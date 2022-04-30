When the CBBN league title was on the line, West Valley’s baseball team just got better and better.
After outlasting Moses Lake 5-3 in 10 innings on Tuesday to move into a tie with the Chiefs, West Valley hit the jets at home on Friday to extend its win streak to 14 games and take firm command of first place with three games left in the regular season next week.
Brody Mills struck out 11 as the Rams blanked Moses Lake 4-0 in the opener and Tommy Meluskey drove in five runs to spark a 12-2 runaway in the nightcap. Meluskey finished another productive day with a triple, two home runs and seven RBI, and Steven Johnson pitched a complete game with six strikeouts to close out the three-game sweep.
West Valley (14-1, 16-1) will host Davis for a single game on Tuesday and then finish league play Friday with a doubleheader at Davis. Moses Lake (12-3, 13-4) has a series remaining against Sunnyside.
WV highlights — Game 1: Brody Mills 6.1 IP, 3 hits, 4 BB, 11 K; Tommy Meluskey 1-3, HR, run, 2 RBI; Brandt Kneisler 1-3, 3b, 2 RBI; John Sullivan 2-3, run. Game 2: Steven Johnson CG, 7 IP, 3 hits, 3 ER, 1 BB, 6 K; Meluskey 2-2, 3b, HR, 2 runs, 5 RBI; Cody Leaverton 2-3, HR, run, RBI; Kneisler 2-3, 2b, run, RBI; Sullivan 2-3, run; Drew Johnson 1-3, RBI.
EASTMONT 8-9, SUNNYSIDE 1-3: At Sunnyside, Logan Rodriguez had two hits in each game for the Grizzlies, who move on to a series with Moses Lake next week.
In Friday’s other games, Wenatchee took two from Davis, 7-0 and 9-3.
Sunnyside highlights — Game 1: Trey Castro 2-3; Logan Rodriguez 2-3, 2 runs; Jacob Martinez 2-3. Game 2: Diego Arteaga 2-3, 2 runs; Castro 1-3, RBI; Rodriguez 2-3.
BOYS SOCCER
CBBN
EISENHOWER 2, EASTMONT 1: At Eisenhower, Edwin Guillen assisted Carlos Martinez’s goal and scored a late winner in a game that included saves on second-half penalty kicks by both goalkeepers. The Cadets will close out their regular season next Tuesday at West Valley.
In other games Friday, Sunnyside beat Moses Lake 4-3 and Davis lost 5-2 at Wenatchee.
First half: No goals.
Second half: 1, Ike, Carlos Martinez (Edwin Guillen), 60:00; 2, Eastmont, Christian Maldonado (Tyrell Malcolm), 75:00; 3, Eisenhower, Guillen (Corbin Herrera), 79:00.
Saves: Eastmont 9, Caleb Coronel (Ike) 7.
CWAC
EAST VALLEY 4, PROSSER 0: At Prosser, Eli Juarez scored twice to help the Red Devils earn a share of the CWAC regular season title with Othello at 10-2. Thanks to the number draw, EV will have the No. 1 seed for next week’s district tournament and will host either Ephrata or Ellensburg in a semifinal match.
First half: 1, East Valley, Diego Lopez (Brandon Garcia), 4:00; 2, East Valley, Eli Juarez (PK), 33:00.
Second half: 3, East Valley, Juarez (Manny Brambila), 48:00; 4, East Valley, Gavin Gordon (Lopez), 57:00.
Saves: Sammy Gonzalez (EV) 3; Elijah Carter (P) 7.
GRANDVIEW 5, EPHRATA 1: At Grandview, the Greyhounds concluded the regular season with their third win in their last four matches. Grandview’s set to host Selah in a first-round district match and Ephrata will play at Ellensburg, which beat Selah 3-0 Thursday night.
SCAC-EWAC
TOPPENISH 2, WAPATO 0: At Toppenish, Alexander Magana scored his Yakima Valley best 31st goal and Toppenish capped off its perfect league season on Thursday.
It took nearly 55 minutes for Magana to break the scoreless draw and fellow senior Juan Diego Mendoza added an insurance goal 15 minutes later. The Wildcats won their 10th straight match and finished their SCAC-EWAC West schedule 12-0.
They’re ranked No. 2 in the WIAA’s latest 1A RPI rankings and will host a first-round loser-out district match next Thursday. Wapato finished the regular season 8-4 in league play and will go on the road in next Thursday’s first round.
First half: No goals.
Second half: 1, Toppenish, Alexander Magana, 55:00; 2, Toppenish, Juan Diego Mendoza, 70:00.
Saves: Andi Aguilar (W) 7; Hector Godinez (T) 0.
HIGHLAND 3, ZILLAH 0: At Highland, Salvador Ceja and Rudy Silva scored first-half goals for the Scotties in the season finale for both teams. Highland will host Royal in a loser-out first round match next Thursday at 4 p.m.
First half: 1, Highland, Salvador Ceja; 2, Highland, Rudy Silva.
Second half: 3, Highland, Yahir Castro.
LA SALLE 4, GRANGER 1: At Granger, La Salle brought its league record to 6-6 in the final regular season game for both teams. The Lightning earned the SCAC-EWAC West’s No. 4 seed and will play a loser-out match at Connell next Thursday. Uzziel Equihua scored Granger’s lone goal.
HIGHLAND 7, NACHES VALLEY 0: At Naches, Jose Carrasco and Jesus Esquivel scored two goals each in a game that ended at halftime on Thursday.
First half: 1, Highland, Jesus Esquivel; 2, Highland, Esquivel; 3, Highland, Jose Perez; 4, Highland, Albert Magallon (Perez); 5, Highland, Jose Carrasco (Juan Luis Gonzalez); 6, Highland, Carrasco (Yahir Castro); 7, Highland, Alex Silva.
SOFTBALL
CBBN
MOSES LAKE 11-13, WEST VALLEY 8-3: At Moses Lake, Anna Grange and Kenidee Holden both had three hits with a home run and three RBI in the opener for the Rams, who moved to 5-3 in league and will play Davis at Kiwanis Park on Tuesday.
In other games Friday, Eastmont swept Sunnyside, 13-1 and 9-2.
WV highlights — Game 1: Anna Grange 3-4, 2b, HR, 2 runs, 3 RBI; Kenidee Holden 3-3, 2 2b, HR, run, 3 RBI; Leah Statler 2-3, run; Anika Garcia 2-4. Game 2: Amaleah Rodriguez 1-3, 2b, run, RBI; Linnea Butler 2-3, 2b, RBI; Holden 2-2, run.
SCAC WEST
ZILLAH 10-18, WAPATO 0-3: At Zillah, Bailey Ward pitched a two-hitter with eight strikeouts and hit two doubles in the opener and Taylor Savage unloaded with two triples, a home run and five RBI in the second game for the Leopards, who moved to 4-0 in league.
Highlights — Game 1: Bailey Ward (Z) 2-hitter, 8 K, 2-3, 2 2b; Baylee Manjarrez (Z) 3-3; Emma Flood (Z) 2-3, 3 RBI; Taylor Savage (Z) 2-3, 3b. Game 2: Ari Castro (W) 1-1, run; Jenacy Rodriguez (W) 1-2, run, RBI; Turtle Martinez (W) 1-2, run; Teresa Schott (W) 1-2, RBI; Manjarrez (Z) 3-4, 3b, 2 RBI; Savage (Z) 3-3, 2 3b, HR, 5 RBI, 3 runs; Ward (Z) 2-3, 2 2b, 2 RBI, 2 runs; Flood (Z) 3-3, 2 RBI, 2 runs; Kya Gonzales (Z) 2-2, 3b, 3 runs, 3 RBI.
TRACK
Bryan runs 46.71 in 300HEast Valley senior Allison Bryan moved up to second in the state among Class 2A athletes by running 46.71 in the 300-meter hurdles during a three-team CWAC meet in Ephrata on Thursday.
Bryan, who also won the 200 and long jump, broke EV’s school record in the 300 hurdles. Five Valley bests were set in the CWAC’s other league meet at Prosser, where Ellensburg’s Joshua Boast dropped his best in the 110 hurdles down to 15.64 and also won the long jump and triple jump.
In CBBN competition, Eisenhower’s Kara Mickelson continued to bring down her sprint bests while winning the 200 (26.12) and 400 (58.26) and Davis’ Donald Barnes won the boys 200 in 23.00 at Zaepfel Stadium.
CBBN
At Eisenhower
BOYS
Team scores: Eisenhower 2-0, Moses Lake 1-1, Eastmont 1-1, Davis 0-2.
Local winners — 100: Donald Barnes (D) 11.41. 200: Barnes (D) 23.00. 400: Judah Oldenkamp (Ike) 54.48. 1600: Nathan Johnson (Ike) 4:46.12. 3200: Johnson (Ike) 10:18.54. 300H: Aiden Waddle (Ike) 42.82. 4x400: Eisenhower 3:43.38. Jav: Jose Ochoa (Ike) 157-6. TJ: Waddle (Ike) 41-4.5.
GIRLS
Team scores: Eisenhower 2-0, Moses Lake 2-0, Davis 0-2, Eastmont 0-2.
Local winners — 100: Kara Mickelson (Ike) 13.19. 200: Mickelson (Ike) 26.12. 400: Mickelson (E) 58.26. 800: Isabella Alvarado (E) 2:23.76. 1600: Alvarado (E) 5:38.57. 3200: Hannah Hilton (E) 12:31.46. 4x100: Eisenhower 51.65. 4x400: Eisenhower 4:27.85. Disc: Mary Mickelson (Ike) 103-3. Jav: Sara Diehm (Ike) 89-2. HJ: Camryn Birch (D) 4-8.
At Sunnyside
BOYS
Team scores: Wenatchee 2-0, West Valley 1-1, Sunnyside 0-2.
Local winners — 100: Adam Chandler (WV) 11.64. 200: Myles Newhouse (S) 23.01. 400: Max Garcia-Pinon (S) 53.04. 1600: Caden Casteel (WV) 4:28.40. 3200: Casteel (WV) 9:57.21. 300H: Gabe Golbek (WV) 42.96. 4x100: West Valley 45.18. 4x400: Sunnyside 3:34.36. HJ: Jackson Cluff (WV) 6-0. LJ: Cluff (WV) 21-5.75. TJ: Clifton Motley (WV) 41-11.75.
GIRLS
Team scores: Wenatchee 2-0, West Valley 1-1, Sunnyside 0-2.
Local winners — 1600: Katie Murdock (WV) 5:26.08. 3200: Murdock (WV) 11:54.86. Jav: Maggie Alexander (WV) 93-10. HJ: Ella Ferguson (WV) 4-8. PV: Regan Irvine (WV) 10-6.
CWAC
At Prosser
BOYS
Team scores: Selah 3-0, Ellensburg 2-1, Prosser 1-2, Grandview 0-3.
100: Chase Perez (Ell) 11.54. 200: Shaun Salveson (S) 23.08. 400: Devin Mooney (S) 53.85. 800: Cooper Quigley (S) 2:01.62. 1600: Quigley (S) 4:32.53. 3200: Nathan Shipley (S) 10:27.56. 110H: Joshua Boast (Ell) 15.64. 300H: Kolbe Phillips (P) 44.14. 4x100: Selah 44.49. 4x400: Selah 3:42.22.
Shot: Kestin Hofstad (P) 45-1.5. Disc: Richard Wellington (Ell) 133-8. Jav: Wellington (Ell) 139-9. PV: Adam Singer (Ell) and Mason Blad (Ell) 12-0. LJ: Boast (Ell) 20-0.25. TJ: Boast (Ell) 41-3.
GIRLS
Team scores: Ellensburg 3-0, Prosser 2-1, Selah 1-2, Grandview 0-3.
100: Carsyn Arlt (Ell) 13.03. 200: Arlt (Ell) 27.20. 400: Nataly Amador (G) 1:01.48. 800: Amador (G) 2:42.95. 1600: Kate Laurent (Ell) 5:19.35. 3200: Rylee Leishman (Ell) 12:40.62. 100H: Sierra Newell (S) 17.90. 300H: Jazmine Richey (G) 53.59. 4x100: Ellensburg 51.40. 4x200: Prosser 1:55.48. 4x400: Ellensburg 4:12.76.
Shot: Faith Larsen (Ell) 28-9. Disc: Larsen (Ell) 89-1. Jav: Kieryann Mattson (S) 110-10. HJ: Halle Wright (P) 5-0. PV: Clara Holmes (S) 8-0. LJ: Kambree Blair (P) 15-8.25. TJ: Blair (P) 34-0.
At Ephrata
BOYS
Team scores: Ephrata 2-0, East Valley 1-1, Othello 0-2. EV winners — 3200: Austin Parries 11:12.63.
GIRLS
Team scores: Ephrata 2-0, Othello 1-1, East Valley 0-2. EV winners — 200: Allison Bryan 26.87. 300H: Bryan 46.71. Shot: Emma Gruenberg 32-6.25. Jav: Gruenberg 93-8. LJ: Bryan 16-3.
Cascade Invitational
BOYS
Top teams: Cashmere 142.5, Toppenish 122, Cascade 88.
Toppenish winners — 100: Jose Torres 11.57. 200: Angelo Ferolito 23.79. 4x100: Toppenish 45.35. 4x400: Toppenish 3:42.80. Shot: Kanim Sampson 41-6. Disc: Sampson 122-5. PV: Ferolito 13-0.
GIRLS
Top teams: Cashmere 174, Cascade 152.5, Omak 73.5. Local: Toppenish 52, Cle Elum 35.5.
Local winners — Jav: Tatiana Camacho (T) 99-10. TJ: Jessica Copp (CE) 30-3.
TENNIS
CBBN
Eisenhower boys 6 Sunnyside 1
Singles: Henry Hodge (E) d. Simon Copenhaver 6-3, 6-4; Isac Almonte (S) d. Angel Rodriguez 2-6, 6-4, 6-4; Christian Salas (E) d. Partick Wise 6-0, 6-0; Josiah Garcia (E) d. Mohammed Sarameh 6-1, 6-0.
Doubles: Angel Ramirez-Orlan Delgado (E) d. Christopher Romero-Joaquin Garibay 6-1, 6-2; William Oldenkamp-Angel Jimenez (E) d. Calvin Copenhaver-Anthony Ventura 6-2, 6-1; Brian Priego-Ernie Hernandez (E) d. Oscar Jimenez-Gaige Pierce 6-0, 6-4.
Eisenhower girls 4, Sunnyside 3
Singles: Emma Stephens (E) d. Cecilia Tovar 6-2, 6-3; Alyssah Cornejo (E) d. Macy Noem 6-1, 6-3; Natalie Dick (E) d. Mirna Ramirez 4-6, 6-1, 6-1; Kayla King (E) d. Areesa Rodriguez 6-4, 6-4.
Doubles: Andrea Pineda-Stephanie Flores (S) d. Lizette Bueno-Ada Querin 6-1, 6-2; Olivia Mears-Annalise Alverez (S) d. Alexandra Tovar-Cinthya Cabanillas Garcia 6-0, 6-1; Claire Sheehan-Fatima Tellez (S) d. Vivi Armijo-Anicca Martinez 7-5, 6-4.
SCAC-EWAC
White Swan boys 1, Highland 1
Singles: Isaac Jensen (H) d. Isaac Sauer 6-4, 7-5.
Doubles: Eli Sauer-Andres Zuniga (WS) f.
Highland girls 4, White Swan 1
Singles: Lucia Martinez (H) d. Jimena Gutierrez 6-3, 6-1; Ashley Gonzalez (H) d. Nadia Espindola 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles: Michelle Gutierrez-Yadira Zuniga (WS) d. Madie Monson-Josie Diaz 6-4, 6-3; Jackie Ceja-Yazmin Flores (H) d. Angela Chavarin-Elva Gomez 6-0, 6-2; Judith Silva-Athziri Silva (H) d. Andrea Anguiano-Daniela Delgado 6-0, 6-0.
Granger boys 3, Wahluke 2
Singles: Andres Fierros (W) d. Enrique Aldaco 6-0, 6-1; Max Urrutia (W) d. Kenyon Slade 6-4, 6-0.
Doubles: AJ Cardenas-Adam Asher (G) d. Juan Bravo-Osvaldo Alvarez 6-1, 6-0; Paul Stewart-Eden Asher (G) d. Luis Vidrancos-Juan Herrera 6-2, 6-2; Arthur Heckert-Fernando Romero (G) f.
Granger girls 3, Wahluke 2
Singles: Jenni Savedra (W) f.; Natalie Baragan (W) f.
Doubles: Jasslyn Ramos-Eliane Rios (G) d. Patty Guerro 6-1, 6-1; Hannah Valenzuela-Marian Alaniz (G) d. Sofia Fabela-Monique Ramirez 6-1, 6-1; Jessika Arceo-Idaly Cardoza (G) d. Janae Bravo-Jacky Barajas 3-6, 6-3, 6-2.
Goldendale boys 4, Cle Elum 1
Singles: Luke Chafin (CE) d. Max Christensen 6-4, 6-2; Eli Golding (G) d. Ezra Peterson 6-0, 6-1.
Doubles: Kyden Blunt-Sam McCandless (G) d. Colin O’Cain-Jett Favero 3-6, 7-5, 6-4; Tristin Toledo-Jacob Harris (G) for; Hans Martin-Logan Speer (G) for.
Goldendale girls 3, Cle Elum 2
Singles: Gwen Gilliam (G) d. Amanda Board 6-0, 6-2; Taylor Beam (G) d. Maddie Castro 6-1, 6-0.
Doubles: Lizzy Hedges-Jeslyn Berry (G) d. Sadie Melhorn-Lola Favero 6-2, 6-4; Avalon Dewitt-Naroa Mendibilbatiz (CE) d. Jewelia Siglin-Ruby Russell 6-2, 6-0; Jessica Korich-Ruby Anderson (CE) d. Angelina Owens-Hailey Byers 6-1, 6-0.
La Salle boys 5, Naches Valley 0
Singles: Jackson Ohane (L) d. Nathan Beauchene 6-1, 6-1; Noah Sauer (L) d. Devin Robets 6-3, 6-1.
Doubles: Aiden-Nate (L) d. Luke Stevens-Nathan Beauchene 6-3, 6-3; La Salle won No. 2 and 3 by forfeit.
Naches Valley girls 3, La Salle 2
Singles: Annika Ricardo (L) d. Cassie Barragan 6-1, 6-0; Isabella Algeria (L) d. Ellen Shinn 6-2, 6-2.
Doubles: Cambria Wright-Lexi Harris (NV) d. Alaina Heneghen-Ida Wawry 6-3, 6-3; Bella Rowe-Maddy Jewett (NV) d. Hailey Lopez-Nataly Clark 6-1, 6-0; Natalie Jacobs-Kendra Sanchez (NV) d. Mya Bell-Abby Brown 7-6, 6-1.
