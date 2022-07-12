Pouncing for all five runs in the first inning and riding Branson Rozier’s strong pitching, the Yakima Pepsi Beetles defeated the Vancouver Mavericks 5-2 for third place on Sunday at the Firecracker Wood Bat Classic.
Brodi Phillips got the fast start underway with an RBI double and Stevan Rodriguez followed with a three-run double at Parker Faller Field.
The Beetles didn’t need more than their three hits because Rozier was sharp over five innings, allowing one earned run with one walk and five strikeouts. Caleb Coscarart finished up for the save in the sixth, striking out two.
Lakeside Recovery Babe Ruth won the title game, rallying to beat Rival Baseball 5-4.
Yakima finished 3-2 in the tournament and moved to 14-21 overall. The Beetles hosted Columbia Gorge for a doubleheader on Tuesday.
Yakima highlights: Stevan Rodriguez 1-2, 2b, run, sb, 3 RBI; Brodi Phillips 1-3, 2b, run, RBI; Branson Rozier 5 IP, 6 hits, 1 ER, 1 BB, 5 K; Caleb Coscarart SV, 1 IP, 0 hits, 2 K.
Pepsi Pak places sixthRENO, Nev. — Santa Rosa defeated the Yakima Valley Pepsi Pak 12-2 in the final for fifth and sixth at the Josh Anderson Memorial tournament on Sunday at the University of Nevada-Reno.
Cade Gibson drove in both of the Pak’s runs and Drew Johnson had a triple.
Yakima Valley finished 2-3 in the tournament and is 27-6 for the season.
JUNIOR LEGION
Sunday’s game
Chuck Brown championship: Yakima Valley Peppers 4, Oak Harbor 2. YV highlights: Evan Ancira, Justin Busey, Beau Benjamin and Conner Speer combined for the win with 5 K; James Hull 3-3, run; Mason Bailey 1-3, 2b, 3 RBI; Conner Speer 2 IP, SV, 2-2, 3 runs. Peppers 35-7.
Monday’s games
Pasco 2-9, Yakima Valley Peppers 1-11: YV highlights — Game 1: Brendan Berk 5 IP, 2 ER, 7 K; Justin Busey 2-3. Game 2: Evan Ancira 2-3, 2b, 4 RBI, 2 runs; James Hull 2-3, 2 runs; Jonathan Rominger 2-4, 2b, 2 RBI, 2 runs; Brendan Berk 2b, RBI; Conner Speer, 1 IP, SV, 2 runs.
WCL BASEBALL
Pippins win third straightTyler Frieders’ best outing of the season carried the Yakima Valley Pippins to a 3-0 victory over Kamloops and the team’s first three-game win streak Monday night at Yakima County Stadium.
Frieders scattered four hits over eight shutout innings to push his season record to 4-1. Michael Rice pitched a clean ninth for the save.
The home series with Kamloops goes through Wednesday.
On Sunday, the Pippins defeated Ridgefield 8-3 to win that series. Hank Dunn, Tyler Griggs and Jaxon Sorenson — the top three batters in the lineup — combined to go 6-for-13.
EPL SOCCER
Yakima United falls 4-2VANCOUVER — With a 4-2 setback to the Vancouver Victory on Sunday afternoon, Yakima United finished second in the EPL’s I-90 Division with a 6-3-1 record.
Yakima advances to the four-team playoffs and will travel to I-5 champion Bellingham for a semifinal match next weekend.
Washington Premier and Everett will meet in the other semifinal.
RENEGADE RACEWAY
Battle in the Desert
Saturday’s results
Small Tire Shoot out: 1, Brandon Stevens; 2, Nathan Kahler; Semis, Corey Thompson, Kenner Steadham.
True Street: 1, John Elliott; 2, Nic Chaney; Semis, Clyde Williams.
Outlaw: 1, Jeremy Waterman; 2, John Rasler.
Outlaw Import: 1, Nathan Kahler; 2, Matt Kunick; Semis, Saxon Bean.
Motorcycle: 1, Marty Reeves; 2, Terry Holloway; Semis, Jose Perez Jr.
Index 5.50: 1, Glenn Ludwig; 2, Terry Holloway; Semis, Terry Cannon, Jeremy Waterman.
Index 6.50: 1, Terry Holloway; 2, Matt Atkinson; Semis, Joe Ritchie.
Index 7.50: 1, Terry Holloway; 2, Junior Chinn; Semis, John Elliott.
