Kaden Haffner pitched a two-hitter over seven innings but Colin McBride’s 12 strikeouts lifted Lakeside Recovery’s Babe Ruth team to a 3-2 win over the Yakima Pepsi Beetles in Friday’s nightcap at the Firecracker Wood Bat Classic.
The Beetles had the bases loaded in the bottom of the seventh inning with two outs but McBride got out of the jam with a game-ending groundout. Haffner struck out six.
Earlier on Friday, Rival Baseball defeated the Beetles 10-4. Simon Johnston was 2-for-2 with two RBI for Yakima (12-21), which played Sawtooth Catch from Idaho on Saturday at Parker Faller Field. For details of that game, visit yakimaherald.com/sports and also view the daily eEdition.
On Thursday, Caleb Coscarart pitched a four-hitter with a season-high 12 strikeouts to lead the Beetles to a 3-0 victory over Eastside Baseball. Coscarart walked three in his seven-inning effort and needed strikeout No. 12 to put down a late Eastside rally attempt.
After Yakima’s defense turned a double play in the top of the seventh, Eastside loaded the bases with a single, walk and error. But Coscarart wrapped up his 103-pitch night with a swinging strikeout to end the game.
Yakima highlights — Lakeside Babe Ruth: Jacob Rettig 1-2, 2 RBI; Kaden Haffner CG, 7 IP, 2 hits, 2 ER, 4 BB, 6 K. Rival Baseball: Teghan Moser 2 runs; J’Den Briones 1-3, 2 runs; Simon Johnston 2-2, 2 RBI. Eastside Baseball: Caleb Coscarart CG, 7 IP, 4 hits, 3 BB, 12 K; Nick Field 2-3, 2b, run; Eddie Messer 2-2, 2b, run; Brodi Phillips 1-3, 3b, RBI.
Pak starts 2-1 in RenoRENO, Nev. — Derek Wolff’s power surge led the Yakima Valley Pepsi Pak to a pair of one-run victories on opening day of the Josh Anderson Memorial tournament on Thursday.
Wolff was 3-for-3 with a double, run scored and RBI and Steven Johnson pitched a five-hitter as the Pak opened with a 2-1 win over Petaluma.
In the second game against the West Coast Kings, Wolff clubbed a three-run home run in the first inning and Yakima Valley held on to win 6-5. Wolff finished with five RBI for the day.
Eian Peralta tripled in the first game and scored two runs in the second, and Ty Estey pitched all seven innings against the Kings.
On Friday, Boise Catch amassed 16 hits in a 13-3 five-inning win over the Pak.
YV highlights — Petaluma: Steven Johnson CG, 7 IP, 5 hits, 0 ER, 2 BB, 2 K; Derek Wolff 3-3, 2b, run, RBI; Eian Peralta 1-3, 3b, run; Cade Gibson 1-3, RBI. West Coast Kings: Ty Estey CG, 7 IP, 7 hits, 5 ER, 4 BB, 3 K; Ryker Fortier 2-4, run; Eian Peralta 1-2, 2 runs; Derek Wolff 2-3, HR, run, 4 RBI; Ty Moore 2-3, 2b, run. Boise Catch: Eian Peralta 1-3, 2b, run, 4 IP; Adam Goodrich 2-3, run, RBI; John Sullivan 1-2, 2 RBI.
BASEBALL ADVANTAGE 6, RIVER CITY THUNDER 2: Haven Sageal threw four scoreless innings and Nathan Gonzalez had two hits and two runs scored in BA’s victory on Friday.
On Thursday, Baseball Advantage split with Wenatchee Valley, winning the opener 8-6 and falling in the nightcap 9-7. Brian Alcazar was 3-for-3 with three RBI in the setback.
BA highlights: Haven Sageal 4 IP, 1 hit, 0 ER, 3 BB, 6 K, 1-3, run; Dominik Martinez 1-1, 2b, RBI; Trent Willsey 2-3; Nathan Gonzalez 2-3, 2 runs; Deklin Graham 2-3, run, RBI.
JUNIOR LEGION
12th annual Chuck Brown Tournament
At Selah
Friday’s games
Yakima Valley Peppers 12, Bellingham 4. YV highlights: Reid Bala 3-run 3b, 2 runs; Conner Speer 2-3, 2b, 2 RBI; Anthony Renteria 2-3, 2 runs; Rowdy Mullins 1-3, 2b, RBI; Braden Kotzin RBI, 2 runs.
Other scores: Mount Vernon 10, Yakima Junior Beetles 7; Kennewick Dusters 5, Stanwood 4; Stanwood 7, Oak Harbor 6; Oak Harbor 8, Northwest Diamond 4.
Thursday’s games
Yakima Valley Peppers 9, Yakima Junior Beetles 1. YV highlights: Rowdy Mullins 5 IP, 2 K, 0 BB; Mason Bailey 3-3, 3b, RBI; Jonathan Rominger 2-3, 2 RBI; James Hull 1-2, 2 runs.
Yakima Valley Peppers 6, Mount Vernon 3. YV highlights: Hudson Fries 5 IP, 2 ER, 4 K; Beau Benjamin SV, 3 K, RBI; Reid Bala 2-3, 2 runs; Drayke Seward 2b, RBI.
WCL
Ridgefield wins series opener A rough start turned ugly in more ways that one for Yakima Valley Friday night at Yakima County Stadium.
The Pippins were already behind in the second inning, when Ridgefield’s Safea Villaruz-Mauai tried to call for a timeout as Blake Leaverton delivered a pitch. An ensuing conversation between Villaruz-Mauai and Yakima Valley catcher Josh Davis quickly escalated into a benches-clearing brawl.
Both players got ejected along with Leaverton, who sprinted into the fray when Davis threw punches and got into a wrestling match with Villaruz-Mauai. Coach Kyle Krustangel said his team didn’t respond well and despite nine hits it could never get much of anything going offensively in an 11-3 loss.
“There was a lot of stuff that went on that we’ve got to be better at,” Krustangel said. “We didn’t play defense very well, didn’t pitch it very well.”
Six errors turned into five unearned runs, and five Pippins pitchers combined to walk 10 hitters and hit four more. Lefthander Caden Duke provided the lone bright spot on the mound, holding the Raptors hitless for 3 2/3 innings after relieving Leaverton.
University of Washington outfielder Luke Rohleder singled in his first three at-bats, raising his season average to .352. But he never advanced to second base as the rest of the Pippins struggled to do much of anything against Ridgefield pitching.
Jake Borst finally ended the Raptors’ shutout bid with an RBI single in the eight inning and Yakima Valley added two more in the ninth.
“We’ve been playing good baseball the last nine, 10 days,” Krustangel said. “Outlier game, so you’ve got to make sure that you’re not hitting the abort button and changing everything that’s been successful.”
