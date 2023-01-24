SUNNYSIDE — Aiden Cazares grabbed an offensive rebound and scored with 3.2 seconds left to give Sunnyside a crucial 52-51 win over visiting West Valley Saturday night.
The Grizzlies avenged a five-point loss in December with the help of 14 points from Noah McNair and 12 from Brent Maldonado. Max Garcia added 11 for Sunnyside, which trailed by seven after scoring only five points in the second quarter.
But the Grizzlies held the Rams to six points in the third quarter to erase the deficit and overcame Landen Birley’s 25 points for their third straight win. Sunnyside (5-3, 8-8) moved into sole possession of second place in the Big 9 heading into next Friday’s game at Moses Lake.
West Valley (5-2, 9-6) will host Eisenhower next Friday.
WEST VALLEY — Hill 0, Tommy Meluskey 11, Wright 0, Kamstadius 5, May 0, Landen Birley 25, Kneisler 0, Mills 2, Sadeddin 2.
SUNNYSIDE — Noah McNair 14, Briones 3, Max Garcia 11, Brent Maldonado 12, Saenz 6, D. Salinas 0, Cazares 6, R. Salinas 0.
West Valley 12 19 6 15 — 51
Sunnyside 19 5 13 15 — 52
DAVIS 79, EASTMONT 40: At Davis, the Pirates flew out with 29 points in the first quarter and a 56-14 lead at halftime. Cesar Hernandez’s 18 points led four players in double figures for Davis (7-1, 11-5), which travels to Wenatchee next Saturday.
EASTMONT — Stone 0, Reece Gallaher 13, Monahan 5, Au. Ruffins 0, Cade Schindele 10, Smith 0, Hobson 5, Leonard 2, Robles 0, Ad. Ruffins 5.
DAVIS — Brandon Lee Jr. 14, Blake Garza 13, T. Lee 8, Tweedy 0, Murphy 0, Sanchez 5, Cheek 2, Nathan Stephenson 12, Cesar Hernandez 18, Anderson 7, McGee 0.
Eastmont 7 7 17 9 — 40
Davis 29 27 17 6 — 79
CWAC
EAST VALLEY 61, EPHRATA 60 (OT): At Ephrata, junior Preston Sluder scored a season-high 23 points with a 3-pointer and three free throws in overtime for the Red Devils (4-4, 8-8), who host Ellensburg on Saturday. Sluder made four 3-pointers.
EAST VALLEY — Eli Esquivel 10, Field 2, Preston Sluder 23, Anthony Tasker 12, Chase Staymates 13, Locke 1.
EPHRATA — H. Roberts 6, Devine 3, H. Roberts 13, T Hendrick 10, Zabala 8, C. Black 15, Hewitt 2, Riggs 3, Elliot 0.
East Valley 13 15 11 13 9 — 61
OTHELLO 63, SELAH 62 (OT): At Selah, Eli Wright scored 24 points and grabbed 12 rebounds while Levi Pepper also posted a double-double with 19 points and 18 rebounds for the Vikings (7-2, 10-7).
OTHELLO — Simmons 1, Josh Tovar 20, Asu 4, Deleon 7, Ashton Pruneda 15, M. Martinez 2, Murdock 2, Julian Alegria 12.
SELAH — Jackson Pepper 10, Giles 6, Tilley 0, Jones 0, Benjamin 3, Mullins 0, Levi Pepper 19, Eli Wright 24.
Othello 15 11 14 19 5 — 63
Selah 17 17 14 11 4 — 62
PROSSER 74, ELLENSBURG 61: At Ellensburg, Kory McClure and Issak Hultberg made three 3-pointers apiece to help keep the Mustangs (8-0, 13-3) unbeaten in league. Emmett Fenz paced Ellensburg with 19 points and five triples.
PROSSER — JJ Reyes 11, Koby McClure 18, Veloz 2, Kory McClure 14, Peters 0, Russell 5, Issak Hultberg 15, Flores 9.
ELLENSBURG — Clark 4, Gunner Fenz 14, Loen 6, Andaya 2, Boast 9, Schmidt 0, Emmett Fenz 19, Lewis 7.
Prosser 13 18 23 20 — 74
Ellensburg 28 10 17 6 — 61
EWAC WEST
GOLDENDALE 52, HIGHLAND 44: At Goldendale, Josh Boe’s 16 points helped the Timberwolves (5-3, 6-7) pull away in the second half. Highland, which got 16 points from Sergio Ayala, will host Oroville on Thursday.
GOLDENDALE — Smith 6, O’Leary 5, Doubravsky 2, Sam Bischoff 11, Golding 7, Josh Boe 16, Bomberger 5,
HIGHLAND — Castro 4, Connolly 2, Perez 9, Cayden Hakala 13, Sergio Ayala 16.
Goldendale 14 9 14 15 — 52
Highland 6 16 10 12 — 44
WHITE SWAN 72, MABTON 68: At White Swan, Roger Valdez scored 29 points to help the Cougars hold off a late rally.
MABTON — Moreno 8, Sam Vazquez 15, Zavala 3, Armando Chavez 24, Birueta 3, Espinoza 6, Chavez 6, Calixto 3.
WHITE SWAN — Van Pelt 5, Haggerty 2, Roger Valdez 29, Talon Hull 11, Lawrance 2, Jeffrey Bill 11, Dittentholer 3, Lee 7.
Mabton 20 9 9 30 — 68
White Swan 15 19 15 23 — 72
SOUTHEAST 1B
SUNNYSIDE CHRISTIAN 76, LIBERTY CHRISTIAN 46: At Sunnyside Christian, Cole Wagenaar canned five 3-pointers, made 8 of 9 free throws and scored 31 points for the Knights (4-1, 11-3).
LIBERTY CHRISTIAN — Andrew Smith 21, Sam Culver 17, Hoganbaum 2, Grover 4, Cole 2, Bishop 0, Haak 0, Dunham 0.
SUNNYSIDE CHRISTIAN — Duim 4, Jansen 4, De Boer 9, Dash Bosma 15, Buddy Smeenk 13, Cole Wagenaar 31.
Liberty Chr. 11 10 15 10 — 46
Sunnyside Chr. 15 17 30 14 — 76
DESALES 59, YAKAMA TRIBAL 28: At Yakama Tribal, Jonas Scabbyrobe and Jabez Saluskin scored eight points each for the Eagles.
DESALES — Lesko 16, Green 9, Baffney 5, S. Green 10, Sisk 0, Holtzinger 0, McCullough 8, Freeman 0, Sellars 0, Balof 6, Campos 0, Bingham 5.
YAKAMA TRIBAL — Scabbyrobe 8, McCloud 0, Lewis 0, Jim 6, Onepenee 0, Wallulatum 4, Saluskin 8, Salazar 0, Arnoux 2.
DeSales 17 22 14 6 — 59
Yakama Tribal 4 12 7 5 — 28
NONLEAGUE
LA SALLE 96, COLLEGE PLACE 52: At La Salle, sophomore Jaxton Caffrey pitched in seven 3-pointers and scored 27 points for the Lightning, which had seven different players hit a triple. La Salle (10-6) hosts Wapato on Friday.
COLLEGE PLACE — Derek Jones 14, Luke Christensen 13, Riley 2, Wolpert 9, Ryan James 12, Arlington 2, Corbett 0.
LA SALLE — Craig 6, O’Connor 9, Faletto 9, Johan Valladares 13, Jaxton Caffrey 27, Greyson Stevens 10, Allard 3, Judd 5, Elliot 5, Sanchez 9.
College Place 20 3 20 9 — 52
La Salle 21 22 28 25 — 96
Highlights: Faletto 6 assts; Valladares 5 stls.
ZILLAH 77, KIONA-BENTON 24: At Zillah, the second-ranked Leopards outscored Ki-Be 35-0 in the second quarter with Luke Navarre scoring 12 of his 16 points. Zillah (15-1) play at Chelan on Thursday.
KIONA-BENTON — Mondragon 0, Ramirez 3, Villarreal 2, Horntvedt 2, Craven 5, Mercado 8, Houk 4.
ZILLAH — Garza 7, Sandoval 8, C. Favilla 2, Dekker Van De Graaf 12, B. Favilla 6, Nic Navarre 14, Moore 3, John 7, Juarez 2, Luke Navarre 16.
Kiona-Benton 13 0 4 7 — 24
Zillah 15 35 18 9 — 77
NACHES VALLEY 78, ROYAL 38: At Naches Valley, Porter Abrams hit four 3-pointers, scored 31 points and added seven rebounds and seven assists for the Rangers (10-7), who host Toppenish on Friday.
ROYAL — Lance 6, Dylan 2, Ezra 4, Ben 3, Bennett 2, Jackson 8, Caden 9, Trevor 4.
NACHES VALLEY — Jesse Benge 13, Mendoza 2, Vonder Hulls 2, Zimmerman 9, Stevenson 4, Porter Abrams 31, Rowe 6, Clements 2, Jewett 5, Kohl 0, Cuyle 4.
Royal 7 6 13 12 — 38
Naches Valley 14 19 20 25 — 78
Highlights: Abrams 7 rebs, 7 assts; Benge 6 rebs, 3 stls.
TOPPENISH 61, CONNELL 28: At Toppenish, Josh Perez scored 10 of his 18 points in the first quarter and Shane Rivera netted 12 of his 21 in the second period for the Wildcats, who scored the game’s first 14 points. Toppenish (13-3) plays at Naches Valley on Friday.
CONNELL — Tumer 2, Keskitaolo 3, Lopez 4, Li 1, Cade Clyde 18, Riner 0, Chase 0, Choic 0, Davis 0, Lloyd 0.
TOPPENISH — Myers 0, Josh Perez 18, Shane Rivera 21, Cisneros 0, Maldonado 3, Cortes 0, Jason Sanchez 10, Hanson 9, Torres 0, Williams 0.
Connell 3 3 9 13 — 28
Toppenish 22 20 15 4 — 61
RIVERSIDE CHRISTIAN 70, KALAMA 64: At Riverside Christian, Haydn Edwards and Joel Belarie combined for 57 points as the Crusaders won their sixth straight and improved to 10-2.
KALAMA — McBride 16, Stariha 22, Truesdell 12, Lucente 12, Schlangen 2.
RIVERSIDE CHRISTIAN — Haydn Edwards 29, Joel Belaire 28, Lee 4, Bowden 3, Morgan 2, Rivera 4, Fry 0, Palma 0, Johnston 0, Nolan 0, Bethel 0.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Davis wins eighth straightNevaeh Patterson popped in three 3-pointers and Esmeralda Galindo scored 18 of her 24 points in the first half as Davis extended its win streak to eight with an 81-55 home victory over Eastmont in CBBN play on Saturday.
Patterson finished with 19 points and Shaela Allen-Greggs netted 18 as the third-ranked Pirates topped 80 points for the fourth time this season.
Davis (8-0, 15-1) will play at Wenatchee on Saturday.
EASTMONT — Klinkenberg 5, Emma Bergen 11, Noelia Johnson 14, Elizabeth Heinz 22, Paythian 3, Otterstetter 0, Heimbigner 0, Weems 0.
DAVIS — Leilani Johnson 12, Hernandez 0, Esmeralda Galindo 24, Carillo 0, Nugent 0, Campbell 5, Rodriguez 3, Hohner 0, Nevaeh Patterson 19, Shaela Allen-Greggs 18.
Eastmont 20 9 14 12 — 55
Davis 14 26 24 17 — 81
SUNNYSIDE 57, WEST VALLEY 34: At Sunnyside, Jansyn Carrizales hit four 3-pointers and scored 16 points to spark the Grizzlies (7-1, 11-5), who won their third straight and will play at Moses Lake on Friday.
In other league play, Moses Lake beat Wenatchee 67-27.
WEST VALLEY — Laiken Hill 14, Morford 0, Fries 0, Winslow 2, Bell 7, Bremerman 4, Hatfield 7, McMurry 0.
SUNNYSIDE — Fuentes 3, Gonzalez 0, J. Lopez 2, Jansyn Carrizales 16, Moncivaiz 0, Briones 5, Garcia 0, Maldonado 6, R. Lopez 4, Butler 8, Garza 3, Morgan 1, Humphreys 9.
West Valley 13 5 9 7 — 34
Sunnyside 20 17 13 7 — 57
CWAC
ELLENSBURG 61, PROSSER 29: At Ellensburg, the top-ranked Bulldogs (9-0, 16-0) scored the game’s first 27 points and cruised to their 42nd straight win with 11 points from Olivia Anderson.
PROSSER — Goeneveld 2, Milanez 0, Cox 0, Ibarra 7, Dixon 7, Blair 3, Gomez 0, Phillips 6, Chavez 4.
ELLENSBURG — Jones 2, Moffat 6, Leishman 6, Philip 9, L. Rogel 4, Q. Rogel 2, Olivia Anderson 11, Ravet 9, Markus 2, Nemrow 0, Armstrong 0, Mahre 0, Alana Marrs 10.
Prosser 2 4 7 16 — 29
Ellensburg 27 16 10 8 — 61
OTHELLO 48, SELAH 29: At Selah, Adley Franklin tallied 13 points to lead the Vikings as Othello’s Annalee Coronado set a new career-high with 31. Selah (1-8, 3-14) won’t play again until a trip to Grandview next Friday.
OTHELLO — Mondragon 2, Briana Andrade 10, Annalee Coronado 31, Trinidad 2, Garza 0, Forman 3, Pruneda 0.
SELAH — Ruark 8, Keller 0, Hall 0, Pendleton 0, Adley Franklin 13, Mattson 4, Wilkey 2, Garza 2, Coons 0.
Othello 10 13 8 17 — 48
Selah 9 3 12 5 — 29
EPHRATA 59, EAST VALLEY 56 (OT): At Ephrata, Mya Alvarado contributed a game-high 25 points with four 3-pointers for the Red Devils (4-4, 6-10).
EAST VALLEY — Mya Alvarado 25, J. Mendoza 9, Madelyn Trujillo 11, Goodell 8, Taylor 0, C. Mendoza 0, Kalkowski 0, Morrison 0, Lopez 1, Sylve 2.
EPHRATA — Falconer 0, Hagy 4, Alessa Soto 23, Ellsworth 0, Addison Mills 18, Molly Evenson 12, Bicondova 2
East Valley 17 18 5 11 5 — 56
Ephrata 16 15 13 7 8 — 59
EWAC WEST
MABTON 59, WHITE SWAN 35: At White Swan, Alana Zavala scored 15 of her 20 points in the middle quarters and grabbed 16 rebounds for the Vikings, who won their seventh straight. Mabton (8-1, 13-5) hosts Kittitas on Saturday.
In other league play, Goldendale topped Highland 44-27.
MABTON — Esme Sanchez 11, Bonewell 3, Roettger 9, Ramirez 4, Moreno 2, Ashley Macedo 10, Galarza 0, Alana Zavala 20.
WHITE SWAN — Watlamet 0, Adams 0, Melanie Bass 13, Dittentholer 2, Yallup 2, Hawk 2, Trujillo 0, Craig 0, Keegan Wolfsberger 16, Saina 0.
Mabton 17 14 19 9 — 59
White Swan 4 14 2 15 — 35
Mabton highlights: Zavala 16 rebs, 5 stls; Sanchez 6 rebs, 6 stls.
SOUTHEAST 1B
YAKAMA TRIBAL 50, DESALES 18: At Yakama Tribal, Gwen Dawes knocked down 11 of her 26 points in the third quarter and Beth ScabbyRobe turned in a double-double of 11 points and 10 rebounds for the seventh-ranked Eagles (7-0 Grape, 15-2 overall).
DESALES — Scott 10, Skaarup 1, Jiminez 3, Thomas 4, Guest 0, Nelson 0, Kimble 0.
YAKAMA TRIBAL — Onepennee 0, Andy 0, George 2, Sampson 4, Stacona 5, Buck 2, Oats 0, Gwen Dawes 26, Solimon 0, Beth ScabbyRobe 11.
DeSales 4 3 5 6 — 18
Yakama Tribal 9 14 24 3 — 50
Highlights: ScabbyRobe 10 rebs.
NONLEAGUE
TOPPENISH 70, CONNELL 18: At Toppenish, Alvina Meninick netted 14 of her 17 points with four 3-pointers in the opening period for the Wildcats (13-3), who play at Naches Valley on Friday.
CONNELL — Hales 2, Ferguson 0, Clyde 5, McGary 2, Zimmer 0, Goodwin 2, Poulson 7, Townsend 0.
TOPPENISH — Alvina Meninick 17, Cuevas 3, Tati Camacho 10, Hill 9, Baker 2, Natalia Sanchez 11, Landa 8, Hurley 5, Ramirez 3, Cisneros 2.
Connell 8 0 5 5 — 18
Toppenish 24 20 11 15 — 70
ZILLAH 73, KIONA-BENTON 37: At Zillah, D’Ana Esquivel made three 3-pointers and scored 16 of her 24 points in the first half for the Leopards (11-5), who travel to Chelan on Thursday.
KIONA-BENTON — Gomez 9, Guevara 4, Quinones 4, Kylie Berry 10, Aguilar-Gomez 5, Schmidt 5.
ZILLAH — Oliver 2, Mia Hicks 19, Johnston 4, D’Ana Esquivel 24, Alaina Garza 10, Gonzales 4, Walle 7, Jack 3, Salme 1.
Kiona-Benton 10 12 4 11 — 37
Zillah 18 28 15 11 — 73
Highlights: Hicks 10 rebs, 5 stls; Esquivel 4 assts.
COLLEGE PLACE 47, LA SALLE 19: At La Salle, Ellie Bost tallied 11 points for the Lightning, which hosts Wapato on Friday.
COLLEGE PLACE — Hill 8, Gies 0, Lu. Weaver 3, Lena Weaver 10, Andrews 4, Casagrande 9, Sumi Leavell 13, Schrendel 2.
LA SALLE — Ellie Bost 11, Craig 3, Brown 5, K. Trejo 0, Gaytan 0, Lopez-Trujillo 0.
College Place 10 18 13 6 — 47
La Salle 3 5 4 7 — 19
ROYAL 46, NACHES VALLEY 42: At Naches Valley, Maddy Jewett and Bella Rowe netted 18 and 14 points, respectively, and Jewett added 10 boards for the Rangers (6-11), who host Toppenish on Friday.
ROYAL — Raegan Wardenaar 10, Larsen 7, Lawrence 4, Orth 7, Allred 3, Morgan 9, Bergeson 2, Jaylen 1.
NACHES VALLEY — Van Wagoner 0, Gooler 0, St. Martin 0, Bella Rowe 14, VanAmberg 2, Hargroves 6, Maddy Jewett 18, Clements 2.
Royal 10 7 17 12 — 46
Naches Valley 13 13 9 7 — 42
Highlights: Jewett 12 rebs, 7 sts, 4 assts; Rowe 5 stls, 4 assts; Kaitlyn VanAmburg 4 assts.
WRESTLING
Toppenish doubles up againFrom Prosser to Othello, Toppenish further confirmed its status as the best wrestling program in the state on Saturday.
With four champions and 13 total placers, Top-Hi’s boys rolled up 426 points to beat reigning 4A state champion Chiawana at Prosser’s 28-team Rumble in the Valley while the Wildcats’ girls squad had three champions and 292 points to nearly double the score of the runner-up at Othello’s 60-team Lady Huskies Invitational.
Steve Romero (106), Adan Estrada (113), Marcos Torrez (145) and Darrell Leslie (220) were winners for the Toppenish boys, who amassed their high point total without the three Zuniga brothers. Leslie won his final by fall while Romero, Estrada and Torrez combined to outscore their opponents 28-4 in the finals.
Ellensburg placed fifth with two champions in Francisco Ayala (160) and Logan Stolen (170). The Valley’s other winners were Grandview’s undefeated Evan Benitez (126), Granger’s Conan Northwind (195) and Davis’ Miguel Angel Galvez (285). In a showdown of state champions, Northwind earned a 3-2 overtime win over Toppenish’s Kaiden Kintner.
At Othello, Mia Zuniga (100), Sophia Torrez (105) and Ruby Rodriguez-Rios (155) were the Wildcats’ winners. Sunnyside’s Alexxus Ramos (110) and Wapato’s Lexie Garza (130) also claimed victories.
Torriez, Rodriguez-Rios and Garza are all undefeated and Zuniga and Ramos have lost only once this season.
Rumble in the Valley
At Prosser
Top teams: Toppenish 426, Chiawana 352, Tahoma 302, Othello 276, Ellensburg 252. Local: Grandview 145, Zillah 136, Granger 121, Eisenhower 120, Prosser 115, East Valley 101, Davis 62, Goldendale 56, Selah 53,
Local placers
106: 1, Steve Romero (T).
113: 1, Adan Estrada (T); 8, Emmanuel Vela (T).
120: 4, Abel Acosta (P); 7, Noah Rodriguez (T).
126: 1, Evan Benitez (Grd); 4, Will Chichenoff (Ike); 7, Jack Eyler (Ell); 8, Adrian Alvarez (Grg).
132: 6, Memo Abundez (Se); 8, Leonardo Hernandez (Grg).
138: 3, Julian Sanchez (Grd); 8, Matthew Gray (Go).
145: 1, Marcos Torrez (T); 4, Jose Gatica (T).
152: 5, Colin Attaway (EV); 7, Luke Bayne (Ell).
160: 1, Francisco Ayala (Ell); 2, Cody Northwind (Grg); 3, Seth Ordaz (T).
170: 1, Logan Stolen (Ell); 3, Armando John (T); 7, Breck Hammond (Ell); 8, Leonardo Moreno (Z).
182: 2, Neo Medrano (P); 4, Sean Davis (Ell); 7, Adam Garcia (T).
195: 1, Conan Northwind (Grg); 2, Kaiden Kintner (T); 3, Aidan Ford (Z); 4, Josh Luna (T); 8, Wyatt Boyer (Ell).
220: 1, Darrell Leslie (T); 6, Jaxon Utter (Ell).
285: 1, Miguel Angel Galvez (D); 2, Anthony Nava (T); 8, Jacob Thomas Marks (P).
Lady Huskie Invitational
At Othello
Top teams: Toppenish 292, Othello 152.5, Orting 130, Hermiston 126, La Grande, Ore. 114. Local: Sunnyside 110, Davis 105, Grandview 78, Goldendale 63.5, Prosser 55, Eisenhower 50.5, Granger 49.5, Wapato 47, Zillah 46, West Valley 35, East Valley 26, Naches Valley 23, Selah 20.
Local placers
100: 1, Mia Zuniga (T); 3, Lynette Espinoza (D).
105: 1, Sophia Torrez (T).
110: 1, Alexxus Ramos (Su); 4, Kiara Torres (Grg); 5, Emely Arreola (D); 6, Jaazaniah Lustre (Z).
120: 4, Vania Diego (T); 6, Natalie Pinon (T).
125: 2, Kendra Perez (T); 4, Sydney Masengale (WV).
130: 1, Lexie Garza (Wap); 2, Sara Ortega (T); 4, Haliyah Yanez (D).
135: 2, Ruby Clark (T); 5, Madison Kiemele (Go).
145: 4, Delilah Chavez (Su); 6, Islah Alcala (T).
155: 1, Ruby Rodriguez-Rios (T); 4, Shealynn Spino (Ike).
170: 2, Jocelyn Velasco (T).
190: 2, Makayla Torres (T); 3, Ihanna Perez (Grd).
235: 5, Leslie Gutierrez (P).
Jaguar Invitational
At Puyallup
Top teams: Sunnyside 251.5, Capital 172, Emerald Ridge 164.
Sunnyside placers — 106: 3, Zaiden Gonzalez. 113: 3, Jayden Jasso. 120: 1, Stephen Maltos. 126: 3, Bryan Madrigal. 132: 2, Rykker Schilperoort. 138: 1, Alejandro Fernandez. 145: 2, Christopher Villanueva. 160: 1, John Rendon. 170: 3, Kael Campos. 182: 4, David Gutierrez. 220: 3, Andres Graciano-Pulido. 285: 1, Mateo Armendariz.
Mat Animal Invitational
At Quincy
Top teams: Tonasket 200, Wapato 167.5, Lakeside 161, Naches Valley 140. Local: Selah 65, Goldendale 59, Cle Elum 42.
Local highlights — 106: 4, Gio Castro (W). 120: 4, Aiden Badonie (W). 132: 3, Raul Sanchez III (W); 4, Gavin George (NV). 138: 4, Storey Woodbury (Go). 145: 3, Ty Moore (NV). 152: 1, Mitchell Helgert (NV); 3, Seth Lucatero (Go). 160: 3, Mario Lamas (Se); 4, Bodie Stonecipher (NV). 170: 4, Josiah Beiter (CE). 182: 1, Jorge Mendoza (W). 220: 3, Erik Martin (Se). 285: 3, Angel Leyva (W).
