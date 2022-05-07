West Valley’s second-ranked baseball team kept its offense in high gear on Friday.
And its win streak.
John Sullivan drove in three runs and Drew Johnson had three hits in the opener and Brody Mills homered in the nightcap as the Rams swept Davis 15-5 and 8-3 to close out the regular season with a 17-game win streak at Pete Orgill Field.
Having not lost since a league-opening setback at Wenatchee on March 22, West Valley completed CBBN play at 17-1 and will take a 19-1 overall record into the district championship game on its home field next Friday at 5 p.m.
The Rams will host No. 2 seed Moses Lake in the title game. The Chiefs swept Sunnyside on Friday to finish 15-3 with all three losses to West Valley last month.
In the opener, WV’s top three batters in the lineup — Johnson, Jackson May and Brody Mills — were 6-for-10. Davis plated five runs in the bottom of the second to pull within 8-5, but the Rams responded with six runs in the top of the third.
Steven Johnson pitched a complete game in the second contest, finishing with no walks and seven strikeouts. Mills, who threw four innings in the opener, drove in three runs and Jackson May was 3-for-5 with two runs and two RBI.
Corbyn Aills and Tyrell Waddle were 2-for-3 and Kenan Rottman had two RBI in the second game for Davis.
The Pirates (9-9 league, 10-10 overall) earned the No. 4 seed and will host No. 5 Eastmont in a district play-in game on Tuesday at 5 p.m. Eisenhower travels to Wenatchee for the other play-in game.
Tuesday’s winners advance to a loser-out game on Friday at the higher seed.
Highlights — Game 1: Cody Leaverton (WV) 2-3, 2 runs, 2 RBI; Drew Johnson (WV) 3-4, 2 runs; John Sullivan (WV) 1-4, 2 runs, 3 RBI; Isaac Froula (WV) 1-2, 2 runs, RBI; Tommy Meluskey (WV) 1-3, 2 runs, RBI; Brandt Kneisler (WV) 2 RBI; Brody Mills (WV) 2-2, 2b, 2 RBI, 4 IP, 3 hits, 5 ER, 4 BB, 8 K; Steven Johnson (WV) 1-3, run, 2 RBI; Trent Williams (D) 1-2, run, RBI; Jose Barrios (D) 1-1, run, RBI. Game 2: S. Johnson (WV) CG, 7 IP, 3 ER, 0 BB, 7 K; Mills (WV) 2-4, HR, run, 3 RBI; D. Johnson (WV) 1-3, 3b, 2 runs, RBI; Jackson May (WV) 3-5, 2 runs, 2 RBI; Corbyn Aills (D) 2-3, 2b, run; Morgan Rodriguez (D) 1-1, 2b, RBI; Tyrell Waddle (D) 2-3, run; Kenan Rottman (D) 1-3, 2 RBI.
EASTMONT 10-3, EISENHOWER 0-2: At Eastmont, Nick Fowler was 2-for-3 with a double and RBI in the second game for the Cadets, who drew even at 2-2 in the top of the sixth but Eastmont responded with the go-ahead run in the bottom of the inning.
With the No. 6 seed, Eisenhower will travel to No. 3 Wenatchee for a district play-in game on Tuesday.
In other league play, Moses Lake swept Sunnyside 10-0, 11-1 and completed league play at 15-3. The Chiefs will play at West Valley for the district championship on Friday at 5 p.m.
Ike highlights — Game 2: Nick Fowler 2-3, 2b, RBI; Kyan Helseth 2-3; Jacob Manley 1-3, 3b; Machai Lincecum 6 IP, 2 ER, 4 BB, 4 K. CWAC DISTRICT
ELLENSBURG 11, GRANDVIEW 1: At Ellensburg, Ty Estey and Brayden Twaites combined on a four-hitter over five innings and scored two runs apiece to lead Ellensburg in the first round of the district tournament on Thursday.
Garrett Loen was 2-for-4 with a run and three RBI and Ryker Fortier scored three times for the third-seeded Bulldogs (12-9).
Highlights: Jose Cardenas (G) 2-3, 2b, run; Devin Paeschke (G) 2-2; Ty Estey (E) 1-2, 2 runs, RBI, 3 IP, 3 hits, 2 BB, 2 K; Brayden Twaites (E) 1-2, 2b, 2 runs, RBI, 2 IP, 1 hit, 0 BB, 1 K; Ryker Fortier (E) 1-2, 3 runs; Garrett Loen (E) 2-4, run, 3 RBI.
OTHELLO 10, EAST VALLEY 0: At Othello, the fourth-seeded Huskies rode the arm of Andre Garza to the first-round district victory.
Highlights: Andre Garza (O) CG, 5 IP, 2 hits, 0 BB, 6 K; Chon Sauceda (O) 2-2, 2 runs, 4 RBI.
EWAC WEST
KITTITAS 19-17, HIGHLAND 4-2: At Kittitas, Conner Coles was 5-for-5 for the day with two doubles, five runs scored and seven RBI as the Coyotes wrapped up an 8-0 run through the West Division. Kittitas (13-5) will host the East’s No. 4 team on Tuesday to open the district tournament.
Highlights — Game 1: Conner Coles (K) 2-2, 2b, 2 runs, 3 RBI; Blake Catlin (K) 1-2, 2 runs, 2 RBI; Hunter Smith (K) 1-2, 2 runs, 2 RBI; Caleb Parker (K) 1-1, 3 runs, 2 RBI; Llamas (H) 1-3, 2b, 2 RBI. Game 2: Smith (K) 1-2, 2 RBI, 3 IP, 1 hit, 0 ER, 2 BB, 8 K; Catlin (K) 2-2, 3b, 4 runs, 2 RBI; Coles (K) 3-3, 2b, 3 runs, 4 RBI; Gabe Carlson (K) 1-2, run, 2 RBI; Colby Morris (K) 2-3, run, 2 RBI; Gonzalez (H) 1-2, RBI.
CLE ELUM 13-13, GOLDENDALE 1-2: At Goldendale, Joel Kelly was 5-for-5 for the day with two home runs, six runs scored and five RBI and starters Caleb Bogart and Micah Narte combined for 15 strikeouts for the Warriors, who finished 6-2 in the West. Cle Elum (14-5) will host the East’s No. 3 team in a district opener on Tuesday.
CE highlights — Game 1: Caleb Bogart CG, 7 IP, 1 ER, 1 BB, 8 K, 1-4, 2 runs; Clay Titus 3-5, 2b, HR, 4 RBI; Max Dearing 3-5, 2 2b, run, 2 RBI; Cole Singer 3-5, 2b, 3 runs, RBI; Joel Kelly 3-3, 3 runs, 2 RBI. Game 2: Micah Narte 4.2 IP, 2 ER, 1 BB, 7 K; Kelly 2-2, 2 HR, 3 runs, 3 RBI; Trey Tolen-Chave 2-2, 2b, HR, 2 runs, 3 RBI; Bogart 2-3, 2 runs, RBI; Singer 2-4, 2 runs, RBI.
BOYS SOCCER
CBBN
EISENHOWER 1, MOSES LAKE 0: At Eisenhower, the Cadets kept their momentum going into next week’s district play with a fourth straight CBBN win in Friday’s regular-season finale.
Caleb Coronel made four saves to help Edwin Guillen’s goal stand up as the game-winner for Eisenhower, which at 6-6 in league has earned the No. 4 seed and will host No. 5 Davis at 6 p.m. in a district play-in game on Tuesday.
Sunnyside, which fell to league-champion Wenatchee on Friday, has the No. 3 seed and will host Moses Lake in Tuesday’s other district play-in game.
First half: No goals.
Second half: 1, Eisenhower, Edwin Guillen, 57:00.
Saves: Moses Lake 5; Caleb Coronel (E) 4.
DAVIS 5, WEST VALLEY 1: At Davis, Edwin Diaz scored a hat trick and an assist while seniors Damian Barajas and Angel Huerta both scored on Senior Night for the Pirates. Davis finished 5-7 and with the No. 5 seed will play round three against Eisenhower on Tuesday in a district play-in game.
First half: 1, Davis, Damian Barajas, 15:00; 2, Davis, Edwin Diaz (Noe Garfias), 18:00; 3, West Valley, Ethan Connell, 37:00.
Second half: 4, Davis, Diaz (Ezra Ochoa), 45:00; 5, Davis, Angel Huerta (Diaz), 51:00; 6, Diaz, 60:00.
Saves: Andres Campos (WV) 4; Josue Toscano (D) 1.
CWAC DISTRICT
EAST VALLEY 3, EPHRATA 0: At East Valley, WIAA athlete of the week Diego Lopez scored the first goal and assisted the next two in a CWAC semifinal. The Red Devils (15-2), ranked No. 5 in the state’s 2A RPI, will face Othello (13-3-1) in next Tuesday’s winner-to-state district final at Grandview. EV goalkeeper Sammy Gonzalez made four saves in the shutout.
First half: 1, EV, Diego Lopez (Brandon Garcia), 38:00.
Second half: 2, EV, Soren Hanson (Lopez), 54:00; 3, EV, Brandon Garcia (Lopez), 76:00.
Saves: Sammy Gonzalez (EV) 4, Noe Rodriguez Acevedo (Eph) 3.
SCAC DISTRICT
TOPPENISH 12, COLLEGE PLACE 0: At Toppenish, Alexander Magana scored a hat trick in the first half and finished with four assists in a loser-out match to start district play.
The top-seeded Wildcats (15-1-2) qualified for the 1A state tournament and earned a semifinal matchup next week against Wahluke, which beat Wapato 5-0 on Thursday.
First half: 1, Toppenish, Christopher Gutierrez (Juan Diego Mendoza), 3:00; 2, Toppenish, Mendoza (Magana), 7:00; 3, Toppenish, Yahir Quintero (Angel Pacheco), 12:00; 4, Toppenish, Magana, 14:00; 5, Toppenish, Magana (Mendoza), 22:00; 6, Toppenish, Magana (Mendoza), 29:00; 7, Toppenish, Alexis Enciso, 40:00.
Second half: 8, Toppenish, Rafael Garcia (Mendoza), 41:00; 9, Toppenish, Gutierrez (Magana), 42:00; 10, Toppenish, Pacheco (Mendoza), 46:00; 11, Toppenish, Mendoza (Magana), 48:00; 12, Toppenish, Quintero (Magana), 52:00.
HIGHLAND 2, ROYAL 1: At Highland, Ruben Lozano opened the scoring and Jesus Esquivel added what turned out to be a game-winner for the Scotties in a loser-out first-round match.
Highland qualified for the 1A state tournament and will play a district semifinal Tuesday at Connell, which beat La Salle 1-0.
First half: 1, Highland, Ruben Lozano (Rudy Silva).
Second half: 2, Highland, Jesus Esquivel; 3, Royal.
Saves: Royal 8; Jesus Gonzalez (H) 8.
SOFTBALL
CBBN
WEST VALLEY 15-12, DAVIS 2-1: At West Valley, Anika Garcia had a double, home run and four RBI in the opener and Ryder Prather drove in five runs for the day to spark the Rams, who moved to 7-3 in league and will host Sunnyside next Friday to finish conference play.
Highlights — Game 1: Anika Garcia (WV) 2-4, 2b, HR, run, 4 RBI; Kenidee Holden (WV) 4-4, 2b, 2 runs, 2 RBI; Linnea Butler (WV) 2-4, 2 RBI; Anna Grange (WV) 1-3, 2 runs, 2 RBI; Haley Betterton (WV) 2-3, 2b, 2 runs; Ryder Prather (WV) 2-3, 3 runs, 2 RBI; Allie Warford (D) 2-3, run. Game 2: Prather (WV) 1-3, 3b, run, 3 RBI; Holden (WV) 2-2, run, 2 BB; Amaleah Rodriguez (WV) 2-3, 2b, 2 runs, RBI; Katie Arnold (WV) 2-2, 3 runs, RBI.
EASTMONT 16, EISENHOWER 1: At Eisenhower, Emma Quesnell, London Esparza and Olivia Rankin had two hits apiece in the first game for the Cadets, who moved to 4-6 in league and will play Friday at Wenatchee.
Ike highlights — Game 1: Emma Quesnell 2-3, RBI; London Esparza 2-2; Olivia Rankin 2-2, run. Game 2: Alexia Lydin 1-2.
SCAC WEST
WAPATO 20-20, TOPPENISH 1-5: At Wapato, Turtle Martinez was 6-for-6 for the day with three triples, six runs scored and 10 RBI for the Wolves, who leveled their West record at 2-2 and improved to 9-8 overall. Wapato will play a doubleheader at Naches Valley on Monday.
Ari Castro pitched a total of six innings during the twin bill and struck out six.
Highlights — Game 1: Turtle Martinez (W) 3-3, 3 runs, 2 3b, 5 RBI; Ari Castro (W) 1-2, 2b, 3 RBI; Jen Rodriguez (W) 1-1, 2b, 2 RBI; Aliya Gonzalez (W) 1-1, 2b, 2 RBI; Julyssa Rivera (W) 3 runs, 3 BB; Lucreta Andy (T) 1-1, run; Francis Tilley (T) 1-2. Game 2: Martinez (W) 3-3, 3 runs, 5 RBI, 2b, 3b; Castro (W) 2-2, 2b, 3 RBI; Rodriguez (W) 1-1, 2b, 3 RBI; Gonzalez (W) 1-2, 2b, 2 RBI; Karen Garcia (W) 1-1; Julyssa Rivera (W) 3 BB, 3 runs; Mia Maya (T) 1-3, run; Tilley (T) 1-3, 2b; Joanna Ochoa (T) 1-2, run; Helena Edsell (T) 1-2.
EWAC WEST
CLE ELUM 11-6, KITTITAS 1-11: At Cle Elum, Shakina Miller had four hits while Hannah Moore and Carli Gay were both 3-for-5 in the second game for Kittitas, which finished 7-1 in the West and 17-3 for the regular season.
Highlights — Game 1: Bator (CE) CG; Rillee Huber (K) 2-3, run, 2b; Arriana Hillebrand 2-2. Game 2: Reyse Phillips (K) 1-4, 3 runs, 2b; Hannah Moore 3-5, 2 runs; Elysa Nash (K) 2-5, 2 runs, 2 RBI, 2 2b; Carli Gay (K) 3-5, 2 RBI, 2b; Shakina Miller (K) 4-4, run, RBI.
TRACK
Arlt in on 3 Valley bests
Ellensburg junior Carsyn Arlt ran a Valley best in the 100 meters and anchored the Bulldogs to area-leading times in the 4x100 and 4x200 at a three-team CWAC meet on Thursday at Ellensburg.
Arlt timed 12.65 in the 100 and helped Ellensburg clock 51.07 and 1:50.91 in the relays. Two other Valley bests were set at the same meet — Selah’s boys ran 44.24 in the 4x100 and Ellensburg’s Chase Perez ran 11.12 in the 100.
In CBBN meets, Davis’ Donald Barnes sped an area best of 22.97 in the 200 and Sunnyside’s boys 4x400 clocked 3:30.00.
Naches Valley’s Grant Osborn added nearly 20 feet to his best in the discus, reaching 143-3 at Connell.
CBBN
AT EASTMONT
BOYS
Team scores: Eastmont 3-0, West Valley 2-1, Sunnyside 1-2, Davis 0-3.
Local winners — 100: Donald Barnes (D) 11.53. 200: Barnes (D) 22.97. 400: Max Hutton (WV) 53.17. 800: Caden Casteel (WV) 2:00.61. 1600: Casteel (WV) 4:48.02. 3200: Charlie Naught (WV) 10:38.32. 4x400: Sunnyside 3:30.00. Shot: Izaya Magana (WV) 39-0. Disc: Pedro Cruz-Valladares (D) 127-6.
GIRLS
Team scores: Eastmont 3-0, West Valley 2-1, Davis 1-2, Sunnyside 0-3.
Local winners — 200: Kati Escorcia (S) 27.82. 400: Ilene Moran (D) 1:03.70. 3200: Katie Murdock (WV) 11:48.09. 100H: Alaina Morgan (S) 16.94. 4x100: West Valley 53.02. Jav: Mariana Tilley (D) 98-5. HJ: Camryn Birch (D) 4-10.
AT MOSES LAKE
BOYS
Team scores: Wenatchee 2-0, Eisenhower 1-1, Moses Lake 0-2.
Local winners — 100: Oliver Barron (E) 11.48. 200: Barron (E) 23.50. 3200: Nathan Johnson (E) 10:13.49. 110H: Aiden Waddle (E) 16.54. 300H: Waddle (E) 43.18. 4x100: Eisenhower 44.89. HJ: Aaron Culler (E) 6-2. PV: Liam Parker (E) 12-0. TJ: Waddle (E) 41-5.
GIRLS
Team scores: Eisenhower 2-0, Wenatchee 1-1, Moses Lake 0-2.
Local winners — 400: Kara Mickelson (E) 59.76. 800: Isabela Alvarado (E) 2:35.30. 1600: Hannah Hilton (E) 5:37.69. 3200: Alyssa Chavez (E) 12:34.04. 4x400: Eisenhower 4:30.14. Jav: Cassidy Herringa (E) 91-5.
CWAC
AT ELLENSBURG
BOYS
Team scores: Selah 2-0, Ellensburg 1-1, Othello 0-2.
100: Chase Perez (Ell) 11.12. 200: Perez (Ell) 23.17. 400: Shaun Salveson (S) 50.10. 800: Cooper Quigley (S) 1:57.43. 1600: Quigley (S) 4:25.40. 3200: Nathan Shipley (S) 10:28.02. 110H: Joshua Boast (Ell) 15.86. 300H: Sam Rees (S) 42.83. 4x100: Selah 44.24. 4x400: Selah 3:41.14.
Shot: Titan Nelson (S) 42-0. Disc: Richard Wellington (Ell) 137-1. Jav: Evan Kinley (S) 140-1. HJ: Kinley (S) 5-6. PV: Calvin Lundgren (S) 12-6. LJ: Boast (Ell) 19-10. TJ: Boast (Ell) 40-11.5.
GIRLS
Team scores: Ellensburg 2-0, Selah 1-1, Othello 0-2.
100: Carsyn Arlt (Ell) 12.65. 200: Arlt (Ell) 26.37. 400: Elaine Joyce (Ell) 1:01.75. 800: Holly Fromherz (Ell) 2:32.41. 1600: Kate Laurent (Ell) 5:31.83. 3200: Rylee Leishman (Ell) 12:40.94. 100H: Abby Whitemarsh (Ell) 17.79. 300H: Kieryann Mattson (S) 52.72. 4x100: Ellensburg 51.07. 4x200: Ellensburg 1:50.91. 4x400: Ellensburg 4:21.09.
Shot: Ashley Perez (O) 32-1.75. Disc: Perez (O) 121-6. Jav: Perez (O) 95-3. HJ: Sidalee Boast (Ell) 4-4. PV: Clara Holmes (S) 9-0. LJ: Jasmine Mullen (S) 14-4.5. TJ: Jocelyn Newschwander (Ell) 32-2.
SCAC
AT CONNELL
BOYS
Local winners — 100: Carson Favilla (Z) 11.49. 200: Favilla (Z) 23.64. 400: Favilla (Z) 53.64. 800: Wyatt Clements (NV) 2:16.92. 1600: Clements (NV) 5:03.20. Disc: Grant Osborn (NV) 143-3. PV: Howard Brignone (NV) 10-0.
GIRLS
Local winners — 100: Mia Hicks (Z) 13.01. 200: Audrey Smith (NV) 29.39. 400: Hicks (Z) 1:04.03. 800: Katrina Feriante (NV) 2:36.86. 1600: Brooke Miles (NV) 5:45.09. 3200: Miles (NV) 12:30.85. 100H: Allison Smith (NV) 17.48. 300H: Smith (NV) 52.51. HJ: Kassy Garza (Z) 4-10. PV: Danika Feriante (NV) 7-0. LJ: Garza (Z) 14-9.5. TJ: Hicks (Z) 33-0.
High Mountain Classic
AT CLE ELUM
BOYS
Team scores: Okanogan 179, Cashmere 122, Highland 63, Cle Elum 48, Kittitas 39.5, Chelan 38, Quincy 38, Goldendale 23, White Swan 23, Riverside Christian 20.
Local winners — 100: Cayden Hakala (H) 11.97. 800: Alden Williams (Go) 2:02.86. 1600: Isaac Immel (RC) 4:51.35. 4x400: Kittitas 3:45.83. Disc: Casen Doubravsky (Go) 101-3. Jav: Steven Verwey (WS) 140-6. TJ: Nathan Delgado (H) 36-4.5.
GIRLS
Team scores: Cashmere 145, Okanogan 94, Kittitas 87, Highland 66, Goldendale 53, Cle Elum 42, Chelan 39, Riverside Christian 28, White Swan 17.
Local winners — 1600: Virginia Yelechchin (WS) 6:20.13. 3200: Niveah Martinez (H) 15:11.55. Disc: Gwen Rydberg (H) 101-1.
TENNIS
CBBN
Davis boys 6, Eastmont 1
Singles: Conor Lincoln (D) d. Emmett Anderton 6-2, 6-2; Matthew Bethel (D) d. Julian Ramos 6-4, 6-1; Aldo Valencia (D) d. Hector Rodriguez 6-4, 6-4; Adam LaMarche (D) d. Austin Archer 6-2, 5-7, 6-1.
Doubles: Lucas Tweedy-Charlie Miranda (D) d. Adam Rodriguez-Josh Anantaton 6-3, 6-4; Kyle Pearsons-Britt Dickey (E) d. Alexander Lascar-Cesar Cervantes 7-5, 1-6, 6-4; Brigdon Feen-Liam Hill (D) d. Deacon Allais-Emmet Atenzo 6-0, 6-1.
Davis girls 4, Eastmont 3
Singles: Elise Bickford (E) d. Carly Mattson 6-3, 6-1; Yahayra Ruiz (D) d. Lydia Riggs 5-7, 6-0, 7-5; Doreen Suarez (D) d. Hayden Mauseth 6-4, 6-3; Moira Boughton (D) d. Valerie McClay 6-2, 6-4.
Doubles: Anya Boughton-Cleo Kuk (D) d. Ariana Komro-Kaydence Garrison 6-3, 2-6, 6-1; Savannah Nuxoll-Sarahi Morelo (E) d. Karen Madrigal-Jhanet Pascual 6-3, 6-3; Kelly Tucker-Maddi Valdez (E) d. Anabeth Montemayor-Maria Vargas 6-4, 6-4.
CWAC
Othello boys 3, East Valley 2
Singles: Aaron Villarreal (O) d. Jacob Walser 6-0, 6-0; Ashton Pruneda (O) d. Logan Basford 6-3, 7-6 (7-5).
Doubles: Seth Giles—Kyler Freeman (O) d. Brady Locke—Teegan Hooper 6-1, 6-2; Dallas DeBlasio—Ranne Meloy (EV) d. Joshua Tovar—Christopher Lopez 7-5, 6-2; Ian Larkin-Rylan Kozma (EV) d. Javier Rodriguez—Dallin Freeman 6-2, 6-4.
Othello girls 3, East Valley 2
Singles: Jasmine Shipley (EV) d. Shaily Tlahuel 6-1, 6-1; Madison Fultz (O) d. Maya Avena 1-6, 6-1, 6-4.
Doubles: Taylor Calhoun—Mai Mesler (EV) d. Kenzie Simpson—Kendra Freeman 7-5, 3-6, 7-6 (7-5); Jewels Pruneda—Hazel Ritchie (O) d. Emily Knautz—Delaney Gibbons 6-3, 6-4; Maleyna Alvarez—Mia Carlson (O) d. Ceci Mendoza—Jalee Anderson 6-1, 6-3.
Ellensburg boys 3, Grandview 2
Singles: Joel Alvarez (G) d. Cody Holdeman 6-4, 6-7, 6-3; Jordan Hernandez (G) d. Eli Lewis 6-4, 6-1.
Doubles: Curtis Smithgall-Elijah Ihrke (E) d. Christian Sanchez-Joseph Alaniz 6-0, 6-4; Ellensburg won No. 2 and 3 by forfeit.
Ellensburg girls 4, Grandview 1
Singles: Maren Burnham (E) d. Geselle Razo 6-0, 6-0; Kacey Mayo (E) d. Alyssa Van Tress 6-4, 6-1.
Doubles: Lauralia Montelongo-Solis-Kiana Sanchez (G) d. Bella Estey-Leah Lewis 6-3, 6-3; Kendall Steele-Lilly Hammond (E) d. Mercedes Garcia-Kimberly Palacios 6-0, 6-1; Chloe Hannahs-Kambree Davis (E) d. Cynthia Sotelo-Yasmine Hernandez 6-0, 6-0.
SCAC-EWAC
Wapato boys 5, Highland 0
Singles: Jhace DeLaCruz (W) d. Isaac Jensen 6-3, 6-4; Alex Ibarra (W) f.
Doubles: John Hernandez-Eduardo Ramirez (W) f.; Kazmir Clark-Blazty Taiza (W) f.; Hazen Jacob-Maceo Washines (W) f.
Wapato girls 3, Highland 2
Singles: Lucia Martinez Leal (H) d. Mya Morales 6-2, 6-0; Ashley Gonzalez (H) d. Eva Quintero 6-4, 6-2.
Doubles: Crystal Colin-Logan Howell (W) d. Maddie Monson-Josie Diaz 6-4, 6-1; Dianna Nunez-Searra Rodriguez (W) d. Jackie Ceja Flores-Yazmin Flores 6-1, 6-4; Jennifer Marcial-Tionnie Polk (W) d. Carol Govea Jimenez-Maria Jacobson 6-3, 7-5.
La Salle boys 3, White Swan 0 Singles: Nathan Do (LS) d. Isaac Sauer 8-3; Aiden Bliesner (LS) d. James Gibson 8-0.
Doubles: Dominik Tamez-Ethan Britt (LS) d. Eli Sauer-Andres Zuniga 8-2.
La Salle girls 5, White Swan 0 Singles: Isabella Alegria (LS) d. Jimena Gutierrez 8-5; Annika Richardson (LS) d. Nadya Espindola 8-0.
Doubles: Rosa Alcala-Alaina Heneghen (LS) d. Elva Gomez-Angela Chavarin 8-1; Genevieve McCoy-Mikayla Mendoza (LS) d. Andrea Anguiano-Daniela Delgado 8-1; Hailey Lopez-Nataly Clark (LS) d. Cassandra Contreras-Mckayla Broncheau 8-5.
La Salle boys 3, White Swan 0 Singles: Jackson Dhane (LS) d. Isaac Sauer 8-0; Noah Sauer (LS) d. James Gibson 8-0.
Doubles: Dominik Tamez-Garrett Judd (LS) d. Eli Sauer-Andres Zuniga 8-2.
La Salle girls 5, White Swan 0 Singles: Annika Richardson (LS) d. Jimena Gutierrez 8-2; Alaina Heneghen (LS) d. Nadya Espindola 8-0.
Doubles: Rosa Alcala-Ida Wawrzyszuk (LS) d. Elva Gomez-Angela Chavarin 8-1; Mya Ball-Abby Brown (LS) d. Andrea Anguiano-Daniela Delgado 8-1; Hailey Lopez-Nataly Clark (LS) d. Ana Quinones-Jasmine Gibson 8-5.
