EPHRATA — Selah’s boys won five events on the track, including a 1-2-3 sweep in the 3,200, as the CWAC dueled the GSL on Friday at the 13-team 2A Eastern regional track and field meet.
The top three in each event qualified for the 2A state championships in Tacoma next week.
Cooper Quigley swept the 800 and 1,600, teammate Shaun Salveson captured the 400, and they joined forces on the winning 4x400, which lowered its season best to 3:29.85. Eric Swedin will join Quigley at state in the 1,600 and he led the Vikings’ top-three sweep in the 3,200.
East Valley’s Allison Bryan continued to shine in her four events, winning the 300 hurdles and long jump while adding a second in the 100 hurdles and third in the 200. She recorded season bests in the 100 hurdles (15.61) and long jump (17-6.5).
Ellensburg’s Carsyn Arlt used the heated competition to drop time in both sprints, winning the 200 in 25.83 and taking second in the 100 (12.42). She also anchored the Bulldogs to victory in the 4x100 and 4x200.
Selah’s Sierra Newell qualified for state in all three throws with season bests in each, winning the javelin (109-3) and finishing second in the shot (35-3.5) and discus (114-9).
No team scores were kept.
BOYSLocals in top six100: 4, Chase Perez (Ell) 11.23; 6, George Wright (Ell) 11.48. 200: 5, Devin Mooney (S) 23.21; 6, Perez (Ell) 23.48. 400: 1, Shaun Salveson (S) 50.54; 2, Noe Medina (G) 52.73. 800: 1, Cooper Quigley (S) 1:57.84. 1600: 1, Quigley (S) 4:19.81; 3, Eric Swedin (S) 4:27.81. 3200: 1, Swedin (S) 10:10.98; 2, Jonathan Orozco (S) 10:15.16; 3, Nathan Shipley (S) 10:18.95; 4, Mac Steele (Ell) 10:23.20.
110H: 1, Joshua Boast (Ell) 15.33; 4, Kolbe Phillips (P) 16.06. 300H: 3, Phillips (P) 42.37; 4, Sam Rees (S) 42.47. 4x100: 4, Selah 44.85; 6, Ellensburg 45.28. 4x400: 1, Selah (Mooney, Quigley, Rees, Salveson) 3:29.85.
Shot: 4, Kestin Hofstee (P) 44-11; 5, Titus Jeffrey (G) 43-4.5; 6, Brady Gasseling (S) 43-1.5. Disc: 4, Jeffrey (G) 124-10; 5, Henry Joyce (Ell) 121-3; 6, Ethan Christensen (P) 119-5. Jav: 2, Brennen Carey (P) 165-10; 3, Richard Wellington (Ell) 162-0; 5, Trey Webb (P) 138-11. HJ: 1, Levi Dorsett (G) 5-10; 4, Perez (Ell) 5-8; 5, Evan Kinley (S) 5-6. PV: 3, Calvin Lundgren (S) 12-6; 5, Mason Blad (Ell) and Adam Singer (Ell) 12-0. LJ: 4, Boast (Ell) 20-4.5; 5, Ethan Lakey (S) 20-2. TJ: 3, Neo Medrano (P) 42-3; 4, Boast (Ell) 42-3.
GIRLSLocals in top six100: 2, Carsyn Arlt (Ell) 12.42; 4, Isabel Montes-Salamanca (Ell) 13.08; 6, Endya Hollis (Ell) 13.35. 200: 1, Arlt (Ell) 25.83; 3, Allison Bryan (EV) 26.50; 6, Bryana Barry (EV) 27.84. 400: 1, Elaine Joyce (Ell) 1:02.35; 5, Madison Huri (S) 1:04.79; 6, Brooke Seim (Ell) 1:06.21. 800: 1, Holly Fromherz (Ell) 2:25.36; 4, Isabella Escamilla (S) 2:32.83; 6, Nataly Amador (G) 2:40.47. 1600: 2, Kate Laurent (Ell) 5:07.99; 5, Emma Beachy (Ell) 5:56.97. 3200: 2, Laurent (Ell) 11:21.95; 5, Rylee Leishman (Ell) 12:39.75.
100H: 2, Bryan (EV) 15.61; 6, Sierra Newell (S) 17.32. 300H: 1, Bryan (EV) 48.25; 6, Kieryann Mattson (S) 52.58. 4x100: 1, Ellensburg (Child, Joyce, Montes-Salamanca, Arlt) 51.23. 4x200: 1, Ellensburg (Child, Joyce, Montes-Salamanca, Arlt) 1:48.41; 5, Prosser 1:52.79. 4x400: 1, Selah (Mattson, Escamilla, Goetz, Huri) 4:17.79; 2, Ellensburg 4:18.21; 3, East Valley 4:20.54.
Shot: 2, Newell (S) 35-3.5. Disc: 2, Newell (S) 114-9; 4, Maliyah Gordon (EV) 106-0. Jav: 1, Newell (S) 109-3; 4, Avery Barnhart (P) 96-4; 6, Emily Panattoni (Ell) 93-4. HJ: 1, Halle Wright (P) 5-2; 4, Payten Gill (S) 4-10. PV: 1, Clara Holmes (S) 9-6; 5, Julieanne Child (Ell) 8-0; 6, Heidi Whitemarsh (Ell) 8-0. LJ: 1, Bryan (EV) 17-6.5; 5, Kambree Blair (P) 15-6.5; 6, Brooklynne Sylve (EV) 15-5.75. TJ: 1, Blair (P) 35-4; 3, Jocelyn Newschwander (Ell) 34-6.5; 6, Isabel Montes-Salamanca (Ell) 31-7.5.
Cluff sweeps jumps
EAST WENATCHEE — West Valley senior Jackson Cluff won his two jump specialties and he helped the Rams to a first-place finish in the 4x100 at the first day of the CBBN district track and field meet at Eastmont on Thursday.
Cluff captured the high jump at 6-4 and won the long jump by over two feet at 22-3. West Valley’s relay clocked 44.68.
The top two placers qualified for the Class 4A state meet in Tacoma next week.
Davis’ Donald Barnes prevailed in the 100 final and Sunnyside’s Myles Newhouse won the 400 during the windy afternoon.
Eisenhower’s girls had two winners on the track with Kara Mickelson running a career-best 57.22 in the 400 and teammate Isabela Alvarado taking the 1,600.
BOYSTeam scores: Eastmont 81, Wenatchee 65, Eisenhower 60, Sunnyside 30.5, West Valley 26, Davis 25, Moses Lake 21.5.
Local highlights100: 1, Donald Barnes (D) 11.33; 3, Joshua Jaiyeola (Ike) 11.41; 4, Oliver Barron (Ike) 11.44; 5, Hector Bombela (Ike) 11.46. 400: 1, Myles Newhouse (S) 50.85; 4, Max Hutton (WV) 52.58; 5, Dane Voldman (WV) 53.59; 6, Max Garcia-Pinon (S) 53.73. 1600: 2, Caden Casteel (WV) 4:32.80; 3, Amha Alemeneh (Ike) 4:43.45; 6, Oscar Lopez (Ike) 4:45.37. 110H: 2, Aiden Waddle (Ike) 15.71; 3, Rick Bishop (S) 15.79; 4, Cade Golbek (WV) 15.95. 4x100: 1, West Valley (Chandler, Cluff, Teerink, Lee) 44.68; 2, Eisenhower 44.92; 5, Sunnyside 47.45.
Disc: 5, Jeffery Condardo (Ike) 117-9; 6, Jose Ochoa (Ike) 117-2. HJ: 1, Jackson Cluff (WV) 6-4; 3, Josiah Watters (WV) 6-0; 4, Aaron Culler (Ike) 6-0; 6, Waddle (Ike) 5-10. LJ: 1, Cluff (WV) 22-3; 2, Kain Robledo (S) 20-2.5.
GIRLSTeam scores: Wenatchee 75, West Valley 61, Eisenhower 57, Eastmont 48, Sunnyside 31, Moses Lake 23, Davis 16.
Local highlights100: 3, Kati Escorcia (S) 13.07. 400: 1, Kara Mickelson (Ike) 57.22; 2, Ilene Moran (D) 1:00.96; 5, Ciera Reyes (Ike) 1:02.76. 1600: 1, Isabela Alvarado (Ike) 5:20.00; 2, Olive Clark (Ike) 5:23.99; 4, Hannah Hilton (Ike) 5:28.08; 5, Katie Murdock (WV) 5:28.73; 6, Alyssa Chavez (Ike) 5:42.30. 100H: 4, Alaina Morgan (S) 16.89. 4x100: 3, West Valley 52.72; 4, Eisenhower 53.13; 5, Davis 56.41.
Shot: 3, Maggie Alexander (WV) 31-1; 4, Leilani Johnson (D) 30-5.5; 5, Mary Mickelson (Ike) 28-4.5; 6, Anna Frank (S) 28-0. Jav: 2, Mariana Tilley (D) 91-1; 3, Alexander (WV) 89-3; 4, Frank (S) 88-4; 5, Sara Diehm (Ike) 86-4; 6, Cassidy Herringa (Ike) 84-11. LJ: 2, Morgan (S) 15-8.25; 5, Escorcia (S) 15-2.
NV girls take SCAC title
ZILLAH — Brooke Miles, Audrey Smith and Allison Smith each won events and teamed up on the first-place 4x400 to lead Naches Valley’s girls to the team title at Saturday’s SCAC district track meet.
The Rangers piled up 139.5 points and won by 40 points at the 10-team competition, which qualified the top three in each event for next week’s 1A state championships.
Zillah’s Mia Hicks won the 100, 200 and triple jump and helped the Leopards capture the 4x100.
Wapato’s Emilio Vela swept the boys 100 and 200, placed second in the triple jump and helped the Wolves qualify for state in the 4x100.
Naches Valley was runner-up to Connell in boys scoring with Julian Rodriguez winning the high jump and leading off the first-place 4x400. He was also second in the long jump.
BOYSTeam scores: Connell 124, Naches Valley 113, College Place 90, Toppenish 85.5, Zillah 67, Wapato 42, Wahluke 41.5, La Salle 40, Kiona-Benton 36, Royal 21.
Local state qualifiers
100: 1, Emilio Vela (W) 11.45; 2, Gabe Craig (LS) 11.47; 3, Carson Favilla (Z) 11.51. 200: 1, Vela (W) 22.81; 2, Favilla (Z) 22.83; 3, Angelo Ferolito (T) 23.09. 400: 2, Favilla (Z) 54.41; 3, Brayden Anderson (LS) 54.91. 800: 2, Cesar Loza (W) 2:09.49; 3, Wyatt Clements (NV) 2:09.90. 1600: 3, Clements (NV) 4:49.12. 3200: 3, Quinn Jones (NV) 10:57.50. 110H: 3, Riley Blackburn (T) 17.97. 300H: 2, Noah Robles (NV) 43.32; 3, Tucker Stevens (NV) 43.66. 4x100: 1, Toppenish (Torres, Garcia, Cortes, Ferolito) 44.57; 3, Wapato 45.59. 4x400: 1, Naches Valley (Rodriguez, Hires, Clements, Robles) 3:39.15.
Disc: 1, Grant Osborn (NV) 131-4; 3, Daniel Arredondo (T) 125-11. Jav: 2, Luke Navarre (Z) 153-8. HJ: 1, Julian Rodriguez (NV) 6-2; 3, Nic Navarre (Z) 5-10. PV: 1, Howard Brignone (NV) 10-0; 2, Angelo Simental (T) 9-6; 3, Horacio Godinez (T) 9-0. LJ: 2, Rodriguez (NV) 20-10. TJ: 2, Vela (W) 41-8.
GIRLSTeam scores: Naches Valley 139.5, Connell 95, College Place 92, Zillah 81, Royal 65, La Salle 60, Toppenish 56.5, Wahluke 48, Wapato 32, Kiona-Benton 24.
Local state qualifiers
100: 1, Mia Hicks (Z) 12.82; 3, Alaina Garza (Z) 13.34. 200: 1, Hicks (Z) 26.39. 400: 3, Olivia Alegria (LS) 1:07.54. 800: 1, Kathryn Snyder (LS) 2:31.40; 3, Katrina Feriante (NV) 2:33.90. 1600: 1, Diana Camargo (W) 5:33.71; 2, Brooke Miles (NV) 5:38.84; 3, Brooklyn Gaytan (LS) 6:12.76. 3200: 1, Miles (NV) 12:35.13; 2, Feriante (NV) 13:06.63; 3, Betzabeth Zaragoza (W) 13:14.05. 300H: 1, Allison Smith (NV) 51.69. 4x100: 1, Zillah (A. Garza, K. Garza, Hicks, Walle) 52.95. 4x400: 1, Naches Valley (Au. Smith, Miles, Al. Smith, Feriante) 4:23.30.
Shot: 1, Isabella Kanelopoulos (LS) 33-8.5; 2, Tatiana Camacho (T) 33-5; 3, Natalie Overby (LS) 31-8. Disc: 1, Camacho (T) 103-10. Jav: 2, Camacho (T) 99-9. HJ: 1, Kassy Garza (Z) 4-10; 3, Kayla Krueger (NV) 4-6. PV: 1, Audrey Smith (NV) 8-6; 2, Krueger (NV) 8-0. LJ: 2, K. Garza (Z) 16-3.5. TJ: 1, Hicks (Z) 34-10.5; 2, A. Garza (Z) 32-7.5; 3, Au. Smith (NV) 30-3.75.
SOFTBALL
CBBN DISTRICT
WEST VALLEY 11, WENATCHEE 1: At West Valley, junior Leah Statler was 3-for-3 with a double, stolen base and three RBI as the Rams eliminated Wenatchee in Friday’s loser-out game. Alexys Soptich pitched a four-hitter and Anika Garcia hit two triples for West Valley (15-7).
Eastmont defeated Moses Lake 10-0 for the district title on Friday.
Highlights: Alexys Soptich CG, 5 IP, 1 ER, 2 K; Kenidee Holden 2-4, RBI; Anika Garcia 2-3, 2 3b, RBI; Leah Statler 3-3, 2b, 3 RBI, SB; Haley Betterton 2-3, 2 RBI.
SCAC DISTRICT
ZILLAH 18, CONNELL 3: At Zillah, the Leopards pulled away with an 11-run second inning and cruised to the first-round victory on Thursday.
Ali DeLaRosa was 2-for-2 with a double, two runs scored and six RBI, and Taylor Savage drove in three runs for the West Division champs.
The East swept Thursday’s other first-round games as Kiona-Benton won 19-3 at Wapato, Royal defeated Naches Valley 17-0 and College Place blanked Wahluke 16-0.
Highlights: Taylor Savage (Z) 1-1, 2b, 3 RBI, 2 runs; Destyni Salme (Z) 1-2, 2 runs, 2 RBI; Ali DeLaRosa (Z) 2-2, 2b, 2 runs, 6 RBI; Bailey Ward (Z) CG, 3 hits.
EWAC DISTRICT
WARDEN 16, KITTITAS 1: At Kiwanis Park, the top-ranked Cougars were true to their ranking in Friday’s late-night championship game. Warden (21-1) posted scores of 17-0, 17-0 and 16-1 in the district bracket to earn the top seed to state.
Kittitas clinched its trip to state with a 15-11 semifinal victory over Goldendale.
Goldendale bounced back to eliminate Cle Elum and then beat River View 14-4 for third place in a winner-to-state, loser-out game.
Friday’s scores — Game 5: Cle Elum 23, Granger 12, loser out. Game 6: Mabton 24, Dayton-Waitsburg 19, loser out. Game 7: Warden 17, River View 0, semifinal. Game 8: Kittitas 15, Goldendale 11, semifinal. Game 9: Goldendale 17, Cle Elum 13, loser out. Game 10: River View 15, Mabton 7, loser out. Game 11: Goldendale 14, River View 4, third place, winner-to-state, loser out. Game 12: Warden 16, Kittitas 1, championship, both to state.
GOLF
Selah girls win CWAC title
SOAP LAKE — Lexi Becker’s runner-up finish led Selah to an eight-point victory over East Valley at Thursday’s CWAC girls district tournament at Lakeview Golf & Country Club.
The Vikings tallied a score of 452 and qualified three for next week’s 2A state tournament in Tumwater.
East Valley’s Mackenzie Isaak and Josslyn Spurgin finished third and fourth and also advanced to state.
Team scores: Selah 452, East Valley 460, Ephrata 473, Othello 502, Grandview, Prosser and Ellensburg inc.
Winner: Jayme Dwight (Eph) 89, at Lakeview GC.
Local state qualifiers: 2, Lexi Becker (S) 99; 3, Mackenzie Isaak (EV) 107; 4, Josslyn Spurgin (EV) 108; 5, Kaitlyn Panarello (S) 109; 7, Jacey Scott (S) 117. State alternates: 10, Jasmin Torres (G) and Ivana Zaldivar (EV) 122.
