MABTON — It took a half to get going, but once the Mabton girls got going they did not slow down Friday night.
Trailing 22-20 at halftime, the Vikings erupted with 46 points in the second half and ran off with a 66-41 victory over Cle Elum to take sole possession of first place in the EWAC West.
Sophomore Esme Sanchez got it started, hitting four of her five 3-pointers in the third quarter, and then freshman Alana Zavala sustained the momentum with 13 of her 19 points in the fourth quarter. Sanchez finished with 20 points and seven steals and Zavala grabbed 14 rebounds for Mabton (7-1, 12-5).
Cle Elum (6-2, 12-4), which beat Mabton 47-44 in the first meeting, got 11 points and 14 rebounds from eighth-grader Nellie Nicholls.
In other league play Friday, Goldendale defeated Granger 69-36.
CLE ELUM — Maddy Kretschman 12, Singer 1, Nellie Nicholls 11, Coleman 0, Gracie Glondo 10, Wallick 0, Ellison 7.
MABTON — Esme Sanchez 20, Jasmin Chavez 10, Bonewell 0, Keirrah Roettger 10, Ramirez 3, Moreno 3, Macedo 0, Galarza 0, Alana Zavala 19.
Cle Elum 11 11 11 8 — 41
Mabton 13 7 25 21 — 66
Highlights: Nicholls (CE) 14 rebs; Glondo (CE) 3 assts; Zavala (M) 14 rebs; Sanchez (M) 7 stls, 4 rebs; Jezebel Ramirez (M) 7 rebs.
KITTITAS 45, HIGHLAND 27: At Kittitas, Rillee Huber’s 12 points led the Coyotes, who pulled away with an 18-8 fourth quarter. Kittitas plays Connell on Tuesday.
HIGHLAND — Paniagua 5, Garcia 2, Estrada 0, Keller 0, McIllrath 0, Maricza Mendoza 20, Silva 0.
KITTITAS — Both 0, Blackmore 2, Harris 4, Faubion 0, Nash 7, Rillee Huber 12, Weekes 2, Cox, Wilson 8, Knudson-Brown 6.
Highland 9 5 5 8 — 27
Kittitas 8 10 9 18 — 45
CBBN
DAVIS 71, MOSES LAKE 59: At Moses Lake, the third-ranked Pirates trailed at halftime but used a 48-point second half to pull away as Nevaeh Patterson scored 14 of her 19 points after the break. Esmeralda Galindo’s 23 points led four players in double figures to start the second half of league play.
DAVIS — Leilani Johnson 13, Esmeralda Galindo 23, Carillo 0, Campbell 2, Rodriguez 2, Nevaeh Patterson 19, Shaela Allen-Greggs 12.
MOSES LAKE — Sydney Macdonald 10, Voss 3, Reffett 3, Bischoff 4, Lexi Cox 16, Addi Nighwonger 18, Bond 5.
Davis 11 12 19 29 — 71
Moses Lake 10 15 10 23 — 59
WEST VALLEY 71, WENATCHEE 31: At Wenatchee, Laiken Hill pitched in a season-high 27 points, hitting three of her six 3-pointers in the opening period, and she added nine rebounds, seven assists and six steals for the Rams.
WEST VALLEY — Laiken Hill 27, Morford 2, Fries 4, Julianna Bell 17, Paige Bremerman 14, Hatfield 2, White 0, Tweedy 1, McMurry 4.
WENATCHEE — Stegeman 5, Volyn 14, Miller 6, Stuber 6, Cardona 0, Jones 0, Hansen 0, Mena 0.
West Valley 17 19 21 14 — 71
Wenatchee 2 19 3 7 — 31
Highlights: Hill 9 rebs, 6 stls, 7 assts; Bell 7 stls.
CWAC
ELLENSBURG 67, SELAH 22: At Ellensburg, Rylee Leishman hit four 3-pointers and scored 18 points and Olivia Anderson netted 11 of her 23 in the opening period for the top-ranked Bulldogs.
SELAH — Ruark 2, Keller 0, Hall 0, Pendleton 0, Franklin 0, Mattson 9, Wilkey 0, Sarett 0, Garza 4, Coons 7.
ELLENSBURG — Jones 2, Moffat 1, Rylee Leishman 18, Philip 2, L. Rogel 3, Q. Rogel 8, Olivia Anderson 23, Ravet 6, Markus 0, Nemrow 2, Armstrong 0, Mahre 0, Marrs 2.
Selah 9 8 0 5 — 22
Ellensburg 18 20 21 8 — 67
PROSSER 67, EAST VALLEY 44: At East Valley, freshman Deidra Phillips scored 10 of her 12 points in the second quarter to spark a 23-point period for the fourth-ranked Mustangs. Jada Mendoza connected on 11 of 12 free throws and netted 20 points for East Valley.
PROSSER — Groeneveld 2, Adriana Milanez 11, Cox 5, Ibarra 8, Dixon 9, Kambree Blair 11, Gomez 6, Deidra Phillips 12, Chavez 3, Saldana 0, Martinez 0.
EAST VALLEY — Mya Alvarado 11, Jada Mendoza 20, Trujillo 1, Goodell 3, Taylor 0, C. Mendoza 4, Kalkowski 0, Morrison 0, Malmberg 1, Lopez 4, Sylve 0.
Prosser 16 23 17 11 — 67
East Valley 7 18 8 11 — 44
OTHELLO 60, GRANDVIEW 55: At Othello, the Huskies made nine 3-pointers and held off Grandview’s late comeback bid. Jazmine Richey scored 14 of her 19 points in the second half for the Greyhounds, who are off until hosting Selah on Friday.
GRANDVIEW — Cat Castro 11, Armendariz 0, Trevino 9, Freeman 0, Jazmine Richey 19, Castilleja 7, Hamm 2, Benitez 7.
OTHELLO — Mondragon 8, Briana Andrade 15, Annalee Coronado 16, Trinidad 0, Garza 0, Riley Farman 14, Pruneda 8.
Grandview 13 12 17 13 — 55
Othello 12 19 21 8 — 60
SCAC WEST
WAPATO 84, NACHES VALLEY 43: At Wapato, KK Bass matched Sammi Jo Blodgett’s 2011 school record with 39 points, 23 of which came during the Wolves’ 37-point first quarter. Bass finished with four 3-pointers, 12 rebounds, seven steals and five assists.
Third-ranked Wapato (6-0, 14-1) will host Wahluke on Tuesday.
NACHES VALLEY — VanWagoner 2, Gooler 4, St. Martin 1, Rowe 7, VanAmburg 0, Gracie Hargroves 13, Maddy Jewett 16, Clements 0.
WAPATO — Wheeler 6, Kenoras 9, Deets Parrish 14, Alvarado 0, Garza 1, Jordan Espinoza 11, KK Bass 39, Goudy 0, Johnson 4, Gonzalez 0.
Naches Valley 13 14 6 10 — 43
Wapato 37 17 19 11 — 84
Highlights: Jewett (NV) 10 rebs; Semone Kenoras (W) 10 rebs; Parrish (W) 6 stls; Espinoza (W) 5 assts; Bass (W) 12 rebs, 7 stls, 5 assts.
ZILLAH 65, LA SALLE 18: At Zillah, D’Ana Esquivel made three 3-pointers and scored 19 points and Talani Oliver collected seven assists and four steals for the Leopards.
LA SALLE — Bost 9, Craig 9, K. Trejo 0, Gaytan 0, Lopez-Trujillo 0, Brown 0, H. Trejo 0.
ZILLAH — Oliver 1, Mia Hicks 14, Johnston 6, D’Ana Esquivel 19, Garza 4, Gonzales 8, Walle 6, Jack 5, Salme 2.
La Salle 6 2 8 2 — 18
Zillah 23 13 18 11 — 65
Zillah highlights: Liz Walle 8 rebs; Hicks 7 rebs, 4 stls; Talani Oliver 7 assts, 4 stls.
SOUTHEAST 1B
YAKAMA TRIBAL 53, LIBERTY CHRISTIAN 24: At Liberty Christian, Beth ScabbyRobe put together 14 points and seven rebounds and Julia George made three 3-pointers and grabbed seven boards for the seventh-ranked Eagles.
LIBERTY CHRISTIAN — Lauren Reed 10, Van Hollebeke 2, Drinkard 3, Bush 8, Lindsay 1, Patrick 0.
YAKAMA TRIBAL — Onepennee 4, Andy 0, Sampson 8, Julia George 11, Stacona 4, Buck 2, Oats 2, Dawes 8, Soliman 0, Beth ScabbyRobe 14.
Liberty Chr. 3 7 5 9 — 24
Yakama Tribal 14 13 16 10 — 53
Highlights: George 7 rebs, 3 3p; ScabbyRobe 7 rebs.
NONLEAGUE
TOPPENISH 52, WAHLUKE 11: At Wahluke, freshman Samiah Baker made two 3-pointers while scoring 10 of her 14 points in the first half for the Wildcats.
TOPPENISH — Alvina Meninick 10, Cuevas 0, Tati Camacho 12, Hill 4, Samiah Baker 14, Sanchez 1, Landa 7, Hurley 2, Ramirez 2.
WAHLUKE — Buck 4, Chiprez 5, Mirando 2, Ruiz 0, Caro 0, Tirado 0, Gallaga 0, Bravo 0, Manzo 0.
Toppenish 11 23 16 3 — 52
Wahluke 2 5 2 2 — 11
Highlights: Meninick 6 assts.
WHITE SWAN 54, BURBANK 46 (OT): At Burbank, Keegan Wolfsberger scored 10 of her 20 points in the first quarter, made four 3-pointers and added six rebounds and four assists for the Cougars, who dominated the overtime 10-2.
WHITE SWAN — Melanie Bass 13, Dittentholer 3, Yallup 8, Keegan Wolfsberger 20, Trujillo 4, Madi C 6.
BURBANK — Cisneros 2, J. Lee 4, O. Lee 9, Jamison 8, Dougan 4, Paget 1, Azlyn Pariera 11.
White Swan 17 8 9 10 10 — 54
Burbank 13 8 11 12 2 — 46
WS highlights: Wolfsberger 6 rebs, 4 assts, 6 stlsl; Bass 3 rebs, 3 assts.
BOYS BASKETBALL
CBBN
DAVIS 81, MOSES LAKE 59: At Moses Lake, Cesar Hernandez buried three 3-pointers in the first quarter and matched his career high with 33 points as Davis finished fast. Finnegan Anderson tallied 19 points for Davis, who pitched in 30 points in the final period.
DAVIS — Brandon Lee Jr. 16, Garza 5, T. Lee 0, Tweedy 2, Murphy 0, Sanchez 2, Cheek 0, Stephenson 3, Cesar Hernandez 33, McGee 1, Finnegan Anderson 19.
MOSES LAKE — Jay Brady 11, Kyson Thomas 16, Jansen 3, Grady Walker 14, Miller 1, Blaine Macdonald 11, Throneberry 2.
Davis 17 15 19 30 — 81
Moses Lake 9 22 8 20 — 59
SUNNYSIDE 66, EISENHOWER 42: At Eisenhower, Brent Maldonado and Max Garcia combined for 29 points as the Grizzlies picked up their fourth win in the last five games. Diego Garza’s 17 points led Eisenhower, which resumes play Jan. 27 at West Valley.
SUNNYSIDE — McNair 6, Briones 9, Ochoa 0, Max Garcia 14, Brent Maldonado 15, Saenz 7, Gurrola 0, D. Salinas 2, Cazares 6, R. Salinas 7, Hazzard 0.
EISENHOWER — Berumen 2, Garcia 0, Amir Mitchell 10, Davis 2, Corbray 7, Stevens 2, Pimentel 1, Diego Garza 17, Serna 1.
Sunnyside 18 16 19 13 — 66
Eisenhower 5 12 11 14 — 42
WEST VALLEY 52, WENATCHEE 49: At Wenatchee, the Rams trailed 30-16 at halftime but rallied with the help of a defense that only gave up four points in the third period and 16 of Parker Mills’ 18 points.
WEST VALLEY — Hill 0, Tommy Meluskey 10, Wright 0, Komstadius 9, May 0, Landen Birley 12, Kneisler 0, Parker Mills 18, Sadeddin 3.
WENATCHEE — Bishop 7, Veneros 2, Noyd 0, Jelsing 6, Thomas McCarthy 17, Torres 5, Rivers Cook 12.
West Valley 11 5 16 20 — 52
Wenatchee 13 17 4 15 — 49
CWAC
SELAH 59, ELLENSBURG 43: At Ellensburg, Levi Pepper went for 25 points and 18 rebounds and Jackson Pepper hit three 3-pointers for the Vikings.
SELAH — Hull 0, Jackson Pepper 14, Giles 0, McNett 2, Rylan Tilley 10, Jones 2, Benjamin 2, Mullins 0, Decker 0, Levi Pepper 25, Kinley 0, Wright 4.
ELLENSBURG — Clark 4, G. Fenz 8, Loen 2, Andaya 4, Boast 4, Schmidt 0, Emmett Fenz 19, Lewis 2, Bennett 0.
Selah 15 15 15 14 — 59
Ellensburg 8 10 8 17 — 43
Highlights: L. Pepper (S) 18 rebs; Eli Wright (S) 12 rebs; Eli Lewis (E) 9 rebs; Gunner Fenz (E) 4 assts.
PROSSER 82, EAST VALLEY 41: At East Valley, JJ Reyes and Koby McClure put up 18 points each for the Mustangs, who exploded for 33 points in the second quarter.
PROSSER — JJ Reyes 18, Koby McClure 18, Veloz 2, Kory McClure 10, Peters 5, Phillips 0, Trenton Russell 11, Hultberg 9, Bailey 3, Flores 6.
EAST VALLEY — Fronillo 4, Berg 0, Esquivel 5, Goodell 0, Nick Field 12, Sluder 3, Tasker 4, Manuel Sanchez 0, Skylar Lingle 13.
Prosser 16 33 20 13 — 82
East Valley 13 8 14 6 — 41
GRANDVIEW 85, OTHELLO 63: At Othello, Cameron Draculan led five Greyhounds in double figures with 16 points as they rolled to their fourth straight win on Thursday.
GRANDVIEW — Julian Garza 11, Cameron Draculan 16, E. Armendariz 3, Levi Dorsett 15, Medina 3, Montes De Oca 2, Lino Armendariz 10, Titus Jeffrey 13, Magana 2, Luke Cortez 10.
OTHELLO — Simmons 2, Josh Tovar 17, Segura 6, Asu 5, Deleon 2, Vallejo 3, X. Martinez 0, Ashton Pruneda 10, C. Martinez 4, M. Martinez 0, Murdock 3, Faix 7, Montemayor 0, Alegria 4.
Grandview 20 25 21 19 — 85
Othello 10 18 13 22 — 63
SCAC WEST
ZILLAH 63, LA SALLE 46: At Zillah, Luke Navarre scored 20 points to pace the Leopards, who pulled away with a big second quarter.
LA SALLE — Craig 4, Gonzalez 7, Moses O’Connor 12, Faletto 4, Valladares 0, Jaxton Caffrey 15, Stevens 0, Judd 2, Sanchez 2.
ZILLAH — Garza 9, Sandoval 3, C. Favilla 2, Dekker Van De Graaf 11, B. Favilla 1, N. Navarre 8, John 9, Luke Navarre 20.
La Salle 13 10 13 10 — 46
Zillah 13 24 15 11 — 63
WAPATO 68, NACHES VALLEY 58: At Wapato, Hazen Jacob came close to a triple-double with 15 points, 11 rebounds and seven steals for the Wolves in their first league win.
NACHES VALLEY — Jesse Benge 19, Jesus Mendoza 14, Zimmerman 4, Stevenson 0, Abrams 8, Rowe 3, Jewett 2, Kohl 1, Cuyle 9.
WAPATO — Redner 5, AJ Garza 17, Harrell 6, Hamilton 2, Chase Eneas 10, Washines 0, Hazen Jacob 15, Mathew McConnville 13.
Naches Valley 7 15 11 25 — 58
Wapato 23 16 15 14 — 68
Wapato highlights: Garza 7 rebs, 6 stls; Jacob 11 rebs, 7 stls; McConville 10 rebs.
EWAC WEST
GRANGER 83, GOLDENDALE 70: At Goldendale, Jozaiah Maldonado poured in 28 points to help the Spartans earn their first win of the season.
GRANGER — Heckert 4, Julian Castro 19, Enrique Aldaco 13, Davian Castro 17, Asher 0, Jozaiah Maldonado 28, Stewart 2.
GOLDENDALE — Josh Smith 17, O’Leary 0, Sherf 0, Samuel Bischoff 12, Eli Golding 13, Gilk 0, Boe 8, Groves 6, Kade Bomberger 18, Wilder 0.
Granger 20 15 21 27 — 83
Goldendale 16 15 13 30 — 74
Highlights: Bomberger (Go) 15 rebs.
CLE ELUM 63, MABTON 19: At Mabton, Luke Chafin netted 18 points and Joel Kelly had 14 points and 16 rebounds as the Warriors won their seventh straight.
CLE ELUM — Caleb Bogart 11, Najar 3, Luke Chafin 18, Joel Kelly 14, Johnson 4, Favero 9, Ellis 4, T. Bogart 0.
MABTON — Not available.
Cle Elum 26 26 7 5 — 63
Mabton 11 2 2 4 — 19
CE highlights: Kelly 16 rebs, 3 assts; Dominick Johnson 12 rebs; C. Bogart 6 rebs, 5 stls; Jett Favero 5 stls.
KITTITAS 53, HIGHLAND 50 (OT): At Kittitas, Nathan Varnum scored 26 points for the Coyotes, including eight in the fourth quarter and six in overtime with four free throws. Cayden Hakala netted 12 of his 16 points in the second half and OT for the Scotties.
HIGHLAND — Cayden Hakala 16, Sergio Ayala 13, Jose Perez 10, Yahir Castro 4, Jayden Connolly 4, Alex Silva 3.
KITTITAS — Nathan Varnum 26, Josh Rosbach 11, Terry Huber 5, Carlos Villa 5, Connor Coles 4, Gabe Carlson 2.
Highland 14 6 10 15 5 — 50
Kittitas 14 8 7 16 8 — 53
SOUTHEAST 1B
SUNNYSIDE CHRISTIAN 69, PRESCOTT 26: At Prescott, Cole Wagenaar’s 20 points put him over 1,000 for his career and Dash Bosma netted 13 of his 18 points in the first half for the fourth-ranked Knights.
SUNNYSIDE CHRISTIAN — Duim 2, Jansen 0, Isaac De Boer 11, Dash Bosma 18, B. Smeenk 8, C. Smeenk 3, Andringa 5, Van Beek 2, Candanoza 0, Cole Wagenaar 20.
PRESCOTT — Vicente Garcia 13, Carus 4, H. Garcia 2, J. Garcia 7, Erwin 0, Escalante 0, Valle 0, Sanchez 0.
Sunnyside Chr. 20 16 23 10 — 69
Prescott 10 0 9 7 — 26
YAKAMA TRIBAL 53, LIBERTY CHRISTIAN 50: At Richland, Trevor Lewis, Gunner Wallulatem and Jabez Saluskin scored 13 points each for the Eagles.
YAKAMA TRIBAL — Scabbyrobe 9, McCloud 0, Trevor Lewis 13, Jim 3, Onepennee 2, Gunner Wallulatem 13, Jabez Saluskin 13.
LIBERTY CHRISTIAN — Smith 7, Keegan Bishop 18, Ott 4, Williamson 2, Sam Culver 10, Haak 0, Dunham 4, Grover 2, Cole 3.
Yakama Tribal 11 17 14 11 — 53
Liberty Christian 17 10 9 14 — 50
NONLEAGUE
TOPPENISH 64, WAHLUKE 56: At Wahluke, Josh Perez and Shane Rivera combined for 43 more points to carry the Wildcats.
TOPPENISH — Myers 0, Josh Perez 24, Shane Rivera 19, Cisneros 9, Maldonado 3, Sanchez 0, Cortes 0, hanson 7, Torres 2, Williams 0.
WAHLUKE — Hiari 0, Perez 1, Madrigal 4, River Buck 10, Orlando Nunez 14, Calvario 4, Andrew Yorgesen 19, J. Buck 4.
Toppenish 18 15 19 12 — 64
Wahluke 7 15 21 13 — 56
WRESTLING
Grandview moves to 4-0 in CWACFive pins and a technical fall carried Grandview to a win over Selah on Thursday and kept the Greyhounds unbeaten heading into next week’s CWAC showdown at Othello.
Angel Alcantar, Julian Sanchez, Freddy Osorio, Juan Rodríguez and Anthony Ramos all won by fall as Grandview defeated the Vikings 47-27 to push its league record to 4-0. Othello, which will host Grandview on Tuesday, also moved to 4-0 with a win at Prosser.
In CBBN duals, Sunnyside lifted its record to 5-0 but had to work hard to do it, winning 42-36 at Wenatchee. The Grizzlies will close out their league season hosting Davis on Jan. 26. Moses Lake beat the Pirates 42-33 on Thursday.
In the SCAC West, Toppenish defeated Zillah 58-22.
CBBN
SUNNYSIDE 42, WENATCHEE 36
At Wenatchee
106: Ryder Whitley (W) p. Dezmon Martinez, 0:52. 113: Jayden Jasso (S) p. Jaxon Glines, 0:50. 120: Stephen Maltos (S) md. DeAngelo Negrete, 13-4. 126: Kannon Sanders (W) p. Bryan Madrigal, 1:44. 132: Rykker Schilperoort (S) p. Leonardo Salgado, 0:49. 138: Alejandro Fernandez (S) tf. Bryant Witherington, 16-1. 145: Christopher Villanueva (S) p. Elgin Negrete, 0:47. 152: Trenton Miller (W) p. Octavio Ruiz, 0:35. 160: John Rendon (S) d. Joseph Schuyleman, 6-0. 170: John Gutzwiler (W) p. Kael Campos, 1:35. 182: David Gutierrez (S) p. Luke Fluegge, 0:32. 195: Evan Berdan (W) p. Inacio Valencia, 0:44. 220: Jack Fluegge (W) p. Andres Graciano-Pulido, 1:42. 285: Mateo Armendariz (S) p. Vincent Goforth, 0:15.
CWAC
GRANDVIEW 47, SELAH 27
At Grandview
106: Lazarus Trevino (G) for. 113: Angel Alcantar (G) p. Diego Cervantes, 2:45. 120: Asher Temple (S) p. Michael Flores, 1:21. 126: Moon Thompson (S) d. Ryan Noel, 10-5. 132: Evan Benitez (G) tf. Memo Abindez. 138: Samuel Gonzales (S) d. Azel Gonzalez, 4-1. 145: Julian Sanchez (G) p. Matthew Gallaway, 3:48. 152: Freddy Osorio (G) p. Shaun Lay, 2:32. 160: Jakob Greene (S) p. Jacob Jaimez, 2:50. 170: Juan Rodríguez (G) p. Mario Lamas, 3:37. 182: Beckham Sears (S) p. Daniel Estrada, 1:14. 195: Antonio Ramos (G) for. 220: Anthony Ramos (G) p. Erik Martin, 4:14. 285: Chase Bugni (S) d. Enrique Valle, 5-4.
ELLENSBURG 53, EAST VALLEY 22
At East Valley
106: No match. 113: Peyton Miller (EV) for. 120: Miguel Roque-Rojas (EV) p. Tyler Bacon. 126: Jack Eylar (Ell) tf. Edwin Villanueva, 15-0. 132: Teegan Stolen (Ell) p. Derek Waterbury. 138: Ryder Suemori (Ell) p. Hector Campos-Gonzalez. 145: JJ Dobie (EV) md. Konner Carlson, 11-0. 152: Colin Attaway (EV) p. Luke Bayne. 160: Francisco Ayala (Ell) p. Josue Garcia, 2:55. 170: Breck Hammond (Ell) for. 182: Logan Stolen (Ell) p. Jonathan McPherson Rubio, 1:57. 195: Sean Davis (Ell) for. 220: Wyatt Boyer (Ell) p. Fernando Cardenas, 1:03. 285: Jaxon Utter (Ell) p. Kasyn Withrow, 1:38.
OTHELLO 69, PROSSER 9
At Prosser
106: Christopher Garcia (O) for. 113: Isaac Campos (O) p. Isai Maldonado, 1:25. 120: Mason Russell (O) p. Abel Acosta, 1:12. 126: Anthony Abundiz (O) p. Noah Medrano, 1:06. 132: Adriel Flores (O) p. Cole Finn, 4:20. 138: Andres DeLeon Jr. (O) d. Isaac Montejano, 10-8. 145: Camilo Mendez (O) p. Alexi Fuentes, 3:05. 152: Parker Freeman (O) p. Kaden Wyatt, 2:45. 160: Jesus Gonzalez (O) p. Tyler Case, 1:19. 170: Jaden Perez (O) p. Bryce Baggerly, 0:29. 182: Neo Medrano (P) d. Brandon Garza, 5-1. 195: Jaxon Gomez (O) p. Emanuel Lopez, 1:07. 220: Anthony Solorio (O) p. David Cardoza, 3:41. 285: Jacob Marks (P) p. Giovanni Love, 3:32.
SCAC WEST
TOPPENISH 58, ZILLAH 22
At Zillah
106: Steve Romero (T) p. Leonel Lustre, 1:46. 113: Adan Estrada (T) for. 120: Brant Clark (T) for. 126: Justyce Zuniga (T) tf. Ryan Vader, 18-3. 132: Trenton Richie (Z) p. Ricardo Ramirez, 0:51. 138: Wade Tynan (Z) p. Ruben Rios, 0:44. 145: Jose Gatica (T) p. Jaden Wesselius, 0:38. 152: Anthony Rueda (Z) p. Zeb Piel, 4:58. 160: Jermiah Zuniga (T) for. 170: Fabricio Alvarez (T) for. 182: Adan Garcia (T) p. Martin Rojas, 0:45. 195: Aiden Ford (Z) md. Josh Luna, 12-4. 220: Darrell Leslie Jr. (T) tf. Caleb Wertenberger, 18-2. 285: David Gonzalez (T) for.
ZILLAH 39, NACHES VALLEY 27
At Zillah
106: Leonel Lustre (Z) p. Wyatt Gutierrez, 4:51. 113: Kaydn Cuevas (Z) d. Hunter Blanchard, 9-4. 120: No match. 126: Ryan Vader (Z) for. 132: Gavin George (NV) d. Trenton Richie, 9-4. 138: Wade Tynan (Z) p. Ezekiel Carl, 5:45. 145: Ty Moore (NV) p. Jaden Wesselius, 3:34. 152: Mitch Helgert (NV) p. Anthony Rueda, 1:49. 160: No match. 170: Caige Coleman (NV) for. 182: Martin Rojas (Z) for. 195: Aiden Ford (Z) for. 220: Caleb Wertenberger (Z) p. Hunter Turley, 1:05: 285: William Price (NV) for.
WAPATO 54, NACHES VALLEY 18
At Zillah
106: Jayden Vazquez (W) p. Wyatt Gutierrez, 3:05. 113: Cameron Fonseca (W) md. Hunter Blanchard, 12-3. 120: Aiden Bodonie (W) for. 126: Christopher Garza Jr. (W) for. 132: Raul Sanchez III (W) d. Gavin George, 7-6. 138: Christian Macias (W) p. Ezekiel Carl, 2:45. 145: Ty Moore (NV) p. Ivan Alvarado, 1:30. 152: Mitch Helgert (NV) p. Juan Placencia, 1:00. 160: No match. 170: Gustavo Martinez (W) p. Caige Coleman, 0:38. 182: Jorge Mendoza (W) for. 195: Hassen Benedicto (W) for. 220: Hunter Turley (NV) p. Able Cruz, 2:33. 285: Angel Leyva (W) p. William Price, 0:54.
BOYS SWIMMING
CBBN
At Lions Pool
Team scores: Wenatchee 130, Davis 28; Wenatchee 130, Eisenhower 33.
Local highlights
200 medley relay: Davis 2:13.67. 200 free: Alexis Parrales (E) 2:23.23. 200 IM: Caleb Magalei (E) 2:50.17. 50 free: Avery Strom (D) 27.48. 100 fly: Caleb Magalei (E) 1:19.78. 100 free: Avery Strom (D) 1:08.05. 500 free: Samuel Roy (E) 6:38.09. 200 free relay: Eisenhower 1:55.70. 100 back: William Gamache (D) 1:24.72. 100 breast: Asa Norman (D) 1:16.64. 400 free relay: Eisenhower 4:46.32.
At Moses Lake
Team scores: West Valley 105, Sunnyside 25; Moses Lake 130.5, West Valley 47.5; Moses Lake 151, Sunnyside 22.
Local highlights
200 medley relay: West Valley 1:58.33. 200 free: Ryan Rossmeisl (WV) 2:27.53. 200 IM: Blake McCabe (WV) 2:38.34. 50 free: Gabe Cardenas (WV) 25.09. 100 fly: Wyatt Anderson (WV) 1:05.10. 100 free: Ryan Rossmeisl (WV) 55.29. 200 free relay: West Valley 1:45.87. 100 back: Wyatt Anderson (WV) 1:05.26. 100 breast: Gabe Cardenas (WV) 1:08.57. 400 free relay: West Valley 4:03.60.
GIRLS BOWLING
NONLEAGUE
At Nob Hill Lanes
Game scores: West Valley 3, Pullman 0; Eisenhower 3, Pullman 0.
Highlights: Julia Plagens (E) 370 (202, 168), Evka Ball (WV) 368 (188, 180), Naikeeley Tabayoyon (E) 365 (170, 195), Irelynd Basso (WV) 351 (162, 189), Makenzie Clemmons (E) 340 (171, 169), Hannah Betterton (WV) 328 (166, 162).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.