The Yakima Pepsi Beetles settled for a split in a doubleheader against Castle Rock Wednesday night at Parker Faller Field.
A seven-run first inning propelled Yakima to a 14-5 win in the opener. Nathan Gonzalez tripled, Kaden Taylor went 2-for-2 and J’Den Briones added a pair of hits for the Beetles.
They briefly led the second game before falling 4-3 despite three more hits from Gonzalez. He also struck out two batters in an inning on the mound.
Yakima (13-15) will play its first game in the Emily Harris Memorial Tournament against the Yakima Valley Pepsi Pak Friday night at 7 p.m.
Beetles highlights — Game 1: J’Den Briones 2-4, run, RBI; Kaden Taylor 2-2, run, RBI; Jacob Rettig 1-2, 3b, run; Nathan Gonzalez 1-3, 3b, 2 runs, RBI; Branson Rozier 3-3, 2 runs; Teeghan Moser 2-3, run, 2 RBI. Game 2: Gonzalez 3-3.
Late rally sinks PakCOEUR D’ALENE, Idaho — The Yakima Valley Pepsi Pak’s early lead evaporated late in a 4-3 walk-off loss at Coeur d’Alene Tuesday afternoon.
Fresh off of winning five out of six games in the last five days to capture a championship in Missoula, the Pak jumped ahead 2-0 on Steven Johnson’s third-inning RBI single. He also homered to lead off the second.
But Coeur d’Alene hit a home run of its own to go up 3-2 in the sixth before Yakima Valley answered by tying the game on an error. James Hull and Cade Gibson contributed two hits each for the Pak (18-4).
Pak highlights: James Hull 2-4, run; Cade Gibson 2-3; Steven Johnson 2-3, run, 2 RBI.
WCL BASEBALL
Pippins rally falls shortMissed opportunities cost Yakima Valley a chance to win on back-to-back days for the first time all season.
The Pippins lost to Nanaimo 6-4 after leaving eight men on base, including two in what looked like a promising final inning. But with the bases loaded and just one out, Blake Balsz strayed too far off of second base when Tommy Eisentat hit a soft liner to the shortstop, allowing him to turn a game-ending double play.
Jake Borst hit his second double in as many nights to drive in Zack Blaszak and start a two-out, three-run rally to cut Nanaimo’s lead to 5-4 in the sixth inning. CJ Colyer, who went 2-for-4, followed that with a double of his own before Yakima Valley recorded only one hit in the last three innings.
Three Yakima Valley relievers didn’t allow any earned runs in five innings of work, although the NightOwls capitalized on an error to score an insurance run in the eighth inning. They snapped a streak of two straight double-digit losses, including the Pippins’ 11-0 win Tuesday night.
Pippins highlights: Jake Borst 1-3, 2b, run, RBI; CJ Colyer 2-4, 2b, run, RBI.
Pippins offense explodes for winYakima Valley’s offensive struggles, especially early in games, disappeared for at least one night Tuesday at The Orchard.
Even a lightning delay of more than 80 minutes couldn’t cool off the Pippins’ bats as they exploded and then cruised to a 11-0 series-opening win over Nanaimo, with all of their runs scored before the fourth inning. Jace Phelan once again led the way by going 3-for-4 with two doubles and four RBI to raise his average to .339.
Yakima Valley put up five runs before Nanaimo even recorded its second out. After the delay, the Pippins added two more for a total of seven in the first inning — three more than they’d scored in the first innings of their first 22 games combined.
Starting pitcher Tyler Frieders didn’t return after a scoreless inning of work and is expected to start Friday against Portland. Devyn Hernandez stepped in to throw five scoreless innings, striking out five batters while allowing only two hits.
Designated hitter Jake Borst doubled and drove in two runs while Chris Clement added a pair of singles for the Pippins. They turned to reliever Andy Evans to finish off their first shutout of the summer.
Pippins highlights: Jace Phelan 3-4, 2 2b, 2 runs, 4 RBI, sb; Jake Borst 2-5, 2b, 5 RBI; Chris Clement 2-5, run, 2 RBI; Kyle Williamson 1-4, 2b, RBI.
