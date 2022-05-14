After five straight losses to Selah in the CWAC district championship game, this year’s Ellensburg baseball team broke through thanks to a big early inning.
Cade Gibson’s two-run double highlighted a five-run outburst in the second inning and the Bulldogs went on to defeat second-ranked Selah 8-5 at Yakima County Stadium on Friday.
Sophomore pitcher Ty Estey, who pitched seven-plus scoreless innings in last week’s semifinal win at Ephrata, went six frames on Friday allowing five earned runs but didn’t yield a big inning to the league-champion Vikings. He walked two and struck out six.
Stretching its win streak to five games, Ellensburg (14-9) earned the program’s fifth straight trip to state — a run during which the Bulldogs won state titles in 2017 and 2018.
Senior shortstop Ryker Fortier was 2-for-3 with two runs scored and a stolen base and junior Brayden Twaites was 2-for-4 with a triple, run scored and RBI for Ellensburg. Twaites also relieved Estey in the seventh inning and earned the save.
While the Bulldogs were seeded third they did split both league doubleheaders with Selah and Ephrata.
Selah outhit Ellensburg 8-7 but struggled with four errors. Leadoff hitter Grant Chapman was 3-for-4 with two runs scored for the Vikings and teammate Carter Seely was 2-for-4 with three RBI. Seely pitched five innings with four earned runs, five walks and seven strikeouts.
The Vikings (16-6) trailed 8-3 in the bottom of the seventh and tried to rally, scoring two runs with three singles and a walk. But Twaites, with two outs and two on, got the final out via strikeout.
Highlights: Ryker Fortier (E) 2-3, 2 runs, SB; Cade Gibson (E) 1-4, 2b, run, 2 RBI; Ty Estey (E) 6 IP, 5 ER, 2 BB, 6 K; Brayden Twaites (E) 2-4, 3b, run, RBI, 1 IP, save; Jonathan Rominger (E) 1-2, 2b, run, RBI; Grant Chapman (S) 3-4, 2 runs; Conner Dailey (S) 1-3, 2b, run, RBI; Carter Seely (S) 2-3, 3 RBI, 5 IP, 4 ER, 5 BB, 7 K.
CWAC DISTRICT
EPHRATA 3, SELAH 2: At Yakima County Stadium, the Vikings’ seventh-inning rally came up one run short and their season ended with runners on second and third base in the clash for the league’s second state berth.
Carter Seely went 3-for-4, including an RBI single in the third inning to score Eian Peralta and give Selah a 1-0 lead.
After starting the day ranked No. 2 in Class 2A, the CWAC champs finished their season 16-7. Ephrata (19-5), which started the day with a 6-1 win over Othello, will join Ellensburg in the regional round of next Saturday’s state tournament.
Highlights: Carter Seely (S) 3-4, RBI; James Hull (S) 2-2; Eian Peralta (S) 6.2 IP, 3 ER, 0 BB, 6 K; Garet Hagy (E) 5 IP, 1 ER, 6 BB, 5 K.
CBBN DISTRICT
MOSES LAKE 6, WEST VALLEY 3: At West Valley, ML pitcher Carson Janke, a YVC recruit, avenged two earlier losses to second-ranked West Valley and led his team to a district title while ending the Rams’ 17-game win streak.
Janke threw five innings with two earned runs and eight strikeouts as the Chiefs secured the league’s top seed to state.
Moses Lake (17-4), which was swept by West Valley in their three-game league series, rallied with two runs in the fourth inning and another two in the fifth.
WV’s Brody Mills was 3-for-3 with a double, run and two RBI and Drew Johnson had a double and two runs scored.
WV highlights: Brody Mills 3-3, 2b, run, 2 RBI; Drew Johnson 1-3, 2b, 2 runs; Tommy Meluskey 5 IP, 6 hits, 1 ER, 2 BB, 6 K.
SCAC DISTRICT
COLLEGE PLACE 4, NACHES VALLEY 3: At Naches Valley, Garren Gooler threw a complete game and drove in two runs but three errors proved costly for the Rangers in a semifinal loss. Royal knocked off East champion Kiona-Benton in Friday’s other semifinal .
NV highlights: Garren Gooler 1-2, 2 RBI, 7 IP, ER, 3 K.
TOPPENISH 4, LA SALLE 3: At Toppenish, Edgar Bustillos doubled and scored twice while Caden Garcia struck out nine in a complete game for the Wildcats. In Friday’s other loser-out game, Zillah beat Connell 15-5 .
Highlights: Edgar Bustillos (T) 1-2, 2b, 2 runs; Caden Garcia (T) CG, 3 ER, 4 H, 9 K; Zach Silva (LS) 1-3, 2b.
EWAC DISTRICT
CLE ELUM 16, RIVER VIEW 4: At Cle Elum, Caleb Bogart went 2-for-3 and drove in four runs as the Warriors cruised in their loser-out district opener and clinched a state berth
In other games, Burbank defeated West champion Kittitas 13-2, Warden edged Goldendale 5-4 and Tri-Cities Prep topped White Swan 10-6.
Cle Elum highlights: Caleb Bogart 2-3, 2 runs, 4 RBI.
BOYS SOCCER
Wildcats roll in SCAC title matchTOPPENISH — A season-long trend of second-half dominance continued for Toppenish in Thursday night’s SCAC district final.
Strong midfield possession combined with well-placed long balls broke down Highland’s defense for a 6-0 win, buoyed by four goals from senior Alexander Magana. He scored the lone first half goal in the 35th minute as the Wildcats won their fourth straight district championship by remaining unbeaten in 29 matches against SCAC opponents since joining the conference last year.
The Scotties’ aggressive offside trap caught Magana multiple times early, and he put a shot just over the crossbar on his first breakaway of the game. He finally timed his run perfectly on a pass from Yahir Quintero to break the school record for goals in a season, and Magana increased his total to 39 thanks to more well-weighted passes from his midfielders.
“It’s easy for them to give me the ball,” Magana said. “I trust my midfield. They know where to find me.”
He also assisted central midfielder Rafael Garcia for a goal, but it was a remarkable shot by freshman Trinidad Hernandez that seemed to open the floodgates early in the second half. He collected a pass from Garcia near the corner of the penalty box and blasted the ball just inside the post, off the crossbar, and down just across the goal line to put Toppenish ahead 2-0.
That proved to be more than enough for Toppenish’s defense, which recorded its fourth straight shutout. Central defender Angel Pacheco said growing up he learned from his cousins, Magana and former SCAC player of the year Isai Rodriguez, who graduated from Toppenish in 2021.
Both Toppenish and Highland qualified for the 1A state tournament, which begins early next week with play-in games for teams seeded 14-20. The Scotties — No. 6 in Thursday’s RPI rankings — and the No. 2 Wildcats likely won’t play until Friday and might end up hosting first-round games.
— Luke Thompson
First half: 1, Toppenish, Alexander Magana (Yahir Quintero), 35:00.
Second half: 2, Toppenish, Trinidad Hernandez (Rafael Garcia), 46:00; 3, Toppenish, Garcia (Magana), 50:00; 4, Toppenish, Magana (Juan Diego Mendoza), 55:00; 5, Toppenish, Magana (Mendoza), 57:00; 6, Toppenish, Magana, 67:00
Saves: Jesus Gonzalez (H) 2; Hector Godinez (T) 3.
CBBN DISTRICT
SUNNYSIDE 3, EISENHOWER 2: At Sunnyside, after Edwin Guillen’s goal pulled Ike even at 2-2 near the end of regulation, sophomore Daniel Farias knocked in the winner during extra time for the third-seeded Grizzlies (11-7) in Thursday’s loser-out match.
Top-seeded Wenatchee won the district championship, edging Eastmont 2-1.
Alexzander Osorio, also a sophomore, assisted on Sunnyside’s first goal and Farias’ winner.
Corbin Herrera scored his 14th goal of the season in the 11th minute for Eisenhower, which came in with a five-match win streak and ended its season at 10-7.
First half: 1, Ike, Corbin Herrera, 11:00; 2, Sunnyside, Kevin Hernandez (Alexzander Osorio), 40:00.
Second half: 3, Sunnyside, David Ochoa, 54:00; 4, Ike, Edwin Guillen, 80:00; 5, Sunnyside, Daniel Farias (Osorio), 80:00.
SOFTBALL
CBBN
WEST VALLEY 14-15, SUNNYSIDE 4-11: At West Valley, Anika Garcia homered and Amaleah Rodriguez came up a home run short of the cycle for the Rams in Game 1 on Friday. Kenidee Holden contributed two hits and two RBI for West Valley in the season finale, setting up a rematch in a loser-out district game at West Valley next Tuesday.
Highlights — Game 1: Anika Garcia (WV) 1-2, HR, 2 runs; Amaleah Rodriguez (WV) 3-4, 2b, 3b, 3 runs, 2 RBI; Anna Grange (WV) 2-4, 2 runs, RBI; Jansyn Carrizales (S) 2-3, 2 runs. Game 2: Garcia (WV) 2-5, 2b, 2 runs, RBI; Kenidee Holden (WV) 2-3, 2b, 3 runs, 2 RBI; Katie Arnold (WV) 3b, 2 runs, RBI; Nadia Stroh (S) 1-2, 2b, 2 runs, RBI; Carrizales (S) 2-4, 2b, 3 runs, 3 sb; Maura Roberts (S) 3-4, 2b, run, 4 RBI; Cecilia Stroh (S) 1-4, 2b, run, RBI; Maeve Weets (S) 2-2, 2b, run, RBI.
WENATCHEE 10-15, EISENHOWER 0-8: At Wenatchee, Paige Falk went 3 for 4 with a double and scored twice in the second game for the Cadets in their regular season finale. They’ll try to bounce back in a loser-out first round district game at Wenatchee.
Elsewhere, Davis ended its season with losses of 16-3 and 20-0 at Eastmont.
Ike highlights — Game 2: Paige Falk 3-4, 2b, 2 runs, RBI; Katie Suhm 2-4, run, RBI; Olivia Rankin 1-4, 2b, run, RBI.
EWAC EAST
MABTON 0-11, RIVER VIEW 10-9: At River View, Jentry Simpson went 4 for 5 in the second game with a double and a triple and drove in 3 runs to help the Vikings earn a split. They’ll finish their regular season by hosting a doubleheader against Tri-Cities Prep on Saturday.
Mabton highlights — Game 1: Giselle Garzon 1-2, 2b. Game 2: Kierrah Roettger 1-4, 2 RBI; Jentry Simpson 4-5, 2b, 3b, 3 RBI; Malloree Simpson 3-4, 2 RBI, 15 K; Giselle Garzon 3-5, 2 RBI; Leandra Becerra 3-4, RBI; Karen Espinoze 2-3.
NONLEAGUE
WEST VALLEY 9-24, ELLENSBURG 8-6: At West Valley, Linnea Butler and Katie Arnold both homered and drove in five runs in the second game for the Rams on Thursday.
West Valley trailed 8-1 in the opener but capped a rally with three runs in the bottom of the seventh inning. Haley Betterton tied it with a two-run double and Anika Garcia delivered the game-winning RBI single.
Chante Leadercharge was 5-for-7 for the day with a double, triple and four RBI for Ellensburg (10-10).
Highlights — Game 1: Hannah Krogstadt (E) 2-3, run, RBI; Maddie Kennedy-Colson (E) 2-2, 3b, solo HR, 2 runs; Chante Leadercharge (E) 3-4, 2b, run, 3 RBI; Anika Garcia (WV) 2-3, 2b, 2 runs, RBI; Amaleah Rodriguez (WV) 2-3, run, 2 RBI; Linnea Butler (WV) 3-4, 2b, RBI; Haley Betterton (WV) 1-4, 2b, run, 2 RBI; Ryder Prather (WV) 1-3, 2 runs. Game 2: Leadercharge (E) 2-3, 3b, run, RBI; Garcia (WV) 3-5, HR, 3 runs, 3 RBI; Kenidee Holden (WV) 3-3, 2b, 5 runs, 3 RBI; Rodriguez (WV) 3 RBI; Butler (WV) 2-2, 2b, HR, run, 5 RBI; Katie Arnold (WV) 1-4, HR, 2 runs, 5 RBI; Kaitlyn Leaverton (WV) 4-4, 3 runs, RBI; Betterton (WV) 2-3, 3 runs, 2 RBI.
TRACK
Ike pair run swift 800sEisenhower’s Kara Mickelson held off teammate Isabela Alvarado in a heated 800-meter duel at Friday’s Inter City Championships, a warm-up for next week’s CBBN district meet at Eastmont and Eisenhower.
Mickelson, the state leader at 2:13.35, ran close to that again winning in 2:13.96 and Alvarado was just a fraction behind in 2:13.97. Alvarado’s time ranks fourth in the state.
In Grandview, Selah’s boys and Ellensburg’s girls dominated the CWAC district meet, a prelude to next Friday’s CWAC-GSL regional meet at Ephrata.
Selah’s Cooper Quigley doubled back from winning the 1,600 to lower his season best in the 800 to 1:54.59. He and Shaun Salveson, who won the 400 in 49.92, helped the Vikings drop their 4x400 best to 3:29.84.
Ellensburg’s Carsyn Arlt swept the 100 and 200 and anchored the Bulldogs to season-best times in the 4x100 (50.74) and 4x200 (1:48.85). East Valley’s Allison Bryan also put on a show, winning the 100 and 300 hurdles and long jump. She was second to Arlt in the 200.
At the SCAC West sub-district at Wapato, Zillah’s Mia Hicks and Wapato’s Emilio Vela were triple winners and Hicks added a leg on the first-place 4x100. Naches Valley’s Grant Osborn reached 146-10 in the discus.
The SCAC district meet will be held at Zillah next Friday.
Inter City Championships
At Zaepfel Stadium
BOYS
Local highlights
100: 1, Donald Barnes (D) 11.67; 2, Joshua Jaiyeola (Ike) 11.70. 200: 1, Isai Carrera (S) 23.53; 2, Oliver Barron (Ike) 23.62. 400: 1, Barnes (D) 53.85. 800: 2, Max Garcia-Pinon (S) 2:08.66. 1600: 3, Andres Norman (D) 4:42.80; 4, Mario Cervantes Reyes (Ike) 4:43.39. 3200: 3, Emil Miller (WV) 10:22.73; 4, Oscar Lopez (Ike) 10:23.28. 110H: 2, Rick Bishop (S) 16.32; 3, Aiden Waddle (Ike) 16.63. 300H: 2, Wyatt Murphy (Ike) 46.90. 2K steeple: 1, Nathan Johnson (Ike) 6:27.93; 2, Charlie Naught (WV) 6:57.84. 4x100: 1, Eisenhower 45.18. 4x400: 2, Sunnyside 3:45.47.
Shot: 2, Izaya Magana (WV) 41-9.5. Disc: 3, Jeffery Condardo (Ike) 131-7. Jav: 1, Kain Robledo (S) 143-10; 2, Aaron Tinajero (Ike) 141-3. HJ: 1, Jackson Cluff (WV) 6-4. PV: 2, Liam Parker (Ike) 12-0; 3, Tyler Vigansky (WV) 11-6. LJ: 2, Robledo (S) 19-7.75. TJ: 1, Waddle (IKe) 41-5.25.
GIRLS
Local highlights
100: 1, Kati Escorcia (S) 13.18. 200: 3, Escorcia (S) 27.49. 400: 1, Ilene Moran (D) 1:01.08. 800: 1, Kara Mickelson (Ike) 2:13.96; 2, Isabela Alvarado (Ike) 2:13.97. 1600: 1, Olive Clark (Ike) 5:23.11. 100H: 3, Alaina Morgan (S) 16.70. 300H: 2, Morgan (S) 48.25. 2K steeple: 1, Hannah Hilton (Ike) 7:29.90; 2, Brooke Bauer (WV) 9:28.88. 4x100: 2, West Valley 52.61. 4x200: 2, Eisenhower 1:50.46; 3, West Valley 1:53.20. 4x400: 2, Eisenhower 4:31.60.
Shot: 3, Leilani Johnson (D) 30-7.5. Disc: 1, Mary Mickelson (Ike) 120-10; 3, Maggie Alexander (WV) 106-10. Jav: 1, Sara Diehm (Ike) 103-9; 2, Talia See (WV) 91-1. HJ: 1, Camryn Birch (D) 5-0; 3, Ella Ferguson (WV) 4-8. LJ: 1, Morgan (S) 16-2.
CWAC
At Grandview
BOYS
Team scores: Selah 171, Ephrata 129, Ellensburg 127, Prosser 66, Othello 36, Grandview 35, East Valley 11.
Locals in top four
100: 2, Chase Perez (Ell) 11.41; 3, Ethan Lakey (S) 11.51; 4, George Wright (Ell) 11.54. 200: 2, Devin Mooney (S) 23.66; 3, Perez (Ell) 23.80. 400: 1, Shaun Salveson (S) 49.92; 2, Noe Medina (G) 53.07; 3, Dillon Lopez (S) 54.53. 800: 1, Cooper Quigley (S) 1:54.59; 4, Theo Dittmer (Ell) 2:10.41. 1600: 1, Quigley (S) 4:23.68; 2, Eric Swedin (S) 4:25.97; 4, Jonathan Orozco (S) 4:38.05. 3200: 1, Swedin (S) 9:47.58; 2, Orozco (S) 10:18.23; 3, Nathan Shipley (S) 10:18.24; 4, Mac Steele (Ell) 10:19.42.
110H: 1, Joshua Boast (Ell) 15.95; 3, Kolbe Phillips (P) 17.19. 300H: 2, Phillips (P) 42.61; 4, Josh Holmes (S) 45.07. 4x100: 1, Ellensburg (Boast, Wright, Andaya, Perez) 44.58; 2, Selah 44.60. 4x400: 1, Selah (Rees, Quigley, Mooney, Salveson) 3:29.84; 3, Prosser 3:41.19.
Shot: 2, Kestin Hofstad (P) 44-9.5; 3, Titus Jeffrey (G) 44-4; 4, Titan Nelson (S) 43-6.5. Disc: 3, Jeffrey (G) 121-6; 4, Henry Joyce (Ell) 119-4. Jav: 2, Richard Wellington (Ell) 152-7; 3, Evan Kinley (S) 148-3; 4, Trey Webb (P) 142-2. HJ: 1, Levi Dorsett (G) 6-0; 2, Perez (Ell) 5-8. PV: 1, Calvin Lundgren (S) and Mason Blad (Ell) 12-6; 3, Josh Holmes (S) 12-0; 4, Owen Moultray (S) 11-6. LJ: 1, Lakey (S) 20-2; 2, Boast (Ell) 19-5; 3, Darius Andaya (Ell) 18-11; 4, Wright (Ell) 18-8. TJ: 1, Neo Medrano (P) 41-9; 2, Boast (Ell) 39-11; 3, Andre Moore (S) 38-2; 4, Andaya (Ell) 37-11.5.
GIRLS
Team scores: Ellensburg 174, Selah 113, Ephrata 90, East Valley 82, Othello 60, Prosser 57, Grandview 28.
Locals in top four
100: 1, Carsyn Arlt (Ell) 12.91; 2, Isabel Montes-Salamanca (Ell) 13.26; 4, Bryana Barry (EV) 13.59. 200: 1, Arlt (Ell) 26.47; 2, Allison Bryan (EV) 26.63; 4, Barry (EV) 28.26. 400: 1, Elaine Joyce (Ell) 1:00.66; 3, Madison Huri (S) 1:03.81; 4, Brooke Seim (Ell) 1:04.49. 800: 2, Holly Fromherz (Ell) 2:28.09; 3, Isabella Escamilla (S) 2:36.78; 4, Alejandra Salcedo (S) 2:37.72. 1600: 1, Kate Laurent (Ell) 5:17.74; 2, Emma Beachy (Ell) 5:51.29; 3, Abigail Huri (S) 5:52.37; 4, Eveyanna Townsend (EV) 5:52.52. 3200: 1, Laurent (Ell) 11:50.17; 2, Rylee Leishman (Ell) 12:39.88; 3, Beachy (Ell) 13:07.07.
100H: 1, Bryan (EV) 16.03; 3, Sierra Newell (S) 17.48; 4, Abby Whitemarsh (Ell) 17.61. 300H: 1, Bryan (EV) 48.29; 2, Kieryann Mattson (S) 52.26; 4, Jazmine Richey (G) 52.98. 4x100: 1, Ellensburg (Child, Joyce, Montes-Salamanca, Arlt) 50.74; 4, Selah 53.68. 4x200: 1, Ellensburg (Child, Joyce, Montes-Salamanca, Arlt) 1:48.85; 4, Grandview 1:54.61. 4x400: 1, Ellensburg (Seim, Fromherz, Laurent, Joyce) 4:17.33; 2, Selah 4:23.92; 3, East Valley 4:29.67.
Shot: 2, Newell (S) 33-2. Disc: 1, Newell (S) 111-3; 3, Maliyah Gordon (EV) 108-8. Jav: 2, Emily Panattoni (Ell) 102-3; 3, Avery Barnhart (P) 97-7; 4, Newell (S) 94-10. HJ: 1, Halle Wright (P) 5-2; 2, Sienna Black (G) 4-8; 4, Payten Gill (S) 4-6. PV: 1, Clara Holmes (S) 10-0; six tied at 7-6. LJ: 1, Bryan (EV) 16-11; 2, Kambree Blair (P) 16-3; 3, Brooklynne Sylve (EV) 16-0; 4, Jasmine Mullen (S) 15-6.5. TJ: 1, Blair (P) 34-2.5; 2, Jocelyn Newschwander (Ell) 33-6.5; 3, Isabel Montes-Salamanca (Ell) 32-10.25; 4, Kendra Groeneveld (P) 31-7.25.
SCAC WEST
At Wapato
BOYS
100: Emilio Vela (W) 11.32. 200: Vela (W) 23.24. 400: Brayden Anderson (LS) 52.61. 800: Cesar Loza (W) 2:06.33. 1600: Wyatt Clements (NV) 4:57.89. 3200: Gabriel Valdez (T) 11:16.16. 110H: Riley Blackburn (T) 18.15. 300H: Noah Robles (NV) 44.55. 4x100: Toppenish (Torres, Garcia, Cortes, Ferolito) 44.43. 4x400: Naches Valley (Hires, Rodriguez, Robles, Clements) 3:36.72.
Shot: Grant Osborn (NV) 41-10.5. Disc: Osborn (NV) 146-10. Jav: Luke Navarre (Z) 158-8. HJ: Julian Rodriguez (NV) 6-2. PV: Howard Brignone (NV) 10-0. LJ: Rodriguez (NV) 20-2. TJ: Vela (W) 42-1.
GIRLS
100: Mia Hicks (Z) 12.79. 200: Hicks (Z) 27.28. 400: Olivia Alegria (LS) 1:04.79. 800: Katrina Feriante (NV) 2:35.93. 1600: Brooke Miles (NV) 5:29.31. 3200: Miles (NV) 13:07.73. 100H: Allison Smith (NV) 17.80. 300H: Smith (NV) 50.75. 4x100: Zillah (A. Garza, K Garza, Hicks, Walle) 53.06. 4x200: Toppenish (Hernandez, Regis, Verduzco, Gonzalez) 2:00.52. 4x400: Naches Valley (Smith, Miles, Smith, Feriante) 4:28.71.
Shot: Isabella Kanelopoulos (LS) 33-7. Disc: Hannah Clements (NV) 95-10. Jav: Tatiana Camacho (T) 101-0. HJ: Kassy Garza (Z) 5-0. PV: Audrey Smith (NV) 8-6. LJ: K. Garza (Z) 14-10.75. TJ: Hicks (Z) 33-10.5.
GOLF
CWAC
GIRLS POD No. 6
Team scores: East Valley 440, Selah 442, Ephrata 465, Othello 476, Prosser 558, Grandview and Ellensburg inc.
Winner: Jayme Dwight (Eph) 84, at Lakeview GC. Local highlights: Macy Taylor (EV) 102, Lexi Becker (S) 104, Elessar Grajeda (EV) 106, Kaitlyn Panarello (S) 109, Kaylee Putnam (S) 113, Mikayla Wolfram (S) 116, Josslyn Spurgin (EV) 116, Kara Heater (EV) 116.
