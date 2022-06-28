MISSOULA, Mont. — Drew Johnson had a pair of hits and drove in four runs, and Cade Gibson added a pair of hits and two RBI as the Yakima Valley Pepsi Pak scored seven runs in the first inning and beat Great Falls 10-4 to win the Mavericks Memorial Tournament on Sunday.
The Pak racked up 13 hits for the second game in a row to back Jackson May, who pitched a complete game and gave up just five hits.
Yakima Valley (18-2) will host the Emily Harris Memorial Tournament beginning Thursday.
CORVALLIS 8, YAKIMA PEPSI BEETLES 2: At Beaverton, Ore., the Beetles outhit Corvallis, but committed five errors in falling in the placing game. Nick Field was 1-for-2 with an RBI for Yakima. The Beetles (9-15) resumed play on Tuesday at Walla Walla and will travel to The Dalles, Ore., on Thursday.
JUNIOR LEGION
BRENT EDWARDS TOURNAMENTChampionship: Yakima Valley Peppers 10, River City 3 (YV highlights: Justin Busey 5 IP, 8 K; Braden Kotzin 1-2, 2 RBI; Beau Benjamin 2-2, RBI, 3 runs; Conner Speer 2-2, RBI, 2 runs; Mason Bailey 1-3, 2b, run). Semifinal: YV Peppers 5, Chehalis 3 (YV highlights: James Hull 1-2, RBI, 3 runs; Drayke Seward 2 RBI; Anthony Renteria 1-2 2b, run; Evan Ancira RBI).
EPL SOCCER
United beats Everett
Yakima United scored late to complete an perfect home record Sunday afternoon at Sozo Sports Complex.
Hector Valdovinos headed a cross from East Valley graduate Juan “Nan” Mendoza into the net in the 88th minute to give the Hoppers a 2-1 win over Everett. That put Yakima United four points clear of second place Washington Premier, thanks largely to a 5-0 mark at home, including a forfeit win over Olympia.
Gilbert Bautista opened the scoring just before halftime with a left-footed shot from just outside the box. Everett’s Sidat Trawally found an equalizer early in the second half.
Yakima United clinched a playoff spot Monday thanks to Washington Premier’s win over PacNW. The Hoppers finish their regular season July 10 at Vancouver and would host a semifinal on July 16 or 17 if they can hold off Washington Premier for the top seed.
WCL BASEBALL
Pippins rally, top Portland
A great effort from the starter for a fast start, a blown lead with a three-run deficit, and then walk it off for a victory with a huge rally.
What a busy night at the ballpark for the Yakima Valley Pippins.
Capping a four-run comeback with a pair of two-out runs in the bottom of the ninth inning, the Pippins snapped a three-game skid in thrilling fashion with an 8-7 win over Portland on Saturday at Yakima County Stadium.
For much of the night it was a painful and familiar twist for the home team, which jumped on the Pickles for three runs in the first inning and led 4-1 when starter Michael Splaine exited after five innings. A lefty from Cal State Santa Barbara, Splaine allowed just two hits.
But Portland fared much better against the bullpen, scoring three runs in the sixth to tie it and then three more in the eighth to build a 7-4 lead.
The Pippins, however, got it all back and more in their last at-bat. Jackson Reed’s two-run double cut the margin to 7-6 and, later with two outs, Reed and Jaxon Sorenson both scored on Sam Olsson’s towering fly ball to left, where it was misplayed by the outfielder.
Davis graduate Henry Gargus made his season debut for the Pippins at first base and contributed an RBI double to Yakima Valley’s three-run first inning.
The Pickles rebounded on Sunday to close out the series with an 11-8 win. The Pippins had 11 hits, including a pair of hits for Connor Coballes, Sorenson and Liam McCallum.
AUTO RACING
Nitro Nights
Sunday’s resultsSuper Pro: 1, William Vest; 2, Chad Riley; 3, Cameron Loss, Jeremy Waterman.
Pro: 1, Dustin Brewington; 2, Ryan Widhalm; 3, James Van Cleve, Cameron Loos.
Bike-Sled: 1, Terry Holloway; 2, Bob Henrie; 3, Karen Holloway.
Sportsman: 1, Gary Gandee Jr.; 2, Dutch Winters; 3, Troy Adams, Gordon Rust.
Junior Lightning: 1, Dustin Ridge; 2, Raylee Higgins; 3, Cole Dickhoff, Izzy Boardway.
Junior Thunder: 1, Koda Tobel; 2, Kymbree Brost; 3, Tyson Sanchez, Dawsin Ridge.
Junior Street: 1, Brittney Wagner; 2, Michelle Brown; 3, Jacob Van Cleve, Casey Smith-Apperson.
NW Nostalgia: 1, John Selman; 2, Alex Long; 3, Deb Cummins.
Cash Bash: 1, Bob Bundy; 2, Robert Steffen; 3, Carter Johnson, Brooks Swanson.
Junior: 1, Sahara Wendt; 2, Michelle Brown; 3, Ellie Brown.
Saturday’s resultsBlown Alcohol Thunder — A: 1, Brent Jones; 2, Dave Kroeker. B: 1, David Spease; 2, Jeff Cassell.
Jet Funny Car: EFX Sports Tomahawk.
Super Pro: 1, Bob Bundy; 2, Jim Van Cleve; 3, Kurtis Asbury, Wes McCoshum.
Pro: 1, TJ Loper; 2, Robert Steffen; 3, Andrew Valley.
Bike/Sled: 1, Karen Holloway; 2, Steve Kauffman; 3, Clyde Reeves, Dion Martin.
Sportsman: 1, Tom Loos; 2, Tapio Jaakola; 3, Larry Wilhelm, Michael Koch.
Absolute Auto Junior Thunder: 1, Katie Froud; 2, Emerie Sanchez, 3, Carter Ozuna.
Perry Tech Junior Street: 1, Michelle Brown; 2, Brittney Wagner; 3, Casey Smith-Apperson, Jacob Van Cleve.
Friday’s resultsStreet Legal: 1, Dustin Brewington; 2, Chuck Kerkof; 3, Gary Risley.
Mopar: 1, Bob Bundy; 2, David Denning; 3, Gregg Burns, Junior Scroggins.
Street Bike: 1, Terry Holloway; 2, Josh Wagner.
High School: 1, Joey Stanton; 2, James Householder.
Open Wheel: 1, Laura Brown; 2, San Hughes.
All Run: 1, Doug Chicklinsky; 2, Bob Bundy; 3, Jason Leon, Robert Steffen.
Junior Gambler: 1, Dustin Ridge; 2, Annabelle Froud; 3, Hayden Rossi.
