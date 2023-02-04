ZILLAH — The SCAC West once again belongs to the Zillah Leopards.
A year after losing three of four games to Toppenish, Zillah’s boys took down their rival 72-53 to complete an unbeaten league season Friday night at Alumni Gym. Senior Luke Navarre scored a game-high 21 points and his younger brother, Nic Navarre, contributed 17 for the Leopards, who pulled away with a 28-point third quarter.
Shane Rivera put up 17 points to lead the Wildcats, who snapped Zillah’s remarkable 122-game league winning streak last season. Three weeks ago they fell 70-61 at home to the No. 2 Leopards, who have won 18 straight since a loss at Grandview in mid-December.
Zillah (8-0, 19-1) earned the league’s top seed and will host Kiona-Benton in a first-round game next Tuesday. No. 2 seed Toppenish (6-2, 16-4) appears to be the favorite to reach the district title game from the other side of the bracket and will host Connell Tuesday night.
TOPPENISH — Myers 0, Mesplie 4, Josh Perez 14, Shane Rivera 17, Cisneros 6, Luna 5, Maldonado 0, Cortes 3, Sanchez 2, Hanson 2, Torres 0, Williams 0.
ZILLAH — Reed 0, Garza 6, Izzy Sandoval 10, Martinez 0, C. Favilla 0, Dekker Van De Graf 10, B. Favilla 0, Nic Navarre 17, Moore 0, John 8, Juarez 0, Luke Navarre 21.
Toppenish 9 12 11 21 — 53
Zillah 18 10 28 16 — 72
NACHES VALLEY 72, LA SALLE 66: At Naches, Jaden Zimmerman recorded 22 points, recent Central Washington football signee Jesse Benge added 17 and the Rangers held off a fourth-quarter rally to clinch the SCAC West’s last playoff spot in the season finale. La Salle (3-5, 12-8) will travel to Royal and Naches Valley advanced to play at Wahluke in first-round district games next Tuesday.
Wapato (9-11) beat visiting Connell 58-52 in its season finale.
LA SALLE — Craig 2, Gonzalez 9, Moses O’Connor 13, Faletto 6, Valladares 8, Jaxton Caffrey 21, Allard 0, Judd 2, Elliott 3.
NACHES VALLEY — Jesse Benge 17, Jesus Mendoza 15, Jaden Zimmerman 22, Stevenson 0, Porter Abrams 12, Jewett 5, Kohl 5, Cuyle 4.
La Salle 19 15 12 20 — 66
Naches Valley 14 18 21 13 — 72
CBBN
WEST VALLEY 69, MOSES LAKE 43: At Moses Lake, the Rams held the Mavericks to 12 points in the first half and avenged a home loss earlier this season. Tommy Meluskey netted 18 points and Parker Mills finished with 17 to help West Valley (7-3, 11-6) move into a tie for second place heading into Senior Night against Eastmont next Friday.
WEST VALLEY — Hill 0, Tommy Meluskey 18, Wright 0, Komstadius 5, May 3, Birley 9, Kneisler 0, Johnson 0, Parker Mills 17, Meech Sadeddin 14, Bremerman 3.
MOSES LAKE — Jay 5, Kyson Thomas 12, Jansen 0, Walker 0, Miller 2, Macdonald 6, Throneberry 0, Byers 6, Smith 7, Vischia 2, Kagt 3.
West Valley 25 12 13 19 — 69
Moses Lake 6 6 16 15 — 43
CWAC
SELAH 66, EPHRATA 48: At Ephrata, Jackson Pepper knocked down four 3-pointers en route to 19 points and his cousin Levi Pepper added 18 points, eight rebounds and four assists for the Vikings (8-4, 11-9). They earned the No. 3 seed and will try to avenge a surprising home loss when No. 6 seed Othello visits next Tuesday for a first-round district matchup.
SELAH — Hall 0, Jackson Pepper 19, Giles 0, McNett 2, Tilley 6, Jones 2, Benjamin 6, Mullins 5, Levi Pepper 18, Kinley 0, Wright 8.
EPHRATA — Hay. Roberts 2, Devine 2, Han. Roberts 8, Travis Hendrick 11, B. Hendrick 2, Zabala 3, Black 5, Cobb 4, Evenson 6, Hewitt 0, Malone 2, Elliot 0, Riggs 3.
Ephrata 12 10 12 14 — 48
Selah 21 16 14 15 — 66
Selah highlights: L. Pepper 8 rebs, 4 assts; Eli Wright 6 rebs; J. Pepper 4 3p.
GRANDVIEW 65, EAST VALLEY 60: At East Valley, Lino Armendariz sank four threes as part of a 23-point night and Julian Garza contributed 19 to carry the Greyhounds (9-3, 15-5) to their eighth straight win. They earned the CWAC’s second first-round bye and No. 4 seed East Valley (4-8, 8-12) will host No. 5 Ellensburg next Tuesday.
GRANDVIEW — Julian Garza 19, Cameron Draculan 13, E. Armendariz 0, Medina 6, Lino Armendariz 23, Jeffrey 2, Magana 0, Cortez 2.
EAST VALLEY — Hooper 7, Esquivel 3, Nick Field 10, Sluder 8, Anthony Tasker 18, Staymates 8, Locke 6.
Grandview 17 22 13 13 — 65
East Valley 14 16 16 14 — 60
Grandview highlights: L. Armendariz 4 3p, 6 assts, 6 rebs; Frankie Medina 7 assts; Eloy Armendariz 6 assts; Garza 5 rebs.
EWAC WEST
CLE ELUM 78, KITTITAS 52: At Kittitas, Joel Kelly tallied 24 points and grabbed 11 rebounds for another double-double and four other Warriors scored in double figures for their 11th straight win to end the regular season. West No. 1 seed Cle Elum (12-0, 18-2) is set to host Warden Tuesday night.
KITTITAS — Stats not available.
CLE ELUM — Caleb Bogart 10, Najar 2, Luke Chafin 11, Joel Kelly 24, Johnson 8, Jett Favero 11, Ellis 0, T. Bogart 2, Mac Williams 10.
Kittitas 2 12 5 6 — 25
Cle Elum 13 23 22 20 — 78
Cle Elum highlights: C. Bogart 5 assts, 6 rebs, 6 stls; Kelly 11 rebs, 2 blks, 4 stls; Dominick Johnson 9 rebs; Williams 6 rebs.
SOUTHEAST 1B
DESALES 81, SUNNYSIDE CHRISTIAN 67: At Sunnyside, Cole Wagenaar netted 25 points and Dash Bosma added 22 for the No. 4 Knights (9-1, 17-3) against 2B’s No. 1 team. Sunnyside Christian earned the league’s No. 2 seed and will host a district game next Wednesday.
DESALES — Jack Lesko 15, Carter Green 21, Joe Baffney 12, Spencer Green 15, Holtzinger 4, Caden McCollaugh 12, Balof 2.
SUNNYSIDE CHRISTIAN — Duim 0, Jansen 4, De Boer 6, Dash Bosma 22, Buddy Smeenk 10, Cole Wagenaar 25.
DeSales 26 20 17 18 — 81
Sunnyside Chr. 15 13 18 21 — 67
YAKAMA TRIBAL 75, TOUCHET 56: At Touchet, Gunner Wallulatum totaled 20 points to lead the Eagles (5-4, 11-8) to a regular season-ending win.
YAKAMA TRIBAL — Jayden ScabbyRobe 11, Trevor Lewis 11, Jim 0, Longee 5, Jonas ScabbyRobe 12, Visaya 7, Onepennee 0, Gunner Wallulatum 20, Saluskin 9.
TOUCHET — Owen G. 9, Brayan O. 6, Inri M. 0, Alexis G. 11, Kyler P. 2, Jose R. 2, Chase J. 0, Grayson Z. 7, Thad K. 7, Hayden K. 11, Dallen H. 5.
Yakama Tribal 19 10 24 22 — 75
Touchet 8 14 13 20 — 56
NORTH CENTRAL 1B
RIVERSIDE CHRISTIAN 67, SOAP LAKE 41: At Riverside Christian, Joel Belaire’s 26 points led four players in double figures for the Crusaders, who lifted their records to 10-2 in league and 13-3 overall. The district tournament starts Wednesday.
SOAP LAKE — Stoyan 6, Campos 6, Weaver 0, Golodbrooks 10, Schoff 0, Sushik 17, Morales 2.
RIVERSIDE CHRISTIAN — Fry 0, Palma 0, Bowden 3, Bethel 0, Bazaldua 2, Haydn Edwards 13, Joel Belaire 26, Micah Morgan 13, Micah Rivera 10.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
EV tops Grandview 59-51East Valley bounced back at home Friday night to snap a five-game losing streak and take some momentum into district play.
The Red Devils recovered from a slow start and pulled away in the second half to top Grandview 59-51, completing a season sweep with the help of 16 points from Mya Alvarado. Seniors Jada Mendoza and Tinley Taylor added 11 points each in their final home games.
Jazmine Richey scored 20 points to lead Grandview (6-6, 10-10), which will host East Valley (5-7, 7-13) in a rematch next Wednesday. The Red Devils won the first meeting in Grandview, 57-55.
GRANDVIEW — Castro 8, Armendariz 0, Natalee Trevino 17, Jazmine Richey 20, Castilleja 0, D. Medina 2, Hamm 2, Benitez 0, A. Medina 2, Torres 0.
EAST VALLEY — Mya Alvarado 16, Jada Mendoza 1, Trujillo 4, Goodell 3, Tinley Taylor 11, C. Mendoza 0, Garcia 0, Kalkowski 5, Morrison 0, Malmberg 0, Lopez 0, Sylve 9.
Grandview 16 10 12 13 — 51
East Valley 6 20 18 15 — 59
Grandview highlights: Richey 6 rebs; Trevino 7 rebs, 4 stls.
SELAH 41, EPHRATA 38: At Ephrata, Adley Franklin scored 13 of her 16 points in the first half and the Vikings held on to secure the CWAC’s sixth and final playoff spot. They’ll travel to take on No. 3 Prosser when the district tournament begins next Wednesday.
SELAH — Ruark 5, Keller 0, Hall 2, Pendleton 3, Adley Franklin 16, Mattson 7, Garza 2, Coons 6.
EPHRATA — Hector 0, Falconer 0, Hagy 5, Alessa Soto 14, Addison Mills 14, Evenson 3, Bicondova 2.
Selah 12 12 6 11 — 41
Ephrata 7 5 14 12 — 38
CBBN
MOSES LAKE 52, WEST VALLEY 50: At Moses Lake, Julianna Bell led the Rams (3-7, 6-12) with 18 points and their late rally fell just short when a game-winning three rolled out at the buzzer. West Valley will host Eastmont for Senior Night next Friday.
WEST VALLEY — Laiken Hill 17, Fries 0, Winslow 3, Julianna Bell 18, Bremerman 5, Hatfield 5, McMurry 2.
MOSES LAKE — Sydney McDonald 24, Voss 2, Reffett 5, Bischoff 4, Lexi Cox 15, Char 0, Bond 2.
West Valley 13 7 11 19 — 50
Moses Lake 12 14 11 15 — 52
WV highlights: Bell 5 rebs; Hill 6 stls, 4 assts.
SCAC WEST
ZILLAH 74, TOPPENISH 70 (OT): At Zillah, Mia Hicks netted 30 points to help the Leopards avenge a loss at Toppenish despite 27 points from Wildcats sophomore Tatiana Camacho. Zillah (5-4, 14-6) earned the SCAC West’s No. 2 seed and will host Kiona-Benton while No. 3 Toppenish travels to Royal for the first round of district play next Thursday.
TOPPENISH — Meninick 9, Cuevas 3, Tatiana Camacho 27, Hill 6, Samiah Baker 13, Sanchez 6, Landa 0, Norman 4, Hurley 2, Ramirez 0, Kreis 0.
ZILLAH — Talani Oliver 11, Mia Hicks 30, Johnston 2, D’Ana Esquivel 14, Gonzales 6, Walle 0, Salme 0, Alaina Garza 13.
Toppenish 19 8 20 16 7 — 70
Zillah 15 14 15 19 11 — 74
Zillah highlights: Oliver 8 rebs; Hicks 3 stls; Esquivel 3 stls; Garza 4 steals; Kya Gonzales 7 rebs, 3 stls.
NACHES VALLEY 63, LA SALLE 40: At La Salle, Maddy Jewett posted a triple-double with 18 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists for the Rangers, who dominated the fourth quarter to overcome a game-high 27 points for the Lightning’s Ellie Bost. La Salle finished the season 6-14, and Naches Valley will travel to College Place for a district matchup next Thursday.
NACHES VALLEY — Van Wagoner 4, Gooler 7, St. Martin 0, Bella Rowe 15, VanAmburg 0, Hargroves 9, Maddy Jewett 18, Hannah Clements 10.
LA SALLE — Ellie Bost 27, Trejor 2, Gaytan 0, Craig 2, Lopez-Trujillo 0, Brown 9.
Naches Valley 16 10 16 21 — 63
La Salle 10 11 13 6 — 40
Highlights: Brooklyn Gaytan (LS) 11 rebs; Ella Craig (LS) 6 assts; Jewett (NV) 10 rebs, 10 assts, 4 stls; Gracie Hargroves 6 rebs; Rowe 4 assts, 4 stls.
EWAC WEST
CLE ELUM 46, KITTITAS 37: At Cle Elum, Nellie Nicholls tallied 16 points and Gracie Glondo contributed 15 to lead the Warriors (10-2, 16-4) to their fourth straight win. Kittitas finished the season 8-11 and 5-7 in league play, and Cle Elum earned a first-round district home game against Tri-Cities Prep next Thursday.
KITTITAS — Both 0, Blackmore 0, Harris 6, Faubion 2, Bare 0, Elysa Nash 12, Huber 4, Weekes 0, Wilson 1, Aubree Knudson-Brown 12.
CLE ELUM — Kretschman 3, Singer 4, Nellie Nicholls 16, Anderson 0, Coleman 0, Gracie Glondo 15, Ellison 8.
Kittitas 6 13 8 10 — 37
Cle Elum 12 9 15 10 — 46
NONLEAGUE
WAPATO 79, CONNELL 12: At Connell, Trinity Wheeler scored 17 points and Jadyn Johnson added 16 to pace the Wolves (19-1), who led 46-7 at halftime. They’ve won their last 12 games and will host Connell in a district quarterfinal on Thursday.
WAPATO — Trinity Wheeler 17, Grunlose 3, Semone Kenoras 12, Alvarado 0, Garza 2, Espinoza 5, KK Bass 14, Goudy 2, Jadyn Johnson 16, Gonzalez 8.
CONNELL — Hales 2, Ferguson 1, McGary 2, Zimmer 0, Jenks 3, Goodwin 4, Poulson 0, Kniveton 0, Townsend 0.
Wapato 27 19 13 20 — 79
Connell 4 3 3 2 — 12
Wapato highlights: Kenoras 9 rebs; Jordan Espinoza 5 assts; Bass 6 rebs, 8 stls; Johnson 6 rebs.
BOYS WRESTLING
EWAC District
Team scores: Warden 226.5, Granger 190, Kittitas 153, Burbank 113, White Swan 88, Cle Elum 77, Goldendale 72, Highland 68, Mabton 65, River View 36.
Championship finals
106: Gio Castro (War) p. Arturo Espindola (WS), 1:25. 113: Carter Katz (Bur) p. Landon Batton (CE), 3:53. 120: Isaac Rodriguez (Mab) p. Manny Canales (War), 3:48. 126: Devin Boone (Bur) d. Adrian Alvarez (Gr), 10-3. 132: Angel Cruz (War) tf. Angel Estrada (H), 16-1. 138: Jose Toscano (Gr) p. Matthew Gray (Go), 2:04. 145: Fabian Cisneros (Gr) md. Jonathan Marin (K), 9-0. 152: Josiah Skindzier (K) p. Fabian Garduno (WS), 3:17. 160: Cody Northwind (Gr) p. Simon Jones (K), 0:35. 170: Thomas Sheeley (K) d. Josiah Beiter (CE), 2-1. 182: Conan Northwind (Gr) p. Birch Verdino (RV), 0:30. 195: Valentin Juarez (War) p. Gabriel Serna (War), 3:52. 220: Travis Sloan (Bur) p. Hans Miles (RV), 2:54. 285: Anthony Contreras (War) d. Andres White (CE)
