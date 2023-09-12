TENINO — Early deficits don’t seem to bother Zillah’s dynamic offense.
The Leopards fell behind by two touchdowns this week before roaring back and eventually holding off Tenino for a 34-32 win Saturday afternoon. Quarterback Jayden Salme threw for 181 yards and ran for two scores, and Alex Martinez carried the ball 23 times for 121 yards, including what turned out to be the game-winning touchdown with 9:07 left in the fourth quarter.
Zillah’s defense came up with a key stop on Tenino’s late two-point conversion attempt to seal the second straight win for the Leopards, who beat Ellensburg 14-13 after Bulldogs running back Colton Magruder ran for a touchdown on his first play from scrimmage. This week the Leopards gave up 300 yards passing, but they did enough in the second half to allow the offense to erase a six-point halftime deficit.
Nakea John caught eight passes for 69 yards and also ran for a five-yard touchdown in the second quarter.
A difficult schedule becomes even tougher next week, when three-time 1A champion No. 1 Royal visits Zillah.
Zillah 7 7 13 7 — 34
Tenino 14 6 6 6 — 32
TEN — Austin Gonia 64 pass from Cody Strawn (2pt good)
TEN — Jack Burkhardt 12 pass from Gonia (kick failed)
ZIL — Jayden Salme 2 run (kick)
TEN — Burkhardt 70 pass from Strawn (kick failed)
ZIL — Nakea John 5 run (kick)
ZIL — Salme 4 run (kick failed)
TEN — Burkhardts 39 pass from Strawn (kick failed)
ZIL — Salme 1 run (kick)
ZIL — Alex Martinez 3 run (kick)
TEN — Michael Vassar 21 pass from Strawn (2pt failed)
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Zillah, Martinez 23-121. Tenino, Vassar 20-71.
PASSING — Zillah, Salme 18-24-181. Tenino, Strawn 9-13-288.
RECEIVING — Zillah, John 8-69. Tenino, Burkhardt 5-152, Gonia 4-127.
West Valley holds off Federal WayGrowing pains continued to slow down West Valley’s offense in a rare Saturday afternoon game against visiting Federal Way.
The Rams’ defense stepped up to keep them unbeaten, shutting out the Eagles after halftime for a 21-14 win. Neither team scored in the second half until the final play, when Ronald Klippert picked up Federal Way’s last desperate lateral attempt and returned it 12 yards for a touchdown.
Dalton Hargraves opened the scoring in senior quarterback Cael Swenson’s first start with a 26-yard completion. He tallied another touchdown on a two-yard pass to Devyn Ortiz, and a fake field goal pass from Seth Woodcock to Sam Summers put the Rams ahead for good.
Their defense bent but didn’t break, even coming away with a crucial interception in its own territory as Federal Way tried to make the comeback.
West Valley (2-0) will begin its CBBN schedule next Friday at unbeaten Davis.
Federal Way 7 7 0 0 — 14
West Valley 7 8 0 6 — 21
WV — Dalton Hargraves 26 pass from Cael Swenson (Nolan Armenta kick)
FW — Austin May 54 pass from Andy Cortez (kick good)
FW — Anthony Toomer 22 pass from Cortez (kick good)
WV — Devyn Ortiz 2 pass from Swenson (Sam Summers pass from Seth Woodcock)
WV — Ronald Klippert 12 fumble return
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — AJ Kelly-Nash 12-79, Devin Anciso 14-76, Antonio Barajas 5-42, Cael Swenson 5-8, Cam Chavez 1-(minus-1).
PASSING — Swenson 15-28-0-123.
RECEIVING — Hargraves 2-67, Woodcock 6-34, Klippert 2-15, Summers 2-6, Ortiz 1-1, Barajas 2-0.
GIRLS SOCCER
Nonleague
EAST VALLEY 3, WEST VALLEY 1: At East Valley, Eveyanna Townsend tallied a pair of first-half goals to keep the Red Devils perfect through three matches against Big 9 opponents. Laiken Hill scored one late for West Valley.
First half: 1, EV, Eveyanna Townsend (Lilliana Byers), 10:00; 2, EV, Townsend (Shannah Mellick), 23:00.
Second half: 3, EV, Byers, 50:00; 4, WV, Laiken Hill, 80:00.
Saves: Gracyn Cantrell (WV) 5, Lillian Anderson (WV) 6; Kate Ketcham (EV) 3.
COLUMBIA RIVER 3, SELAH 2: At Vancouver, Madison Huri and Kennedy Cobb scored for the Vikings in their first loss of the season against the defending 2A champions.
First half: 1, CR, 3:00; 2, Selah, Madison Huri (Adley Franklin), 33:00.
Second half: 3, CR, 44:00; 4, CR, 55:00; 5, Selah, Kennedy Cobb (Huri), 61:00.
PROSSER 13, COLLEGE PLACE 1: At Prosser, Arianna Martin scored four goals while Soleil Hoefer and Arabella Taylor added two each for the Mustangs, who led 12-0 at half.
First half: 1, Prosser, Soleil Hoefer (Valeria Moreno), 4:00; 2, Prosser, Hoefer (Arabella Taylor), 6:00; 3, Prosser, own goal, 8:00; 4, Prosser, Taylor (Payton Baudrau) 18:00; 5, Prosser, Karen Villegas (Free Kick), 22:00; 6, Prosser, Arianna Martin (Emma Merrick), 24:00; 7, Prosser, Martin (Alexa Halfmoon), 27:00; 8, Prosser, Deidra Phillips (Tessa Halfmoon), 32:00; 9, Prosser, T. Halfmoon (Martin) 34:00; 10, Prosser, Martin (A. Halfmoon) 35:00; 11, Prosser, Martin (Kammie Dunkin) 38:00; 12, Prosser, Baudrau (T. Halfmoon) 40:00.
Second half: 13, College Place, Charley Amick, 60:00; 14, Prosser, Taylor (Zuley Mendoza), 78:00.
GRANDVIEW 19, WAPATO 0: At Grandview, Amalia Carranza scored in the first and 80th minutes, plus three other goals in between to lead the Greyhounds to a decisive nonleague win.
First half: 1, Grandview, Amalia Carranza (Sarai Perez), 1:00; 2, Grandview, Carranza, 3:00. 3, Grandview, Lynette Grimaldi (Myles Armendariz), 6:00; 4, Grandview, Carranza, 9:00; 5, Grandview, Samantha Correa, 12:00; 6, Grandview, Natalia Yanetsko, 15:00; 7, Grandview, Correa, 19:00; 8, Grandview, Amy Morales, 21:00; 9, Grandview, Morales (Carranza), 25:00; 10, Grandview, Natalia Yanetsko, 30:00; 11, Grandview, Correa, 33:00; 12, Grandview, Francely Robles, 34:00; 13, Grandview, Miya López, 38:00.
Second half: 14, Grandview, Geselle Razo, 43:00; 15, Grandview, Yanetsko, 50:00; 16, Grandview, Carranza, 56:00; 17, Grandview, Morales, 70:00; 18, Grandview, Morales, 78:00; 19, Grandview, Carranza, 80:00.
Saves: Anabel B (W) 15; Gabby Ledesma (G) 0.
HIGHLAND 0, KALAMA 0: At Highland, senior goalkeeper Ashlee McIlrath made five saves to help the Scotties earn a draw against the team they lost to in last year’s third-place match.
First half: No goals.
Second half: No goals.
Saves: Kalama 4; Ashlee McIlrath (H) 5.
ZILLAH 6, GRANGER 1: At Zillah, Addison Johnston scored five times to lead the Leopards to their first win of the season.
In other nonleague action on Saturday, Davis lost 4-0 at Battle Ground.
First half: 1, Zillah, Addison Johnston, 17:00; 2, Zillah, Johnston, 36:00.
Second half: 3, Johnston, 50:00; 4, Granger, 54:00; 5, Zillah, Johnston (PK), 62:00; 6, Zillah, Johnston, 70:00; 7, Zillah, Michell Carranza, 75:00.
VOLLEYBALL
Nonleague PROSSER 3, TRI-CITIES PREP 2: At Tri-Cities Prep, the Mustangs rallied for a 22-25, 26-24, 20-25, 25-18, 15-12 win.
Prosser highlights: Lay’lee Dixon 18 kills, 4 blks, 6 perfect passes, ace; Herbie Wright 13 kills, 15 digs, blk, ace; Kennedy Bailey 12 kills, 2 blks; Hannah Sonnichsen 3 aces, 11 digs; Ally Denny 12 digs, 6 pp; Keelyn Cox 12 digs.
CLE ELUM 3, BURBANK 2: At Burbank, Gwen Ellison led the Warriors with 13 kills and 19 digs as they rallied for a 25-27, 25-19, 25-27, 25-19, 15-4 win. Megan Garcia added seven kills and 14 digs for Cle Elum, which will play at Goldendale next Tuesday.
CE highlights: Gwen Ellison 13 kills, 19 digs; Megan Garcia 7 kills, 14 digs.
CROSS COUNTRY
Ellensburg Invitational Relays
Local highlights (1.5 miles) — Boys: 1. Raymond Holycross (Gol) 8:58; 2. Vicente Medelez (Zil) 8:58; 3. Brendan Kramer (Gra) 9:08; 4. Tysen Reed (Zil) 9:12; 5. Andrew Berger (LS) 9:17. Girls: 1. Emma Meagher (Gol) 10:56; 2. Elsa Emmans (High) 11:12; 4. Marina Hernandez (Zil) 11:56; 5. Kiley Marquis (EV) 12:08.
Runner’s Soul XC Fest At Hermiston, Ore.
Local highlights (5K) — Boys: 2. Boden Alderson (WV) 16:26.71; 5. Caden Casteel (WV) 16:44.48. Girls: 1. Nicole Murdock (WV) 19:58.08; 3. Skye Stenehjem (WV) 20;15.17; 4. Zoey Moon (WV) 20:25.07.
Sun Burn Invitational
At Sunnyside
Winners (5K) — Boys: Andrew Garcia (Sun) 17:25.14; Girls: Katharine Hudak (Pro) 24:58.93.
SWIMMING
Prosser Aquatic Center
Team scores: Selah 48, Grandview 45, Ellensburg 31, Prosser 27, East Valley 17, Cle Elum 2.
Individual results — 200 medley relay: 1. Grandview (Ebony Mireles, Jedida Alvarez, Phaengha, Alyssa Van Tress) 2:08.3. 200 free: 1. Macey Holloway (Ell) 2:14.88. 200 IM: 1. Aubrey Sanchez (EV) 2:28.72. 50 free: 1. Mireles (G) 27.86. 100 fly: 1. Holloway (E) 1:11.01. 100 free: 1. Mireles (G) 1:03.66. 500 free: 1. Elise Ozanich (S) 6:25.25. 200 free relay: 1. Grandview (Van Tress, Phaengpha, Mireles, Alvarez). 100 back: 1. Myers (S) 1:13.06. 100 breast: 1. Alvarez (G) 1:16.27. 400 free relay: 1. Ellensburg (Ellianna Fredrickson, Isabel Schneider, Cheyenne Shewell, Holloway) 4:21.67.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.