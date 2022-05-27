TUMWATER — Highland scored first and created its share of chances but couldn’t hold on in a 4-2 loss to University Prep at Tumwater in Friday’s Class 1A soccer semifinal.
Jesus Esquivel put the Scotties ahead before Prep’s Theo Barton answered just before halftime. Highland coach Greg Wagner said his team came out flat to start the second half and the Pumas capitalized by scoring two quick goals.
“They were technically sound,” Wagner said. “For the most part they were more aggressive than us, which isn’t normal for us.”
But he left the field proud of the way the Scotties fought back, producing a goal by senior Marco Ramirez. Despite a strong attacking push from Highland for the final 20 minutes, it was University Prep who added the final goal on a well-placed header off of a cross from the right wing and advanced to Saturday’s championship against The Bush School.
Wagner said both teams probably generated six to seven quality scoring opportunities, but the Scotties struggled to put theirs away. Through three state playoff games they’ve scored six goals, all by different players.
“We played really well,” Wagner said. “We played hard. I’m proud of my guys.”
First half: 1, Highland, Jesus Esquivel; 2, University Prep, Theo Barton.
Second half: 3, University Prep, Ben Pepe; 4, University Prep, Josh Yi (Gavin Davis); 5, Highland, Marco Ramirez; 6, University Prep, Jonah Lewis.
TENNIS
Martinez-Leal, Granger doubles make finalHighland’s Lucia Martinez-Leal and Granger’s doubles team of Jasslyn Ramos and Eliana Rios will play for Class 2B-1B state titles on Saturday at the Yakima Tennis Club.
Martinez-Leal cruised through her two matches on Friday, defeating Caroline Zoretic of Pateros 6-0, 6-0 and Mia Tombari of Saint George’s 6-3, 6-3 to advance to Saturday’s 11 a.m. final. Her opponent will be Chewelah’s Avi Sahota, who was equally impressive with straight-set wins.
In doubles, Ramos and Rios dispatched Josephine Thompson and Kayden Koth of Manson 6-4, 6-1 and Natalie George and Ariel Brashler of Chewelah 7-6, 6-1. Their championship final is also scheduled for 11 a.m.
Three other EWAC doubles teams are still in the running for medals at the YTC with Goldendale’s Taylor Beam and Gwen Gilliam one win from playing for third and fourth.
At the 4A state tournament in Kennewick, West Valley’s Henry Preacher took his first loss of the season but still clinched a state medal and will play for fourth and seventh on Saturday. Preacher defeated Sonny Bravo of Hanford 7-5, 6-4, fell to Phillip Deaton of Bellarmine Prep 6-2, 6-0 and then beat Ryan Wu of Newport 7-6 (5), 6-2.
West Valley’s girls doubles team of Ellie Tweedy and Maddie Pickett will also play for fourth and seventh on Saturday.
At Seattle’s Nordstrom Tennis Center, Selah’s Quentin Garretson and Malachi Young advanced to Saturday’s Class 2A boys doubles semifinals with a pair of hard-fought wins. The Vikings’ tandem outlasted Centralia’s Landon Kaut and Brandon Young 6-4, 7-6 (7-4) and then defeated North Kitsap’s Carl Burchill-Ethan Gillespie 7-6, 6-2 in the quarterfinals.
Selah’s Lotte Steinbach won two of three matches and will play for fourth and seventh in girls singles on Saturday, and East Valley’s Henleigh Elder and Jasmine Shipley are in the same situation in doubles.
Class 4A
Boys singles: Henry Preacher (WV) d. Sonny Bravo (Hanford) 7-5, 6-4; lost to Phillip Deaton (Bellarmine Prep) 6-2, 6-0; d. Ryan Wu (Newport) 7-6 (5), 6-2. Alexander Garcia-Widmer (WV) lost to Timothy Tran (Kentridge) 6-0, 6-0; lost to Aiden Brasier (Camas) 2-6, 6-1, 6-0.
Girls doubles: Ellie Tweedy-Maddie Pickett (WV) d. Tatum Brady-Charlotte Savage (Bellarmine Prep) 6-2, 6-4; lost to Kristen Kam-Maddie Kam (Skyline) 6-2, 6-1; d. Sophia Manole-Valerie Wang (Newport).
Class 2A
Boys singles: Kellam Adams (Selah) d. Javyn Han (W.F. West) 6-1, 6-1; lost to Miles Lander (Sammamish) 6-1, 6-1; lost to Matt Rudi (Columbia River) 6-2, 6-4.
Girls singles: Lotte Steinbach (Selah) d. Grace Gama (Ridgefield) 6-3, 6-1; lost to Tiffany Phout (East Valley-Spokane) 2-6, 6-3, 6-3; d. Lowa Gresham (Bellingham) 6-3, 6-1.
Boys doubles: Quentin Garretson-Malachi Young (Selah) d. Landon Kaut-Brandon Young (Centralia) 6-4, 7-6 (7-4); d. Carl Burchill-Ethan Gillespie (North Kitsap) 7-6, 6-2.
Girls doubles: Henleigh Elder-Jasmine Shipley (East Valley) d. Evie Wenger-Sydney Dreves (Columbia River) 3-6, 4-3 (def); lost to Torrance Thomas-Kaylee Mithun (Fife) 4-6, 7-6, 7-6; d. Kira Carlson-Ella Morrow (Bellingham) 6-0, 7-5. Addison Ladd-Maya Hall (Selah) lost to Audrey Pitzer-Renee Sun (Pullman) 6-1, 6-3; d. Sarah Chianglin-Viv Khuu (Sammamish) default; lost to Kalanie Newcomb-Adia Newcomb (Lynden) 6-3, 6-0.
Class 1A girls
Singles: Annika Richardson (La Salle) lost to Liz Hamel (Forest Ridge) 6-0, 6-2; lost to Galia Harmelin (University Prep) 6-2, 6-0.
Doubles: Lexi Harris-Cambria Wright (Naches Valley) lost to Avery Ma-Jazmyn Stone (Annie Wright) 6-2, 6-0.
Class 1A-2B boys
Doubles: AJ Cardenas-Adam Asher (Granger) d. Isaac Barr-Tristan Francis (Medical Lake) 6-2, 6-3; lost to Beau Sackman-Jonathan Stenberg (Omak) 7-6, 6-2. Eli Golding-Kyden Blunt (Goldendale) lost to Cal Jones-Quinn Chow (Bush) 6-0, 6-0; d. Ethan Wu-Tarig Ravasia (Saint George’s) 5-7, 6-4, 7-5.
Class 2B-1B girls
Singles: Lucia Martinez-Leal (Highland) d. Caroline Zoretic (Pateros) 6-0, 6-0; d. Mia Tombari (Saint George’s) 6-3, 6-3. Jimena Gutierrez (White Swan) lost to Skylar Hardesty (Tonasket) 6-2, 6-0; lost to Haizea Alvarez- Murua (Liberty Bell) 4-6, 6-4, 6-4.
Doubles: Jasslyn Ramos-Eliana Rios (Granger) d. Josephine Thompson-Kayden Koth (Manson) 6-4, 6-1; d. Natalie George-Ariel Brashler (Chewelah) 7-6, 6-1. Taylor Beam-Gwen Gilliam (Goldendale) d. Angie Gonzalez-Melanie Gonzalez (Pateros) 6-0, 6-0; lost to Isabella Spencer-Sofia Spencer (Stevenson) 6-0, 6-3.
SOFTBALL
WV’s Butler homers at stateSPOKANE — West Valley’s Linnea Butler clubbed a two-run home run for a 2-1 lead in the third inning, but Eastmont responded with a big fourth inning and pulled away for a 12-5 victory in Friday’s loser-out round at the Class 4A state tournament at the Merkel Sports Complex.
Butler was 2-for-3 with a double, home run, two runs scored and two RBI while teammates Anna Grange and Katie Arnold also had two hits apiece for the Rams, who collected 10 hits. Ryder Prather and Grange both had doubles
West Valley started the day with a 7-0 loss to second-seeded Jackson, which later advanced to Saturday’s semifinals. Jackson’s Yanina Sherwood threw a one-hitter with 12 strikeouts.
The Rams, who came in with a 10-game winning streak, finished their season at 16-9.
1A STATE
LAKESIDE 8, ZILLAH 2: At Richland, the fifth-seeded Eagles followed this loser-out contest with a 10-0 win over No. 4 Freeman to reach Saturday’s semifinals in the 12-team tournament. The SCAC’s other qualifiers, Royal and College Place, were also eliminated. Zillah, seeded 12th, finishes at 13-6.
2B STATE
FORKS 9, KITTITAS-THORP 8: At Gateway Sports Complex, eighth-seeded Forks edged No. 9 Kittitas-Thorp in the elimination first round and then fell to top-seeded Adna 10-5. Kittitas finished its season at 17-3. The same round, No. 5 Colfax defeated Goldendale 14-2 and followed up with a 14-8 win over Lake Roosevelt to reach Saturday’s semifinals.
TRACK
Wapato’s Vela second in triple CHENEY — Wapato’s Emilio Vela wasn’t about to let strong winds and stronger competition trip up his triple jump plan.
“I go out and compete and try to get a big jump,” said the Wapato senior after his biggest jump — 43 feet, 7 inches — placed him second in the Class 1A boys competition.
His runner-up spot marked the best finish by Valley competitors in the second day of the Class 1A, 2B and 1B state track and field meet at Eastern Washington University.
Connell’s Carson Riner put pressure on Vela and everyone else when he flew 45-7.75 on his second jump. Vela said from there, he just focused on what he could do amid blustery 20-mph-plus wind gusts.
“It was his day. He was feeling it. I try not to let it affect me,” said Vela, whose last leap was his final mark. Earlier in the season, he jumped a Valley-leading 44-9.5.
In the 1A boys discus, Toppenish’s Daniel Arredondo threw 139 feet, 11 inches, almost seven feet past his previous personal best, to take fourth.
La Salle’s Isabella Kanelopoulos placed fourth in the 1A girls shot put with a two-foot personal best of 35-9. Toppenish freshman Tatiana Camacho was sixth in 34-8.25, also a personal best.
THURSDAY: A comeback that was months in coming brought Goldendale’s Alden Williams within inches of a Class 2B 1,600-meter state championship.
A season-long friendly rivalry brought Zillah’s Kassy Garza within one inch of a Class 1A high jump state title.
In their respective games of inches, the two runners-up provided the highlights for Yakima Valley athletes Thursday on the opening day of events at the Class 1A, 2B and 1B state track and field championships at Eastern Washington University.
Another near miss came in the 1B boys 1,600 as Riverside Christian senior Isaac Immel, one of the few contestants with state-meet experience after COVID put competitions on hold for two years, placed third.
The 2B 1,600 provided the day’s drama as Williams grabbed the lead in the third lap. He and Chewelah’s Zeke Crockett gutted out a stride-for-stride final lap that saw Crockett prevail in a time of 4 minutes, 28.97 seconds to Williams’ 4:29.16 — a personal best for Williams by nine seconds.
“I like to let the pace play out and then step it up and attack,” said Williams of his third-lap move from fourth to first. In the final 200, “I heard him (Crockett) coming and tried to hold my form.”
Williams’ return to form was about 10 months in coming, according to Goldendale coach Juli Rising. He suffered a stress fracture in last spring’s COVID-twisted cross-country season and worked to rehabilitate it in the ensuing months.
“He worked his tail off all winter long,” Rising said. “For him to come back from where he was 10 months ago is pretty amazing.”
For Garza, the state meet marked a reunion of sorts with Freeman’s Stephanie Chadduck, who edged the Zillah senior at last month’s Pasco Invitational. On Thursday, Garza cleared 5 feet 2 inches, an inch shy of her personal best and an inch shy of Chadduck’s winning state mark.
“We’ve always been competitive. I knew it would come down to her or me,” said Garza, who added that she felt little pressure on the state stage. “I felt really good — my approach never felt better.”
In the 1B boys 1,600, Immel finished in 4:40.83, more than 10 second faster than his season’s best and just one second shy of a personal best he set last year. As a freshman, he placed fifth at state.
— Frank Purdy For the Yakima Herald-Republic
