SELAH — The Pepper family once again shined in a big season-opening win for Selah on Friday night.
The Vikings held off the Wildcats, 57-52, as Jackson Pepper put up nine of his team-high 20 points in the fourth quarter while his cousin Levi added 17 to go along with 21 rebounds. Shane Rivera scored 18 points and Josh Perez put up 15 for Toppenish (1-1).
Selah (1-0), which led by nine at halftime and made seven of eight free throws down the stretch, hosts Zillah next Friday.
TOPPENISH — Myers 0, Mesplie 3, Josh Perez 15, Shane Rivera 18, Cisneros 0, Luna 7, Maldonado 0, Sanchez 3, Hanson 6.
SELAH — Jackson Pepper 20, Giles 3, McNett 0, Tilley 0, Jones 2, Benjamin 4, Levi Pepper 17, Eli Wright 11.
Toppenish 12 10 15 15 — 52
Selah 14 17 9 17 — 57
-
DAVIS 67, KAMIAKIN 38: At Davis, Finnegan Anderson and Brandon Lee Jr. made back-to-back 3-pointers to break a 5-5 tie in the first quarter and the Pirates never looked back from there. Cesar Hernandez tallied 20 points to lead four players in double figures.
Davis (2-0) plays at Chiawana on Tuesday.
KAMIAKIN — Riley 3, Schumacher 3, Sideregts 4, Hernandez 9, Peter Dress 14, Wagar 0, Gladney 5, Merrill 0.
DAVIS — Brandon Lee Jr. 10, Garza 6, T. Lee 5, Murphy 1, Sanchez 0, Nathan Stephenson 12, Cesar Hernandez 20, Allen-Greggs 0, Finnegan Anderson 13.
Kamiakin 11 10 10 7 — 38
Davis 22 14 19 12 — 67
-
ZILLAH 50, EAST VALLEY 47: At Zillah, Luke Navarre scored 17 points and the Leopards held on after East Valley nearly erased a 17-point halftime deficit. Chase Staymates scored 12 points for the Red Devils, who will play at Toppenish Saturday.
EAST VALLEY — Hooper 6, Esquivel 8, Field 2, Aidan Kinlow 10, Tasker 6, Chase Staymates 12, Locke 0.
ZILLAH — Garza 5, Sandoval 2, C. Favilla 2, VanDeGraaf 8, B. Favilla 3, Dominic Navarre 11, John 2, Luke Navarre 17.
East Valley 9 8 15 15 — 47
Zillah 18 16 8 8 — 50
EV highlights: Field 7 rebs; Esquivel 4 assts.
-
SUNNYSIDE 63, PASCO 20: At Pasco, Brent Maldonado scored 20 points and Noah McNair contributed 12 to lead the Grizzlies to their first win. They’ll host Hermiston on Tuesday.
SUNNYSIDE — Noah McNair 12, Briones 5, Ochoa 0, Garcia 6, Brent Maldonado 20, Saenz 7, Gurrola 0, D. Salinas 9, Cazares 3, Salinas 0, Hazzard 1.
PASCO — Ortiz 0, Mercado 0, Sandoval 0, Philmlee 2, Kasma 6, Raymond 4, Goin 3, Harwell 4, Sokolovich 1.
Sunnyside 7 20 20 16 — 62
Pasco 4 9 1 6 — 20
-
HERMISTON 81, ELLENSBURG 74: At Ellensburg, Emmett Fenz and Gavin Marrs both posted double-doubles for the Bulldogs. Fenz put up 31 points and 10 rebounds while Marrs recorded 22 points and 17 rebounds for the 1-1 Bulldogs.
HERMISTON — Isaac Corey 19, Glenn 2, Bledsoe 2, Hottman 2, Grant Olsen 34, Shilhanek 0, Drake Devin 10, Peterson 9, Breland 2, Carrillo 0.
ELLENSBURG — Gavin Marrs 22, Clark 3, G. Fenz 3, Loen 6, Rogers 0, Andaya 6, Boast 3, Emmett Fenz 31.
Hermiston 17 25 21 18 — 81
Ellensburg 18 17 17 22 — 74
Ellensburg highlights: Marrs 17 rebs, 4 assts, 3 stls; E. Fenz 10 rebs, 4 stls.
-
WAPATO 68, OTHELLO 58: At Wapato, Mathew McConville and AJ Garza scored 17 points each to lead the Wolves. Hazen Jacob contributed 16 for Wapato, which will play at Grandview on Tuesday.
OTHELLO — Collin Simmons 10, Josh Tovar 13, Segura 9, Sonny 2, Deleon 0, Ashton Pruneda 13, Martinez 0, Travis 4, Faix 1, Alegria 6.
WAPATO — Redner 8, AJ Garza 17, Arizpe 6, Hamilton 0, Rodriguez 0, Washines 4, Hazen Jacob 16, Mathew McConville 17.
Othello 11 14 16 16 — 58
Wapato 8 23 17 20 — 68
Wapato highlights: Garza 6 assts; McConville 6 rebs, 3 blks.
-
GRANDVIEW 82, MABTON 21: At Grandview, Luke Cortez netted 14 points and Ethan Fajardo collected seven steals for the Greyhounds.
MABTON — Zuniga 6, Moreno 2, Vasquez 7, Zavala 2, Birrueta 4.
GRANDVIEW — Julian Garza 11, Draculan 7, E. Armendariz 7, Dorsett 9, Fajardo 6, Medina 7, L. Armendariz 9, Jeffrey 2, Bentley 8, Magana 2, Luke Cortez 14.
Mabton 8 7 3 3 — 21
Grandview 26 23 20 13 — 82
Highlights: Garza (G) 6 assts; Ethan Fajardo (G) 7 stls; Levi Dorsett (G) 2 blks, 2 stls, 6 rebs.
-
SUNNYSIDE CHRISTIAN 85, GRANGER 44: At Granger, Cole Wagenaar hit five of SC's 11 3-pointers and scored 40 points and Dash Bosma turned in a triple-double to pace the Knights.
SUNNYSIDE CHRISTIAN — Duim 3, Jansen 4, De Boer 5, Dash Bosma 10, Buddy Smeenk 20, C. Smeenk 1, Andringa 2, Candanoza 0, Cole Wagenaar 40.
GRANGER — M. Heckert 2, J Castro 19, D. Castro 9, Maldonado 2, Stewart 2, Asher 3, Fisk 0, De Leon 2, A. Heckert 0, Delgado 2.
Sunnyside Chr.=19=22=28=16=—=85
Granger=10=12=18=4=—=44
Highlights: SC 11-20 3p; Wagenaar (SC) 5 3p, 11 rebs, 3 blks; Bosma (SC) 10 rebs, 10 assts.
-
KITTITAS 52, RIVER VIEW 44: At River View, Conner Coles broke out for 24 points, making 10 of 14 free throws, and added seven steals and six rebounds for the Coyotes (1-1).
RIVER VIEW — Clark 5, Tyutyumik 4, D. Olivera 7, Friese 6, Turner 4, Fornos 3, F. Olivera 6, Clinton 9
KITTITAS — Bare 2, Josh Rosbach 14, Conner Coles 24, D. Varnum 0, Huber 2, N. Varnum 7, Serrano-Sanchez 0, Peterson 3, Tamez 0
Kittitas 12 9 12 19 — 52
River View 4 4 15 21 — 44
Highlights: Rosbach 5 stls, 9-15 FT; Coles 7 stls, 6 rebs, 3 blks, 10-14 FT; N. Varnum 8 rebs; Huber 7 rebs.
-
CLE ELUM 63, TRI-CITIES PREP 36: At Cle Elum, Joel Kelly made 9 of 11 shots, scored 20 points and added 11 rebounds and five assists for the Warriors.
CLE ELUM — Bogart 2, Najar 1, Luke Chafin 13, Joel Kelly 20, Johnson 6, Jett Favero 17, Ellis 0, Williams 1.
Tri-Cities Prep 7 10 10 9 — 36
Cle Elum 24 13 12 14 — 63
Highlights: Kelly 11 rebs, 5 assts; Johnson 8 rebs, 4 assts.
-
BURBANK 79, HIGHLAND 13: At Highland, Sergio Ayala tallied 10 points for the Scotties in their season opener.
BURBANK — Tristan Frimodt 16, Quincy Scott 14, Caden Ross 11.
HIGHLAND — Sergio Ayala 10, Yahir Castro 2, Jayden Connolly 1.
Burbank 23 27 14 15 — 79
Highland 6 1 2 4 — 13
-
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Mabton tops Grandview 53-47
GRANDVIEW — Sophomore Jezebel Ramirez scored 11 of her 21 points in the second quarter to help Mabton earn a 53-47 victory over Grandview in nonleague girls basketball Friday night.
Alana Zavala scored 12 points for the Vikings (1-1), who host La Salle on Saturday.
Natalee Trevino had 17 points and 14 rebounds for Grandview (0-2), which plays at Eisenhower on Saturday.
MABTON — Sanchez 6, Chavez 2, Bonewell 2, Roettger 8, Jezebel Ramirez 21, Macedo 2, Aviles 0, Galarza 0, Alana Zavala 12.
GRANDVIEW — Natalee Trevino 17, Marissa Castilleja 11, Richey 9, Freeman 4, Medina 3, Hamm 2, Benitez 1, Medina 0, Armendariz 0, Torres 0.
Mabton=16=15=11=11=—=53
Grandview=10=18=9=10=—=47
Highlights: Trevino (G) 14 rebs, 4 stls; Ramirez (M) 3 3p.
-
DAVIS 74, DECATUR 53: At Decatur, Esmeralda Galindo followed up Tuesday's 35-point outburst with 34 on Friday, including making 11 of 12 free throws. The Pirates (2-0) topped 70 points for the second time this week.
DAVIS — Leilani Johnson 11, Esmeralda Galindo 34, Carillo 0, Nugent 1, Campbell 0, Rodriguez 9, Hohner 0, Patterson 5, Shaela Allen-Greggs 14.
DECATUR — Young 13, Allen 2, Anderson 8, Pham 9, Walter 3, Caldwell 3, Sevaaetasi 11, Blain 4.
Davis=21=14=19=20=—=74
Decatur=11=6=25=11=—=53
-
TOPPENISH 56, SELAH 38: At Selah, Tatiana Camacho scored 19 of her 23 points in the second half, including 14 in the final period, to spark the Wildcats (2-0).
TOPPENISH — Meninick 9, Cuevas 2, McCord 0, Tatiana Camacho 23, Hill 2, Baker 6, Sanchez 6, Landa 2, Norman 5, Kries-Huereca 1.
SELAH — Ruark 2, Keller 2, Hall 0, Braylee Pendleton 10, Franklin 3, Andrews 0, Kieryann Mattson 10, Wilkey 4, Garza 1, Coons 6.
Toppenish=6=17=13=20=—=56
Selah=5=9=9=15=—=38
-
WAPATO 55, OTHELLO 39: At Wapato, Jordan Espinoza hit three 3-pointers during a 17-6 fourth quarter to key the Wolves' late surge.
Espinoza also hit 6 of 6 free throws to finish with 17 points and teammate KK Bass led all scorers with 20 points and seven rebounds.
OTHELLO — Mondragon 6, Andrade 8, Coronado 6, Trinidad 2, Farman 5, Emi Pruneda 12.
WAPATO — Trinity Wheeler 10, Grunlose 0, Kenoras 0, Parrish 8, Alvarado 0, Garza 0, Jordan Espinoza 17, KK Bass 20.
Othello=10=9=14=6=—=39
Wapato=12=13=13=17=—=55
Highlights: Bass 7 rebs; Deets Parrish 7 rebs, 5 assts, 3 stls; Semone Kenoras 6 rebs.
-
SUNNYSIDE 63, PASCO 31: At Pasco, freshman Baylee Maldonado netted 14 points and sophomore Adri Amaro canned four 3-pointers for the Grizzlies (2-0), who host Hermiston on Tuesday.
SUNNYSIDE — Fuentes 4, Gonzalez 2, J. Lopez 4, Carrizales 5, Adri Amaro 13, Briones 6, Baylee Maldonado 14, R. Lopez 6, Butler 3, Garza 6.
PASCO — Lopez 9, Castillo 4, Pimentel 2, Garcia 2, Groce 3, Lasselle 3, Brooks 8.
Sunnyside=19=24=8=12=—=63
Pasco=10=7=10=4=—=31
Highlights: Amaro 4-5 3p; Maldonado 4 stls.
-
ELLENSBURG 68, HERMISTON 28: At Ellensburg, Olivia Anderson scored 26 points in three quarters and Jamison Philip tallied 13 of her 18 in the first half for the Bulldogs (2-0).
HERMISTON — Ackerman 4, Moreno 6, Izzy Simmons 11, Elliott 4, Edwards 3, Heideman 0, Coleman 0, Stocker 0, Hogel 0.
ELLENSBURG — Jones 8, Moffat 0, Leishman 4, Jamison Philip 18, Rogel 8, Olivia Anderson 26, Ravet 0, Markus 0, Nemrow 0, Armstrong 0, Mahre 0, Marrs 4.
Hermiston=8=8=2=10=—=28
Ellensburg=14=20=22=12=—=68
Ellensburg highlights: Anderson 9 rebs; Marrs 9 rebs; Philip 3 stls; Moffat 3 stls; Leishman 3 stls.
-
MOUNT SI 48, EISENHOWER 34: At Eisenhower, Ayana Gallegos netted 18 points to pace the Cadets.
MOUNT SI — Grace Turley 25, White 9, Sheeks 6, Adams 6, Fauske 2, Burns 0, Griffith 0, Vincent 0, Bell 0, Moscrip 0, Stanley 0.
EISENHOWER — Ayana Gallegos 18, Jones 7, Lopez 4, Serna 3, Ramos 2, Ramirez 0, Davis 0, Frederick 0, Contreras 0, Espinoza 0, Litrell 0, Ceballos 0.
Mount Si=11=20=10=7=—=48
Eisenhower=7=1=9=17=—=34
-
KAMIAKIN 82, WEST VALLEY 38: At Kamiakin, Laiken Hill scored 17 points with two 3-pointers and 7-for-7 shooting from the foul line for the Rams, who play their home opener on Tuesday against Selah.
WEST VALLEY — Laiken Hill 17, Jamieson 2, Morford 0, Fries 0, Julianna Bell 10, Bremerman 4, Strother 3, Hatfield 0, McMurry 2.
KAMIAKIN — Nikole Thomas 16, Maddy Rendall 17, Herrin 8, Bybee 3, Whitemarsh 1, Lepe 3, Wertenberger 8, Smith 14, Howard 8, Pearson 2.
West Valley=14=6=9=9=—=38
Kamiakin=14=35=13=20=—=82
Highlights: Hill 7-7 FT, 4 assts, 5 stls.
-
WHITE SWAN 77, DAYTON-WAITSBURG 29: At White Swan, Keegan Wolfsberger netted 20 points and Melanie Bass picked up 15 for the Cougars (1-1), who travel to Wahluke on Tuesday.
WHITE SWAN — Jackson 6, Watlamet 5, Adams 5, Melanie Bass 15, Yallup 2, Hawk 3, Trujillo 9, Ryan 4, Keegan Wolfsberger 20, Saina 4.
Dayton-Waits=5=10=8=6=—=29
White Swan=23=19=18=15=—=77
-
KITTITAS 40, RIVER VIEW 16: At River View, Hope Harris' 13 points led the Coyotes to their season-opening win. Kittitas plays Connell next Thursday.
KITTITAS — Hope Harris 13, Faubion 0, Bare 5, Nash 2, Huber 4, Wilson 2, Aubree Knudson Brown 10, Phillips 4.
RIVER VIEW — Lozier 8, Hallman 0, Landeros 0, Rogers 6, Mills 0, Chavez 2, Renteria 0.
Kittitas=13=9=7=11=—=40
River View=2=6=4=4=—=16
-
TRI-CITIES PREP 40, CLE ELUM 28: At Cle Elum, freshman Gracie Glondo paced Cle Elum with 10 points.
CLE ELUM — Kretschman 6, Singer 6, Nichols 4, Hurley 2, Coleman 0, Gracie Glondo 10, Wallick 0, Aper 0, Ellison 0.
Tri-Cities Prep=10=11=9=10=—=40
Cle Elum=16=6=4=2=—=28
-
WRESTLING
Top-Hi girls win tourney
KENNEWICK — With seven champions and 302 points, Toppenish's girls won the 22-team Kennewick Lioness Invitational on Friday.
Mia Zuniga, Sophia Torrez, Kendra Perez, Ruby Clark, Ruby Rios, Jocelyn Velasco and Makayla Torres were all winners for the Wildcats.
Top teams: Toppenish 302, Othello 179, Davis 135. Local: 9, Goldendale 68.5; 10, Granger 65.5.
Local placers — 105: 1, Mia Zuniga (T); 5, Lynette Espinoza (D). 110: 1, Sophia Torrez (T); 2, Savina Torres (T); 3, Emely Arreola (D); 6, Gabrielle Berger (Gr). 115: 1, Kiara Torres (Gr); 2, Adalyne Montiel (T). 120: 3, Mayan Riojas (T); 4, Emily Cazares (Go); 5, Evaisela Calixtro (D). 125: 1, Kendra Perez (T); 2, Natallie Piñon (T). 130: 1, Haliyah Yanez (D); 2, Brianna Arias (T). 135: 1, Kali Watson (Go); 3, Sara Ortega (T); 5, Jordan Kiemele (Go). 140: 1, Ruby Clark (T); 2, Madison Kiemele (Go); 5, Rihanna Chavez (D). 155: 1, Ruby Rios (T); 3, Sonia Mendoza (Gr). 170: 1, Jocelyn Velasco (T); 2, Islah Alcala (T); 4, Bethsabee Juarez (T). 190: 1, Makayla Torres (T); 2, Gabriela Sanchez (D); 6, Alexa Alvarado (T). 235: 2, Charlene Underwood (T); 4, Josephine Colwash (T).
-
SELAH 48, NACHES VALLEY 15
At Naches Valley
170: Mario Lamas (S) p. Bodie Stonecipher, 1:15. 182: Jakob Greene (S) p. Caige Coleman, 0:58. 195: Beckham Sears (S) for. 220: Guy Johnson (S) for. 285: Erik Martin (S) d. William Price, 4-0. 106: No match. 113: Hunter Blanchard (NV) for. 120: No match. 126: Wesley Ely (S) for. 132: Moon Thompson (S) for. 138: Memo Abundez (S) d. Gavin George, 8-4. 145: Samuel Gonzales (S) forfeit. 152: Paxton Jacobs (NV) p. Brecken Buehler, 1:38. 160: Mitch Helgert (NV) d. Alonzo Lopez 4-0.
Girls — 110: Alexis Huff (NV) p. Kayden McDonald, 0:48. 125: Jayde Coleman (NV) p. Makenze Salinas, 0:38.
-
WAPATO 57, PROSSER 24
At Wapato
106: No match. 113: Jayden Vazquez (W) for. 120: Cameron Fonseca (W) for. 126: Abel Acosta(P) p. Ayden Gomez, 3:57. 132: Aiden Badonie (W) p. Noah Medrano, 1:41. 138: Christopher Garza (Wap) md. Cole Finn, 11-2. 145: Logan Myers (P) p. Christian Macias, 1:59. 152: Ivan Alvarado (W) p. Alexis Fuentes, 1:37. 160: Hunter Gomez (W) d. Kaiden Wyatt, 5-3. 170: Alex Anderson (P) p. Oscar Valdivia, 1:02. 182: Neo Medrano (P) p. Alexis Paredes, 0:43. 195: Gustavo Martinez (W) p. Manny Lopez, 1:05. 220: Jorge Mendoza (W) d. Mike Garcia, 2-1. 285: Angel Leyva (W) p. Jacob Marks, 4:52
-
WAPATO 54, GOLDENDALE 18
At Wapato
106: No match. 113: Jayden Vazquez (W) for. 120: Cameron Fonseca (W) for. 126: Brock Armsrtong (G) d. Ayden Gomez, 6-4. 132: Aiden Badonie (W) p. Kash Wright, 1:53. 138: Christopher Garza (W) p. Storey Woodbury, 3:28. 145: Matthew Gray (G) p. Christian Macias, 5:56. 152: Ivan Alvarado (W) p. Seth Lucatero, 3:43. 160: Hunter Gomez (W) p. Ivan Erland, 4:59. 170: Oscar Valdivia (W) p. Berrett Kruger, 1:34. 182: Victor Canche (G) d. Alexis Paredes, 13-12. 195: Logan Telford (G) p. Javier Soto, 5:11. 220: Jorge Mendoza (W) p. Ethan Mell, 0:45. 285: Angel Leyva (W) for.
-
SUNNYSIDE 47, HERMISTON 18
At Hermiston
132: Rykker Schilperoort (S) d. Jeshaiah Tejeda Garza, 5-4. 138: Alejandro Fernandez (S) md. Isaac Ramirez Ruiz, 11-3. 145: Daniel Garza (H) p. Mesiah Valdez, 3:46. 152: Samuel Gonzalez (S) p. Hayden Larson, 3:00. 160: Emilio Castro III (S) p. Ami Tuia, 2:39. 170: Benjamin Larson (H) d. John Rendon, 2-1. 182: Kael Campos (S) p. Tama Tuia, 4:00. 195: Jaxson Gribskov (H) p. Inacio Valencia, 4:58. 220: Victor Mancia (S) d. Maximus Ugarte, 8-7. 285: Mateo Armendariz (S) p. Siu Sepeni, 5:28. 106: Zaiden Gonzalez (S) for. 113: Samuel Valencia (S) d. Carlos Cervantes, 6-4. 120: Stephen Maltos (S) md. Pedro Pacheco, 18-4. 126: Aiden Favorite (H) d. Bryan Madrigal, 6-2.
-
BOWLING
CBBN
WEST VALLEY 4, SUNNYSIDE 0
At Valley Lanes
Game scores: WV 707-517, WV 666-480, WV 147-76, WV 135-96.
Highlights: Hannah Betterton (WV) 330 (183), Evka Ball (WV) 299 (157).
-
DAVIS 3, MOSES LAKE 1
At Minda Lanes
Game scores: ML 624-537, Davis 560-489, Davis 132-100, Davis 108-86.
Highlights: Kristal Mendoza (D) 134.
