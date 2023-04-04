Led by Joshua Boast’s victory in the triple jump and runner-up placers in five other events, Ellensburg’s boys captured the team title at Saturday’s 49th annual Don Holder Relays at Zaepfel Stadium.
Contending with stout winds throughout the day, the Bulldogs amassed 94 points as Boast ran on both of Ellensburg’s second-place 4x100 and 4x400 relays and added a third-place finish in the long jump.
Eisenhower’s boys had four winners in Liam Parker (pole vault), Aiden Waddle (300 hurdles), Nathan Johnson (steeplechase) and the 4x100. Selah’s Eric Swedin won the 1,600, Zillah was first in the 4x400, and Davis junior Blake Garza won the high jump in his track debut.
Ellensburg was the top local team in the girls meet, placing third behind Richland and La Grande, Ore. As with Boast, the Bulldogs got their win in the triple jump with sophomore Jocelyn Newschwander.
The Cadets got wins from Isabela Alvarado (1,600) and Mary Mickelson (discus), and other local winners included Selah’s Madison Huri (400), Naches Valley’s Allison Smith (300 hurdles) and La Salle’s Natalie Overby (shot).
The 96th Davis Invitational will be held April 8 at Zaepfel Stadium.
BOYS
Team scores: Ellensburg 94, Eisenhower 82, Richland 69, Selah 49, Cashmere 48, Jackson 39, Zillah 33, La Grande 30, Cedarcrest 27, White River 22, Toppenish 17, Goldendale 17, Kittitas 16, Bear Creek 16, Davis 14, La Salle 14, Irrigon 9, College Place 8, Naches Valley 7, Deer Park 5, Nathan Hale 5, Bickleton 2, Morton-White Pass 1.
Winner, local highlights
100: 1, Keanan Kuntz (Rich) 10.56; 2, Colton Magruder (Ell) 10.81; 4, Gabe Craig (LS) 11.06; 5, Carson Favilla (Z) 11.16; 7, Joshua Jaiyeola (Ike) 11.25; 8, Hector Bombela (Ike) 11.27.
400: 1, William Hartshorn (BC) 51.72; 3, Carson Favilla (Z) 52.50; 5, Dillon Lopes (Se) 54.75; 6, Judah Oldenkamp (Ike) 55.02.
1600: 1, Eric Swedin (Se) 4:31.80; 2, Nicolas Spencer (Se) 4:35.07; 8, Nathan Shipley (Se) 4:44.51.
3200: 1, Michael Marlow (WR) 10:26.95; 2, Oscar Lopez (Ike) 10:34.03; 3, Joseph Fromherz (Ell) 10:38.92; 6, Jeremy Wallace (Ell) 10:46.98.
Steeplechase: 1, Nathan Johnson (Ike) 6:39.93; 5, Kaden Mattson (Ell) 7:11.83; 6, Moon Thompson (Se) 7:19.76; 7, Sawyer Prouse (Se) 7:21.54; 8, Asa Norman (Davis) 7:26.10.
300H: 1, Aiden Waddle (Ike) 41.70; 2, Raymond Holycross (Go) 42.71; 7, Tucker Stevens (NV) 45.35; 8, Wyatt Murphy (Ike) 45.59.
4x100: 1, Eisenhower (Bombela, Jaiyeola, Oldenkamp, Barron) 44.93; 2, Ellensburg 44.99; 4, Toppenish 45.45; 6, Zillah 46.68; 7, Selah 47.27; 8, La Salle 47.44.
4x400: 1, Zillah (Favilla, Dunn, John, Anderson) 3:35.51; 2, Ellensburg 3:36.15; 3, Selah 3:37.83; 6, Kittitas 3:51.42; 8, Naches Valley 3:52.81.
Distance medley: 1, Jackson 11:24.78; 3, Ellensburg 11:44.35; 4, Toppenish 13:00.28; 6, Davis 13:28.04; 7, Kittitas 13:52.57.
Shot: 1, Myer Whitmore (LaG) 50-8; 2, Charles Bennett (Ell) 45-5.5; 3, Bryson Chase (Ike) 44-8; 4, Hunter Crouch (Z) 42-10; 5, Ian Judd (LS) 40-9; 7, Kaeden Musser (Ell) 39-0; 8, Cayden Halverson (Se) 38-10.
Disc: 1, Andrei Smith (CP) 144-3; 2, Henry Joyce (Ell) 127-2; 3, Bryson Chase (Ike) 119-7; 5, Kaeden Musser (Ell) 114-0; 7, David Underwood (T) 111-6; 8, Eli Heeringa (Ike) 111-0.
Jav: 1, Everett Peterson (Rich) 156-2; 3, Evan Kinley (Se) 149-0; 4, Liam Parker (Ike) 141-11; 5, Gabe Advincula (NV) 141-5; 6, Ronan Goheen (Ell) 140-3; 8, Kevin McCart (Se) 124-10.
HJ: 1, Blake Garza (Davis) 6-0; 2, Aaron Culler (Ike) 6-0; 4, James Hall (Ell) 5-10; 7, Josh Rosbach (K) 5-6; 8, Owen Stickney (K) 5-6.
PV: 1, Liam Parker (Ike) 13-0; 2, Josiah Skindzier (K) 12-0; 4, Adam Singer (Ell) 10-6; 8, Storey Woodbury (Go) 10-0.
LJ: 1, Tanner Schuster (Rich) 19-10.5; 3, Joshua Boast (Ell) 19-5; 5, Aiden Waddle (Ike) 19-2.75; 6, Gabe Craig (LS) 19-2.5; 7, Aiden Garza (Z) 18-9.25.
TJ: 1, Joshua Boast (Ell) 40-9; 2, Raymond Holycross (Go) 40-6; 4, Joshua Jaiyeola (Ike) 39-3; 5, Santana Luna (T) 38-11.25; 6, Brayden Anderson (Z) 38-6.75.
GIRLS
Team scores: Richland 109, La Grande 72, Ellensburg 65.5, Selah 59, Jackson 54, Eisenhower 36, Cedarcrest 35, Toppenish 33, Naches Valley 31, Cashmere 26, Deer Park 20, White River 16.5, College Place 16, Davis 11, La Salle 9, South Whidbey 8, Zillah 7, Bear Creek 5, Goldendale 4, Nathan Hale 4, Morton-White Pass 2.
Winner, local highlights
100: 1, Naly Khamlue-Pratt (Rich) 12.60; 3, Carson Arlt (Ell) 13.10; 6, Audrey Smith (NV) 13.28.
400: 1, Madison Huri (Se) 1:05.28; 5, Holly Fromherz (Ell) 1:05.94; 6, Brooke Seim (Ell) 1:06.88.
1600: 1, Isabela Alvarado (Ike) 5:19.77; 6, Emma Beachy (Ell) 5:43.22; 7, Katrina Feriante (NV) 5:43.28.
3200: 1, Emma Tomlinson (WR) 11:30.30; 2, Brooke Miles (NV) 11:40.36; 4, Rylee Leishman (Ell) 12:07.18; 5, Sherlyn Perales (Ike) 12:10.99; 8, Eva Herion (Ell) 12:46.61.
Steeplechase: 1, Emily Tubbs (LaG) 8:31.04; 3, Estrella Veliz (T) 9:00.30; 8, Athena Gutierrez (T) 11:21.62.
300H: 1, Allison Smith (NV) 49.04; 5, Ella Craig (LS) 51.43; 7, Yutong Liang (Ell) 52.20.
4x100: 1, La Grande 52.54; 3, Ellensburg 53.22; 7, Selah 55.12; 8, Zillah 55.43.
4x400: 1, Richland 4:18.69; 2, Ellensburg 4:22.10; 3, Selah 4:23.73; 4, Naches Valley 4:30.00; 7, Toppenish 4:57.30.
Distance medley: 1, Jackson 13:28.88; 2, Ellensburg 14:03.50; 4, Selah 14:44.83; 7, Davis 15:41.98.
Shot: 1, Natalie Overby (LS) 37-8; 2, Keegan Wolfsberger (WS) 35-2.5; 3, Tatiana Camacho (T) 33-8; 5, Leilani Johnson (Davis) 31-4; 7, Allyson Garza (Se) 31-1.5; 8, Kadence Goldberg (Se) 29-2.
Disc: 1, Mary Mickelson (Ike) 131-10; 3, Hannah Clements (NV) 110-9; 4, Leilani Johnson (Davis) 107-1; 7, Tatiana Camacho (T) 98-9.
Jav: 1, Baylee Wroble (Rich) 118-5; 2, Alexia Lee (Ike) 104-4; 3, Kieryann Mattson (Se) 102-6; 5, Allyson Garza (Se) 100-10; 6, Tatiana Camacho (T) 97-11.
HJ: 1, Renee Hutchison (LaG) 4-10; 2, Camryn Birch (Davis) 4-10; 5, Sailor Walker (Ell) 4-8; 6, Payten Gill (Se) 4-8.
PV: 1, Sydney Mohlman (Jack) 10-0; 2, Clara Holmes (Se) 9-6; 7, Audrey Smith (NV) 8-6.
LJ: 1, Mya Adams (CP) 16-5.25; 3, Audrey Smith (NV) 15-9; 4, Mia Hicks (Z) 15-6; 5, Alexia Lee (Ike) 15-4.75; 6, Paige Sarett (Se) 14-11.25; 7, Madelyn Cardon (Se) 14-10.5.
TJ: 1, Jocelyn Newschwander (Ell) 34-1.5; 2, Alexia Lee (Ike) 33-9.5; 3, Mia Hicks (Z) 33-2.75; 7, Emma Olson (Go) 30-9; 8, Allison Smith (NV) 30-7.
SOFTBALL
CWAC
SELAH 16-13, ELLENSBURG 1-3: At Selah, Avery Brewer threw a three-hitter with eight strikeouts in the first game and drove in six runs for the day for the Vikings on Saturday.
Maddie Telles, Lauren Thomas, Dilynn Hite and Brewer all hit home runs for Selah, and Brynn Pendleton put together three hits, three runs and three RBI in the opener.
Selah (2-2, 2-6) resumes CWAC play on April 11 at Ephrata. Ellensburg hosts Othello on April 8.
In other CWAC games, Prosser swept Grandview 31-14 and 30-7.
Highlights — Game 1: Alexus Bosancu (E) 1-1, 2b; Reagan Messner (E) 1-2, RBI; Avery Brewer (S) CG, 3 IP, 3 hits, 8 K, 2-2, HR, 3 RBI; Brynn Pendleton (S) 3-4, 2b, 3 runs, 3 RBI; Izzy Vick (S) 2-3, 2b, 2 runs; Paige Scoggin (S) 1-3, 2 RBI; Maddie Telles (S) 1-3, HR, 2 RBI; Ellie Urlacher (S) 2-2, 2b, 3 RBI. Game 2: Sammi Johnston (E) 2-2, 2 2b; EJ McIntosh (E) 1-2, 2 RBI; Avery Brewer (S) 2-2, 2 runs, 3 RBI; Izzy Vick (S) 2-3, 3b; Lauren Thomas (S) 2-3, HR, 2 runs, 3 RBI; Dilynn Hite (S) 2-2, HR, 2 runs, RBI; Paige Scoggin (S) 2-3. 2 runs.
EAST VALLEY 17-7, EPHRATA 13-11: At East Valley, in a slugfest split with 48 runs, EV’s Tinley Taylor did plenty of the damage, going 6-for-8 with a double, two home runs and six RBI.
Sophiya Castaneda was 4-for-5 with a home run, four runs scored and three RBI in the opener, which saw the Red Devils build a 14-1 lead through three innings.
East Valley (2-0 CWAC, 3-4 overall) resumes league play at Prosser on April 8.
EV highlights — Game 1: Tinley Taylor 4-5, 2b, HR, 2 runs, 5 RBI; Sophiya Castaneda 4-5, HR, 4 runs, 3 RBI; Mimi Hagler 3-5, 2b, 3 RBI; Tori Goodell RBI, 3 runs; Madi Morrison 2-5, RBI, 2 runs; Leira Freeburg Perez 2-4, RBI, run; Emma Valenzuela Cardenas 4-5, RBI, 2 runs; Alexa Clark 3-3, RBI, run. Game 2: Tori Goodell 1-4, 2b, 2 RBI; Tinley Taylor 2-3, HR, RBI, run; Mimi Hagler 1-4, HR, RBI, run; Tia Ramynke 1-2, HR, 2 RBI, 2 runs.
BASEBALL
CWAC
ELLENSBURG 11-3, OTHELLO 1-1: At Ellensburg, Ty Estey threw a five-hitter with seven strikeouts and drove in two runs in the opener and Jonathan Rominger broke a 1-1 tie in the second game with a two-run double in the sixth inning for the Bulldogs (4-2, 5-4).
Ellensburg highlights — Game 1: Ty Estey CG, 5 hits, 0 ER, 0 BB, 7 K, 1-3, 2 RBI; Joe Bugni 1-4, 2 RBI. Game 2: Jonathan Rominger 2.1 IP, 2-2, 2b, 2 RBI; Ean Bedsaul 3-3.
SELAH 1-5, EPHRATA 0-0: At Ephrata, Eian Peralta pitched a four-hit shutout with nine strikeouts in the opener, and Grant Chapman delivered the decisive hit with an RBI single in the fifth inning.
Carter Seely and Rowdy Mullins combined on a one-hitter in the second game with Chapman and James Hull both collecting three hits.
Selah (5-1, 7-2) host Lynden on Wednesday and Thursday.
Selah highlights — Game 1: Eian Peralta CG, 4 hits, 2 BB, 9 K; Grant Chapman 2-4, 2b, RBI; Justin Busey 1-3, 2b. Game 2: Carter Seely 5 IP, 1 hit, 0 BB, 10 K, RBI; Rowdy Mullins 2 IP, 0 hits, 0 BB, 1 K; Grant Chapman 3-5; James Hull 3-4, RBI; Eian Peralta 2-4, RBI; Mason Bailey 2-4, 2b; Ryan Bair 2-3, 2b, RBI.
EAST VALLEY 15, PROSSER 1: At Prosser, Braden Albrecht scored four runs and had five RBI for the day and Garin Gurtler had three doubles and struck out nine over 5.2 innings in the opener for the Red Devils.
East Valley (5-1, 10-2) will play Montesano at Yakima County Stadium on Friday at 4 p.m.
EV highlights — Game 1: Garin Gurtler 5.2 IP, 1 hit, 0 ER, 2 BB, 9 K, 2-4, 2 2b, RBI; Braden Albrecht 1-4, 2 runs, 3 RBI; Logan Kruger 1-2, 2b, run, 3 RBI; Brody Taylor 2-3, 2 RBI; Keegan Edler 2-3, 2b, 3 runs, RBI; Grady Edler 2-5, 2b, 2 runs, RBI. Game 2: Garin Gurtler 3-5, 2b, 2 runs, RBI; Nick Field 1-3, 2b, RBI; Braden Albrecht 2-4, 2 runs, 2 RBI; Brody Taylor 2-4, run, 2 RBI; Austin Root 1-3, run, 2 RBI.
NONLEAGUE
CLE ELUM 5-9, TONASKET 2-1: At Cle Elum, Caleb Bogart pitched a complete game in the opener and was 4-for-6 for the day with five runs scored for the Warriors (6-1).
CE highlights — Game 1: Caleb Bogart CG, 7 IP, 0 ER, 3 BB, 5 K, 2-4, 2b, 2 runs; Glen Franklin 3-4, 3b, run, 2 RBI; Joel Kelly 2-4. Game 2: Max Dearing CG, 4 IP, 1 hit, 0 ER, 1 BB, 3 K; Joel Kelly 1-2, 2b, 2 runs, RBI; Caleb Bogart 2-2, 3 runs; Clay Titus 1-3, 3 RBI.
KITTITAS 9-6, WARDEN 4-9: At Warden, three of Gabe Carlson’s five hits were triples for the Coyotes, who scored five runs in the 12th inning to win the opener.
Kittitas (2-0 EWAC, 5-2 overall) will play Asotin on Wednesday at Columbia Basin College.
Kittitas highlights — Game 1: Gabe Carlson 4-6, 2 3b, 4 runs; Eli Nash 2-4, 2b, run, 3 RBI; Terry Huber 3-5, 2 runs, 2 RBI; George Seubert 4 IP, 1 hit, 0 BB, 7 K. Game 2: Gabe Carlson 1-4, 3b, 3 RBI; Eli Nash 2-2, 2 runs; Brock Hutchinson 2-4, RBI.
WHITE SWAN 17-16, RIVERSIDE CHRISTIAN 0-3: At Riverside Christian, the Cougars cracked 12 hits in the second game as Willie Dittentholer, Danner Deane and Daunte Van Pelt scored three runns apiece. White Swan moved to 5-3 and will play at Walla Walla Valley on Friday.
BOYS SOCCER
CWAC
EAST VALLEY 1, ELLENSBURG 0: At Ellensburg, goalkeeper Sammy Gonzalez made four saves as the Red Devils completed the first half of league play with their fourth straight shutout.
Jacob Russell’s tally in the 78th minute broke the ice for EV’s third consecutive 1-0 win. The Red Devils (6-0, 8-0-2) host Grandview on April 8.
First half: No scoring.
Second half: 1, EV, Jacob Russell (Brandon Garcia), 78:00.
Saves: Sammy Gonzalez (EV) 4, Alex Zepeda (Ell) 6.
OTHELLO 5, SELAH 0: At Selah, the Huskies moved to 3-2 in league. Clayton Westfall had 11 saves for the Vikings, who host Ephrata on Thursday.
TENNIS
CWAC
Ephrata boys 4, Ellensburg 1
Singles: Josh Mullings (Eph) d. Sam Altman-Coe 6-3, 6-0; Owen Devine (Eph) d. Boston Hegge, 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles: Jobe Vanheusden-Cooper Black (Eph) d. Eli Lewis-Luke Bayne 6-1, 6-1; Kyle Frick-Konner Carlson (Ell) d. Marcus Berrett-Bowen Summers 6-3 6-3; Powell Ahmann-Jacob Wolther (Eph) d. David Vicente-Caden Jenkins 6-2, 6-3.
Ephrata girls 3, Ellensburg 2
Singles: Lexie Diem (Eph) d. Leah Lewis 6-2, 6-1; Lauren Worley (Ell) d. Katrina Bennett 6-0 6-0.
Doubles: Kacie Shannon-Addie Mills (Eph) d. Maren Burnham-Kacey Mayo 6-0, 6-1; Molly Evanson-Chloe Ho (Eph) d. Payton Snyder-Ashley Callan 6-4, 6-0; Jennie Haak-Teresa Garcia-Green (Ell) d. Erika Morford-Zarah Martinez 6-2 6-4.
