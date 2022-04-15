A day after throwing a no-hitter, junior Tommy Meluskey was 3-for-4 with two doubles, three runs and three RBI and leadoff hitter Jackson May drove in five runs in the first game of West Valley’s 25-1, 11-1 sweep over Eisenhower in CBBN baseball on Friday at West Valley.
May added three hits, a double, three runs and two RBI in the second game as the Rams extended their win streak to eight games.
West Valley (8-1 league, 9-1 overall) host Eastmont on Tuesday to start a three-game series with the Wildcats.
Highlights — Game 1: Brody Mills (WV) 4 IP, 1 hit, 2 BB, 9 K, 1-1, run, 4 RBI; Tommy Meluskey (WV) 3-4, 2 2b, 3 runs, 3 RBI; Jackson May (WV) 2-5, 2b, 3 runs, 5 RBI; Drew Johnson (WV) 2-3, 4 runs, 2 RBI; Pablo Llamas (WV) 3-5, 2 runs, 3 RBI; Anthony Hannon-Renteria (WV) 3-5, run, 2 RBI. Game 2: Steven Johnson (WV) CG, 5 IP, 4 hits, 1 ER, 2 BB, 6 K; May (WV) 3-4, 2b, 3 runs, 2 RBI; John Sullivan (WV) 1-3, 2b, run, 2 RBI; D. Johnson (WV) 1-2, 2 runs, RBI; Brodi Phillips (E) 1-3, 2b, RBI.
WEST VALLEY 10, EISENHOWER 0: At Eisenhower, Meluskey pitched a five-inning no-hitter with 10 strikeouts and scored three runs for the Rams, who got a four-RBI game from junior Steven Johnson. Thursday’s series opener was postponed from Tuesday.
Highlights: Tommy Meluskey (WV) CG, 5 IP, no-hitter, 1 BB, 10 K, 0-1, 3 runs; Jackson May (WV) 2-4, 3b, 2 runs; Pablo Llamas (WV) 3-3, run, 2 RBI; Steven Johnson (WV) 1-3, 4 RBI; Isaac Froula (WV) 2-3, run.
MOSES LAKE 16-15, DAVIS 4-3: At Davis, Bryan Alcazar had a double, two runs scored, four stolen bases and three RBI for the day as the Pirates slipped to 9-3 in league and 10-4 overall. Davis has a three-game series with Wenatchee next week.
Davis highlights — Game 1: Corbyn Aills 1-3, 2 RBI; Bryan Alcazar 1-2, 2b, run, 2 sb, 2 RBI. Game 2: Nathan Gonzalez 1-2, 2b, RBI; Alcazar 1-1, run, 2 sb, RBI; Trent Williams 1-3, run; Chase Hansen 2-3, run.
NONLEAGUE SELAH 7, DAVIS 2: At Selah, junior Carter Seely struck out 10 in four innings and Eian Peralta pitched the final three frames for the Vikings, who got an RBI double from catcher Grant Chapman in the fourth inning and a two-run single from Beau Benjamin in the fifth on Thursday.
Selah (10-4), which is ranked second in this week’s 2A state RPI, will host Tumwater on Wednesday.
Highlights: Carter Seely (S) 4 IP, 3 hits, 5 BB, 10 K, 1-2, RBI; Eian Peralta (S) 3 IP, 2 K, 1-3; Beau Benjamin (S) 2-run 1b; Brendan Berk (S) 2-3, RBI; Conner Dailey (S) 2-3; Grant Chapman (S) RBI 2b.
SOFTBALL
CBBN
WEST VALLEY 13-16, EISENHOWER 3-4: At Eisenhower, senior shortstop Annika Garcia was 7-for-8 for the day with two triples, a home run, six runs scored and five RBI and Amaleah Rodriguez had three doubles and six RBI for the Rams.
West Valley improved to 4-0 in league and 5-2 for the season and will travel to Eastmont on Tuesday. Paige Falk had two hits in each game with a double for Eisenhower, which hosts Sunnyside on Tuesday.
In other games Friday, Moses Lake topped Davis 15-2 and 21-3 and Sunnyside won a nonleaguer at Wapato 17-2.
Highlights — Game 1: Alexys Soptich (WV) CG, 5 IP, 1 ER, 1 BB, 7 K; Anika Garcia (WV) 4-4, HR, 3 runs, 3 RBI; Amaleah Rodriguez (WV) 2-4, 2 2b, run, 3 RBI; Linnea Butler (WV) 2-3, 2b, run, RBI; Taylor Yockey (E) 2-3, RBI; Paige Falk (E) 2-3, 2b; London Esparza (E) 1-3, 2b. Game 2: Garcia (WV) 3-4, 2 3b, 3 runs, 2 RBI; Rodriguez (WV) 3-3, 2b, 2 runs, 3 RBI; Kenidee Holden (WV) 2-3, 2b, 2 runs; Anna Grange (WV) 3-4, 2b, Butler (WV) 2-3, 2 RBI; Katie Arnold (WV) 1-4, run, 2 RBI; Ryder Prather (WV) 2-3, 2 runs, RBI.
NONLEAGUE
EAST VALLEY 10-18, CONNELL 0-1: At East Valley, junior Tori Goodell was 6-for-6 for the day with a double, home run, six runs scored and six RBI for the Red Devils (9-3). Goodell and Tinley Taylor both had four RBI in the second game.
EV highlights — Game 1: Allison Heater 4 IP, 2 hits, 0 BB, 5 K, 2-3, run, 2 RBI; Tori Goodell 2-2, 2b, 2 runs, 2 RBI; Kaylee Prince 2-3, 2b, 2 RBI. Game 2: Aidan Lyon 3 IP, 0 ER, 3 hits, 2 BB, 2 K, 1-3, 2b, 2 runs, RBI; Tinley Taylor 3-3, 2b, 2 runs, 4 RBI; Goodell 4-4, HR, 4 runs, 4 RBI; Heater 3-3, 2 runs, RBI; Madi Morrison 2-2, 2 runs.
SOCCER
CBBN
EASTMONT 3, DAVIS 1: At Davis, Edwin Diaz tied the score at 1-1 late in the first half for the Pirates, but the league-leading Wildcats got two goals from Edgar Leon in the second half to pull away. Davis (3-4, 5-5) plays at Moses Lake on Friday.
First half: 1, Eastmont, Christian Vaquero (Luis Romero); 2, Davis, Edwin Diaz.
Second half: 3, Eastmont, Edgar Leon; 4, Eastmont, Leon (PK).
Saves: Alexander Capi (D) 3, Eastmont 8.
SUNNYSIDE 2, EISENHOWER 1 (OT): At Sunnyside, Jefferson Vilcapoma’s goal assisted by Daniel Farias off a set piece in overtime was the difference for the Grizzlies, who moved to 4-3 in league and 7-4 overall. Sunnyside hosts West Valley on Tuesday while Eisenhower travels to Wenatchee.
In other matches, Moses Lake defeated West Valley 6-0 with five goals coming in the second half.
First half: No goals.
Second half: 1, Sunnyside, Kevin Hernandez (Issac Jimenez); 2, Eisenhower, Edwin Guillen (Brayan Montes), 70:00.
Overtime: 3, Sunnyside, Jefferson Vilcapoma (Daniel Farias), 85:00.
CWAC
EAST VALLEY 4, PROSSER 1: At East Valley, Soren Hanson and Eli Juarez scored in the first five minutes to ensure the Red Devils stayed unbeaten at 11-0 despite the absence of starting goalkeeper Sammy Gonzalez. They’ll host Ephrata next Tuesday in a rematch of a game East Valley won 2-1 in overtime on the road.
First half: 1, East Valley, Soren Hanson, 3:00; 2, East Valley, Eli Juarez, 5:00; 3, East Valley, Brandon Garcia, 33:00.
Second half: 4, Prosser, Jorge Delgado, 50:00; 5, East Valley, Emmanuel Brambila, 58:00.
Saves: Elijah Carter (P) 5; Erik Tello (EV) 1.
SCAC-EWAC WEST
TOPPENISH 10, NACHES VALLEY 1: At Naches Valley, Juan Diego Mendoza, Alexander Magana and Axel Castillo knocked in two goals apiece for the Wildcats, who won their sixth straight match and improved to 8-0 in league and 10-1-2 overall.
First half: 1, Toppenish, Rafael Garcia, 2:00; 2, Toppenish, Juan Diego Mendoza, 5:00; 3, Toppenish, Alexander Magana, 7:00; 4, Toppenish, Mendoza, 11:00; 5, Toppenish, Trino Hernandez, 25:00; 6, NV, Julio Meza, 28:00; 7, Toppenish, Axel Castillo, 30:00; 8, Toppenish, Magana, 32:00.
Second half: 9, Toppenish, Navor Gaona, 42:00; 10, Toppenish, Castillo, 50:00; 11, Toppenish, Kyano Zuniga, 56:00.
Saves: Luis Prieto (T) 1, Mykel Cortes (NV) 10.
WAPATO 8, NACHES VALLEY 1: At Wapato, Irvin Carmona scored twice and assisted three goals while David Iturbide notched a hat trick in the second half for the Wolves.
First half: 1, Wapato, Irvin Carmona, 22:00; 2, Wapato, Carmona (Jesus Marin), 30:00.
Second half: 3, Wapato, David Iturbide (Carmona), 44:00; 4, Wapato, Iturbide (Carmona), 48:00; 5, Wapato, Xavier Acevedo (Marin), 62:00; 6, Wapato, Rodolfo Duran, 65:00; 7, Naches Valley, Julio Meza (PK), 71:00; 8, Wapato, Iturbide (Carmona), 73:00; 9, Wapato, Duran (Marin), 78:00.
Saves: Jace Diener (NV) 13; Andi Aguilar (W) 2.
TOPPENISH 9, LA SALLE 0: At Toppenish, Alexander Magana scored a hat trick in the first half on Thursday. Rafael Garcia and Navor Gaona each found the net twice for the Wildcats.
First half: 1, Toppenish, Rafael Garcia, 17:00; 2, Toppenish, Alexander Magana, 20:00; 3, Toppenish, Christopher Gutierrez, 23:00; 4, Toppenish, Magana, 30:00; 5, Toppenish, Magana, 35:00.
Second half: 6, Toppenish, Yahir Quintero, 45:00; 7, Toppenish, Garcia, 55:00; 8, Toppenish, Navor Gaona, 60:00; 9, Toppenish, Gaona, 75:00.
Saves: La Salle 9; Hector Godinez (T) 0.
NONLEAGUE
COLLEGE PLACE 4, GRANGER 2: At College Place, James Torres scored a goal in each half and goalkeeper Jacob Llamas made six saves for the Spartans, who host Highland on Saturday.
TRACK
K-Valley Rally
AT KITTITAS
BOYS
Top teams: Brewster 87, Kittitas 81, Bridgeport 70. Local: Highland 68, Goldendale 63, White Swan 55, Riverside Christian 24, Mabton 10.
Local winners — 100: Kyle Littler (K) 12.35. 800: Alden Williams (G) 2:08.19. 1600: Williams (G) 4:46.86. 3200: Isaac Immel (RC) 11:02.59. 110H: Josiah Contreras-Skindzier (K) 19.19. 300H: Blake Bazaldua (RC) 47.95. 4x100: Kittitas 47.70. 4x400: Kittitas 3:50.81. Jav: Steven Verwey (WS) 133-4. HJ: Josh Rosbach (K) 5-8. PV: Contreras-Skindzier (K) 10-0. LJ: Cayden Hakala (H) 19-3.5. TJ: Contreras-Skindzier (K) 36-3.5.
GIRLS
Top teams: Kittitas 178, Goldendale 88, Highland 66. Local: Riverside Christian 41, Mabton 39, White Swan 36, Yakama Tribal 11.
Local winners — 100: Gabby Santos (K) 13.81. 3200: Niveah Martinez (H) 14:04.56. 100H: Alisha McIrvin (K) 20.67. 300H: Julianna Bell (RC) 54.36. Shot: Keegan Wolfsberger (WS) 34-7. Disc: Neveah Roman (H) 87-6. Jav: Wolfsberger (WS) 89-9. HJ: McIrvin (K) 4-4. PV: Blaire Nunley (K) 7-0. LJ: Laura Steingas (H) 14-10. TJ: Emma Olson (G) 31-7.
CWAC
AT EPHRATA
BOYS
Dual scores: Ellensburg 2-0, Ephrata 1-1, Grandview 0-2.
Local winners — 100: Chase Perez (Ell) 12.00. 400: Noe Medina (G) 53.12. 3200: Mac Steele (Ell) 10:48.15. 110H: Joshua Boast (Ell) 16.39. 4x100: Ellensburg 45.21. HJ: Perez (Ell) 5-8. PV: Adam Singer (Ell) 11-6. LJ: Boast (Ell) 18-11. TJ: Boast (Ell) 39-8.5.
GIRLS
Dual scores: Ellensburg 2-0, Ephrata 1-1, Grandview 0-2.
Local winners — 100: Carsyn Arlt (Ell) 13.12. 200: Elaine Joyce (Ell) 28.64. 400: Holly Fromherz (Ell) 1:03.39. 800: Kate Laurent (Ell) 2:21.24. 1600: Rylee Leishman (Ell) 5:59.35. 3200: Leishman (Ell) 13:09.0. 4x100: Ellensburg 53.47. 4x200: Ellensburg 1:56.53. PV: Amanda Peterson (G) 7-6. LJ: Jocelyn Newschwander (Ell) 15-2.75. TJ: Newschwander (Ell) 30-0.5.
SCAC
AT KIONA-BENTON
BOYS
Local winners — 100: Jose Torres (T) 11.69. 200: Angelo Ferolito (T) 23.97. 400: Logan Charley (T) 56.84. 800: Wyatt Clements (NV) 2:11.12. 1600: Gabriel Valdez (T) 5:03.04. 3200: Quinten Jones (NV) 10:46.59. 4x100: Toppenish 47.04. 4x400: Naches Valley 3:40.39. Shot: Grant Osborn (NV) 37-11. Disc: Osborn (NV) 122-4. Jav: Kaden Oswalt (Z) 130-8. HJ: Julian Rodriguez (NV) 5-10. PV: Ferolito (T) 12-0. LJ: Ferolito (T) 18-0. TJ: Nic Navarre (Z) 35-6.
GIRLS
Local winners — 200: Danika Feriante (NV) 30.61. 800: Katrina Feriante (NV) 2:39.80. 1600: Brooke Miles (NV) 5:40.71. 3200: Feriante (NV) 12:56.22. 4x100: Toppenish 59.88. Shot: Tatiana Camacho (T) 29-8. Disc: Alexia Jimenez (T) 97-0. Jav: Camacho (T) 97-3. HJ: Abigail Advincula (NV) 4-4. PV: Audrey Smith (NV) 7-6. TJ: Allison Smith (NV) 30-8.75.
AT WAHLUKE
BOYS
Local winners — 800: Cesar Loza (W) 2:09.22. TJ: Emilio Vela (W) 40-2.
GIRLS
Local winners — 400: Olivia Alegria (LS) 1:08.62. 1600: Betzabeth Zaragoza (W) 2:38.45. 1600: Diana Camargo (W) 5:35.79. 3200: Zaragoza (W) 13:25.83. Shot: Mataya Hull (LS) 29-9.75.
TENNIS
CWAC
Othello boys 3, East Valley 2
Singles: Aaron Villarreal (O) d. Jacob Walser 6-2, 6-0; Ashton Pruneda (O) d. Logan Basford 6-4, 6-7, 7-5.
Doubles: Seth Giles—Kyler Freeman (O) d. Ian Larkin—Ranne Meloy 6-2, 6-0; Dallas DeBlasio—Rylan Kozma (EV) d. Javier Rodriguez—Dallin Freeman 6-4, 4-6, 6-3; Brady Locke—Teegan Hooper (EV) d. Joshua Tovar—Christopher Lopez 4-6, 6-4, 7-6 (10-7).
Othello girls 3, East Valley 2
Singles: Jasmine Shipley (EV) for; Henleigh Elder (EV) for.
Doubles: Kenzie Simpson—Kendra Freeman (O) d. Taylor Calhoun-Mai Mesler 6-2, 6-3; Maleyna Alvarez—Mia Carlson (O) d. Emily Knautz—Delaney Gibbons 6-4, 6-2; Jewels Pruneda-Hazel Ritchie (O) d. Ceci Mendoza—Jalee Anderson 7-6, 6-0.
Selah boys 5, Prosser 0
Singles: Kellam Adams (S) d. Tom Gutmann 6-1, 6-0; Aidan Franklin (S) d. Zuyal Osorio 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles: Malachi Young-Quentin Garretson (S) d. Ben Berg-Ethan Felicetts 6-3, 6-1; Kaden Giles-Isaac Merrell (S) d. Angelo Mallari-Caiden Palomera 6-0, 6-0; Riley Christianson-Kade Wurtz (S) d. Stan Chan-Caleb Robinson 6-1, 6-0.
Selah girls 3, Prosser 2
Singles: Lotte Steinbach (S) d. Leilani Magana 6-0, 6-0; Macie Ladd (S) d. Abrie Bagnall 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles: Grace Sonnichsen-Lily Haughee (P) d. Addison Ladd-Maya Hall 3-6, 7-6, 6-4; Kendra Adams-Jenna Bond (S) d. Aida Roy-Ava Smasne 6-1, 6-3; Caitlyn Morrow-Jina Choi (P) d. Janae Hall-Sarah Tamblyn 6-2, 2-6, 7-5.
SCAC-EWAC
Wapato boys 4, Highland 1
Singles: Isaac Jensen (H) d. Hazen Jacob 6-3, 6-2; Valentin Rojas (W) for.
Doubles: Eduardo Ramirez-Blazty Taiza (W) for.; Jhace DeLaCruz-Kazmir Clark (W) for.; Juan Hernandez-Maceo Washines (W) for.
Wapato girls 4, Highland 1
Singles: Lucia Martinez Leal (H) d. Kellie Martin 6-2, 6-0; Eva Quintero (W) d. Ashley Gonzalez 7-5, 6-2.
Doubles: Crystal Colin-Mya Morales (W) d. Maddie Monson-Josie Diaz 6-1, 6-2; Logan Howell-Jennifer Marcial (W) d. Jackie Ceja Flores-Yazmin Flores 6-1, 6-1; Diana Nunez-Searra Rodriguez (W) d. Anahi Silva-Maritere Medina 6-0, 6-2.
Goldendale boys 3, Wapato boys 2
Singles: Max Christensen (G) d. Hazen Jacob 6-2, 6-1; Rogen Bothamley (G) d. Valentin Rojas 6-1, 6-3.
Doubles: Eduardo Ramirez-Blazly Taiza (W) d. Kyden Blunt-Sam McCandless 7-5, 3-6 (10-7); Eli Goldin-Jacob Harris (G) d. Kazmir Clark-Jhace Dela Cruz 6-1, 6-3; Juan Hernandez-Maceo Washines (W) d. Tristen Toledo-Logan Speer 6-3, 6-0.
Goldendale girls 3, Wapato 2
Singles: Gwen Gilliam (G) d. Tionnie Polk 6-3, 6-2; Jeslyn Berry (G) d. Kellie Martin 3-6, 6-4, 6-1.
Doubles: Taylor Beam-Lizzy Hedges (G) d. Crystal Colin-Mya Morales 6-3, 6-0; Logan Howell-Jennifer Marcial (W) d. Ruby Russell-Jewlia Siglin 6-0, 6-0; Diana Nunez-Searra Rodrigues (W) d. Logan Armstrong-Angelina Owen 6-0, 6-1.
La Salle boys 5, Toppenish 0
Singles: Jackson Dhane (LS) d. Robert Bjur 6-2, 6-1; Noah Sauer (LS) d. Isaiah Pacheco 6-1, 6-4.
Doubles: Dominik Tamez-Gregorio Manrique-Vivanco (LS) d. Diego Castro-Miguel Martinez 6-1, 6-1; Ethan Britt-Garrett Judd (LS) d. Jose Arcila-Johan Ojeda 7-6, 6-4; Aiden Bliesner-Markus Berger (LS) d. Jonathan Lustre-Samuel Reyes 6-0, 6-2.
Toppenish girls 3, La Salle 2
Singles: Annika Richardson (LS) d. Maria Cervantes 6-2, 6-3; Isabella Alegria (LS) d. Viviane Ochoa 6-2, 6-1.
Doubles: Karen Romero-Paola Parbol (T) d. Genevieve McCoy-Mikayla Mendoza 6-0, 6-2; Norma Gomez-Jessica Wesley (T) d. Alaina Heneghen-Rosa Alcala 6-1, 6-2; Jeanette Torres-Alyssa Gonzalez (T) d. Abby Brown-Mya Ball 6-1, 6-1.
Wapato boys 4, Naches Valley 1
Singles: Nathan Beuchewe (NV) d. Jhace Delacruz 7-5, 6-2; Hazen Jacob (W) d. Devin Roberts 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles: Eduardo Ramirez-Blazty Taiza (W) for; Kazmir Clark-Jose Herrera (W) for; Juan Hernandez-Maceo Washines (W) for.
Wapato girls 4, Naches Valley 1
Singles: Cassie Barragan (NV) d. Tionnie Polk 6-3, 6-1; Kellie Martin (W) d. Ellen Shinn 6-2, 6-3.
Doubles: Crystal Collin-Mya Morales (W) d. Cambria Wright-Lexi Harris 6-3, 7-6; Logan Howell-Jennifer Marcial (W) d. Lexi Harris-Bella Rowe 6-3, 6-1; Diana Nunez-Searra Rodriguez (W) d. Abby Sanchez-Jorja Barbee 7-6, 6-4.
Zillah boys 4, Burbank 0
Singles: Dominick Perez (Z) for; Gerardo Lopez (Z) for.
Doubles: Coy Crowther-Trevor Crowther (Z) for; Ricardo Sanchez-Xavier Smith (Z) for.
Zillah girls 3, Burbank 2
Singles: Kendall Armstrong (B) d. Daisy Jack 6-0, 6-0; Sophia Mulla (Z) for.
Doubles: Karen Martinez-Mikayela Fernandez (Z) d. Lopez-Garcia 6-0, 6-2; Muller-Contreras (B) d. Zitralidt Rangel-Saray Rangel 6-2, 6-3; Jenna Truman-Anna Bueno (Z) for.
GOLF
CWAC
Boys POD
Team scores: Ephrata 330, Othello 370, East Valley 380, Selah 393, Ellensburg 405, Grandview 439.
Winner: Max Hewitt (Eph) 80. Local highlights: Bristen Brown (Se) 87, Khale Calhoun (EV) 87, Travis Hoffard (G) 93, Alex Gout (EV) 94, Beaudry Benedetti (EV) 96, Noah Nealey (Ell) 98, Ryker McGuire (Se) 99, Dylan Richards (Ell) 101.
