host its small-school meet on Oct. 1.
• West Valley’s boys won the Gold varsity division at the Fort Steilacoom Invitational in south Tacoma, edging Mead by three points with sophomore Boden Alderson leading the way. Eisenhower’s Isabella Alvarado was eighth in the girls race in 19:07.
• At the Wenatchee Invitational, Naches Valley’s girls placed third with Wapato’s Diana Camargo and NV’s Brooke Miles finishing second and fourth, respectively.
BOYS
Team scores: Pasco 49, Selah 51, Moses Lake 82, Ephrata 89, Lynden 97, Kamiakin 122, Walla Walla 173, West Valley 187, East Valley 214, Ellensburg 245, Kennewick 277, Davis 387, Othello 406, Prosser 406, Grandview 437, Highland 490.
Local highlights
Course 1: 1, Eric Swedin (Se) 14:52; 4, Baysam Ruiz (Davis) 16:44; 9, Asa Norman (Davis) 17:14; 14, Trevor Thomas (Pro) 17:26; 15, Moon Thompson (Se) 17:29. Course 2: 1, Nicolas Spencer (Se) 15:19; 4, Chase Perez (Ell) 16:28; 14, Mac Steele (Ell) 17:09; 15, Joseph Fromherz (Ell) 17:16. Course 3: 2, Nathan Shipley (Se) 16:35; 3, Benjamin Michael (Se) 16:45; 4, Ethan Smith (EV) 16:50; 10, Cole Cleaver (WV) 18:08.
GIRLS
Team scores: Moses Lake 33, Kamiakin 41, Ellensburg 47, Selah 65, Lynden 135, Kennewick 142, West Valley 145, Ephrata 148, Chiawana 173, East Valley 184, Walla Walla 207, Pasco 218, Prosser 223, Davis 225, Othello 243, Highland 338.
Course 1: 3, Emma Beachy (Ell) 20:07; 4, Isabella Escamilla (Se) 20:10; 5, Mallory Keller (Ell) 20:27; 10, Sophia Carrillo (Davis) 21:30; 11, Elizabeth Norris (Pro) 21:34. Course 2: 2, June Nemrow (Ell) 19:28; 6, Yutong Liang (Ell) 20:43; 9, Avery Goetz (Se) 21:14; 14, Sage Andersen (WV) 21:48; 15, Eva Herion (Ell) 21:48. Course 3: 1, Holly Fromherz (Ell) 19:28; 7, Rylee Leishman (Ell) 20:39; 11, Kieryann Mattson (Se) 21:27; 14, Jozi Eller (Se) 21:51.
Fort Steilacoom Invite
Boys Gold varsity: 10, Boden Alderson (WV) 16:16; 14, Caden Casteel (WV) 16:23; 20, Nathan Johnson (Ike) 16:31; 21, Max Hutton (WV) 16:35; 27, Emil Miller (WV) 16:52.
Girls Gold varsity: 8, Isabela Alvarado (Ike) 19:07; 21, Olive Clark (Ike) 19:45; 27, Nicole Murdock (WV) 20:09; 32, Skye Stenehjem (WV) 20:22; 40, Sherlyn Perales (Ike) 20:48.
Wenatchee Invite
Boys: 12, Quinn Jones (NV) 17:21. Girls: 2, Diana Camargo (Wapato) 19:12; 4, Brooke Miles (NV) 19:37; 10, Taryn Huck (NV) 20:26; 15, Katrina Feriante (NV) 20:56; 19, Allison Smith (NV) 21:20.
GIRLS SOCCER
CBBN
WEST VALLEY 2, DAVIS 0: At West Valley, Kendall Moore scored and assisted Aubrey Lizotte’s goal while Taylor Poor made two saves to preserve the shutout in the Rams’ conference opener. West Valley moved to 2-1-1 overall and will play at Wenatchee on Tuesday.
In other conference action, Wenatchee beat Sunnyside 7-0 and Eastmont defeated Moses Lake 4-1.
First half: 1, WV, Aubrey Lizotte (Kendall Moore), 32:00; 2, WV, Moore, 38:00.
Second half: None.
Saves: Davis 17; Taylor Poor (WV) 2.
CWAC
EAST VALLEY 2, GRANDVIEW 0: At Grandview, Shannah Mellick scored twice to keep the Red Devils unbeaten and bring her season total to 11 goals. Grandview’s Anessa Olivarez made 10 saves and East Valley’s two goalkeepers combined for four saves to preserve the shutout. Grandview is scheduled to travel to Prosser and East Valley’s set to host Selah on Tuesday.
First half: 1, East Valley, Shannah Mellick, 22:00; 2, East Valley, Mellick (Jarisley Sanchez), 30:00.
Second half: No goals.
Saves: Giselle Uriostegui (EV) 2, Kate Ketcham (EV) 2; Anessa Olivarez (G) 10.
NONLEAGUE
TOPPENISH 12, WHITE SWAN 1: At Toppenish, Jasmine Gonzalez scored five goals, including three in the first 20 minutes, and Suzette Feil scored the first goal in White Swan soccer history.
In other matches Saturday, Bear Creek beat La Salle 6-1 and Okanogan edged Cle Elum 1-0.
First half: 1, Toppenish, Jasmine Gonzalez, 4:00; 2, Toppenish, J. Gonzalez, 7:00; 3, Toppenish, Miranda Maravilla, 7:00; 4, Toppenish, Aleena Gonzalez, 9:00; 5, Toppenish, J. Gonzalez, 18:00; 6, Toppenish, Diana Lustre, 28:00; 7, Toppenish, J. Gonzalez, 30:00.
Second half: 8, Toppenish, J. Gonzalez, 42:00; 9, Toppenish, Maravilla, 43:00; 10, Toppenish, Jada Ramirez, 59:00; 11, White Swan, Suzette Feil, 64:00; 12, Toppenish, Esmeralda Ramos, 70:00; 13, Toppenish, Sandra Martinez, 75:00.
WAPATO 2, GRANGER 1: At Granger, the Wolves knocked in the winner in the 76th minute.
First half: 1, Wapato, 6:00; 2, Granger, Kamila Herrera (PK), 12:00.
Second half: 2, Wapato, 76:00.
Saves: Paoky Sandoval (G) 6, Wapato 5.
GIRLS SWIMMING
CWAC
At Prosser
Team scores: Ellensburg 56, Selah 52, Grandview 17, Prosser 13, East Valley 12, Naches Valley 10, Toppenish 8, Cle Elum 2.
200 medley relay: Selah (Goin, Young, Vick, Strand) 2:07.51, Grandview 2:11.84, Ellensburg 2:14.32.
200 free: Izzy Vick (S) 2:20.10, Ellianna Fredrickson (Ell) 2:24.27, Riley Goin (S) 2:24.60.
200 IM: Aubrey Sanchez (EV) 2:34.00, Macey Holloway (Ell) 2:44.64, Ebony Mireles (G) 2:47.60.
50 free: Emily Holt (Ell) 27.44, Joslyn Rice (Ell) 28.72, Elise Ozanich (S) 29.13.
100 fly: Melissa Zuniga (T) 1:09.60, Faithe Miller (P) 1:13.94, Macey Holloway (Ell) 1:16.17.
100 free: Izzy Vick (S) 57.84, Lilli Koehne (NV) 1:04.14, Ila Child (Ell) 1:04.42.
500 free: Aubrey Sanchez (EV) 6:14.84, Elise Ozanich (S) 6:24.54, Ellianna Fredrickson (Ell) 6:34.55.
200 free relay: Selah (Young, Cavanaugh, Strand, Vick) 1:53.62, Ellensburg 1:54.95, Grandview 1:58.97.
100 back: Lilli Koehne (NV) 1:11.81, Ila Child (Ell) 1:17.76, Lisel Keller (Ell) 1:18.65.
100 breast: Jedida Alvarez (G) 1:20.28, Gabi Young (S) 1:23.32.
400 free relay: Ellensburg (Holloway, Keller, Fredrickson, Holt) 4:20.01, Selah 4:32.55, Grandview 4:32.59.
SLOWPITCH
NONLEAGUE
WEST VALLEY 12-13, WALLA WALLA 2-10: At Walla Walla, Haley Betterton hit three doubles in the opener and Linnea Butler homered in the second game with three hits and three runs scored for the Rams on Monday.
WV highlights — Game 1: Haley Betterton 3-4, 3 2b, run, 2 RBI; Linnea Butler 1-3, run, 2 RBI; B Lindstrom 2-3, 2 runs, 2 RBI; Hannah Betterton 2-2, run, 2 RBI, 6 IP, 2 ER, 3K. Game 2: Linnea Butler 3-4, HR, 3 runs, RBI; Leah Statler 2-4, 2b, run, RBI; Ryder Prather 3-4, run, 3 RBI; Samantha Ostriem 3-4, run, 2 RBI.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.